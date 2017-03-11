Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: March 11, 2017
An example of what I can bring from Gab.ai to the cat
F☆cking shush you!
😆
And that should have been a salutary lesson on why we are now so boned.
OMG the latest Delingpole with Ann Elhinney and Phelim McAleer … stomach churning , I had to skip it, just don’t have the emotional fortitude anymore.
Hope they get publicity though, it’s an important issue. More of the problems of selective enforcement and politically motivated police.
I do find it ironic that Australia was one of the countries that pointed the big finger at South Africa over the policy of apartheid.
I find it ironic that so few on the Left notice the irony in the new segregation policies being pursued in our universities.
But then fanatics don’t get irony.
Also, the old Establishment used to occasionally laugh at itself, or at least permit satire; the new Prog-Left Establishment is utterly humourless. It’s like we’re fighting the bloody Roundheads all over again.
OMG Epic Funniest Troll Conquest Ever – They Stole Shia Labeouf’s Flag…
Posted on March 10, 2017 by sundance
Oh man, I can’t stop laughing. I hope this video embed works (watch it without audio):
video works at –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/omg-epic-funniest-troll-conquest-ever-they-stole-shia-labeoufs-flag/
Shia LaBeouf moves his flag to an undisclosed location. But the trolls found it. The video of the skullduggery was put to epic music below, and I’m sorry – but I just cannot stop laughing.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/omg-epic-funniest-troll-conquest-ever-they-stole-shia-labeoufs-flag/
Reading the Steyn piece on Leak makes me feel incredible sad.
You see, Australia meant more to me growing up than the country we enjoyed thrashing at rugby.
Surrounded by a lumpen people of surly attitude and an outlook on life that the word “bleak” doesn’t go nearly far enough to describe, Australia seemed a different world.
If vewed entirely through the lens of 1970s People and Picture magazines, and the odd postcard from the Gold Coast, there seemed to be no country less likely to succumb to the finger-wagging, politically correct dirge of nonsense and stupidity the scolds are embalming us in.
Beaches, bikini girls and those garrulous yarns spinners.
Australia you can’t be what you are and also this thing you are becoming.
Wake up to yourselves.
Dolphins, boobs, sand and poking fun at everything. This is you.
Not saying what you mean because you need to pause every second word to check you aren’t saying anything that will bring a world of shit down upon your head: this is what you are becoming.
Magnificent, another one I recall was on ANZAC at the height of the AWB scandal inquiry when the pollies were giving evidence — I think maybe 2005 – it was three pollies in the digger clobber they wore in New Guinea, Downer had fishnets on with his uniform, John Howard and Mark Vaile had a slouched hat on with corks — standing around a campfire with little bits of paper with AWB on them — the banner was “Lest We Remember”
Thanks Leigh. It’s been sent …
Consider buying Bill Leak’s latest book – before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.
http://www.wilkinsonpublishing.com.au/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=527&tracking=58b39a5e7fce3
Saw a Gloster Gladiator being flown at an airshow in the UK in 1981. With that bloody great Bristol radial engine it made its presence known to the spectators on the ground as it did a low level pass. Now 36 years later I don’t know if any are still flying.
Thank you Baldrick –
Gab it arrived on my desk on Monday morning – I was thrilled I have it right here beside me. I will miss Bill so much.
Bill was actually wanting for it to be banned — he said he’d sell more if it was.
Another triumph by Postman Ahmed Fahour.
When you get your invoice for your PO box you can’t pay it by BPay or direct debit.
You have to mail it or use Australia Post’s special Billpay system or app.
It’s different, but I’m not sure I like it.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4300810/Chameleon-house-California-covered-mirrors.html
Yes indeed, IT. For a start, it contains collector’s edition YouTube footage of Sir Les Patterson’s speech at Leak’s book launch on Wednesday — shot over Leak’s right shoulder as he joined in the laughter 36 hours before his death.
But also a searing Steyn anecdote:
RTWT
Thanks Baldrick.
I am not on Twatter.
These arseholes need to get an understanding of what vilification really means.
Probably not worth pissing on, but I will make an exception.
Harlequin Decline
#2322525, posted on March 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Saw a Gloster Gladiator being flown at an airshow in the UK in 1981. With that bloody great Bristol radial engine it made its presence known to the spectators on the ground as it did a low level pass. Now 36 years later I don’t know if any are still flying.
They were in 2013
Wilcox – nothing
Tandberg – a cartoon of ScoMo
Consider buying Bill Leak’s latest book – before it gets banned by the government via the urgings of the AHRC.
Done. Pride of place on our coffee table.
Oh and not a word from Mike Bowers either.
Oh and not a word from Mike Bowers either.
Their silence speaks volumes.
The Western Australian Electoral Commission would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land.
FMD.
Link please.
If from now on we simply used the words “a group that cannot safely be mentioned by name due to section 18c” it could be the most effective way to make the point on this odious legislation.
Take this example from the ABC and substitute the required phrase thusly:
..
On his journey to Judgement, Bill Leak must have swung by that Moon Dog absurdity. So no news either then from our nearest neighbour. A bit closer to home is Fish Paste, or whatever he calls himself. Dare say, being a Moosley, he’s over the moon as well.
I’m not easily given to profanity, but if one of those useless pricks from the parliamentary Liberal Party turns up to Bill Leak’s funeral it will be the last fucking straw as far as I’m concerned.
One of WSJ’s photos of the day is a candidate for picture of the year:
___________________________________________________________________________
Mike of Marion: re your query earlier about whether I had filed all the Leak cartoons I have posted, the answer is no. I just located the cartoon URL by right-clicking on the image, then copying the address.
Damn straight, Roger.
Your language is forgiven in this instance.