Bill Leak 1956-2017

Posted on 12:59 pm, March 10, 2017 by Steve Kates

This is a terrible tragedy. From The Australian:

The Australian’s editorial cartoonist Bill Leak has died in hospital of a suspected heart attack. He was 61.

Editor in Chief Paul Whittaker announced the news to staff today, describing Leak as “a giant in his field of cartooning and portraiture and a towering figure for more than two decades” at the newspaper and said he was “simply irreplaceable”.

“We will miss him dreadfully and our hearts go out to his wife Goong, his stepdaughter Tasha and his sons Johannes and Jasper,” Whittaker said.

“I know that many people at The Australian will be inconsolable over this tragic loss of such a good man.”

Leak died this morning in Gosford Hospital.

He won nine Walkley awards and 19 Stanley awards for his work, and was twice awarded News Corp’s cartoonist of the year.

I met him just the other week at the launching of our collective book on Righting the Australian Economy for which he had drawn the cover. What I had not known was that he had been moved by the Federal Police to a safe location after one of his cartoons had drawn the wrong kind of attention. This is a terrible loss, and sincerest condolences to his wife and children.

BOLT REPORT TONIGHT: On Sky tonight at 7:00, a Special Edition of the Bolt Report.

Bill Leak has died. It is a terrible loss. We must mourn the death of such a brilliant cartoonist and sympathise with his family, but I and many of his friends are also angry and need to say something.

I certainly will on a special editorial of The Bolt Report at 7pm on Sky. Joining me: Rowan Dean and Tim Blair.

  1. Delta A
    #2321936, posted on March 10, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Copied from the OT:

    Just a thought.

    I wonder if Leak anticipated his death – as many have done in the past – and prepared a cartoon to be published on his passing.

    Here’s hoping.

  2. PoliticoNT
    #2321937, posted on March 10, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Spent the last hour driving madly round Canberra trying to find anywhere with Sky News on. Alas, nothing.

    Will order his book when I get home.

  3. John64
    #2321941, posted on March 10, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Pickering’s tribute:

    I’d like to think I could buy you another beer one day mate, but I suspect I will be shown the down elevator.

  4. Tel
    #2321942, posted on March 10, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Oh terrible news!

    Leak now joins Andrew Breitbart — a career of muckraking in the media industry terminated at a young age by sudden heart attack.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2321947, posted on March 10, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Tel, I think this is Australia’s equivalent of Andrew Breitbart in many ways. They seem to be similar characters.

  6. Waz
    #2321968, posted on March 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    A very dark day. His book launch just this week was a joyful occasion and the man was in top form. His cartoon today shall remain as my screen saver forever.
    Sir Les Patterson’s tribute here.

  7. Cheryl
    #2321992, posted on March 10, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Andrew was only 48. Bill made it to 61.
    It’s hard work being an honest and noble person.
    RIP to both great men. I will feel the daily hole left by no Leak 😔

  9. Muddy
    #2322002, posted on March 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I’ve been a bit turned off by Bolt over the past year or two, but I just watched his editorial tribute to Bill Leak on his show, and wow, he was seething. I admire his restraint.
    (In my imagination, I can visualise Leak’s Gimp waiting around a corner for Turncoat and posse. So many possibilities regarding the weapon of choice).

  10. Riccardo Bosi
    #2322003, posted on March 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first send to the HRC.

    RIP Bill Leak.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322006, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Written by Jody on the Jim Allen Quadrant tribute to Bill Leak.

    “Where were you, Coalition government, when your own arm of government – the HRC – was hunting down a man who was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of speech in order to make us laugh and think?” I blame YOU, the government. You set up the HRC, you fund it and it suits you to engage in witch hunts at the taxpayer’s expense. Morrison, you say you have no money but you do. You can afford to run the HRC and other such gravy trains so please don’t tell us you have no money. That would be a lie”.

  12. Splatacrobat
    #2322010, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Sorry Bill. You were the best. A mountain amongst MSM molehills.

  13. Grigory M
    #2322011, posted on March 10, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Vale Bill Leak: A satirist who played hard and took no prisoners

    Some cartoonists try to laugh us gently out of our foibles. The now late, still great Bill Leak was not that sort of artist.

    He was always after the harsh, prophetic laughter of satire, that moment of shock when you are made to see something you’d rather ignore.

