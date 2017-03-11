Open Forum: March 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
810 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017

  1. Gab
    #2323517, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:05 am

    are people really that unfathomably moronic?

    Most people are dumb.

  2. stackja
    #2323518, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:06 am

    ALP always relies on ‘people really that unfathomably moronic’ How else explain Gough/RGR?

  3. Diogenes
    #2323519, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:07 am

    What kind of twit would be strongly opposed to vaccines but eager to participate in state funded early childhood learning?

    And who would bemoan lack of centrelink funds to such?

    Clueless Dave
    there are medical conditions such as CP, CF, MD and Leighs Disease where vaccinations are contraindicated as the risk of either exacerbating the underlying condition or side effect is too great.

    Late No 2 son (Leighs Disease) was vaccinated for nearly everything except MMR as that particular shot may have killed him ! The decision to not vaccinate was not made lightly.

    Why shouldn’t they avail themselves of Satanlink or Childcare ?

  4. calli
    #2323521, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It isn’t just the ALP any more. They all rely on low information and a rich array of pork.

  5. Nick
    #2323524, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:11 am

    While it’s evident that Deveny likes to frequently have her cake and eat it, what’s the bet that she will claim all of the legal and welfare rights associated with marriage, both now and in the future, even though she “wasn’t married” cough?

  6. C.L.
    #2323527, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:14 am

    As news emerges of yet another assassination attempt on Trump, tonight SBS has a doco on the 20 year-old who tried to assassinate Trump during the campaign. It’s called The Boy Who Tried To Kill Trump. Some research leads me to discover the name of the documentary was The Brit Who Tried To Kill Trump (Firecracker Films for BBC 3). SBS has turned the Brit into a “boy.”

    In June 2016, 20-year-old Brit Michael Sandford was arrested at a Donald Trump rally, after trying to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then Republican presidential nominee.

    Michael immediately found himself at the centre of a media storm and at the mercy of America’s notoriously harsh justice system. After pleading guilty, he faced years behind bars.

    But how did a young, middle class boy from suburban Surrey, who suffers from Asperger’s, end up thousands of miles from home? And what drove him to attempt to kill one of the most powerful men in the world?

    The Brit Who Tried to Kill Trump (BBC3/ iPlayer until June) follows Michael’s family as they travel to the US for his sentencing, unsure of when they might see him again.

    Set against the backdrop of Trump’s remarkable rise to the White House, the documentary explores Michael’s complex past, while using exclusive eye witness interviews and never-before-seen footage to piece together the elaborate assassination plot in a bid to find out why he did it.

    I wonder if a 20 year-old “boy” who tried to shoot Hillary Clinton would be so quickly and lavishly forgiven and explained away.

  7. Baldrick
    #2323528, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Same person, same news outlet:

    Story 1:

    Kashmir Muslim athlete denied US visa due to ‘current policy’
    A snowshoe athlete from Indian-administered Kashmir has been denied a US visa amid fears he may have fallen foul of new US immigration policy.
    Tanveer Hussain, 24, was scheduled to participate in the 2017 world snowshoe championship at Saranac Lake, New York.

    Story 2:

    Tanveer Hussain: Indian athlete held over sex abuse in US
    A snowshoe athlete from Indian-administered Kashmir has been arrested in the US on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl.
    Tanveer Hussain, 24, has been remanded in jail in Saranac Lake, New York, where he participated in the 2017 world snowshoe championship.

  8. Nick
    #2323529, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:16 am

    As in “We Australians are not quite sure where we are heading, but we are NOT following the Trump mob!”

    It’s no surprise that PP doesn’t get it, heck the Libs haven’t yet either, though what’s happening demographically in Australia with regards to voting intentions is not as simple as classifying it as “following the Trump mob”. Until the major political parties grasp what is happening and why, they will continue to be surprised and shocked.

  9. stackja
    #2323530, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Victorian racing chiefs consider bumping Melbourne Cup race date to fight footy fever
    MATT STEWART, Herald Sun
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    OVER a century of tradition could be scrapped as Victorian racing chiefs consider bumping the ­Melbourne Cup from the first ­Tuesday in November.

    The chief executives of the Melbourne Racing Club, Moonee ­Valley Racing Club and Victoria Racing Club will meet this month to discuss the greatest shake-up of ­feature races in the history of the Spring Racing Carnival.

