Cross Post: Robert Murray An Age of Decrepitude

After almost a lifetime of reading theAge, Melbourne’s 162-year-old morning newspaper, I am debating whether to cancel my subscription. This is not so much about digital technology as, in the words of a veteran ex-subscriber friend, because the paper is “biased and boring”.
A lot of people around Melbourne are saying the same thing and, in a way they would not have a few years ago, dismiss the Age with disdain. They agree with the description of the late Peter Ryan, in one of his last Quadrant columns, that it has become a “feeble and foolish newspaper”.
How could a once very good newspaper fall so low? The financial squeeze of recent years has affected it severely, but there is much more at work. In a few words, it is over-managed and under-edited, puts process before product—a common complaint about management everywhere—and, worst of all, it is bizarrely politically correct. Politically correct in this context means censoring the news at the expense of reader interest and thus circulation and accurate public debate.
Similar complaints are made about its 185-year-old Fairfax Media stable-mate the Sydney Morning Herald, but this is more specifically about the Agenewspaper version and excludes specialist pages such as sport and finance.
The circulation of both has been falling at 7 to 8 per cent a year, twice the rate of their tabloid competitors and is now, at 96,000 for the Age and 102,000 for the SMH, around half that of earlier in the century. The rival tabloid circulations have declined only about half as much. Digital versions partly explain the falls but in my observation widespread reader dissatisfaction is also part.
It goes back a long way. The weaknesses have been seeping in over more than forty years, but have become marked in the past decade. Questions arise about how suited a conventional public company with no dominant shareholder is to owning a newspaper.
Until about 1970 family dynasties, going back to the mid-nineteenth century, controlled both organisations: Fairfax in the case of the SMH and the David Syme family company for the Age. Neither was ideal, but they offered commitment and collective memories of how to do things going back generations. The management bureaucracies were small, close, fairly decentralised among the operating units, and administrators often had spent their entire careers there. Management usually tried to bring up future administration and editorial executives from within.
The SMH was the most respected newspaper in the country, and while the Agehad been rather stolid it was a substantial and readable paper of record. When Graham Perkin, with his flair, energy and drive, became editor in 1965, with Syme support he soon turned it into a very good newspaper.
By around 1970, however, financial pressure and family changes pushed David Syme & Co into merging with Sydney’s stronger John Fairfax & Sons. The old intimate simplicity of both was weakened in a much bigger public company, while 1970s radicalism began asserting itself among journalists, bringing a certain lofty preciousness. The notion of journalism being about opinion and questioning rather than plain reporting was creeping into society generally.
Fate intervened tragically in 1975 when Perkin, still only forty-five, died suddenly of a heart attack. While some good and some not so good editors followed Perkin, most had short tenures—not helped by the demands of the job, declining rapport with distant Sydney control and changes in their powers.
Death intervened again in 1987 with the passing at eighty-five of family patriarch Sir Warwick Fairfax. Sir Warwick had had his problems earlier as chairman but was liked and had the status of constitutional monarch, a symbol of continuing family influence and stability. Division and mistrust among the extensive Fairfax family followed and—to cut short another long story—trouble came with most of the family selling shares and a period of takeover and receivership. After a few years Fairfax settled as a major independent public company, without a dominant shareholder. The board, most members with management backgrounds and little experience of the industry and its share of prima donnas, made its presence felt more than is usual in a big company. The management bureaucracy expanded nevertheless, with most recruited from outside the industry. The centralising trend continued.
Challenges from outside for control of the company, unstable share prices, frequent changes of chief executives and editors and changes in their powers became disconcertingly common and some of the board’s choices of both people and policies were maladroit.
Fairfax Media, as it became, was therefore not in the best position to meet the harsh challenges from new technology in the twenty-first century. It at first under-estimated the way in which digitised classified advertising would bite into its “rivers of gold” printed classified advertising but, arguably, then over-estimated the financial capacity of digital editorial to replace print.
