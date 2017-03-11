How fortunate we are to have The Australian

I would just like to put in a word for The Australian in the midst of our mourning the passing of Bill Leak. He was the bravest cartoonist in the world but he could only have reached his audience because we are fortunate in having the bravest newspaper in the world here in Australia.

There are parts of its editorial line I may not agree with but I am a subscriber because it is only in The Australian that we can even hope to hear our side put into the public space.

They will not find another cartoonist like Bill Leak, and that is our eternal loss. But we still have the paper who was brave enough to run those editorial page cartoons, and for this we are truly blessed.