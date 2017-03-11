Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.

Posted on 6:02 pm, March 11, 2017 by Rafe Champion

15 historic cartoons.

Not so impressed with the greatness of the some of the more recent efforts but the old ones are classics.

This entry was posted in Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.

  1. Delta A
    #2322947, posted on March 11, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Hmm. I don’t get it.

    Usually love your work, Rafe, but this doesn’t connect.

  2. B Shaw
    #2322951, posted on March 11, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I love them.

    No. 1 is my favourite

  3. Baldrick
    #2322959, posted on March 11, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    And nota one from Charlie Hebdo.
    No, this ain’t no honour to Bill Leak.

  4. val majkus
    #2322986, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Loved the one by Daumier – didn’t know he went in for cartoons during his career. A great draftsman. I notice that Bill Leak went to Julian Ashton Art School, a school which pays a lot of attention to drawing. Bill Leak was also a great draftsman.

  5. val majkus
    #2322992, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    here’s a cartoon which appeared in the Bulletin, note the commentary written by Bill Leak

  7. areff
    #2323167, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Sean Delonas is a mate. Just like Leak, the left went after him without mercy, He’s a big, gentle bear of a guy, and at the height of one crusade against him, he burst into tears in the NYP smoking room. The accents and location doesn’t matter. Where ever you find the left, their vileness is uniform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *