How fortunate we are to have The Australian

I would just like to put in a word for The Australian in the midst of our mourning the passing of Bill Leak. He was the bravest cartoonist in the world but he could only have reached his audience because we are fortunate in having the bravest newspaper in the world here in Australia.
There are parts of its editorial line I may not agree with but I am a subscriber because it is only in The Australian that we can even hope to hear our side put into the public space.
They will not find another cartoonist like Bill Leak, and that is our eternal loss. But we still have the paper who was brave enough to run those editorial page cartoons, and for this we are truly blessed.
Yes where would we be without it, it is interesting to see which pile of newspapers sell out first, at my local newsagent, and I safely say, it is not the ##@~* The Age!
Rupert Murdoch pays the bills.
Yes thank you to the Oz else there’ d be an echo
The Australian also financially supported Bill throughout the HRC witch hunt .
Rupert will go heaven only because of his newspapers and Fox.
After nominating Kevin Rudd for Australian of the Year and editorialising for his election in 2007 they will always be on probation as far as I am concerned. At least they have moved Chris Mitchell on now.
AS far as mass media goes there’s The Australian, Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun, Sky TV and 2GB. Which means no FTA TV that’s worth watching, and just the one radio station.
Absolutely. I have been reading The Australian all morning, especially the moving and fine tributes to Bill.
He was so very loved and admired, and The Oz has shown this to the world.
I have also been shocked and intrigued by their publication today of “Lads on the loose in “Punchbowl Prison”. This horrifying description of the daily violence within ethnic groups will surely shock all readers. I can’t help but think its publication today was deliberate editorial policy to convince the public that
a) its about time that 18C is abolished so that the truth about multiculturalism might emerge &
b) as a tribute to Bill’s fearless pursuit of the truth
I would be wonderful if his death was marked by a new determination to to preserve our society
Well said Steve
Cudos to you Sir.
“It would be wonderful if his death was marked by a new determination to to preserve our society”
Yes it would Vicki.
I think the Conservative side of politics need to have an Award named after Bill Leak…. The Bill Leak Freedom Award….. For those who speak out in the defense of Free speech and expression.
…. But then again, that would just make us the same as the bubble people of the left with their self congratulatory awards…. Perhaps just get 18c and the rest of that vile legislation repealed would be a more fitting tribute…… Accomplishment is more meaningful than grandiosity.
Actually, the vast majority of Australians likely don’t subscribe to The Australian (I don’t), so they only hear the voices of the Green-Left.
In fact, when I read commentary about world events on various forums, I’m totally convinced that the majority read only Fairfax, ABC, The Guardian and whatever is repeated from the various Leftist US media.
I read them all, but then get my balance from the likes of Breitbart. You know they are on your side given how hated they are by the Left.
The repeal of the RD Act and specifically of 18c would be a fine memorial for Bill Leak.
An on-going award for excellence in cartooning could be taken over by the left fairly quickly.
We still subscribe to the Australian and applaud their support for Bill Leak, although they often neglect to send us the weekend hard-copy included in the online subscription. We are sick of chasing them about it. Must though, as the plumbers currently at work here are running me out of newspaper to wrap up old stuff. They get my least favored journo pages for that job. Sadly, there are a few prime lefties still on the Oz staff.
Herodotus – 2GB is networked. FTA TV has been useless for decades.
It is worth noting that A Bolt unwittingly contributed to the current 18C problem.
Remember that it recently emerged that he waived News offer to fund an appeal because News were laying off journos.
Thanks for saving those news.com.au SJWs Andrew when you had a chance to put a crimp in this fucking abomination.
Perhaps the stress and him and his family was too much to take?
HB B – Rupert and Newton gaves us Gough too.
Bolt was always turning the other cheek and the only reason I could fathom as to why that was, is that maybe he considered himself above playing the Left at their game.
In the end, doing that only leads to getting it between the cheeks as you’re bent over by those that play dirty at every opportunity.
Andrew Bolt has done exceptional work, but he’s flawed – like everyone else.
