Open Forum: March 11, 2017
Bill Leak is dead. Be quiet with your trivial games.
I always make light of things at times by saying cemeteries are filled with people who thought they were indispensable. But this doesn’t apply to Leak. We will be intellectually poorer with his absence. I feel the loss of Leak in the same as when we found out Milt died- although we were more prepared for his departure, seeing he’d hit a ripe old age of 95.
And you honor his memory by poking fun at the whole rotten, stinking corrupt system…
Editorial from the OZ:
Awesomely talented, wickedly funny, brilliantly insightful, relentlessly engaging and, perhaps most important of all, defiantly courageous, Bill Leak came to be the beating heart of this newspaper — the smiling iconoclast, the prod in the chest and the example to all who serve on this masthead about the never-ending requirement to call out hypocrisy, challenge political correctness, rail against intellectual laziness, seek truth and refuse to be cowed by the inevitable criticism. This is such a sad and miserable time for us, as we know it is for our readers; it is just the sort of day we need a bit of Bill’s irreverent genius to help us through. We will have to muddle on without him and just now that doesn’t seem right. His daily dose of sanity will no longer guide us, reflect us, tease us, prick our conscience or make us laugh.
He went out on a high. Those lucky enough to be at the launch of his collection of “deplorable” cartoons, Trigger Warning, on Wednesday night were still regaling colleagues and friends about the wonders of the occasion when news of Bill’s death (from a suspected heart attack) came through early yesterday. There had been a special frisson about the book launch and this latest collection of cartoons because of how Leak had been subjected to the oblique and unjust processes of the Australian Human Rights Commission and section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. In drawing attention to the family and community dysfunction at the heart of the Aboriginal delinquency issue — as highlighted by experts in the field at the time — one of Leak’s cartoons last year offended the professionally outraged groups on social media and the public broadcasters. Some complaints were conjured up, with encouragement from AHRC race commissioner Tim Soutphommasane, and Leak was publicly branded as an alleged racist for daring to speak the truth and highlight an issue of national shame. There can be no escaping how it personally wounded him but he chose not to wallow in self-pity. Already living effectively in hiding — having sold his house and shifted on police advice after threats from Islamist extremists — Leak did not shrink from this new challenge. It is fair to say he took this slur to heart much more seriously than the physical threat from jihadists, but instead of internalising it he opted to fight. And he fought on the principle of free speech. “It’s just my luck,” he said on Wednesday night, “that causing offence has been made an offence at the same time that taking offence has become fashionable.”
He didn’t want to justify the unquestionable merit and reasoning of his cartoon because that would be bowing to official censorship. Instead he argued about the essence of satire and the right — the need — of cartoonists, and others, to poke fun and speak truth to the world around them. He was an effective and articulate advocate for this cause, which won him new enemies but deeper and wider admiration. The complaints against him melted away but the fight for law reform continues. His legacy in this sphere will not be forgotten by The Weekend Australian or other allies such as the Centre for Independent Studies.
At the book launch the arrival of Barry Humphries in the guise of Sir Les Patterson was a highlight. Sir Les was one of many famous identities, from Malcolm Turnbull and Dame Edna Everage to Don Bradman and Gough Whitlam, that Leak had painted in a remarkable portraiture career that saw him recognised as a finalist at the Archibald Prize, where he also took out the people’s choice and packing room prizes. “When it comes to the Archibald Prize,” he wrote self-deprecatingly in these pages, “I’m best known for having lost it, lots of times.” Anyway, Sir Les reflected on this oeuvre in a poem drafted for this week’s occasion. “But Bill is Australia’s Rembrandt, he’s our Warhol, our Jeff Koons,” Sir Les recited. “And I was absolutely gobsmacked to hear he also drew cartoons.” Leak laughed. He knew how to laugh. Readers who cackled at Bill’s cartoons can rest assured their favoured editorial cartoonist amused himself and his friends greatly as he laboured over a drawing or called to haggle over ideas.
