Cross post: John Adams It’s over

The Prime Minister must accept full responsibility for the political predicament facing the government and his leadership.
Writing for the Daily Telegraph and appearing on the ABC’s the DRUM on 10 June 2016, three weeks before the last election, I was the first in the media to forecast that Turnbull’s ‘small target’ election campaign approach was unprecedented and would end in disaster.
I predicted that Turnbull would lack a meaningful agenda and mandate to solve Australia’s pressing public policy problems and would, if elected, lead a do-nothing government resulting in the collapse of the Government’s opinion poll numbers.
I suggested that under this scenario Turnbull would not serve as Prime Minister for the entire parliamentary term and would be dispatched in either late 2017 or the first half of 2018.
Eight months into the new parliamentary term and my pre-election thesis, so far, has been proven correct.
The Coalition has a vacuous agenda to deal with pressing public policy problems such as the cost of living, employment security, record household and foreign debt, declining school academic results, chronic illicit drug use or the fracturing of social cohesion.
The Coalition now struggles with a substantially lower primary vote than when Tony Abbott was removed and the Prime Minister faces open hostility from regional Australia.
The Government’s political misfortunes were entirely avoidable and Turnbull has no one to blame other than himself.
Turnbull must accept that the die is now cast on his leadership.
His unwillingness and inability to lead on pressing public policy issues, has left him with little room to manoeuvre. Any significant political or policy adjustments at this stage could be seen as unauthentic, motivated by political desperation and haphazard.
Turnbull, in accepting responsibility, should minimise any further damage to the Australian political system by sparing his colleagues the anguish of sacking him.
He should resign his office for the good of Australia.
Turnbull’s removal from office whether by resignation or dismissal should not be seen as a constitutional or structural political crisis.
Gillard, Abbott and Turnbull over the last three electoral cycles have sought high political office by treating the Australian people with contempt by doing public policy on the cheap.
All three leaders, supported by the two-party establishment, have refused to confront the nation’s problems, but instead have delivered carefully crafted and appealing talking points in order to win their respective elections.
In Australia’s democratic system, the only viable, honourable and sustainable course of political leadership is to identify genuine public policy problems, develop real and robust policy solutions and seek a political mandate to implement these solutions by convincing a majority of Australians of their merits.
The political class must accept that in many cases, developing real policy solutions is both intellectually, time and resource intensive and will involve technically complex and unpopular policy prescriptions.
Selling such prescriptions will sometimes be successful, other times it will not.
However, robust and sound policy proposals that address underlying public policy problems will continue to endure even if they are not accepted at a particular election.
For example, while John Hewson lost his fight to implement tax reform via his Fightback package, John Howard’s 1998 election victory and the subsequent implementation of the GST would not have been possible without the public debate regarding the merits of tax reform in 1993.
The Australian political establishment must cease the politics of slogans, catchy sound bites, divide and conquer parliamentary tactics and petty political point scoring games.
Australians deserves better and will continue to reject Prime Ministers who lack the capacity for real leadership.
John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor. This op-ed first appeared in The Spectator.
I agree, Turnbull should do the honourable thing and resign, especially because of his reasons for usurping Tony Abbott. John who do you suggest takes then leadership?
And that’s before you get to his energy policy, which seems to be solely “gas, gas, my kingdom for some gas!”
How about canning the RET and stopping the wholesale destruction of coal-fired power?
Why would anyone vote for Labor Lite when they could vote for the ALP or the Greens?
Meanwhile the right is walking out the door.
We need a conservative party in this country.
The Liberal Party isn’t it.
Bye bye Libs. Turnbull has managed to take you down with himself in Neroesque style.
Let’s hope that the Liberal Democrats have enough members to replace the Libs! They would be a real alternative!
Yep. Anything strong now will look or at least be portrayed as desperate. Well done bedwetters.
Please Mr Adams. We here at the Cat are quietly awaiting the arrival of Potential Greatness.
Be off with you.
If you want to complain about the way the country is being run, you need to complain to the people running the country, not the clowns paid to entertain the masses.
