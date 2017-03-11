Open Forum: March 11, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2322869, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Zanetti’s article doesn”t say a single word about the affect the HRC case had on Bill Leak.

    He was having a good week with his book launch. We already knew that.

    Seems like another tag team effort too.

  2. Delta A
    #2322870, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I just voted. I asked the Greens woman if they were the people who liked to kill birds with wind turbines. She accused me of being aggressive. Always the victim.

    Very well done, Turtle.

  3. cohenite
    #2322871, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Great essay on Islam by Willis Eschenbach who is a prominent sceptic. Willis reaches the inescapable conclusion that islam is a terrorist ideology and whether there are some good muslim individuals is irrelevant.

    Islam must be banned until it reforms.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2322872, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    The Western Australian Electoral Commission would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land.

    Some bright spark, up in the Wheatbelt a few years ago, started an ANZAC Day service with an acknowledgement of the ” traditional owners of the land.”

    Two of the local veterans walked out, then and there, and I never went to another service.

  5. egg_
    #2322873, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Often have people under considerable stress said to others that the stress is not getting to them?

    Some even suicide with little or no warning to their nearest and dearest.

  6. Tracey
    #2322874, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Is anyone able to link to the column Bill Leak wrote for The Australian a while ago in response to the HRC bullshit? I have an American friend who would like to read it and for the life of me I can’t find it.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2322875, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Fisky
    #2322720, posted on March 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm
    It’s also worth noting the moral consequences of the anti-Leak 18c case. It’s often forgotten that Leak’s cartoon aimed to highlight the vastly higher levels of neglect and abuse that remote indigenous children face, at the hands of their male relatives.

    Sorry about the length of this, but it is worth looking at the context around four of Leak’s “controversial” cartoons/themes.
    (1) the aboriginal “alright, what’s his name then” cartoon”;
    (2) the “Waffen SSM” gay cartoon;
    (3) his “gimp” cartoons;
    (4) various Muslim cartoons.
    The Aboriginal cartoon. This was done at the time when the ABC were canonizing Dyllan Voller and screaming about “children in custody”. Leak was asking the hard question as to how and why kids 13 years old and younger were on the street in the early hours of the morning committing crimes and ending up in jail in the first place. And absentee fathers are a big part of that.
    In summary, politicians and MSM personalities wear coloured lapel ribbons and bemoan “close the gap” statistics, but when Leak points out that lack of personal accountability is part of the “gap”, suddenly there is no “gap” and he is a racist for saying there is.
    The Waffen SSM cartoon. This was produced as a result of a group of traditional marriage supporters having a meeting closed down by SSM activists and staff at the proposed venue threatened. His response was overstated (as cartoons often are) but highlighted a perfectly reasonable point that SSM supporters were behaving like Nazis.
    The “gimp” cartoons. Again, these have been criticised as attacking QWERTY types, but EVERY ONE of those cartoons depicted the gimp in the classroom. Leak couldn’t care less what adults get up to in their spare time. He was, however, legitimately attacking the perversity of sexual role play being conducted in schools under cover of “anti bullying”.
    The Muslim cartoons. Amongst all the “je suis Charlie” hypocrisy, Leak was the ONLY cartoonist worldwide with the courage to actually defy the fatwa on “offensive cartoons”. His Muslim cartoons were less about attacking Muslims as such and more about attacking the hypocrisy and tacit acquiscence to terrorism and cultural suicide of the modern left.

  8. calli
    #2322876, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Zanetti painted an interesting picture of his friend. This stood out:

    Bill saw the potential, not the power lines.

    Revealing.

  9. stackja
    #2322877, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    18c will remain in force until the J… lobby accepts it’s wrong.

  10. egg_
    #2322879, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Seems like another tag team effort too.

    The sockpuppet hydra?

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2322880, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Green wrongology example #3423:

    Melbourne cyclist’s death after collision with truck prompts call for better bike lanes

    The Greens have called for greater investment in bike lanes and signage in Melbourne’s inner west after the death of a female cyclist who was hit by a truck in Yarraville on Friday night.

    So why is this wrongology? You have to read the fine print under on of the photos, since the ABC hasn’t mentioned it in the story itself.

    Cyclists use the bike lane where a woman was killed after being hit by a truck last night. (ABC News: Karen Percy)

    Yep she was already using a bike path, and was run over when crossing a road when a truck turned left. In other words short of building bike bridges over every crossing road there is not a single thing that could be done to prevent this type of fatal accident.

    Greens can never seem to do logic though.

  12. B Shaw
    #2322881, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    That’s true – “until the J ….. lobby accept it’s wrong”

  13. Caveman
    #2322882, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    A sausage sizzle. No hot pies for peanut head in WA .