It met the challenge with more and more resort to modern management favourites such as new (but not necessarily better) ways of doing things, the “forward looking, evidence-based” approach, focus groups, consultants, meetings and detailed planning. Any experienced journalist could have told the board over a sandwich lunch what the consultants and focus groups told them so expensively: people want the news in a paper to be different from television, with more explanation of events. They also like local news, and in Melbourne they get irritated by an excess of Sydney news. The editorial line should be just a bit to the centre-Left of the competing Murdoch newspapers.
This was actually what was being done, arguably to excess already, and had been done for decades, but the Age powers-that-be took it to extremes, like a dogma. They created a Planet Age world, with a radical increase in comment, opinion and analysis of the news and emphasis on “exclusives” and exposés at the expense of more conventional news, including the kind of stuff that is in other newspapers and on television that most catches public attention and is what people talk about. Exposés about sexual or child abuse, business misdoings and state government frailties are all to the good, but they make bleak breakfast reading on the front page.
Explanation and interpretation of the news are also good things—if they are done well. Again, the problem with the Age is excess. There is too much comment, much of it not very good, and not enough supporting information. All this comment comes at the expense of mainstream news reporting, which is uneven. Formula seems to dull the intuitive news sense that is the life blood of journalism.
Deaths and other classified personal notices are another critical ingredient for a local newspaper, but for whatever reason most days now the tabloid Herald Sunhas five or six times as many as the Age and much more reader-friendly retail advertising. Even the Age’s television guide is not entirely reliable.
In giving priority to matters relating to the government of Victoria it does a good job. But it has very little on important interstate politics or other interstate news and not as much as it should about world affairs. As an example of bad balance, it might ignore a major political story interstate—the Eddie Obeid saga in Sydney comes to mind—and then have a minor story about some place in New South Wales that Victorians have probably never heard of, without saying where it is; or it might say a case is in the “Supreme Court” without indicating that it is the New South Wales Supreme Court.
The Age also seems to forget that reading a newspaper takes time. Since Rupert Murdoch was a boy, and even more so now, a newspaper should be designed for a half-hour read in the train to town, or its equivalent. Age reporting—and comment—too often rambles, is not as clear or crisp as it ought to be, and opinion intrudes. The Age does not do concise well.
The poor cover of conventional news is the reason I am thinking of switching my subscription to the Australian, which I usually buy over the counter. The Australian and its Herald Sun stable-mate have their flaws, but they usually have the fuller, clearer and more perceptive cover of the daily news that I would expect to find in a daily newspaper.
Political correctness also goes back a long way. I am tempted to use a lot of adjectives here, but weird will do to cover the whole subject. Back around 1970, Victoria introduced massive changes in education, including radically reordering the curriculum and weakening school discipline. Everybody was talking about it, but although the Age prided itself as a pro-education paper and on getting behind the news, it reported this upheaval as nothing more than interesting administrative changes. I and others had the impression that it was doing public relations for the left-wing teachers’ unions and others behind the changes, wanting to avoid any adverse public reaction. It was not the only time the Agehas run dead.
With the Cain–Kirner Labor government of 1982 to 1992 Age reporting was again deadpan. Everybody except the Age was talking, usually with alarm, about over-adventurous ministers and the upheaval in “restructuring” state services, politicising the public service and financial risk-taking.
Some years later I raised this conversationally with Creighton Burns, the longest-serving editor after Perkin and one of the better ones. “We wanted to give the first Labor government in a generation a go,” he said. If the Age had reported the Cain years with the same dedication as it did the Lionel Murphy tapes exposé in Sydney around the same time, a better-structured public debate might have developed and influenced things for the better. Burns also said younger journalists wanted climate change presented more aggressively. Ageenvironmental journalism is often close to activism.
