Freezing in the dark

This from SBS just last night: Warnings Australia at risk of gas and electricity shortages. There you may read at the end:
As the political debate over energy continues, the peak body representing the country’s biggest energy providers says changing and conflicting government energy policies are driving prices up.
Matthew Warren is from the Australian Energy Council.
“Inaction, policy inaction, is increasing power bills and it is increasing the risk of blackouts next summer. And these are serious and material risks to Australian consumers both at the household and business level.”
Experts say that’s because would-be investors are steering clear of the energy sector, unsure of the government’s policy intentions.
Ken Baldwin is a scientist specialising in energy at the Australian National University.
“Businesses are avoiding investment in the energy sector simply because of government policy uncertainty. They need to have an assurance that over the 50 year life time of the plant they’re investing in, that there will be a viable return based on known parameters.”
This inaction thing is right at the core of the way in which those who actually do know try to disguise what is happening. There’s plenty of action, from the deliberate closing of coal-fired power stations to the massive subsidies to solar and wind power. As we freeze in the dark come winter, contemplate the fact that we are not alone in our stupidity.
We just take our prosperity and wealth for granted, and the lessons are going to be very expensive. But the tide is turning.
Meanwhile, in the deepening darkness of South Australia, Jay “The Whiner” Wetherall is rabbiting on about how every body, simply everybody, knows how incredibly necessary is a “Carbon Tax”.
Has he no sense of decency?