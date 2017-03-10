Bill Leak 1956-2017

This is a terrible tragedy. From The Australian:
The Australian’s editorial cartoonist Bill Leak has died in hospital of a suspected heart attack. He was 61.
Editor in Chief Paul Whittaker announced the news to staff today, describing Leak as “a giant in his field of cartooning and portraiture and a towering figure for more than two decades” at the newspaper and said he was “simply irreplaceable”.
“We will miss him dreadfully and our hearts go out to his wife Goong, his stepdaughter Tasha and his sons Johannes and Jasper,” Whittaker said.
“I know that many people at The Australian will be inconsolable over this tragic loss of such a good man.”
Leak died this morning in Gosford Hospital.
He won nine Walkley awards and 19 Stanley awards for his work, and was twice awarded News Corp’s cartoonist of the year.
I met him just the other week at the launching of our collective book on Righting the Australian Economy for which he had drawn the cover. What I had not known was that he had been moved by the Federal Police to a safe location after one of his cartoons had drawn the wrong kind of attention. This is a terrible loss, and sincerest condolences to his wife and children.
This is awful news, condolences to his family and friends.
A great fighter for freedom has been lost.
Terrible news. And so soon after his book launch.
Vale Bill.
You will be sorely missed
Awful news 🙁 Best cartoonist in the country by far.
Terrible loss.
This is terrible news. RIP.
OMG – how are we going to get through our days without Bill Leak? I am deeply saddened. This is a huge loss to freedom of speech in this excuse for a country. My deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues.
RIP Bleak
What to write? A great loss for his family, friends and Australia.
Yes, because of numerous death threats from the Muslim Community.
Following this was the continual harassment from Gillian Triggs and the HRC.
Many cats have already expressed their shock and condolences on the Open Thread. Some may choose to repost here, as I do:
A sudden heart attack at 61. How dreadful. Bill Leak, how much you will be missed, and how much you were loved, truly loved, for your courageous stand against political correctness and the opponents of free speech. You paid a high price for it, but you leave behind a tremendous legacy for the good.
Requiem in pacem.
So young.
RIP Bill. We will miss you terribly. Condolences to his whole family.
Yet another voice silenced. Condolences to Family and Friends.
Harassed to his grave by muslims and social justice warriors.
The only thing I was looking forward to under PM Shorten was Leak.
His poor family, our poor country. Too soon.
Will be greatly missed. Best cartoonist since Bill Mitchell and his Bustards of the Bush. Most reliable voice at Teh Australian for years.
Very sad 😭 news.
My thoughts and prayers to the Leak family.
A great, great loss to Australian public life at this time.
Condolences to Bill’s partner and sons.
As a tribute to Bill Leak, the Australian Government should immediately and fully repeal S18C.
Bill, you were one of our finest warriors for Freedom of Speech.
Rest in Peace.
One of the greatest Australians I have ever witnessed. I loved him from afar. May his soul find rest and his family find comfort. (emoji in tears).
This is so sad, the first thing I do when I get to work is check the BLeak cartoon for the day. Really enjoyed his wit 🙁
Very sad news. Requiescat in pace.
The irresistible trifecta in the Saturday Australian used to be Matt Price on politics, then Christopher Pearson on the op-ed, then Bill Leak. Now all gone.
Caroline Overington says it so well:
“No. No. No. How do we ever explain how much we loved him?
He had the courage of a lion.”
that’s devastating! What a talent and what will we do without our morning Leak always so kindly linked by one of our readers!
Eternal rest to him, oh Lord
Let perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace.
Now it’s time for others in the media to find the courage that has been so lacking.
Bill Leak has finally been ‘Section 18C’d’.
I can think of no greater memorial to him than to close down the vile ‘Human Wrongs Commission’ and relocate all of its’ Public Serpents and other professional hangers-on, and pro-racist, anti free-speech warriors to the tail end of the dole queue.
Bill Leak made a stand for free speech which Halal Mal lacked the testicular fortitude to emulate.
How about it Mal?
Act like a man for once, instead of like a grovelling Labor(sic) toadie.
Requiem. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi8vJ_lMxQI
I am devastated. Triggs will probably chase the estate for so-called insult/offense/bullroar.
Perhaps his widow should just hand over the sales to Triggs now and give that fascist what she so dearly wants. To silence him and send him and his family broke.
Grrr.
A shocking and very sad loss. Who knows to what extent the stress of the vicious and wicked attack of the HRC contributed to Bill Leak’s death?
This is gobsmacking news, just absolutely bloody terrible. Made on a comment on Blair’s after the book launch that he was about the only person in the entire country worthy of being called a “Living National Treasure”. Now we no longer even have that, his coruscating wit and biting caricatures will brighten our days no more.
He was my favourite political cartoonist of all time – no one else even came close. The vast majority of his work over the last few years had been almost indescribably brilliant.
My condolences to his family.
As for those who hounded him to an early grave, may the rest of the time you spend cursing this planet with your existence be an ongoing misery and may you burn for all eternity in a very special circle of hell.