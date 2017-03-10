The New Guard and the alt-right

It is only a matter of time and it may have happened already, some leftie will compare the alt-right with the New Guard in Australia before WW2. A couple of decades ago I did some research on the New Guard and probably did a short post on the old Cat. There is no time to check a lot of details right now but in essence the New Guard was an anti-communist organization, immortalized in part in the novel Kangaroo by D H Lawrence. Most of the history has been written by the left who hate them and describe them as fascists. A small number were absurdly locked up during the war (see The Puzzled Patriots by Bruce Muirden).

Some of the membership drilled in the bush with firearms but the general instruction was to be equipped with pickaxe handles. Many were returned men from WW1 and from the events of 1917 they were generally aware of the way a small group of ruthless fanatics could take over a country. They were organized into suburban units and the plan, in the event of any emergency, was to surround and protect military stores, power stations and sensitive transport facilities which would be the focus for revolutionary activities. In the event there was no need for them but they knew that the price of liberty is eternal vigilance and they were prepared to organize and put their bodies on the line to protect our way of life from people who were dedicated to destroying it.

Right new there is a task for patriots on the street to put up billboards and notices to counter the Getup and trade union propaganda to protect 18C.