Leak spoke and wrote perceptively about the nature of art. In recent years he was preoccupied to the point of annoyance about how we are being conditioned to “read” paintings rather than experience them transcendentally. “Standing in the middle of the Simpson Desert and looking into the clear night sky is the sort of visual experience that can give you a sense of the numinous, to put you in direct contact with something too awe-inspiring to even begin to understand,” he wrote. “Standing in front of great paintings can be overwhelming, too. Looking at great works of art and wondering how they were created is like looking at the night sky and wondering how all the stars got there.” Always generous with his praise for journalistic colleagues, it almost seemed unfair to many of them that a man so gifted with a paintbrush or pencil was also such an elegant scribe. Bill said he was done with painting and while this newspaper was delighted with his commitment — from 5am most days — to the daily rigours of editorial cartooning, many of his friends hoped he would pick up the brush again. It is not to be.
We have been honoured to publish our cartoonist, too, on the topic of humour and how it is being killed by political correctness. “Not even the smuggest, most self-righteous social justice warrior in Australia today could hold a candle to Mohammed, who made the anti-guy guy David Morrison look like Rodney Rude,” he wrote, provocatively smiting both the Islamist fundamentalists and the politically correct. “Like the big brains in our human heads, our sense of humour is something that has taken a long time to evolve and we’ve developed it for very good reasons. By laughing at the things we fear most, humour enables us to rise above them. Our ability to recognise and laugh at the absurd provides us with a mechanism for keeping things in perspective without which we’d all go insane.”
And so in recent times, thanks to his passion and intellect, and the way he was singled out by the PC brigade, Leak has become a leading advocate for freedom of speech. “So now there’s a mob that won’t only punish you if your cartoon offends them, they’ll punish you if it’s offended someone else,” he said at his book launch. “They might be a little less murderous than your Islamist terrorists, but they’re no less unhinged and they’re no less dangerous. They’re also driven by the same authoritarian impulse to silence, using whatever means they have at their disposal, anyone who transgresses against the unwritten laws of political correctness. I’m talking, of course, about the thought police at that rogue totalitarian outfit, the Australian Human Rights Commission.”
Leak spoke also about how cartooning was once much easier because exaggerating events to absurdity made them funny. “But I can’t do that because the ideas our politicians come up with these days are utterly ridiculous to begin with. And if you’re starting at the point of absurdity, where do you go from there? I mean, what am I going to have to come up with to make teachers in the Safe Schools program look ridiculous when they actually start giving jobs to gimps?” Looking around him, Leak saw too many cartoonists conform rather than rebel. “They want to be cool, they want to be popular; liked on Facebook, followed on Twitter. So at a time when their duty to offend has never been more pressing, they go out of their way to appease the offenderati by making their cartoons as inoffensive, as insipid, as possible.” Bill was never, ever, insipid.
A newspaper such as this — one that aims to stand for something — exists on the daily toil of hundreds of people and the engagement of many thousands of readers. But for ballast, steadfastness and adherence to true north, it will sometimes rely on a handful of people who, like human rudders, are vitally important to the whole venture. Leak was such a talent. The paper was not only better for his daily cartoons but for how his instincts and fortitude helped to shape and sharpen the contributions of hundreds of others.
Our loss cannot be compared to that of his partner Goong, sons Johannes and Jasper, and stepdaughter Tasha. For them we can only sympathise over their loss, offer comfort and support, and confirm the knowledge that they are part of this newspaper’s family and always will be. We cannot replace our friend and colleague. He leaves an empty canvas. But we will continue to strive, as he did, for truth, honesty and courage. And, where possible, we hope to do this, as he always did, with a deft yet larrikin sense of humour.
I am porting over further comment from the Ole Fred about JC’s news that:
So – more Googling:
The F**k ! No way, this is a thing ?
Er – Ma – Gawd.
This simply cannot be for real ? Or it is truly the End of Days !
