The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands

Today we were all shocked by the news of Bill Leak’s untimely death at age 61.
Roger Franklin at Quadrant expresses many of our views:
Are you happy now, Gillian Triggs? And you, Tim Soutphommasane, race pimp and sinecured Labor hack, what are you saying in private about the man you abused with the full weight of the misplaced trust and budget Australians invest in your filthy Human Rights Commission? Bill Leak, the Australian cartoonist and a man worth a hundred of each of you, is dead, carried off by a heart attack at the age of 61.
How do you feel about that, you pair of trough-snouters and gold-plated apparatchiks. Are you suppressing grins? You should be because this is more than you could have expected.
You wanted to silence him, to grind the slashing blade of his humour to a dull edge with your sanctions and harassment and point-blank refusal to recognise truth, even when it bit you on the arse. And Bill bit hard and often, but not so much as you deserved. No wonder you put so much effort into making his final months a misery. Now death has gone you one better.
When the enervated joint committee report on 18C came out we both were amazed at how Liberals on that committee could agree with Labor and Greens’ anti-free speech position, and we both marvelled at the way a once great party no longer seemed to believe in anything – just get re-elected, forget standing for principles and defending vital values.
Then, only a little over a week ago, he called and asked me to come to the launch of his book in Sydney. To my great regret I had to say ‘no’, as I couldn’t get away from Brisbane for the night. He told there was going to be a surprise visit from Barry Humphries. He was delighted about that.
Yesterday, having watched the clips of speeches and read the news coverage, I texted to congratulate Bill on the great success of his book launch. In his typically generous way he promptly texted me back to say he was sending me a signed copy of his book. This morning the bitter news about his sudden death started pouring into my cell phone.
And let’s be clear. Bill Leak died of a massive heart attack after being dragged through a kangaroo pseudo-court by a bunch of jumped up, overpaid taxpayer-funded officials — paid by you and me, offered a nice cup of tea by Malcolm Turnbull. One of them had set out pretty clearly to help make life as easy as possible for those who were ‘offended’ by one of Bill’s cartoons and who might want to launch a complaint. On a number of occasions Bill told me how stressful he had found the whole saga, but that he’d never give in to these cretins.
Bill Leak was the greatest cartoonist of his era and deserves comparison with David Low, the greatest cartoonist ofhis era, from the First World War to the 1950s. Both initially made their names on The Bulletin magazine in Sydney as left-of-centre satirists but eventually went on to become the most powerful foes of left-wing authoritarianism in all its forms.
It is important to understand that Bill Leak wasn’t murdered by extremists is a hail of bullets – he was hounded to his death by a properly established government agency in pursuance of objectives that are abhorrent to western civilised standards.
One of the most disgusting breaches of human rights I’ve witnessed in my own country in my lifetime. Unfortunately the other breach was from the same government sponsored boondoggle department and both occurred under a, so called, conservative government. We need to drain this swamp and drain it now.
Well said Sinc.
Where was Bill Leak’s safe space?.
Roger Franklin is spot on. I only wish he had written more forcefully. I hope The Australian reprints his piece and dares the HRC to do its worst.
We should make the dismissal of Triggs (not her long overdue retirement), the dismissal of Soutphommasane and the rescinding of s18c the memorial to Bill Leal’s courage and talent.
I’m finding it ironic that Tim Soutpommasane’s parents fled the Pathet Lao dictatorship, as refugees, in 1975, and yet their son seems to have learned “human rights” at the same school.
Hear, hear. Well said, Sinclair.
Well said Sinc, Roger, James and Keith. May we all maintain the rage.
For democracy:
Bill Leak
A beacon of courage among the weakest of persons
who now form what is called the Liberal Party.
18c and the HRC would not be here now except for those whp have no honour and no loyalty to any principle other than self first.
I blame the Liberal Party more than two race-hustling scum mentioned.
You nailed it Sinclair. I can’t get this out of my head and I’m usually pretty blasé about the deaths of famous people. Bill Leak was different, truly one of us. The anger of his colleagues, friends and admirers will hopefully lead to the dismantling of at least some of this PC bullshit that’s suffocating us.
Roger, thank you for your words.
Trigg’s contempt for Parliament is compounded by her repeated lies and false testimony every time she appears before Senate Estimates. All without any form of sanction.
Sickeningly, Abbott, Brandis and Turnbull have all wheeled out lamentations for Leak today.
But they all abandoned him during his recent, darkest hour.
I blame them all. Illiberal scum.
+1 I too hope The Australian will reprint them.
Three of my comments for Bill Leak were immediately taken off at The Australian this afternoon. But I kept trying. They were:-
First: This sums up our state of affairs. A brilliant cartoonist bullied to death.
Second: This sums up our state of affairs. A brilliant cartoonist hounded to death.
Third: This sums up our state of affairs. A brilliant cartoonist punished for his work.
Fourth one was allowed. This sums up our state of affairs.
Get Tony Abbott back. He said he would sack the Human Rights Commission.
I’m so angry and so sad.
It’s a sick joke that John Howard and Tony Abbott are pretending to front some boondoggle about western civilisation and meanwhile Bill Leak has been hounded to death.
We don’t need some pretentious foundation to preserve western values you fraudulent turds, all we need is the freedom to speak our minds. Both of these complete arseholes failed us and should rightfully have died of shame, not Bill Leak.
The Australian is the problem and so is Tony Abbott. Both should fuck right off.
