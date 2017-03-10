Freezing in the dark

This from SBS just last night: Warnings Australia at risk of gas and electricity shortages. There you may read at the end:

As the political debate over energy continues, the peak body representing the country’s biggest energy providers says changing and conflicting government energy policies are driving prices up.

Matthew Warren is from the Australian Energy Council.

“Inaction, policy inaction, is increasing power bills and it is increasing the risk of blackouts next summer. And these are serious and material risks to Australian consumers both at the household and business level.”

Experts say that’s because would-be investors are steering clear of the energy sector, unsure of the government’s policy intentions.

Ken Baldwin is a scientist specialising in energy at the Australian National University.

“Businesses are avoiding investment in the energy sector simply because of government policy uncertainty. They need to have an assurance that over the 50 year life time of the plant they’re investing in, that there will be a viable return based on known parameters.”