Pasting my comment from the old thread –
BTW, wasn’t it revealing how that “people’s forum” with
Dan AndrewsMark McGowan were being asked their opinions on a 50% RET, in which a majority of “the people” said they agreed with it.
That’s really odd because I thought the 50% RET was dead in the water. Labor had totally buried this policy, had no intention of pursuing it, etc.
So why are we suddenly talking about a policy that allegedly is never going to be brought in? Surely this is as pointless as debating the Easytax, the Kimberly canal, or some other phantom policy.
Obviously, because Labor fully intended to lie, they are in fact already scheming to break their promise, the media are fine with that and are prepping the ground for supporting the lie (“the public wants it!!”), and it’s too late for the Libs to counter it.
Bill Leak: Nobody was spared by this unabashed warrior of the pen
Hedley Thomas, National Chief Correspondent
Bill Leak always loved a chat. Talk? Bill could have talked underwater near his hard-to-find central coast address where our national treasure of cartooning and public debate lived in relative anonymity after Islamic extremists plotted to kill him.
Sometimes he was like an enthusiastic and inquisitive child, intensely curious and spongelike in soaking up answers to his many piercing questions about the story behind the news of the day, so that he could depict its characters with searing wit.
Hearing from our warm, modest, brave and intuitive friend, artist and commentator was always uplifting. His infectious laugh, wicked sense of humour, and devil-may-care approach as he talked of satirising the bejesus out of anything and anyone were the highlight of mornings, soon after he had risen at dawn to closely read The Australian.
From the craziness of Clive Palmer to the evil of Islamic jihadists to the virtue-signalling of politically correct poseurs, to the hypocrisy around neglect of indigenous children, to the discomfort of Bill Shorten as the puppet of a corrupt union, Bill drew it all.
Nobody was spared by our warrior of the pen.
When reader Kate from Calliope wrote in that she “simply cannot let pass without protest” the depiction that day of senator Jacqui Lambie as a “dog on a leash, slavering and barely under control” of the Palmer United Party’s absurd founder, Bill was thrilled as he showed me the complaint.
“Mate, here’s a letter that was sent in today from one of my adoring fans. Christ, I hope they run it alongside this tomorrow,’’ he emailed me, attaching his planned Lambie-Clive Palmer cartoon for the next day. It made the first drawing that invoked the ire of Kate from Calliope seem tame.
(Yesterday, Senator Lambie tweeted a copy of that first cartoon with the message: “Rest in peace Bill Leak. Thanks for all the laughs while I’ve been in politics. Your Australian larrikinism will be missed.”)
That was Bill to a tee. He was never untrue to his craft: unflinchingly honest art and journalism. He so passionately believed in free speech that he was likely to go harder the next day if he thought someone was trying to limit his freedom. But he was not bulletproof. Two events in the past few years had rocked him. We spoke at length about the violent threat to his life from Muslim terrorists identified by intelligence agencies as planning his violent slaying.
Bill and his devoted and serene partner, Goong, were soft and easy targets: they were repeatedly warned by intelligence officers and News Corp Australia security experts that the ownership details of their home would lead the would-be killers to their door. Reluctantly, they packed up suddenly and secretly to move to a safe house.
Bill was on a hit list but he did not take a backward step with his drawings. His libertarian instincts and bravery would not allow him otherwise (although he was temporarily rattled when his challenge to me to try to find him in his new home went awry).
His logical brain was regularly perplexed by the head-in-the-sand succour afforded by many in the media and political commentariat to those presenting serious threats to Australia’s safety, security and values.
And in section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act he was up against not terrorists but peak absurdity: a piece of Labor-backed “shut-up” legislation that by design has been a weapon against free speech, a means to achieve financial shakedowns, and a tool of virtue-signalling hypocrites.
