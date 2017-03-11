How fortunate we are to have The Australian

I would just like to put in a word for The Australian in the midst of our mourning the passing of Bill Leak. He was the bravest cartoonist in the world but he could only have reached his audience because we are fortunate in having the bravest newspaper in the world here in Australia.
There are parts of its editorial line I may not agree with but I am a subscriber because it is only in The Australian that we can even hope to hear our side put into the public space.
They will not find another cartoonist like Bill Leak, and that is our eternal loss. But we still have the paper who was brave enough to run those editorial page cartoons, and for this we are truly blessed.
Yes where would we be without it, it is interesting to see which pile of newspapers sell out first, at my local newsagent, and I safely say, it is not the ##@~* The Age!
Rupert Murdoch pays the bills.
Yes thank you to the Oz else there’ d be an echo
The Australian also financially supported Bill throughout the HRC witch hunt .
Rupert will go heaven only because of his newspapers and Fox.
After nominating Kevin Rudd for Australian of the Year and editorialising for his election in 2007 they will always be on probation as far as I am concerned. At least they have moved Chris Mitchell on now.
AS far as mass media goes there’s The Australian, Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun, Sky TV and 2GB. Which means no FTA TV that’s worth watching, and just the one radio station.
Absolutely. I have been reading The Australian all morning, especially the moving and fine tributes to Bill.
He was so very loved and admired, and The Oz has shown this to the world.
I have also been shocked and intrigued by their publication today of “Lads on the loose in “Punchbowl Prison”. This horrifying description of the daily violence within ethnic groups will surely shock all readers. I can’t help but think its publication today was deliberate editorial policy to convince the public that
a) its about time that 18C is abolished so that the truth about multiculturalism might emerge &
b) as a tribute to Bill’s fearless pursuit of the truth
I would be wonderful if his death was marked by a new determination to to preserve our society
Well said Steve
Cudos to you Sir.
“It would be wonderful if his death was marked by a new determination to to preserve our society”
Yes it would Vicki.
I think the Conservative side of politics need to have an Award named after Bill Leak…. The Bill Leak Freedom Award….. For those who speak out in the defense of Free speech and expression.
…. But then again, that would just make us the same as the bubble people of the left with their self congratulatory awards…. Perhaps just get 18c and the rest of that vile legislation repealed would be a more fitting tribute…… Accomplishment is more meaningful than grandiosity.
Actually, the vast majority of Australians likely don’t subscribe to The Australian (I don’t), so they only hear the voices of the Green-Left.
In fact, when I read commentary about world events on various forums, I’m totally convinced that the majority read only Fairfax, ABC, The Guardian and whatever is repeated from the various Leftist US media.
I read them all, but then get my balance from the likes of Breitbart. You know they are on your side given how hated they are by the Left.
The repeal of the RD Act and specifically of 18c would be a fine memorial for Bill Leak.
An on-going award for excellence in cartooning could be taken over by the left fairly quickly.
We still subscribe to the Australian and applaud their support for Bill Leak, although they often neglect to send us the weekend hard-copy included in the online subscription. We are sick of chasing them about it. Must though, as the plumbers currently at work here are running me out of newspaper to wrap up old stuff. They get my least favored journo pages for that job. Sadly, there are a few prime lefties still on the Oz staff.
Herodotus – 2GB is networked. FTA TV has been useless for decades.
It is worth noting that A Bolt unwittingly contributed to the current 18C problem.
Remember that it recently emerged that he waived News offer to fund an appeal because News were laying off journos.
Thanks for saving those news.com.au SJWs Andrew when you had a chance to put a crimp in this fucking abomination.
Perhaps the stress and him and his family was too much to take?
Perhaps the stress on him and his family was too much to take?