A few years later the Age shouted out on page one the most hysterical journalism I have ever read, over the alleged “Stolen Generations”. The Human Rights Commission report involved, Bringing Them Home, was mainly a few pages of quotations from a sample of part-European people interviewed about the emotional difficulties of living between two cultures after being removed from their families. This and the whole question of apparent indigenous child neglect were and still are major issues which need much more public understanding—which they did not get. Instead the Age spun out a fantastic story of a vast, previously undisclosed “government policy” of turning undifferentiated “Aborigines” into cultural whites. The only possible justification for this in the report is a loosely worded introduction which, accidentally or otherwise, implies such nonsense.
In 2003, unlike other media, the Age ignored the commemoration of 200 years since the first, if short-lived, white settlement in what became Victoria. Its fervour now in favour of same-sex marriage resembles that in favour of the republic in 1999.
Conservative columnists have not had an easy time. In Burns’s day the Age ran Michael Barnard, whose sharp pen regularly took on controversial aspects of feminism and trendy education. People liked to read him and often bought the paper for him, as they do with tabloids for Andrew Bolt today. Readers appreciate contrast and some pointed comment, but some politically correct staff wanted Barnard out, as not suited to a “small-l liberal” newspaper, and he was not always welcomed socially.
A subsequent editor dropped Peter Ryan’s column after pressure from Paul Keating over his wittily acidic candour. (Ryan then went to Quadrant.) Fairfax paid handsomely to poach another Quadrant figure, Paddy McGuinness, from the Australian, where his erudite, concise and precise candour was a big attraction. The Sydney Morning Herald kept him longer, but the Age dropped him fairly quickly. He was bitterly angry over what he believed was beheading due to pressure from staff who did not like what he was saying, and particularly the lively way he said it. It was not just politics. Another victim of being interesting was the warm-hearted, witty, leftish columnist Bob Millington.
These days the Age is mostly anodyne. Lots of “columnists”, and columns of other comment, editorials and letters on message, a dirge about racism, refugees, multiculturalism, climate change, man’s inhumanity to Aborigines and woman (but mainly women in prestigious careers), state school funding, conspicuous conservatives and so on and on. I usually feel I have read it before or that the point could be made briefly in a letter.
The news columns are not quite as biased but are still more biased, selective and opinionated than they should be. The views expressed might be unobjectionable, but Age readers are effectively shielded from information other than what is politically correct about some of the world’s most pressing problems, including climate change and the physical and financial limits of renewable energy.
Robert Murray is a former Fairfax journalist and a frequent contributor to Quadrant. This op-ed first appeared in Quadrant.
If you write a newspaper for the hard left you are likely to have the circulation figures of the Green Left Weekly.
We’re seeing this being played out all over the world as the Margaret Simons-trained Alinskyist class of journalists take their papers ever leftwards. The readership just walks away.
Today there is news of ESPN, the sports broadcaster, which has been bleeding subscribers ever since her CEO took her leftwards. His proposed cure for the bleeding is to take ESPN even further leftwards. Good luck with that sonny.
It should of course be remembered that the Age has never really been a conservative newspaper like the Sydney Morning Herald was until departure of the Fairfaxes.Syme was a liberal.Conservative tastes in Melbourne were catered for by the Argus, until it was bought by the UK Daily Mirror and changed allegiances completely-that spelled the end for the Argus very quickly.
But more recently the management of Fairfax has abandoned any sense of editorial direction of the political affiliation of their newspapers and the journalists now write to please themselves.That means that they and their pre existing readers are steadily drifting apart.At some stage,probably soon,it will all come to an end.
The motto is never let the editorial stance of the paper be determined by its staff.
OT, but great news: The Climate Institute has announced that it will close, unable to find enough OPM to carry on the Noble Cause. Hooray and good riddance.
Always strike me as commercial suicide to deliberately alienate 50% (or there-abouts) of any potential readership by being hardnosed in any direction, left or right. The fact that Fairfax, the ABC, SBS, The Guardian all compete for the hard left is an astonishing commercial decision. Gina must be glad to be rid of her shares and be watching on in awe at the ineptitude of the management.