When the $250,000 18C case against hapless Queensland University of Technology students over Facebook posts broke in The Australian last year, Bill drew and drew and drew. He viewed the Australian Human Rights Commission, which had incompetently prolonged this ridiculous case, as a biased, divisive and disgraceful scourge. He delighted in puncturing the commission’s pomposity and exposing its incompetence, even as he knew that most journalists, particularly the more shouty ones and twits at the ABC and Fairfax, would condemn him as a racist. Bill a racist? Nothing could be further from the truth.
“But if Gillian Triggs didn’t want me dead after seeing today’s cartoon, she will after seeing tomorrow’s,’’ he texted me.
When his brother, who managed his business of retailing the originals of his cartoons after they were published, alerted him to a purchase of one by Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane, Bill quietly toasted the man’s rare good judgment.
Bill loved to hold a mirror up to the disgusting cowards on social media, letting us laugh at reflections of their stupidity and shallowness. It explains in part why those dopes in their echo chamber cheered his death yesterday.
Yet Bill was rocked by the racism complaint and PC backlash against him last year for his cartoon raising the truth of appalling and wilful neglect of Aboriginal children. Twitter’s idiots, aided and abetted by cowardly pretenders in journalism who would give up free speech for a thumbs-up on social media, had done their worst.
In one of my last conversations with him, a few days ago, he spoke of the love of Goong, and of his son. This intelligent and loyal young man, Bill told me, would go to parties and mention his surname, then be challenged: “Are you related to that awful cartoonist Bill Leak?”
His son would reply: “Yes, he is my father and I’m proud of him for everything he does, and for standing up for his beliefs.”
His son could not have put it better. Thank you, Bill, for standing up and calling it all out with your brilliance, insight and courage. You’re the best, mate. I’ll miss those chats. The Australian’s readers will never, ever forget you.
Record submissions and huge opposition to Jupiter Wind Farm proposal
Among the objecting organisations were the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council and the Australian Wind Alliance, in an unprecedented move formally objecting to a wind farm project.
NIMBY?
It is incredible that the Left-wing scum on Twitter have nothing to say about this. They are much angrier about Leak’s rude words/pictures than the prospect of beheading him. Filth.
Labor on 41% primary!! I bet most of them came straight from One Nation, too.
Nice campaign, Pauline, you stupid dickhead.
If that horrible deal had never been signed, One Nation would still be around 13%, and the Lib/Nats would be level-pegging with Labor on primaries.
Terrible work.
Bill Leak: unacknowledged prophet
Barry Humphries
Bill Leak was the best political cartoonist in the world. But, of course, the prophet was not acknowledged in his own country.
He made the mistake of telling the truth, which is the mark of a great satirist. He was a brilliant cartoonist who used humour to express the truth. He was also a master portraitist, in serious mode and in satirical mode. His images of Malcolm Turnbull and the opposition man, Shorten — and of course Donald Trump — are absolutely wonderful.
The gift of a great cartoonist is to be able, in a single drawing, to capture a complicated idea, expressed simply and coherently. Bill despised aspects of political correctness, in the sense that they obscured the truth. A famous cartoon — or you may say an infamous cartoon — was so blatantly a pro-Aboriginal cartoon that only an imbecile could throw the epithet “racist” at Bill Leak. He was the very opposite of a racist.
The attacks on Bill from certain elements in the press and the political world were shameful — as were the attacks on Bill Henson, when Kevin Rudd described his work as revolting without having been to an exhibition of his works. That’s why I say Australia is a very dangerous place for artists.
Only two days ago my friend Sir Les Patterson launched Bill’s latest book, Trigger Warning. His death is a great blow to us all.
The reasction from the ABC is quite respectful
In the light of recent commentary, could someone remind me again as to what small, statistically insignificant demographic slice consistently figures in pretty much ALL reports of this sort ? /sarc
That is, if the stress of the defenders and beneficiaries of 18C at the HRC didn’t kill Bill Leak, members of one and-one-only small and insignificant demographic segment would have murdered him without compunction.
