Freezing in the dark

This from SBS just last night: Warnings Australia at risk of gas and electricity shortages. There you may read at the end:
As the political debate over energy continues, the peak body representing the country’s biggest energy providers says changing and conflicting government energy policies are driving prices up.
Matthew Warren is from the Australian Energy Council.
“Inaction, policy inaction, is increasing power bills and it is increasing the risk of blackouts next summer. And these are serious and material risks to Australian consumers both at the household and business level.”
Experts say that’s because would-be investors are steering clear of the energy sector, unsure of the government’s policy intentions.
Ken Baldwin is a scientist specialising in energy at the Australian National University.
“Businesses are avoiding investment in the energy sector simply because of government policy uncertainty. They need to have an assurance that over the 50 year life time of the plant they’re investing in, that there will be a viable return based on known parameters.”
This inaction thing is right at the core of the way in which those who actually do know try to disguise what is happening. There’s plenty of action, from the deliberate closing of coal-fired power stations to the massive subsidies to solar and wind power. As we freeze in the dark come winter, contemplate the fact that we are not alone in our stupidity.
We just take our prosperity and wealth for granted, and the lessons are going to be very expensive. But the tide is turning.
Meanwhile, in the deepening darkness of South Australia, Jay “The Whiner” Wetherall is rabbiting on about how every body, simply everybody, knows how incredibly necessary is a “Carbon Tax”.
Has he no sense of decency?
As a shareholder who lost money in the in excusable collusion between Alan Jones, the NSW state government and the supporters of Drew Hutton over drilling at Bentley, all I can say is:
Suck it up, its going down and you all deserve whats coming
We’re all happy little mushrooms.
Sitting in the dark.
South Australia’s wind turbines according to Nemwatch and AEMO just now are producing only 80 out of 1431 MW. This particular half-hour about 75% of Sth Aust electricity is being produced by gas or is being sucked across from Victoria. And now we’re told that we’re running out of gas.
One technical failure and the state will be blacked out again. Our politicians are crazy.
In a rational world Drew Hutton would be caged somewhere for the amusement of stick poking yokels.
Working as intended.
ABC were hyperventilating about this last night, demanding that Something Must Be Done. Not a word about the campaigns they have run for years against every kind of conventional energy, including gas. Reminds me of the time that, having wrecked many live export family businesses through their activism, they turned around and started doing soft-focus hand-holding tinkly-piano interviews with some of the affected families, to show how much they cared.
Every cloud has a silver lining.
Seventeen (so far) ex WA mine site diesel generators sold to customers in South Australia at a profit margin that would make the Clintons blush.
The free market in action, albeit aided and abetted by a dickhead SA government.
There has been lots of action and investment into electricity in Aust. . The fact that’s its all a failed action and investment shows how poor our political leaders and the Aust. public who voted for more renewable energy have been. ‘Free energy from the sun’ is costing billions but even today most voters will still support more free energy with a govt. subsidy.
The core problem is that no one can invest in new capacity because coal fired plant is in declining demand as the base load shrinks and gas is not being built because the gas supply has been sucked up by lng exports. Subsidies for renewals have increased its share of capacity but the big influence of renewables is its very low operating cost. Essentially the load balance changed, the supply of fuel changed and the economics of new coal plant fell apart.
None of this would change much if subsidy for large scale renewal disappeared. In fact the question to be asked is why our huge conventional gas sources are not available and why is our local gas price around twice the local trade in Singapore (which has none)?
“Grandpa, what did people in olden days use for light before candles?”
“Electricity, my boy, electricity. sigh” –
The leftist assault on the modern world “powers” on.
HOPE!
The Donald and his team will bring sanity back.
Has anybody seen any photos or T.V. film clips yet of the long queues of A.L.P. deceased voters on their regular pilgrimage to line up and cast their usual multiple-votes in the W.A. State Election?
I wonder whether the A.L.P.-affiliated Unionists of the electoral office have completed their vote counts and preference-allocation yet?
It will be interesting to note how many parcels of Coalition votes they manage to mysteriously “lose” this year in W.A. (once again).
The left have little understanding of the cumulative and monumental effort and knowledge required to build and maintain a modern society. It breaks my heart to see what is being deliberately done to this country.
Matt Warren is a good bloke and on your side. He has been campaigning about this energy madness for years. So I wouldn’t pick on him.
Yes, the problems are entirely due to Government ACTION. Just get rid of the insane energy polices which don’t even have a measurable effect on the climate (even if you “believe” the IPCC).
The problem is that the people who call for this stuff don’t believe they’ll actually be affected by it. It’s why so many doctor’s wives support the carbon tax because they figure it won’t affect their use of the suv and air-con.
Conned by the Green-Left.
The trouble of letting dogma near the levers of power.
The Green religion afflicting Technocrats is at the heart of the issue IMHO; they should be advising the remainder of the folly of wholesale ‘Green Energy’, unless cowed?