    A key discussion point will be whether the entire carnival should be pushed back by as much as a fortnight, in part to shrug off the lingering news-grabbing of the AFL season and take advantage of a ­November period regarded as ­“vacant land’’ for sport.

    Tinkering to the AFL season has provided this year’s Turnbull meeting with a week’s breathing space but racing officials are concerned that the ongoing spectre of the AFL even after the Grand Final, including trade week, has robbed racing of some of its time in the sun.

    The TAB reported significant revenue drops in the years the Turnbull has run directly after the AFL.

    The Melbourne Cup was first run in 1861, on a Thursday, and was first run on the first Tuesday of November — becoming an iconic date in Australian culture — in 1875.

    The only break in the date was in 1916, when it was washed out and run the following Saturday, and during World War 2, when run on a Saturday from 1942 to 1944.

  10. calli
    #2323531, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Peta Credlin In the Tele:

    I must have missed the headscarf warriors on the ABC demanding he [Trad] resign as their ­representative. He’s still there yet Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied has the gall to claim Islam is the “most feminist religion”.

    Remind me again why Julie Bishop’s department flew Abdel-Magied around the Middle East to turn a blind eye to the treatment of women there, when she does such a good job of it at home? We could have saved ourselves the airfare.

    Title of the piece is – How radical Islam is destroying Australia as pollies do nothing.

  11. Diogenes
    #2323532, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:18 am

    what’s the bet that she will claim all of the legal and welfare rights associated with marriage, both now and in the future, even though she “wasn’t married” cough?

    She only has to live with the bloke for 6 months, buy anything jointly, or have a joint bank account account and/or have a child and/or register with State BDM and she does. Thus has the concept of marriage been debased by Australia’s Family Law over the years.

    The only difference between being married and “wasn’t married” according to the Marriage Act is they didn’t fill out the approved form, given to an approved person within an approved period of time, and said approved person saying some approved words , and getting their signatures on another set of approved forms after the approved words have been said.

  12. struth
    #2323533, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Good Moaning.
    So do we have anyone left defending compulsory voting?

  13. John64
    #2323534, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I might tune in to the last 10 minutes of Ol’ Leathery’s Re-education Hour to see if that Bowers bloke has an ounce of decency about him and manages to pay tribute to Australia’s finest cartoonist.

  14. The Beer Whisperer
    #2323536, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Hey, have we taken to the streets yet? An election didn’t go our way.

  15. Slayer of Memes
    #2323537, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Baldrick, do those articles also outline how Chuck Scumer and another senior Democrat politician lobbied feverishly to get the Indian athelete’s visa approved by stating that he would be ‘no threat’ to Americans?

  16. Tom
    #2323538, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:23 am

    The swamp is also being drained in Manhattan — not just Washington:

    NEW YORK—Preet Bharara, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said Saturday he was fired from his position as the Manhattan U.S. attorney, after he defied a request by the Justice Department for the remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama to resign.

    A Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed that Mr. Bharara is no longer the Manhattan U.S. attorney.

    The development sent shock waves through New York City’s legal, law-enforcement and political circles, where Mr. Bharara has​developed a singularly influential profile over the past eight years​with a host of high-profile prosecutions.​

    On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the 46 remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by Mr. Obama to step down. Mr. Bharara, who had served as Manhattan U.S. attorney since 2009, refused to do so, which led to his firing.

    None of the other U.S. attorneys who were asked to step down has refused to resign, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  17. Slayer of Memes
    #2323539, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

    *Schumer, not Scumer…

    …although he IS a DemocRAT, so…..

  18. Baldrick
    #2323540, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I might tune in to the last 10 minutes of Ol’ Leathery’s Re-education Hour to see if that Bowers bloke has an ounce of decency about him …

    Even if he does John, it’s already two days too late.

  19. stackja
    #2323542, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

    struth
    #2323533, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:18 am
    Good Moaning.
    So do we have anyone left defending compulsory voting?

    ALP, of course.

  20. Nick
    #2323544, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

    That’s correct Diogenes. My underlying point was given that she has defacto rights, why bother going through with a marriage but it’s not a marriage ceremony ?

  21. The Beer Whisperer
    #2323545, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Good Moaning.
    So do we have anyone left defending compulsory voting?

    Yes, the left always defend compulsory voting. Everyone knows this.