Which segment I deliberately do not name. Because 18C.
Bill Leak: Australia’s larrikin spirit made flesh
Brendan O’Neill
Columnist
Australia won’t be the same without him. It’s the Tower of London without its ravens, Samson without his hair. Bill, to my mind, was the spirit of Australia made flesh, the exploring, questioning, larrikin urge given human form. Of course if I’d said this to him he would have told me not to be so daft and swiftly turned the conversation to someone he admired. He was modest, too.
I first met Bill in 2014, at a talk I was giving in Sydney about “Nannies, Nudgers and Naggers”. We bonded instantly over our shared dislike of finger-wagging dullards who don’t trust people to be free. Bill trusted people to be free.
We became great friends. A highlight was when he gave me a guided tour of the Art Gallery of NSW. It was the best intro to the history and life of Australia a Pom, or anyone else, could ask for. There was none of the showy white guilt that too often attends chats about Oz history — just a profound, witty guide through the birth and flourishing of this country, from agricultural slog to industrial spread to modernity. I got to know Australia that day.
In recent years, Bill was hounded by Islamists and, I hope to their lasting, soul-battering shame, leftists. I physically winced when I saw the shameful parade of pretend intellectuals who last year signed a letter denouncing Bill’s cartoon of an Aborigine dad. McCarthyists against satire.
These people would often say Bill was cruel. He didn’t have a cruel atom in his body. Whether he was ripping the piss out of PC or pricking the pieties of environmentalism, his driver was always his big-hearted humanism, his belief people were bloody decent and should be left alone to make their lives for themselves. That was Leakism, the high point of larrikinism, the spirit of Australia.
No it wasn’t. They said his ‘career was often marred by controversy’.
Controversy?
It would only be ‘marred by controversy’ if you’re looking at it from of Leftard Greenfilth viewpoint.
We’ll see, but not sure I trust that poll.
I’d be staggered if her support wasn’t 15%. If not she is cooked and is a twice risen soufflé.
Weird that she has had almost zero advertising. I’ve seen far more ads from the assisted suicide than her.
ON might get 10%, but no more. They should be on 15 the way things are going, but most of the populist vote is going to McGowan!
Fed’s hiking rates this month and more importantly likely guide towards tighter policy.
Thanks Gab, good posts.
Fisk
How do we know that poll wasn’t just regular fake news Liar Party propaganda. I mean it’s not like it hasn’t been done before.
I’m trying to post Nick Cater’s article which is excellent but the spaminator won’t let it through.
It has the word fart in it.
Newspoll were obviously gaming the Rudd-Gillard years, but I doubt they are fiddling the numbers here. There could be a late swing back to the govt tomorrow, but they’re not going to win.
In recent years, Bill was hounded by Islamists and, I hope to their lasting, soul-battering shame, leftists. I physically winced when I saw the shameful parade of pretend intellectuals who last year signed a letter denouncing Bill’s cartoon of an Aborigine dad.
It would be an opportune time to post a list of these pretend intellectuals just to ensure that they can’t post their condolences without outing their hypocrisy.
Okay, so that’s not the word. Goong maybe?
arse
y-fronts
I give up.
Nick Cater’s column is well worth the read.
Here’s a link that may get past the $wall.
http://tinyurl.com/hnoscv8
Here’s a snippet:
It was from those sessions that some of the irreverent gags would emerge; Bill Shorten as a glove puppet on the hand of a CFMEU thug (“Union Puppet? My Arse”); John Howard standing on a table in his Y-fronts (the gag hardly matters); Gillian Triggs admiring the sunlight emerging from her own backside. That last one, if I recall, was wisely rejected by the editor.
Have any of the Murdochs said anything about the death?
Thanks Gab for posting the tributes to that now legendary Ozzie larrikin.
I’m still stunned and immensely saddened by Bleak’s untimely death.