He did ‘contribute to the current 18C problem’.
bemused – ‘news’ today is mostly BS. My BS meter allows me to skim yet stay informed. I now ignore most so-called news sites.
bemused – Bolt is MSM. Don’t expect too much.
I cancelled mine 8 weeks ago.
They first suspended delivery for four weeks but left the online access, for free.
When I phoned again at the end of four weeks to confirm my cancellation, they somehow extended it for another four weeks, plus six day delivery, again, for free.
Not sure what will happen on Monday, when the latest period elapses.
Looks like I’ve been getting your Saturday paper, Lizzie.
I agree, Steve, and I am heartened by the way The Australian publishes all sorts of dissenting commentary. Witness the response of its columnists to the election of Trump and how they were slammed by hundreds and hundreds of bloggers. Must have been quite a shock for them, yet publish they did. It’s the only paper in Australia that I know of that publishes varied views, and makes some attempt thereby to avoid the confirmation bias of the subscribers to left wing press such as Fairfax.
The Australian is about as good as it gets these days, far better than the Fairfax non news, but always remember that Rupert and Abeles and Hawke were as thick as thieves.
It will tell us a lot about News and editor-in-chief Boris Whittaker when he announces who succeeds Leak. I have faith he won’t insult his readership by appointing Jon Kudelka, a tribal leftoid ruling class lapdog who’s currently the unfunniest cartoonist outside of Fakefacts.
I’ve toyed with cancelling my subscription at various times but have kept it going in large part, but not only, so I can enjoy Bill Leak. It’s undeniable that some lefty dross has crept in but there’s also Hedley Thomas. I’ll also admit to enjoying the ridiculous Mrs Woolcock making a complete goose of herself week after week (I know, she’s clickbait and I shouldn’t but it’s champagne comedy). Good puzzle section too.
Bless the Conversation for giving usage ultimate tribute to Bleak, as only the Conversation can do, by deleting inconvenient comments and shutting down free speech:
https://theconversation.com/vale-bill-leak-a-satirist-who-played-hard-and-took-no-prisoners-74365
The Australian is certainly the bravest newspaper in Australia today.
That is not at all praise for The Australian, which is drifting more-and-more towards the typical centre-Lefty view of the world that gave us Malcolm Turnbull as Prime Minister of the Liberal Party; rather, it is an indictment of Australian media as a whole.
If The Australian is the best we have – and it is, by far – then we are in real trouble.
So thank God for that “evil, unprincipled bastard” Rupert Murdoch?
He has his own ideas yes but he isn’t afraid of the ideas of those who differ, a rare commodity in todays straitjacketed, 1984 Ministry of Truth world.
Also the award and the people running it would get infiltrated. By now it should be clear: stop creating institutions that become a vehicle for self serving parasites and other leeches of OPM. We need less institutions, not more.
Yes, that’ll do nicely. We can even give it a handy name, in a clear example of using the left’s weapons against itself: Bill’s Law
Or more formally, the It’s Time to Really Getup the Virtue Signallers’ Act 2017.
Bloody hell:
It’s Time to Really Getup the Virtue Signallers’ Nose Act 2017.
No doubt about it.
Gillian Triggs is a fitting Leftard successor to that other, equally-well respected Left-Wing Leading Legal Luminary who headed-up the Australian Human Wrongs and Unequal Opportunity Commission between 1986 and 1990 – the scrupulously honest (in an A.L.P.-kind of way) Mr Injustice Marcus Einfeld.
(Or could I be confusing him with one of his deceased U.S. Professor, lead-footed hoon-driving pals – they DO look so alike!)
Absolute maudlin piddle.
You are absolutely detestable.
Need one remind you of the bravery the Australian has showed in its support of Turnbull, the global warming hoax, transgender bollocks and so on? All of these are negatives on real Australian people. Instead you focus on just one.
You despicable pissant.
I cancelled my subscription about a year ago because I just couldn’t take Mrs Woolcock’s constant propaganda for her hubbie’s employer, mainly through clueless attacks on her and Malcolm’s one true enemy and nemesis, Abbott666. I just found her too tediously, tiresomely trite and absolutely annoying to justify payment. Each of the Bittered Sav’s columns really should have an extensive
apologydisclosure notice on the bottom of it.