Gave away Sydney Morning Herald subscription two years ago, because it had become intolerable. The Australian has far superior journalism.
It’s not just the fact that The Age is predominantly Green-Left, it’s the fact that the quality of journalism is in the toilet.
I don’t buy the paper version, but when reading the online version, there are so many howlers when it comes to quality English that it makes you wonder what level of schooling the writers have achieved. And then there’s clear evidence that many articles are nothing more than cut and paste, no originality or research whatsoever.
And then there’s the fact that most of it is like midday TV, full of crap, with the only thing missing being the ads for knives and whatever. Mind you, the likes of news.com.au isn’t much better.
Reading your post, Robert, I cannot fathom why you are dithering over cancelling your subscription.
Yep – vote with your feet. Even John B Fairfax knew Fauxfacts was rubbish – only after torching about $800m of Rural Press value in the processs.
Newspapers business model was always in trouble once the internet got up and running but j’ism sprayers accelerated the process much faster than it needed to be.
Sabena is correct. The Age and the SMH are in the process of failing because the Fairfax board refused to exercise management control over the editorial staff. The hacks’ collective has been running the show for many years now and the degeneration of editorial standards has been obvious throughout. Calling your journalism “quality” or “independent” won’t make it so.
It needs strong editorial control by experienced editors.
The late Graham Perkin was such an editor, whose main impact was in modernising the graphic design of The Age, making it cleaner and easier to read. His failure to insist on tight, concise writing, however, and instead allow way, way too much “colour” was also the beginning of the decline in editorial standards. For Perkin’s colour writers, the story was not about what happened, where, why and to whom, but how the reporter felt about the experience. Reporters were also allowed to become precious and resistant to sub-editing. Remember when newspapers had sub-editors? Their demise allowed the precious to become activists, who now regard their newspapers as their own private propaganda sheets.
My final point is that the decline in journalistic standards has also paralleled the growth of journalism schools. Not many of them are worth their salt and that’s mainly because journalism doesn’t have an adequate academic history. Never has, never will. Young journalists would be far better equipped for their jobs if they studied the traditional academic subjects, such as politics, history or economics.
You’ve said it all. We gave up our subscriptions at the end of the 90’s when it’s decline was obvious and there was no longer anything worth our time reading. Not even the Green Guide.
I happened on a digital article on the website last week that consistently described the sad event at Essendon DFO as a ‘firey crash’. To be perfectly fair the Australian also appeared to like, and use, this appalling howler.
Which Tottenham? Boy from that precinct?
The Age and SMH are doomed. With wall-to-wall lefties on the staff, the first journalist who tries to write anything that might strike a chord with the conservative half of the population will be ostracised by their colleagues; their car vandalised; dog poisoned and house firebombed.
A while ago I had reason to do research in the Melbourne Age for the Vietnam war period. What seemed incredible to me was that, while the Age ran a clear and emphatic anti-Vietnam War line in its editorial pages, its news coverage of the war was just that, straight professional reporting. Reading the news pages, you couldn’t have guessed what their editorial stance was, just a few page-turns away. That is the real measure of what they once had, and lost.
Oh, and another thing. During Summer in the 1960s, the Age, like other Melbourne papers, would run random pictures of young women snapped at the beach (“Young Emily Jones took time to enjoy the warm weather at Brighton..” etc.). And you can’t believe what good figures these girls had, without ever having been on a diet or near a gym.
Excellent remarks, Another old bloke.
As alluded to by others above, the author misses the main problem. The Board abrogated responsibility for their product with the editorial independence policy. They were doomed from he day they signed off on it.
I want a weekly newspaper with a selected roundup of world-wide political cartoons from all factions – nothing else.
