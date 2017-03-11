Open Forum: March 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 11, 2017
279 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2322510, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    An example of what I can bring from Gab.ai to the cat

    F☆cking shush you!
    😆

  2. Joe
    #2322512, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    I do find it ironic that Australia was one of the countries that pointed the big finger at South Africa over the policy of apartheid.

    And that should have been a salutary lesson on why we are now so boned.

  3. Tel
    #2322513, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    OMG the latest Delingpole with Ann Elhinney and Phelim McAleer … stomach churning , I had to skip it, just don’t have the emotional fortitude anymore.

    Hope they get publicity though, it’s an important issue. More of the problems of selective enforcement and politically motivated police.

  4. Roger
    #2322514, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I do find it ironic that Australia was one of the countries that pointed the big finger at South Africa over the policy of apartheid.

    I find it ironic that so few on the Left notice the irony in the new segregation policies being pursued in our universities.

    But then fanatics don’t get irony.

    Also, the old Establishment used to occasionally laugh at itself, or at least permit satire; the new Prog-Left Establishment is utterly humourless. It’s like we’re fighting the bloody Roundheads all over again.

  5. srr
    #2322518, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    OMG Epic Funniest Troll Conquest Ever – They Stole Shia Labeouf’s Flag…
    Posted on March 10, 2017 by sundance

    Oh man, I can’t stop laughing. I hope this video embed works (watch it without audio):

    video works at –
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/omg-epic-funniest-troll-conquest-ever-they-stole-shia-labeoufs-flag/

    Shia LaBeouf moves his flag to an undisclosed location. But the trolls found it. The video of the skullduggery was put to epic music below, and I’m sorry – but I just cannot stop laughing.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/omg-epic-funniest-troll-conquest-ever-they-stole-shia-labeoufs-flag/

  6. Rev. Archibald
    #2322519, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Reading the Steyn piece on Leak makes me feel incredible sad.
    You see, Australia meant more to me growing up than the country we enjoyed thrashing at rugby.
    Surrounded by a lumpen people of surly attitude and an outlook on life that the word “bleak” doesn’t go nearly far enough to describe, Australia seemed a different world.
    If vewed entirely through the lens of 1970s People and Picture magazines, and the odd postcard from the Gold Coast, there seemed to be no country less likely to succumb to the finger-wagging, politically correct dirge of nonsense and stupidity the scolds are embalming us in.
    Beaches, bikini girls and those garrulous yarns spinners.
    Australia you can’t be what you are and also this thing you are becoming.
    Wake up to yourselves.
    Dolphins, boobs, sand and poking fun at everything. This is you.
    Not saying what you mean because you need to pause every second word to check you aren’t saying anything that will bring a world of shit down upon your head: this is what you are becoming.

  7. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322521, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    To me Leak’s best was two ANZAC days ago. The scene was an old bloke at the cenotaph on his soap box being screamed at by a Get-UP brat – “Who gave you the right to say that you @#$$%%”.
    The stone Digger on the Cenotaph replied – “I did”.
    Such a mind; such an irrecoverable loss.

    Magnificent, another one I recall was on ANZAC at the height of the AWB scandal inquiry when the pollies were giving evidence — I think maybe 2005 – it was three pollies in the digger clobber they wore in New Guinea, Downer had fishnets on with his uniform, John Howard and Mark Vaile had a slouched hat on with corks — standing around a campfire with little bits of paper with AWB on them — the banner was “Lest We Remember”

  8. Baldrick
    #2322523, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Thanks Leigh. It’s been sent …

    Ba1drick🇦🇺 @Ba1drick
    Hey @ScottMorrisonMP …
    18C has created one job.
    There’s a vacancy at the Australian you weak xunt.

  9. Gab
    #2322524, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Consider buying Bill Leak’s latest book – before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.

    http://www.wilkinsonpublishing.com.au/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=527&tracking=58b39a5e7fce3

  10. Harlequin Decline
    #2322525, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2322279, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:00 am
    Nice story today for the military history Cats:

    Saw a Gloster Gladiator being flown at an airshow in the UK in 1981. With that bloody great Bristol radial engine it made its presence known to the spectators on the ground as it did a low level pass. Now 36 years later I don’t know if any are still flying.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322529, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Ba1drick🇦🇺 @Ba1drick
    Hey @ScottMorrisonMP …
    18C has created one job.
    There’s a vacancy at the Australian you weak xunt.

    Thank you Baldrick –

  12. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322530, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Consider buying Bill Leak’s latest book – before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.

    Gab it arrived on my desk on Monday morning – I was thrilled I have it right here beside me. I will miss Bill so much.

  13. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322531, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.

    Bill was actually wanting for it to be banned — he said he’d sell more if it was.

  14. Top Ender
    #2322532, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Another triumph by Postman Ahmed Fahour.

    When you get your invoice for your PO box you can’t pay it by BPay or direct debit.

    You have to mail it or use Australia Post’s special Billpay system or app.

  16. Tom
    #2322541, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    You must read the Mark Steyn column. It’s brilliant and incendiary, but most of all its maddening to think we have allowed this.

    Yes indeed, IT. For a start, it contains collector’s edition YouTube footage of Sir Les Patterson’s speech at Leak’s book launch on Wednesday — shot over Leak’s right shoulder as he joined in the laughter 36 hours before his death.