Perhaps I could do as you say Tracey, and look on her as a parody, a joke, an entertainment, and renew my subscription. I guess I will wait and see what calibre of a cartoonist they employ to try to do the enormous job of replacing Bill Leak.
He was so very loved and admired, and The Oz has shown this to the world.
The Oz also didn’t hold back showing how much they loved Bill. Sure, everyone (usually) says nice things about a person when they die, but the Oz’s regard has been evident for a long time in their steadfast support for Bill.
That degree of loyalty is quite impressive these days.
Sadly, Mudrock Derangement Syndrome, in which Ruperdink has lived rent-free inside the heads of lefty zomboids for decades, has been relegated to a second-order mental illness with the arrival of the master troll in Washington.
Contrary to the inner Hitler that zomboids imagine lives inside Mudrock like the critters in Alien, he will eventually be recognised as one of the world’s most hands-off media owners (often to his detriment) — long after his death, when the left has destroyed most of the commercial media it has infected.
I just found her too tediously, tiresomely trite and absolutely annoying to justify payment.
Savva is the wart on the Oz’s backside, true, but it’s easy to skip her, especially when there are so many talented, insightful writers to choose from. Hedley, Nick Craven, Judith Sloan (in exceptional form lately,) Jennifer O (always) Janet A (usually) and others. Angela Shanahan is a disappointment lately, so she’s on the skip list too.
And, as Tracey pointed out, the puzzles are good.
BTW, does anyone remember when Tim Southpossumarse was part of the Oz stable? ‘Ask the philosopher’ was his gig. Pompous little twerp.
Their online comments sections seems to be unique for Australian newspapers. Most of my comments are published, an occasional one dies in moderation.
Very generous, daring.
I’ve been reading the Oz, boy & man, since 1964. It is swung editorially over time but has always employed excellent writers with a range of opinions, allowing thinking readers to form their own conclusions. Its sister papers London Times & Washington Post have similar character. All owned by Rupert Murdoch. I would like a dollar for every time the keyboard warriors here & elsewhere have cancelled their subscriptions over a difference of opinion. You think Rupert gives a toss?
Above should read Wall Street Journal. Mea culpa
It’s a good paper that could even be better, Steve.
Paul (paleo diet) Kelly and the ridiculous Greg Sheridan who announced the inevitable Crooked win on election eve, should be pastured. Sure, it was okay to go with the polls as they were suggesting a Crooked victory. However Sheridan didn’t say something like… “I think she will win”. It was more like… “the GOP wrecked their chances of winning by selecting a terrible candidate who won’t win”. What an idiot.
The professor needs to be booted too.
I have stopped buying the Australian since I discovered that using Sorbent prevents the ink stains.
The paper is platform for the worst of leftist idiots. e.g. Savva, Kelly
Yes, I’m a subscriber. There’s not too much there that I I have a problem with and I can always stop reading. Worth it for Grace Collier, Hedley Thomas, Chris Kenny, our Judith among others. I get my dose of the other side from Google news which generally promotes Faux Facts and other lefties. No ALPBC Green Left for years now, damaging for my blood pressure.
Nd on the HRC and 18c is there any example where that abomination has ever protected anyone from genuine racial vilification as opposed to hurt feelings.
Yes, Murdoch takes up space in their heads rent free. But leftists are not the prime destroyers of legacy media, they are just riding it down. The real destroyer is ‘disruptive technology’ of web based news and social media services. The difference between the rate of failure of Newsweek, the NYT, Fairfax etc and the rate of failure of Murdoch is the price of leftism in media.
Thank God for a free market system where evil unprincipled bastards still need to serve their customers if they want to earn a living.
Tom,
Who is the cartoonist who occasionally appears on Quadrant On Line?
He produces some good cartoons.
Bill Leak was The Australian.
It’s now just a run of the mill centre left rag.
It has a few decent guest columnists, but the only regular worth a pinch of shit is James Halliday.