Question comrades ,when the greenscam “power” goes down in weatherilstan ,are the comrades at the local alpbc and sbs totally off the sir? I bet the hypocriticsl nastards have diesel genersted power . One good thing the polliemuppets in parliament will be bullshitting in the dark,or do they have generstors too? Cant have the beer in the parliamentary bar getting warm .This whole climate scam is going to crash around their ears shortly when Trump stops the money . You cant have u.n.comunism without other peoples money ,look at the late climate council liars ,suppose thry are on the dole now who would employ them ?
Watch the demise of andrewstan when Hazelwood closes .
Manufacturing plants are likely stocking up on diesel Gen-sets; as you’ve said, the predicted lack of Energy security will be a bonus to some.
I think you’ll find that both the studios and transmitter sites have Gen-sets.
Steam meeja.
The market tells us that if the subsidy for large scale renewables disappeared no more windmills would be planted and solar farms would remain unbuilt. You can test this proposition with the complaints from the renewable energy sector that investment is stalling because of uncertainty about the future of RET and the absence of a price on carbon.
If renewables had to wear the full economic cost of system storage/stability and were not benefited by the $65/MWh shortfall charge (or its equivalent in certificates) applied to fossil fuel, the economics of power supply would be a contest between coal and gas.
With coal at ~$2.5/GJ and gas at ~$11/GJ – and coal capex $3000/MW installed vs gas capex $3700/MW installed – the economics of new coal-fired plant would miraculously fall together again.
One of the main reasons that “our huge conventional gas sources” are not available on the East Coast is that most of them are located on the NW Shelf – and the necessary pipeline, or LNG infrastructure does not exist.
The ‘Gas prices in Australia double those of exports’ story is a furphy.
The LNG Journal tells me that yesterday’s LNG spot price (delivered) in North Asia is A$11.30/GJ. With regasification and distribution costs the wholesale price will be at least A$14/GJ at the terminals in Japan, Korea and China.
AEMO tells me that yesterday’s Eastern Australian gas price was between A$8.50 and A$11.40/GJ.
Manufacturing plants are likely stocking up on diesel Gen-sets; as you’ve said, the predicted lack of Energy security will be a bonus to some.
Not only to ensure security of supply but to reduce costs even when supply is regular.
Many manufacturers in QLD are making considerable savings on power by using diesel generators at least part of the time.
I doubt there are enough service station forecourts in the land to render appropriate justice to all the Prog-Left subversives of our way of life and their enablers in government responsible for this state of affairs.
‘subverters’ might have been a better choice.
I wonder how much extra pollution is being generated by the use of personal generators instead of highly efficient coal fired power stations. How long before they ban their use? You know it’s got to come sooner than later?
The phuckers don’t like being subverted.
SBS clearly know more than Transgrid. Our local area went down between 2am and 6am this morning, and the supplier still can’t say why.
“We just take our prosperity and wealth for granted…” – well, many of us do – most particularly the perpetual adolescents who seem to be increasingly common in the political class and the commentariat.
According to some cheese dick politician I heard on the radio, some of the workers at Hazelwood will be given work at other Victorian power stations. This raises the question of where those jobs are coming from? Are they cutting hours of existing workers at other stations? Are they sacking current contractors and bringing over contractors from Hazelwood as a publicity stunt? Is there a massive backlog of maintenance issues too big for the current workforce to handle?
Defender at 1256,
How would renewables go if they were not subsidised?
Place fossil fuels and renewables on identical tax and subsidy regimes, and let the cards fall as they may.
PS, The baseload is shrinking at least in part because high renewable prices and imtermittent supply are forcing industry offshore.
intermittent!
Given our politically correct MPs’ addiction to getting ‘high’ on renewables, there appears to be little hope that Australia’s ‘silent catastrophe’ can be avoided.
The ever-increasing high energy prices accompanied by occasional power blackouts will not only seriously hurt the less privileged, but cause de-industrialisation on a large scale. What a dysfunctional way of providing for our future generations!
King Koala the deal by the union bruvvvers works something like this:
Hazelwood worker, too young for retirement is made redundant and gets a seriously generous redundancy payout. Power worker at a rival power company, close to retirement put’s their hand up and says yep, I’ll go early, pay me an equally generous redundancy and my job can go to the Hazelwood worker, ’cause we’re all caring and sharing. Oh and the Hazelwood worker keeps their redundancy.
So that’s now two redundancies for a net reduction of only one job. Which then begs the obvious question, who is paying? Hazelwood is paying for their worker’s redundancy and so they should. But they’re not paying for workers at a rival company (and the bruvvers can’t understand why).
The other power companies are now coming on board because the word is that apparently generous Dan the Man will pay for this out of Victorian taxpayer’s pockets. What a caring and sharing fellow he is.
As a driller, I feel your pain grog swiper. There is actually onshore gas drilling in Victoria, extended teach to the payzone at sea.
Reach, not teach.
But let the bastards freeze/swelter in the dark. Fuck em.
Notice how Energy Policy became a political thing, and then things turned to shit?
There isn’t a thing on this planet that politicians can’t fuck up.