Liberty Quote
Even if the constitution did not contain a formal, written requirement for budget balance, governmental decision makers acted as if such a constraint did limit their fiscal behavior. The effect of the Keynesian revolution was to repeal this part of the fiscal constitution.— Geoffrey Brennan and James Buchanan
-
Recent Comments
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Marcus on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- notafan on The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Michaelc58 on The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- B Shaw on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Michaelc58 on The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- jupes on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Delta A on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Delta A on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- incoherent rambler on How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Delta A on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- jupes on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- notafan on The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- JC on How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Marcus WA Labor to Put Perth Mod Children Into High Rise CBD Towers
- The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Minimum Wages and Penalty Rates – Industrial Policy or Social Policy
- Cross post: John Adams It’s over
- Bill Leak 1956-2017
- Freezing in the dark
- The New Guard and the alt-right
- Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
- What is required to repeal Obamacare
- Background on the alt-right
- Cross Post: Robert Murray An Age of Decrepitude
- Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Keeping their eye on you
- “When a woman says it, it doesn’t sound as crazy”
- Men’s day off
- Not that there should be any doubt, but
- “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
- Does Australia need a Google Tax?
- David Leyonhjelm on drugs
- Towergate one day on
- Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
- Hanson and Trump
- Gina Rinehart for Australian of the year
- This is an American constitutional crisis
- Orwell v Huxley on the nature of the left
-
Open Forum:
FebruaryMarch 4, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: March 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
551 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Zanetti’s article doesn”t say a single word about the affect the HRC case had on Bill Leak.
He was having a good week with his book launch. We already knew that.
Seems like another tag team effort too.
I just voted. I asked the Greens woman if they were the people who liked to kill birds with wind turbines. She accused me of being aggressive. Always the victim.
Very well done, Turtle.
Great essay on Islam by Willis Eschenbach who is a prominent sceptic. Willis reaches the inescapable conclusion that islam is a terrorist ideology and whether there are some good muslim individuals is irrelevant.
Islam must be banned until it reforms.
Some bright spark, up in the Wheatbelt a few years ago, started an ANZAC Day service with an acknowledgement of the ” traditional owners of the land.”
Two of the local veterans walked out, then and there, and I never went to another service.
Some even suicide with little or no warning to their nearest and dearest.
Is anyone able to link to the column Bill Leak wrote for The Australian a while ago in response to the HRC bullshit? I have an American friend who would like to read it and for the life of me I can’t find it.
Sorry about the length of this, but it is worth looking at the context around four of Leak’s “controversial” cartoons/themes.
(1) the aboriginal “alright, what’s his name then” cartoon”;
(2) the “Waffen SSM” gay cartoon;
(3) his “gimp” cartoons;
(4) various Muslim cartoons.
The Aboriginal cartoon. This was done at the time when the ABC were canonizing Dyllan Voller and screaming about “children in custody”. Leak was asking the hard question as to how and why kids 13 years old and younger were on the street in the early hours of the morning committing crimes and ending up in jail in the first place. And absentee fathers are a big part of that.
In summary, politicians and MSM personalities wear coloured lapel ribbons and bemoan “close the gap” statistics, but when Leak points out that lack of personal accountability is part of the “gap”, suddenly there is no “gap” and he is a racist for saying there is.
The Waffen SSM cartoon. This was produced as a result of a group of traditional marriage supporters having a meeting closed down by SSM activists and staff at the proposed venue threatened. His response was overstated (as cartoons often are) but highlighted a perfectly reasonable point that SSM supporters were behaving like Nazis.
The “gimp” cartoons. Again, these have been criticised as attacking QWERTY types, but EVERY ONE of those cartoons depicted the gimp in the classroom. Leak couldn’t care less what adults get up to in their spare time. He was, however, legitimately attacking the perversity of sexual role play being conducted in schools under cover of “anti bullying”.
The Muslim cartoons. Amongst all the “je suis Charlie” hypocrisy, Leak was the ONLY cartoonist worldwide with the courage to actually defy the fatwa on “offensive cartoons”. His Muslim cartoons were less about attacking Muslims as such and more about attacking the hypocrisy and tacit acquiscence to terrorism and cultural suicide of the modern left.
Zanetti painted an interesting picture of his friend. This stood out:
Revealing.
18c will remain in force until the J… lobby accepts it’s wrong.
The sockpuppet hydra?
Green wrongology example #3423:
Melbourne cyclist’s death after collision with truck prompts call for better bike lanes
So why is this wrongology? You have to read the fine print under on of the photos, since the ABC hasn’t mentioned it in the story itself.
Yep she was already using a bike path, and was run over when crossing a road when a truck turned left. In other words short of building bike bridges over every crossing road there is not a single thing that could be done to prevent this type of fatal accident.
Greens can never seem to do logic though.
That’s true – “until the J ….. lobby accept it’s wrong”
A sausage sizzle. No hot pies for peanut head in WA .
Good luck with that.
Keep up the good work Turtle.
I don’t know if this has been mentioned over the last few days but I think it deserves special mention. We have crossed a line in this country.
A public school principal of a school full of Muslims converted to Islam.
Yes he was sacked, but only after news of his behaviour made the papers. It is a big deal because this is most likely how Muslims will win in the end. Not by defeating us in battle on the streets, but by defeating us in the battle of ideas.
We give in to them more and more every day e.g. allowing them to pray at work (and government schools apparently), building prayer rooms for them at football stadiums, eating only Halal food at group occasions so they won’t be offended, kowtowing to their whinging on 18c, defending the indefensible when they commit terrorist attacks etc. So who can be surprised that the weak willed among us actually join them.