You should be able to contact Martin Parkinson here.
John, what you have described regarding our (non) leaders perilous situation is depressingly true, but I don’t not see him doing the honourable thing any time soon. Last week the plummeting polls were all Abbotts fault. Malodious is not in the habit of accepting full responsibility for any political blunders and I don’t see him “resigning his office for the good of Australia”. His motivation to date has been Mal, Mal & Mal. He will have to be dynamited out of the PM position, but I don’t see to many likely successors. Que Pauline!
Indeed MV…
When Turnbull was making his effective cracks at Bill Shorten about Cristal champagne etc, many boosters mistook that success with the in-crowd for a general upsurge in support for Turnbull. Out there in beery punter-land, nobody noticed or cared. They don’t like him, they have no reason to like him, and that’s that.
Look, we know the guy appeals to certain cliques, but he almost gave us Shorten last time, and next time he will. You don’t have to be a delcon or a Turnbull supporter to know that Malcolm is an electoral lemon.
Want a Shorten government, do you?
JH/PC showed leadership.
TA showed leadership.
RGR/BS/MT not leadership material.
LDP leadership? Strange policies!
Who cares? The Libs are doomed to the dustbin of history. They pretended to be conservative while conserving nothing. It would be a fitting epitah if their last PM was a backstabbing globalist banker.
Here we go again.
Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor.
Like, as if it’s going to make any effing difference.
Total agree with the import of the post.
Have said before that the only way out is to return to policies that reflect total libertarian values. Policies have been set since Howard/Costello as minimal targets based on the latte set populism.
Policy change won’t happen under the current set of Liberals:
Too many view politics as a career not a calling.
Sir Humphrey Appleby’s obviously running Energy policy.
Maybe Turnbull has done us all a favour by showing us the truth about the Libs, they are part of the problem not the solution. Their coalition partner may as well be the ALP. Sure, Shorten is going to trash the place, and things will get worse, but it will make it clear what we are up against, who is on side and who is the opposition.
Turnbull is nothing more than a lazy dog in the manger.
We have an Energy policy?
Who knew?
Too many view politics as a career not a calling.
+1
I would rather ALP in power when the housing price bubble bursts. It will kill future election prospects for centuries because the will be no answers. It will be a rough time in our history.
Does a leader arise as a result of a demand amongst potential followers, or do followers arise when a leader appears? Which comes first, the leader or the followers?
Diet Labor can parachute in the most inspiring leader the galaxy has ever seen, but then what? Leaders without followers are simply lonely people talking to themselves in public.
Bury the corpse.
True, Razor, but I don’t think we will have to wait that long. If Hazelwood closes at the end of this month most of the Eastern Sates will be on energy rationing by Christmas. In that case whoever is in government at both state and federal level, will be cactus with the electorate for at least a decade, because that’s how long it will take to reverse the disaster.
In fact, about the only thing that could reverse their fortunes would a subsequent housing bubble collapse, because then the electorate would have something even bigger to be mad about.
Hear hear.
Sigh, sad.
Who picked Turnbull as leader? That would be the majority of the Liberal party. And was it because of his brilliant and stauch stance on Liberal and conservative principles? Not at all. The sole reason for switching (to someone who failed dismally as opposition leader) was in the hope that he would be more popular and save some seats.
And when the delcons criticised this cynical copying of failed ALP tactics, they were told, by Liberal elites, that ‘they don’t matter’. Well, it turned out that they did matter, to tune of 30 seats, with the LNP retaining government only by one seat, won from the ALP by the National party.
Switching back to Abbott may win back some seats but I suspect many of the delcons would see it as another cynical ploy. They might well be disinclined to support a party that seems to take them very much for granted and to exhibit very little enthusiasm for supporting and advancing their interests.
After R-G-R and 50,000 country shoppers the ALP should be unelectable for a generation. They will be back in less than six years with a virtually unchanged front bench. Voters are treated like mushrooms and goldfish because they are.
There is an assumption by many that Australia can survive BS. Probably wishful thinking.