You’ve only got to read the Age letters to the editor page to see what demographic it represents. It’s the greatest collection of whinging, whining, bleating, moaning, complaining, self-righteous, anti-Abbott, anti-Trump, anti-conservative, ad-hominem drivel one could imagine. The letters often read like an exercise in how to spot fallacious arguments and woolly thinking; after reading them you feel your brain needs a washout. The writers selected for publication are (with very rare exceptions) the pick of misinformed, ignorant, predjudiced, peurile and bigoted lefties and there are plenty of frequent fliers among them that keep getting their bilge published. I suspect that only the Green Left and Guardian readers are worse but have never felt myself able to read those rags.
True story: an old hand, a gent who had done one the old-fashioned four-year cadetships, mastered his shorthand and then laboured into late middle age in Melbourne newsrooms, found himself at The Age when the impact of J-schools had terminally fouled that paper. A young female reporter handed in some copy and he, in his mentoring way, took her aside to point out various deficiencies — names misspelled, lead buried, too much of the reporter’s voice and too little in way of facts. He meant well, but the response was lip-curled sneer and the charge that he would never have spoken to a male reporter like that.
Later that same afternoon he was contacted by a gal from HR, who proceeded to tell that times had changed and boof-headed sexism, of the sort she imagined he epitomised, would no longer be tolerated. Indeed, he was informed that he was the very essence of that SJW mortal sin, a male given to “inappropriate” behaviour.
The reporterette might have learnt a thing or two from the ancient inkster, but he never again shared the wisdom of his years and craft with any other youngster. Instead, he bit his tongue, moved rubbish copy without comment or alteration, tried not to step on toxic dwarf Andrew Jaspan and waited until they paid him to go away — as fairfax has done with every talented person on the staff.
Gave up the Age years ago as it went left rapidly, subscription person ,was shocked when I refused to subscribe to ,”Melbourne Pravda ” as I called it in the conversation .strangely they never called again ? Only problem is the socialist stenographers on commercial tv are really left too ,as for the alpbc and socialist broadcasting sevice ,they are beyond hope . Still think we shoukd hive off country rsdio then privatise alpbc and sbs into a public company ,the entitlements of staff including super coukd be paid in shares in the new company,let them compete in the market like renewables energu]y should ,the huge sums saved coukd be used to create real jobs .
it makes you wonder what level of schooling the writers have achieved
That would be the year 10/11/12/[13/14/15/16=’Uni’] texting classes
I’ve recently taken some time off to chauffeur my aged mother around (she’s been banned from driving by surgical diktat “until the stitches come out” ). Because every outing is punctuated by a rest and coffee break, I’ve become reacquainted with Melbourne suburban cafe society, and it is clear that The Age is in terminal decline. Half the coffee spots have no Age and the others just a single copy amidst seas of Herald-Suns. Even when The Age is there, there is little or no demand for it, and, perusing it myself, I find the complaints of the OP to be fair and accurate. It’s also much thinner than its rival.
I can’t see it reforming or doing anything to stop the rot, and despite the change of heart by the Fairfax Board, I can’t see the weekly print edition surviving more than 18 months- if that. I honestly can’t see why anyone would bother paying good money for it now.
As I have argued with areff, since The Age and SMH each now has negative dollar value and will never again be profitable while the businesses are run by a staff collective like the ABC (the management is forbidden from managing by the lingering worker control of the laughable Fairfax Charter of Editorial Independence), why doesn’t FXJ management cast them off into the market to find the value of the company’s history (163 years for The Age and 186 years for the SMH) to a renovator?
Provided the remaining diseased wreckage is burnt to the ground, I believe both could be rebuilt profitably over 10-20 years with a business plan that takes into account the ravages of the Google and Facebook monopolies on digital advertising revenue — provided there was a savagely enforced adherence to journalism’s code of ethics and an equally savagely enforced political neutrality in which factual reporting in the public interest was front and centre and opinion was relegated down the homepage.
Never has there been such a need for trustworthy journalism. At the moment, the only alternative in Australia to News Corp’s tabloid formula (apart from the hometownless Australian) is the hair-brained activism of FXJ and a handful of unsustainable leftist publications like The Guardian. There’s a huge gap in the middle of the market.