We have lost this country’s most fearsome fighter for liberty – a man who was a humble artist, cartoonist and satirist par excellence.
His legacy must not be diminished. Those of us who admired his work, because he so effortlessy parodied the inummerable idiocies we are all forced to endure day in and day out, must continue the fight on his behalf.
He bore his undeserved burdens stoically and with great grace and humour even though they sent him to an early grave.
Vale, Bill. Go easy on the caricatures of the big fella. 🙂
– Greg Sheridan.
That’s disgusting crime family should just fuck right off too.
Seems to have been a lot of hounding going on. Perhaps there ought to be an anti-hound law.
Re hounding and Leak.
Bla bla bla.
Two words: Liberal. Party.
They did nothing.
Typical leftist wanting yet more laws because apparently there aren’t enough already.
Sliante to all Cats. Rest in peace, Bill Leak, and Western Australia may well have a Labor Government.
There is no God.
m0nty
#2322183, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:02 am
Seems to have been a lot of hounding going on. Perhaps there ought to be an anti-hound law.
Don’t like something? Bring in another law. What happens when you don’t like new laws?
How would you stop the hounding, then? Application of laws… or something else?
Cheers to The Australian for having published Leak.
I thought as did many about cancelling my sub over the past few years but finally held to it because of Phillip Adams.
I never read him now because he is a predictable old socialist bit they keep him on – and publish Chris Kenny and so many others.
Tomorrow I will skip over Nikki Savva and read Janet instead.
Anyway, vale Bill Leak, you magnificent Australian.
Well, in that case, just pass a law outlawing laws.
Simple!
Bernardi new party.
I like this idea. However i would add another point to it in order to make potentially even more of a house of review.
I don’t believe senators should caucus with the the lower house and neither should they vote for the PM.
Hounding doesn’t need to be stopped. Laws empowering hounding need to be stopped.
Spot of spacechooking for Pedro the Ignorant – the mailman’s camels have delivered Alistair MacLean’s biography of Captain James Cook. Fascinating reading, and my compliments, and thanks, for suggesting the book in the first place.
Urgent research task calls.
How DID John Cleese end up on the front of Supertramp’s Crisis What Crisis album?
Here’s Bill’s speech from his book launch on Wednesday night:
“Ladies and gentlemen,
I know it’s International Women’s Day so first I must apologise for not being a woman. It’s particularly regrettable that I’m not a glamorous Sudanese-Egyptian-Australian woman who wears a hijab promoting a book about what it’s like being a glamorous Sudanese-Egyptian-Australian woman who wears a hijab. If I was, this wouldn’t be the only event I’ve got lined up on my non-government funded whirlwind Trigger Warning awareness-raising tour.
When I met the great cartoonist Bill Mitchell about 34 years ago, he said, “Mate, a cartoonist only has to be funny once a day, but it’s a lot harder than you’d think.” He was right, but he had no idea how much harder it would be for me than it ever was for him.
For a start, in order for Bill Mitchell to come up with a cartoon, all he had to do was take a serious political issue, exaggerate it to the point of ridiculousness, then draw what he saw when he got there. But I can’t do that because the ideas our politicians come up with these days are utterly ridiculous to begin with. And if you’re starting at the point of absurdity, where do you go from there? I mean, what am I going to have to come up with to make teachers in the Safe Schools program look ridiculous when they actually start giving jobs to gimps? And how long do you think it will be then before some gimps’ rights campaigner accuses me of gimpophobia? It’s only a matter of time.
Another reason why the job’s so much harder now than it was for Bill Mitchell is because, unlike him, I can’t just breezily assume people are looking at my cartoons hoping to get a laugh. Ever since conceptual art supplanted transcendent art, all art has been reduced to the level of graffiti. And to people reared on postmodernism and cultural relativism who can’t tell the difference between Picasso and Banksy, I’m not a cartoonist drawing cartoons for a newspaper; I’m an artist exhibiting his work in a gallery that gets hundreds of thousands of visitors through the doors every day. And the work of a man like that has to be taken very seriously indeed. It has to be analysed. It has to be deconstructed. It has to be decoded by these people in a search for hidden meanings. And because art, like political activism, is a form of therapy, it’s supposed to reinforce and confirm their prejudices, not challenge them.
