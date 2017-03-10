Bill Leak 1956-2017

This is a terrible tragedy. From The Australian:
The Australian’s editorial cartoonist Bill Leak has died in hospital of a suspected heart attack. He was 61.
Editor in Chief Paul Whittaker announced the news to staff today, describing Leak as “a giant in his field of cartooning and portraiture and a towering figure for more than two decades” at the newspaper and said he was “simply irreplaceable”.
“We will miss him dreadfully and our hearts go out to his wife Goong, his stepdaughter Tasha and his sons Johannes and Jasper,” Whittaker said.
“I know that many people at The Australian will be inconsolable over this tragic loss of such a good man.”
Leak died this morning in Gosford Hospital.
He won nine Walkley awards and 19 Stanley awards for his work, and was twice awarded News Corp’s cartoonist of the year.
I met him just the other week at the launching of our collective book on Righting the Australian Economy for which he had drawn the cover. What I had not known was that he had been moved by the Federal Police to a safe location after one of his cartoons had drawn the wrong kind of attention. This is a terrible loss, and sincerest condolences to his wife and children.
BOLT REPORT TONIGHT: On Sky tonight at 7:00, a Special Edition of the Bolt Report.
Bill Leak has died. It is a terrible loss. We must mourn the death of such a brilliant cartoonist and sympathise with his family, but I and many of his friends are also angry and need to say something.
I certainly will on a special editorial of The Bolt Report at 7pm on Sky. Joining me: Rowan Dean and Tim Blair.
Spent the last hour driving madly round Canberra trying to find anywhere with Sky News on. Alas, nothing.
Will order his book when I get home.
Pickering’s tribute:
Oh terrible news!
Leak now joins Andrew Breitbart — a career of muckraking in the media industry terminated at a young age by sudden heart attack.
Tel, I think this is Australia’s equivalent of Andrew Breitbart in many ways. They seem to be similar characters.