As I have pointed out regularly, leftists destroy every commercial media business they invade when they are allowed to pollute the content with advocacy for their favourite political causes.
Footnote: the ABC is a cancer on the Australian news/entertainment media landscape whose only function commercially is to eat the lunch of otherwise viable businesses like FXJ and the Ten Network. Apart from removing the burden of paying for it from the 60-80% of taxpayers who rarely or never tune in, selling its TV and radio licences or even floating it as a going concern would establish its real value, which I would put at no more than a quarter of its annual $1.1 billion funding.
Professor Bunyip often asked why The Age and The Silly devoted so much effort to attacking the values of the broadsheet readers who sustained the papers. A clearer case of cutting one’s own throat there never was. And to think that Mr Nobel told us in 5A that we should read the Sydney Morning Herald editorial to improve our English! Today we’re likely to be introduced to “enthnic cleansing” or “peotic homage”.
There was also once a time when journos knew the difference between Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.
Tom: The idiocy of allowing a newsroom to be taken over by children is one thing, but the Age’s real folly is a side effect of the infamous cultural cringe. Think about it this way:
In London, where there are yet big mobs of newspapers, it makes sense for each rag to lock up its core audience. The Guardian for pseuds, the Sun for those who appreciate tits, the Telegraph for fusty old colonels etc etc.
So various editors — and I think here of Gawenda and Jaspan — happen to really, really like the Guardian, so they decide to make the Age its antipodean replicant. Except there are only two comics in melbourne and, by going Guardian on the Yarra, they effectively limit potential market penetration to the same 15% of the audience their foreign inspiration commands in London. Meanwhile they blow off the As & Bs, loose the Toorak Road advertisers and end up with what exactlyy? Snivelling, bike-seat sniffing, private school, inner-city sooks brainwashed by J-school solons into believing their prime responsibility is not to present the facts, but to further the revolution.
By contrast, the Herald Sun, which certainly has its faults, continues to be a general-interest paper. It speaks to Melbourne as a whole, not just precious-pie share-house whiners, one of whom has penned a piece only today, complaining that desirable inner-city rental properties cost more than she can afford and isn’t it just so awful and terribly unfair. Boo hoo. Sob, sniffle, sob. (Solution: rent a nice house in Altona, where you can get a three-bedroom for well under $1800 a month)
Interesting to note that the best journos of recent memory were working-class kids. Tim Blair grew up in Werribee. Garry Linnell is another Westie. Bruce Guthrie — a great editor, and I don’t care what anyone says — is a Housing Commission boy from Broady. Gary Tippett, from Totenham, still wears moccies, God help him, but writes like an angel when the spirit is upon him.
There was also once a time when journos knew the difference between Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral
Oh, but Age journalettes do know the difference. The latter has something to do with Cardinal Pell and child abuse.
And that is precisely why I gave up my Age subscription.
A great post, but the free flow of information online makes “papers” redundant, I don’t think I’ve voluntarily watched FTA in many months, Foxtel and Netflix offer far superior content. As for analysis, you tube has got every colour and flavour you can desire.
I was there in the 70s and 80s and it was abundantly clear when Creighton Burns took over that the whole culture of The Age turned inward. A lot of very shallow, very confident people who thought very highly of themselves were his cabal. It’s quite amusing that he told this author that it was all the fault of the staff since he drove away just about everyone with an independent thought.
In the old days journalists learnt their craft at the pub, the race track and the courts. They knew all about the issues affecting ordinary people. Now they are university graduates who have been brainwashed by left wing academics , and think people are interested in gay marriage and climate change. There’s no future for such people.
I’ll have to give Fairfax some credit. In a totally crowded and over represented left shrilling media market they are still turdishly floating and just waiting for that inevitable bashing from a nuanced user with a brush to be finally flushed.