    But also a searing Steyn anecdote:

    Last year I gave a speech in Sydney, followed by the usual book signing. It was a very long line that night, and you get a little punchy, head down, staggering from one autograph request to the next, one photograph to the next, and all you see is the guy at the front, not the fellows waiting patiently behind. So I didn’t spot Bill Leak until he was at the head of the queue, bantering amiably with those around him. “Who’s next?” I asked, and the bloke whose book I’d just signed said breezily, “Australia’s best cartoonist.” Which is true.

    I told Bill he needn’t have stood in line – not because he’s under ISIS death threats (I didn’t yet know that) and waiting in a slow-moving queue for an hour makes you a very inviting target even for the most incompetent jihadist, but because he could have pulled rank and demanded of the helpful young ladies of the IPA that he get the VIP treatment. Come to that, we’d have been happy to let him have free copies of the five books he’d very generously purchased for friends and family. He scoffed at the suggestion, and gave a characteristic Bill Leak response:

    “That’s not how we do things in Australia, Mark,” he said, and grinned.

    I would like to believe that. I really would. But “how we do things in Australia” – and France, and Denmark and the Netherlands and Sweden and Canada – is what’s at issue here. The ISIS savages said “that’s not how we do things in the new Caliphate” – and the Leak family was forced to move house. And a few months later the goons of the state grievance industry decide to remind him just exactly “how we do things in Australia” these days: A man who is already living in hiding because murderous thugs don’t like his cartoon has to be further tormented because hack bureaucrats and professional grievance-mongers don’t like some other cartoon. As I said that night in Sydney, these are merely different points on the same continuum: The Islamic State and the Australian state are both in the shut-up business, and proud of it.

    But for Bill this must have exacted an awful, cumulative toll. The “human rights” investigation was later quietly abandoned after the plaintiff – “a white Aborigine living in Germany” – decided to withdraw: The thought enforcers had made their point, they’d pinned the scarlet letter on him, and persuaded fainterhearted artists and writers that here’s one more topic you might want to steer clear of. The silence of so many Australian journalists and cartoonists these last five months was more shameful than the accusations of his enemies.

    RTWT

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2322542, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Thanks Baldrick.
    I am not on Twatter.
    These arseholes need to get an understanding of what vilification really means.
    Probably not worth pissing on, but I will make an exception.

  18. Mark A
    #2322543, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Harlequin Decline
    #2322525, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Saw a Gloster Gladiator being flown at an airshow in the UK in 1981. With that bloody great Bristol radial engine it made its presence known to the spectators on the ground as it did a low level pass. Now 36 years later I don’t know if any are still flying.

    They were in 2013

  19. Baldrick
    #2322545, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Anything from Wilcox or Tandberg?

    Wilcox – nothing
    Tandberg – a cartoon of ScoMo

  20. Makka
    #2322546, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Consider buying Bill Leak’s latest book – before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.

    Done. Pride of place on our coffee table.

  21. Baldrick
    #2322547, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Oh and not a word from Mike Bowers either.

  22. Roger
    #2322548, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Oh and not a word from Mike Bowers either.

    Their silence speaks volumes.

  23. classical_hero
    #2322552, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The Western Australian Electoral Commission would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land.

    FMD.

  24. dover_beach
    #2322555, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    latest Delingpole with Ann Elhinney and Phelim McAleer

    Link please.

  25. Rev. Archibald
    #2322556, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    If from now on we simply used the words “a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c” it could be the most effective way to make the point on this odious legislation.
    Take this example from the ABC and substitute the required phrase thusly:
    ..

    “The only time I walk ten steps behind my husband is when he is carrying my shopping bags to make sure he doesn’t drop my shoes” gives the general sense of how anti-radicalisation expert (and now federal MP) Dr Anne Aly responds when asked if a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c suggests women are second class citizens.

    Dr Aly is the new Federal member for Cowan in WA, and the first woman member a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c elected to our Federal parliament.

    In this relaxed and candid interview with Noel Debien she talks about growing up a migrant, being a single mother, stereotypes about a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c and gives her take on violence and anti-radicalisation.

    Dr Aly also talks through the fear some Australians express about a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c and a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c immigration.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2322557, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    On his journey to Judgement, Bill Leak must have swung by that Moon Dog absurdity. So no news either then from our nearest neighbour. A bit closer to home is Fish Paste, or whatever he calls himself. Dare say, being a Moosley, he’s over the moon as well.

  27. Roger
    #2322558, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I’m not easily given to profanity, but if one of those useless pricks from the parliamentary Liberal Party turns up to Bill Leak’s funeral it will be the last fucking straw as far as I’m concerned.

  28. Tom
    #2322559, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    One of WSJ’s photos of the day is a candidate for picture of the year:

    A man smokes his pipe in the remains of his bedroom in Aleppo, Syria. Joseph Eid/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.

    ___________________________________________________________________________

    Mike of Marion: re your query earlier about whether I had filed all the Leak cartoons I have posted, the answer is no. I just located the cartoon URL by right-clicking on the image, then copying the address.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2322560, posted on March 11, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Damn straight, Roger.

    Your language is forgiven in this instance.