Well, bugger that.
Political correctness is a poison that attacks the sense of humour. Luckily for Bill Mitchell, it was tipped into our water supply at around the time he retired and, since then, it’s infected an awful lot of people. As the senses of humour of people suffering from PC atrophy, their sensitivity to criticism becomes more and more acute until they get to the stage where everything offends them and they lose the ability to laugh entirely.
For people with chronic PC, feeling offended is about as good as it gets. A good cartoon gives them an excuse to parade their feelings of moral superiority in 140 characters or less, scrawled on the toilet door of social media where every other humourless halfwit who’s seen the cartoon and felt offended too can join in the fun. And they do.
Well, I don’t twit, and I don’t face, so most of the time I’m able to remain blissfully unaware of all the howls of outrage and indignation directed at me in response to my cartoons — but not always. Two years ago I realised that sometimes I really do have to worry about whether people think my cartoons are funny or not when I discovered that bloodthirsty barbarians aren’t immune to political correctness and their delicate sensibilities are just as easily offended as those of any precious little snowflake you’ll find in a gender studies faculty at a university. And for your average Islamist terrorist, firing off a few impassioned obscenities on a Twitter feed is no substitute for the sort of satisfaction you can get by hunting down the person who’s offended you and chopping his head off.
Then, in October last year I realised there’s another group of people who are just as capable of making life hell for me if they fail to be amused by my wit and artistry. It’s just my luck that causing offence has been made an offence at the same time that taking offence has become fashionable. So now there’s a mob that won’t only punish you if your cartoon offends them, they’ll punish you if it’s offended someone else. They might be a little less murderous than your Islamist terrorists, but they’re no less unhinged and they’re no less dangerous. They’re also driven by the same authoritarian impulse to silence, using whatever means they have at their disposal, anyone who transgresses against the unwritten laws of political correctness. I’m talking, of course, about the thought police at that rogue totalitarian outfit, the Australian Human Rights Commission.
Well, bugger them, too.
Thank goodness for deplorables like you, that’s all I can say. I knew I was in the company of fellow subversives, dissidents and weirdos when I opened my remarks with a potentially explosive “ladies and gentlemen” and no one complained.”
Trump:
Bloomberg: U.S. Consumer Comfort Just Reached Its Highest Level in a Decade.
———-
Americans’ confidence continued to mount last week as the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index reached the highest point in a decade on more-upbeat assessments about the economy and buying climate, figures showed Thursday.
Key Points
■ Consumer comfort index rose to 50.6 in the period ended March 5, the highest since March 2007, from 49.8
■ Measure has exceeded 50 just six times since April 2002
■ Gauge of economy advanced to 48.2, the highest since August 2001, from 46.8
■ Buying-climate measure rose to 44.5, the strongest reading since April 2002, from 43.7
■ Index of personal finances was little changed at 58.9 versus 59
That’s reminds me, I’ve got to get out and vote tomorrow.
Resigned to an ALP win, maybe with a Greens deal in the Leg Council. Although I quite like the regular and lengthy four year terms, I’d be amenable to abolish the state governments altogether-the duck-shoving that happens between education, health and taxes is an endless waste.
Actually, my greatest fear is a resurrection of the Daylight Savings push. I’m quite proud of the idea that W.A. is a self-motivating regional state, and has no need of the progressive city slicker urge to reorganize the diurnal rhythm for the comfort the chardonnay-at-sunset set.
Top Ender, with the whisky, and the mood for black mischief upon me, how’s your book on slum clearance in Hiroshima, and Nagsaki, carried out by the United States Air Force, in August, 1945 going. Put me down for four copies.