  14. m0nty
    #2322884, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    18c will remain in force until the J… lobby accepts it’s wrong.

    Good luck with that.

  15. Baldrick
    #2322885, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I asked the Greens woman if they were the people who liked to kill birds with wind turbines. She accused me of being aggressive.

    Keep up the good work Turtle.

  16. jupes
    #2322886, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I don’t know if this has been mentioned over the last few days but I think it deserves special mention. We have crossed a line in this country.

    A public school principal of a school full of Muslims converted to Islam.

    Yes he was sacked, but only after news of his behaviour made the papers. It is a big deal because this is most likely how Muslims will win in the end. Not by defeating us in battle on the streets, but by defeating us in the battle of ideas.

    We give in to them more and more every day e.g. allowing them to pray at work (and government schools apparently), building prayer rooms for them at football stadiums, eating only Halal food at group occasions so they won’t be offended, kowtowing to their whinging on 18c, defending the indefensible when they commit terrorist attacks etc. So who can be surprised that the weak willed among us actually join them.

    They are the strong horse and we are weak donkeys.

  17. Delta A
    #2322889, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    #2322851, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Thanks, Bruce. I just wonder, given the likelihood of his inability to meet that pledge, why he would offer it in the first place, especially since he says it’s a goer or it’s free. Perhaps there might appear to be some benefit immediately but with the very real possibility of fade off after a few years. And batteries need to be replaced, at great cost. I just hope Wetherdill is tallying up all the pros and cons before signing up to anything. But he is quite desperate now; not a good situation when important decisions must be made.

    (And yes, the fire issue is the first which sprang to mind: how many consumers will be willing to be test dummies in this project?)

  18. jupes
    #2322891, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    18c will remain in force until the J… lobby accepts it’s wrong.

    No. 18c will remain in force until the Liberal Party accepts it’s wrong.

    As I said on the other thread the J… lobby can get fucked. They are a lobby group not the government and they are wrong.

  19. stackja
    #2322892, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Leak paid the ultimate price.

  20. Delta A
    #2322893, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Leigh Lowe

    #2322875, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Excellent post!

    Should be compulsory reading for every politician in… no. For everyone.

  21. B Shaw
    #2322894, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    ” . . allowing them to pray at work . . .”
    Some of them disappear to “pray”, but they’re out the back on the phone to their wives.
    The Ozzie muslim.
    But, sad to say, it’s preferable to seeing them on the floor, praying.

  22. Andrew
    #2322895, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Always do, if only for the sadistic pleasure in putting Labor and the Greens last.

    Now that the Sen8 has given us preferential above the line voting I had the pleasure of putting the Greens’ HTV card in the last 6 places without having to do the full below the line thing.

  23. stackja
    #2322896, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Jupes no government can just ignore a powerful lobby.

  24. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322898, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Looks like more racism coming home to roost – PM warned of corrupt ‘indigenous’ procurement policy – what could possibly go wrong

  25. jupes
    #2322899, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Jupes no government can just ignore a powerful lobby.

    Rubbish. They just need balls.

    We elected a government not a lobby.

  26. egg_
    #2322901, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The Muslim cartoons. Amongst all the “je suis Charlie” hypocrisy, Leak was the ONLY cartoonist worldwide with the courage to actually defy the fatwa on “offensive cartoons”. His Muslim cartoons were less about attacking Muslims as such and more about attacking the hypocrisy and tacit acquiscence to terrorism and cultural suicide of the modern left.

    Similar Energy Suicide from the Green-Left.
    A poster at WUWT posited that the First World (1) has now drifted down to 1.5, whilst the Third World (3) is now at about 2.5; Greens will be cheering as we approach parity.

  27. srr
    #2322902, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2322842, posted on March 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/03/11/open-forum-march-11-2017/comment-page-2/#comment-2322842
    _________

    Yes Mick, and I suspect when Trump said he knew of at least ten people off the top of his head who would make a great President, but “couldn’t get elected”, that Tillerson was one of them.

    The truth of the capability and character of the man wouldn’t have counted for diddly squat as soon as the Left started on, ‘Exxon-Oil Spill’.

    But, with Mr-So-Clean-Skin-all-The States-whores&hackers-couldn’t-get-a-dustbunny-on-him-Trump, fighting through to become POTUS, well he got his pick for Secretary of State to sort the mess Hillary made of The Global Stage … something he was already long and well practiced at doing very successfully. 😉 🙂

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2322904, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Jupes no government can just ignore a powerful lobby.

    DJT did not ignore powerful lobbies. He told some of them to fsck off.

  29. Atoms for Peace
    #2322906, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Every time a car or truck has to brake or downshift in order to accommodate slow moving cyclists on the road, the supposed green reward goes up in smoke.