They are the strong horse and we are weak donkeys.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2322851, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm
Thanks, Bruce. I just wonder, given the likelihood of his inability to meet that pledge, why he would offer it in the first place, especially since he says it’s a goer or it’s free. Perhaps there might appear to be some benefit immediately but with the very real possibility of fade off after a few years. And batteries need to be replaced, at great cost. I just hope Wetherdill is tallying up all the pros and cons before signing up to anything. But he is quite desperate now; not a good situation when important decisions must be made.
(And yes, the fire issue is the first which sprang to mind: how many consumers will be willing to be test dummies in this project?)
No. 18c will remain in force until the Liberal Party accepts it’s wrong.
As I said on the other thread the J… lobby can get fucked. They are a lobby group not the government and they are wrong.
Leak paid the ultimate price.
Leigh Lowe
#2322875, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm
Excellent post!
Should be compulsory reading for every politician in… no. For everyone.
” . . allowing them to pray at work . . .”
Some of them disappear to “pray”, but they’re out the back on the phone to their wives.
The Ozzie muslim.
But, sad to say, it’s preferable to seeing them on the floor, praying.
Now that the Sen8 has given us preferential above the line voting I had the pleasure of putting the Greens’ HTV card in the last 6 places without having to do the full below the line thing.
Jupes no government can just ignore a powerful lobby.
Looks like more racism coming home to roost – PM warned of corrupt ‘indigenous’ procurement policy – what could possibly go wrong
Rubbish. They just need balls.
We elected a government not a lobby.
Similar Energy Suicide from the Green-Left.
A poster at WUWT posited that the First World (1) has now drifted down to 1.5, whilst the Third World (3) is now at about 2.5; Greens will be cheering as we approach parity.
Mick Gold Coast QLD
#2322842, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/03/11/open-forum-march-11-2017/comment-page-2/#comment-2322842
_________
Yes Mick, and I suspect when Trump said he knew of at least ten people off the top of his head who would make a great President, but “couldn’t get elected”, that Tillerson was one of them.
The truth of the capability and character of the man wouldn’t have counted for diddly squat as soon as the Left started on, ‘Exxon-Oil Spill’.
But, with Mr-So-Clean-Skin-all-The States-whores&hackers-couldn’t-get-a-dustbunny-on-him-Trump, fighting through to become POTUS, well he got his pick for Secretary of State to sort the mess Hillary made of The Global Stage … something he was already long and well practiced at doing very successfully. 😉 🙂
DJT did not ignore powerful lobbies. He told some of them to fsck off.
Every time a car or truck has to brake or downshift in order to accommodate slow moving cyclists on the road, the supposed green reward goes up in smoke.
Kennett ignored the ABC.
The RDA has only existed since 1975 and S18c since 1995.
Problems with social cohesion have only increased since they were implemented.
We can easily do without them.
Every time a car or truck has to brake or downshift in order to accommodate slow moving cyclists on the road, the supposed green reward goes up in smoke.
Very good point.
It also applies to the SA power crisis: every time a diesel generator is used during a power failure, the green renewable reward goes up in smoke.
Perhaps this cartoon from Eric Löbbecke has already been posted, anyway it’s worth posting again.
Eric Löbbecke – Bill Leak sure was above the Clown Show
jupes
#2322909, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:22 pm
The RDA has only existed since 1975 and S18c since 1995.
You’ll find it’s been around a lot longer than that.
It wasn’t used until lately but the Fabians think long term
Monty is still looking for his moral compass
Perhaps this cartoon from Eric Löbbecke has already been posted, anyway it’s worth posting again.
Pity Lobbecke can’t achieve that level of excellence in his stupid little Tuesday scribbles. This cartoon is the best I’ve ever seen from him.
Tracey – I think it is this one:
18C: Offence no defence for silencing disagreeable opinion
If not, you can hunt through his columns here.
Monty is still looking for his moral compass
Oh dear, I hope he’s not asking our Cate for guidance.
Sorry you are right it was introduced in 95
No.
The RDA was legislated in 1975.
The 18c amendment was brought in by Keating in 1995.
Interestingly his Attorney General at the time is married to one of the complainants in the Bolt case.
I am trying to imagine asking a CEO or High School principal for a room to be set aside for Catholics to pray the rosary and get paid time off to do it.
I can’t get there.
He ate it.
Thought it was a donut.
PHON to blame for WA Libs demise?
Is anybody aware of any concessions made by the practitioners of this religion, to accommodate the customs and cultures of Australia – a country they CHOSE to settle in?
+1
Brings tears to my eyes.
I’ve linked Löbbecke’s cartoons several times, as has Tom. He can do really good stuff. The cartoon you can see via the second link is perfect.
Try saying: “I’m a Catholic and I’ll be thirty minutes late for my early shift tomorrow –
it’s Ash Wednesday and I want to receive the ashes”
Nerds rejoice!
I’ve just finished handing out How To Vote cards for the Liberals in Mt. Lawley, and I swear that 90% of people there either took nothing or everything.
I’m still expecting a Liberal loss but perhaps it won’t be a wipe out after all. Obviously a lot of undecided voters out there.
After five years of soap opera in an Ecuadorean basement, the idea of Assange getting it on with a vegan Baywatch starlet is perfection.
Senor Assange would be more toey than a Roman sandal locked up in that basement. Pamela Anderson is probably pleased to find someone who isn’t put off by arguably the sloppiest of sloppy seconds on the face of the planet.
I can see a happy future for them both.