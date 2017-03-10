The New Guard and the alt-right

It is only a matter of time and it may have happened already, some leftie will compare the alt-right with the New Guard in Australia before WW2. A couple of decades ago I did some research on the New Guard and probably did a short post on the old Cat. There is no time to check a lot of details right now but in essence the New Guard was an anti-communist organization, immortalized in part in the novel Kangaroo by D H Lawrence. Most of the history has been written by the left who hate them and describe them as fascists. A small number were absurdly locked up during the war (see The Puzzled Patriots by Bruce Muirden).
Some of the membership drilled in the bush with firearms but the general instruction was to be equipped with pickaxe handles. Many were returned men from WW1 and from the events of 1917 they were generally aware of the way a small group of ruthless fanatics could take over a country. They were organized into suburban units and the plan, in the event of any emergency, was to surround and protect military stores, power stations and sensitive transport facilities which would be the focus for revolutionary activities. In the event there was no need for them but they knew that the price of liberty is eternal vigilance and they were prepared to organize and put their bodies on the line to protect our way of life from people who were dedicated to destroying it.
Right new there is a task for patriots on the street to put up billboards and notices to counter the Getup and trade union propaganda to protect 18C.
There’s a similar situation with the groupers. My mother was one and her stories of attending meetings where communists had infiltrated were scary but you won’t find much praise for what ordinary people did to quietly stand up to the commies and prevent them from taking over strategic workplaces.
Had a grandfather in it. He was proud that he stood up and was counted against the Coms, as he had been on the Western Front. Pity it took so long to squeeze the life out of the bastards, considering the damage they have done to Australia.
this is an awesome idea.
Doesn’t need to be organised — just publicised and encourage.
My father was in the Light Horse in Palestine, also served in the garrison forces in Cairo at the end of WWI and later became a member of the New Right along with other members of the family. His group met regularly in one of the Sydney southern suburbs well before I was born. He never said much about it but he was conservative to his bootstraps. He claimed his group was separate to Captain De Groot’s mob.
The left just won’t do irony, but what they do do is ugliness both on the inside and outside. There needs to be innovation into anti-ugliness machines and medications that are manifestly more than not being able to get a root because of ugliness.
the plan, in the event of any emergency, was to surround and protect military stores, power stations and sensitive transport facilities which would be the focus for revolutionary activities.
The ruthless fanatics found a new way to subvert the power stations.
linky to ADB list of White Army
And below two right wing activists.
I wonder if the principal left-wingers would oppose government surveillance of the new guard on the grounds it would was not committed to democratic means of social change. It was only okay to look at right-wing groups who are potentially violent?
Haven’t seen the alt-right say much about unions.
Either they’re young or come from politics, or tend to be self employed, so it isn’t something that concerns them day to day.
I’ve been advocating something vaguely similar for a while, but focussing on gathering, analysing and disseminating political intelligence. Without ‘action arms’ though (nonviolent of course), possessing intelligence is pointless.
I am opposed to 18C but I do not think an average punter cares about it.
Pity it took so long to squeeze the life out of the bastards, considering the damage they have done to Australia.
They just turned Green and with the help of Graham Richardson and the Hawke government they destroyed Tasmania and went on to get the balance of power in the Senate….
A public,guerrilla propaganda campaign is exactly what is needed. For a start.
Watch this space.
Michael Cathcart’s Defending the national tuckshop is a good resource on the New Guard, for those interested.
Regarding 18C, you won’t get any traction with the alt-right. The alt right will see the notion of removing 18C as conservative rather than corrective. And conservativism is utterly rejected by the alt-right.
You scale up your gambit to removing the whole Anti-discrimination Act — the entire notion of which is leftist — and you might get some response.
Sure, take the best if you can get it, otherwise, the best is the enemy of the good.
+1
There’s never a shortage of useful idiots to do the Left’s bidding.
Just consider the Liberal Party of today.
The best thing about the alt right is that we don’t care what leftists and cucks think. We are also leaderless, organic, decentralised and mostly anonymous.
The ‘communists’ in the 1930s were the unemployed workers, many of whom were returned soldiers. The ‘New Guard’ recruits were small farmers and small businessmen, many of whom were returned soldiers. In rural areas, the post WW1 subdivisions of the great properties into small family blocks put huge numbers of rural workers out of work, but it didn’t help the soldier settlers, both Australian and immigrants from Britain, who were placed on unviably small blocks, much of it marginal land and often without any experience. Many struggled and failed.
Then the Great Depression hit, and both groups, each ordinary people, neither responsible for it, blamed each other. The workers were stirred up by communist agitators, but most probably weren’t actually communists themselves; the returned soldier settler farmers were equally afraid of Catholics as of communists, in fact thought they were much the same, reflecting the religious divisions of the early 20th century, which were fed by the Irish rebellions.
Michael Cathcart’s book, mentioned earlier, is a good case study for the Mallee region of Victoria, where the mostly immigrant soldier settlers panicked because of rumours about the unemployed workers camps in Mildura; and amongst other things they staked out the Catholic churches. The majority of the unemployed weren’t ruthless fanatics who wanted to take over the country, they just wanted jobs (they are the ones voting for Trump today, on the right, perhaps because in the US there is less left wing tradition.).
There are plenty of other good books, both on the failure of the soldier settlement projects, and the plight of the unemployed landless workers in the 1930s. World War 2 ‘saved’ them all. (I’ve done some research on this myself).
There are parallels with today. Left and right, ordinary people, ordinary Australians, persist in hating, fearing and blaming each other (as shown in some of the comments above, and in comparable but reverse ones in left media), and in the process ignore what they have in common. As with the American unemployed, people who are ‘right’ or ‘left’ are likely to have had similar bad experiences. But rather than working together, we all go down the drain together. It’s a depressing thought, but perhaps we need another world war. But from past experience, afterwards we’d all just be at each others throats again.
If you want things to change, stop thinking of (and posting about) your fellow Australians who may see things differently from you as evil bastards. Try and understand why their experiences have led then to think the way they do. Find the common ground.
Helen i am open to arguments from anyone and you are welcome to put a case that the worldwide communist movement was not for the most part led by evil bastards and some others who painfully learned their mistake.