The Bolt Report from tonight
https://www.facebook.com/theboltreport/videos/402978370060298/
Spot on.
I find it so hard to believe he is gone from us.
Let’s not be gentle about this. There is a reasonably good chance Leak, a brave man of conviction, would still be alive today, if Abbott, a weak political opportunist, had fulfilled his election conviction to repeal 18C. Obviously, according to the Quisling Abbott, Leak was not part of his “Team Australia”.
If we want to reverse the trend of the political class forever kicking sand in our face, we need a few scalps. I’m suggesting Abbott as first cab off the rank. After all, he volunteered for the privilege. I’m suggesting we start a formal petition demanding his resignation – that he resign from Parliament and withdraw from politics completely and never insult our intelligence with his presence ever again.
I’m prepared to do the work and foot the bills if there is any voting support out there.
Put me down for a contribution, Memory Vault.
Why don’t you resign from your job, enter Parliament and show us how it is done.
Change.org ?
I know it is a hot bed of PC, but you would probably have people there falling over themselves to sign that petition ? And save the MV sustenance fund a pile of dosh.
Infidel Tiger, in Parliament, would be an experience from which Parliament would never recover…
I wish Tony Abbott had repealed 18C also. I would love to know his inner thinking of why he didn’t. Was he appeasing the Muslim population? Or he didn’t trust the non-Muslim population to not offend the Muslim population? Was he trying to keep the peace?
Abbott, Brandis and Turnbull should say nothing about Bill Leak and instead apologise to conservative Australian’s for failing to repeal 18c.
It was only because of their lack of fortitude to do anything that led to the AHRC taking the action they did.
Because I’m not electable. Believe me, if I was, you would see one principled hardcore advocate for freedom and righteousness.
Powerful and very righteously angry words from Roger Franklin in his Quadrant Online article.
Very well put, and encapsulates a lot of the bitter feeling over the activities of that vile mendacious star chamber, the HRC.
The spineless Liberal jellyfish who refuse to abolish this travesty have a lot to answer for.
Yes, Myrddin, I would use Change.org for those very reasons.
I’m not looking for donations, just a commitment to support by voting.
Negotiating and politicking on tax policy and healthcare? That’s cool.
Negotiating on freedom of speech? I will stomp your head into a pulp and burn your family.
He couldn’t repeal it as he didn’t have control of the senate and the cross bench informed him they would not support a repeal. At the narrowest point he was unable to. However what he failed to do was to present the bill to parliament and if necessary even call a DD seeing he had informed the voters this was one of his core policies.
Let’s face it, the Liberal and National Party are useless and certainly do not uphold democratic values. They do not have the backbone for such an important task. In this country, we do not have a centre-right conservative party. What we do have are various forms of socialist parties.
Why Gillian Triggs still as a job, especially after lying to parliamentary committees on numerous occassions, is incredulous but symptomatic of the feckless government we have today.
They will never get rid of 18c. let alone the AHRC. They are too scared to do so because it would be the right thing to do.
A coward JC. He either was complicit or abstained when George Brandis abolished free speech in Australia. A man of principle and honour would die in a ditch alone and friendles to advocate free speech.
He would today be a hero, instead he should die of a great shame.
Link?
Nah, there ain’t no jobs in that.
It’s too late. Bill’s dead.
Accurate and spot on.
Because I’m not electable. Believe me, if I was, you would see one principled hardcore advocate for freedom and righteousness
I am sure lots of people who enter Parliament say things like that. Then human nature takes over.
I’ll support you MV, but no “first cab off the rank” stuff. There is a parliament full of Abbotts that deserve equal billing. The whole gutless mob of bustards that haven’t publicly called for the scrapping of 18c deserve to be hit with public indignation. They all need to be scared from under their rocks.
Link?
I would have no qualms in shooting them and their children.
One term limits would solve that.
True enough, Noodles. But they are strong and have all the artillery, and we are weak and have nothing but rocks of indignation to hurl. We need to concentrate on one target at a time, and right now, under current circumstances, Abbott is the most vulnerable.
Abbott is the most vulnerable
It would seem to me that if anything is to be achieved then the target should be someone who actually has the power to make the change and that is not a backbencher.
Bill Leak’s contribution to Australia as a cartoonist and artist is surpassed only by his courage for the just cause of free speech. Thomas Jefferson said it best. The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. Leak is a true Australian patriot.
I don’t understand how there isn’t a law against repeatedly misleading parliamentary committees and/or why they aren’t enforced. It’s preposterous.
You can see the same haunted fear in pictures of Bill Leak that were in Bolt’s eyes when he was being hounded by the Government. Bill Leak was under a death fatwa from Islamists, and in fear of his life, and instead of helping him the government tried to prosecute him for drawing a cartoon. This is not how Australia is supposed to be, its all of our shame, but its how the bloody Left want it to be, and are apparently enjoying it. Triggs and Soutpomsinane are persecutors, and tout for business like soliciting pimps, to justify their existence. Its a disgrace, they should be sacked.
Three of my comments for Bill Leak were immediately taken off at The Australian this afternoon. But I kept trying
The Australian seems to have a diverse team of censors who take their job seriously and ensure they control what is printed, but if you keep trying they will allow you to say something. Best way to deal with that is phone the nice girl on the number they give you, and cancel your subscription. She is still in training but its one job she’s very good at.
Faye, I read your comment on the Australian website and wondered about it. Thanks for clearing that up. Your first three attempts were gold. Welcome to the club.