  30. egg_
    #2322907, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Jupes no government can just ignore a powerful lobby.

    Kennett ignored the ABC.

  31. jupes
    #2322909, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The RDA has only existed since 1975 and S18c since 1995.

    Problems with social cohesion have only increased since they were implemented.

    We can easily do without them.

  32. Delta A
    #2322910, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Every time a car or truck has to brake or downshift in order to accommodate slow moving cyclists on the road, the supposed green reward goes up in smoke.

    Very good point.

    It also applies to the SA power crisis: every time a diesel generator is used during a power failure, the green renewable reward goes up in smoke.

  33. Baldrick
    #2322912, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Perhaps this cartoon from Eric Löbbecke has already been posted, anyway it’s worth posting again.

  34. Tintarella di Luna
    #2322913, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Perhaps this cartoon from Eric Löbbecke has already been posted, anyway it’s worth posting again.

    Eric Löbbecke – Bill Leak sure was above the Clown Show

  35. Mark A
    #2322914, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    jupes
    #2322909, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The RDA has only existed since 1975 and S18c since 1995.

    You’ll find it’s been around a lot longer than that.
    It wasn’t used until lately but the Fabians think long term

  36. Atoms for Peace
    #2322915, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    m0nty

    You haven’t told us how you go on the heart attack risk test I mentioned on the previous page

    Monty is still looking for his moral compass

  37. Delta A
    #2322916, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Perhaps this cartoon from Eric Löbbecke has already been posted, anyway it’s worth posting again.

    Pity Lobbecke can’t achieve that level of excellence in his stupid little Tuesday scribbles. This cartoon is the best I’ve ever seen from him.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2322917, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Is anyone able to link to the column Bill Leak wrote for The Australian a while ago in response to the HRC bullshit? I have an American friend who would like to read it and for the life of me I can’t find it

    Tracey – I think it is this one:

    18C: Offence no defence for silencing disagreeable opinion

    If not, you can hunt through his columns here.

  39. Delta A
    #2322918, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Monty is still looking for his moral compass

    Oh dear, I hope he’s not asking our Cate for guidance.

  40. Mark A
    #2322919, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Sorry you are right it was introduced in 95

  41. jupes
    #2322920, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    You’ll find it’s been around a lot longer than that.

    No.

    The RDA was legislated in 1975.

    The 18c amendment was brought in by Keating in 1995.

    Interestingly his Attorney General at the time is married to one of the complainants in the Bolt case.

  42. Leigh Lowe
    #2322921, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    We give in to them more and more every day e.g. allowing them to pray at work (and government schools apparently),

    I am trying to imagine asking a CEO or High School principal for a room to be set aside for Catholics to pray the rosary and get paid time off to do it.
    I can’t get there.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #2322922, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Monty is still looking for his moral compass

    He ate it.
    Thought it was a donut.

  44. egg_
    #2322923, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    PHON to blame for WA Libs demise?

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2322924, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    We give in to them more and more every day e.g. allowing them to pray at work (and government schools apparently),

    Is anybody aware of any concessions made by the practitioners of this religion, to accommodate the customs and cultures of Australia – a country they CHOSE to settle in?

  46. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2322926, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    This cartoon is the best I’ve ever seen from him.

    +1

    Brings tears to my eyes.

    I’ve linked Löbbecke’s cartoons several times, as has Tom. He can do really good stuff. The cartoon you can see via the second link is perfect.

  47. B Shaw
    #2322927, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Try saying: “I’m a Catholic and I’ll be thirty minutes late for my early shift tomorrow –
    it’s Ash Wednesday and I want to receive the ashes”

  48. Infidel Tiger
    #2322929, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    PAMELA Anderson said Julian Assange is “quite sexy” and he excites her more than “ex-husbands and lovers combined”.

    Nerds rejoice!

  49. Marcus
    #2322931, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I’ve just finished handing out How To Vote cards for the Liberals in Mt. Lawley, and I swear that 90% of people there either took nothing or everything.

    I’m still expecting a Liberal loss but perhaps it won’t be a wipe out after all. Obviously a lot of undecided voters out there.

  50. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2322932, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    PAMELA Anderson said Julian Assange is “quite sexy”

    After five years of soap opera in an Ecuadorean basement, the idea of Assange getting it on with a vegan Baywatch starlet is perfection.

  51. H B Bear
    #2322933, posted on March 11, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Senor Assange would be more toey than a Roman sandal locked up in that basement. Pamela Anderson is probably pleased to find someone who isn’t put off by arguably the sloppiest of sloppy seconds on the face of the planet.

    I can see a happy future for them both.