  22. min
    #2323546, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    How long do Tesla batteries last and can they be recycled ? Even small lithium batteries ar not easily disposed.How much power can they store at what cost ? I saw a manufacturer saying that it would cost millions for enough batteries to run his business .

  23. Slayer of Memes
    #2323547, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Good Moaning.
    So do we have anyone left defending compulsory voting?

    Yes, the left always defend compulsory voting. Everyone knows this.

    Of course.

    As noted on earlier, its the only way the ALP would manage to get more than 7percent of the vote…

  24. duncanm
    #2323548, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    How long do Tesla batteries last and can they be recycled ? Even small lithium batteries ar not easily disposed.How much power can they store at what cost ? I saw a manufacturer saying that it would cost millions for enough batteries to run his business .

    https://www.tesla.com/en_AU/powerwall

    14kWh

  25. Rabz
    #2323550, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Mighty effort by the libs in WA.

    Great work, fellas.

  26. Nick
    #2323551, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The SMH promoting Insiders. This stands out :

    “This is where you hit the bias question head-on,” Cassidy says. “A good panel is one where, more than likely, anything anybody says will be challenged. The last thing you want is group-think.”

    Cassidy really said that.

  27. srr
    #2323555, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Paulina Neuding‏Verified account
    @paulinaneuding

    Paulina Neuding Retweeted Göteborgs-Posten

    Suspected gang explosion in Gothenburg last night.

    12-year-old writes: “I thought war had broken out”.

    This is not a top headline in Sweden.

    https://twitter.com/paulinaneuding/status/840573379472216065

  28. Rev. Archibald
    #2323558, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Monty:

    We all have stress at times, Mark A. If life was smooth it would be boring. Business, family, relationships, the law… everyone stresses about all of them at different rates.

    ..
    I once thought like this.
    You know, that I was really, really strong and no matter what shit life threw at me I would hold up under the stress.
    Laughable.
    It does explain your general political outlook though.
    Most people will eventually hit a wall they can’t overcome and be forced to take a massive hit in some area of life.
    When this happens you will find out a few interesting things about yourself and how you are no different to anyone else.
    Until it happens to you it is useless trying to explain it to you. However, when it does happen, specially if it is through government agency, it will change your outlook on life irretrievably. Just remember my words today and remember how callous you were about what Leak was put through.
    Once it happens your main enemy will be anger and you will struggle to have to forgive and get past things you think are unforgivable.
    It will happen, trust me, and then you will be a different Monty. Still Monty, but different.
    Hope like hell it isn’t something to do with your children, that would be something I could never get over.

  29. Baldrick
    #2323559, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Baldrick, do those articles also outline how Chuck Scumer and another senior Democrat politician lobbied feverishly to get the Indian athelete’s visa approved by stating that he would be ‘no threat’ to Americans?

    No they don’t Slayer. They only identify them as ‘US senators’, leaving out their names and their status as Democrats.
    Not surprising seeing the news source is the stoically socialist BBC.

  30. Makka
    #2323561, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Cormann trying to spin that the absolute bloodbath was because “people wanted a change”. It wasn’t due to conservatives deserting their party in droves because the Libs are a ramshackle bunch of fat cat cowards who stand for nothing.

  31. 132andBush
    #2323563, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Rev. Archibald
    #2323558, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    +1

  32. Rabz
    #2323565, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    While having my hair cut on Friday, the dim bulb wielding the scissors opined that the Liberal government had done a terrible thing by cutting penalty rates and she wouldn’t vote for them again.
    I tried to explain that it was Fair Work, not the government who had made the decision but she had no comprehension. I then told her that Bill Shorten appointed 3 of the commissioners responsible.
    Her response………. “Who is Bill Shorten?”

    LOL. Thanks Huck, that little tale is gold.

  33. Snoopy
    #2323566, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Heartfelt tribute to Bill Leak from that xunt Mike Bowers.

  34. BrettW
    #2323567, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I noted Huck and Diogenes comments about the hairdresser and workmates and their lack of knowledge about FWC penalty rates decision, that Labor picked the FWC, Clean Event etc.

    Yesterday I bumped into two friends who are over 50 (one is a bank manager). When I mentioned Bill Leak the name meant nothing to them. Neither appear to read the Australian. It was the same when the TURC was on. Very few of my friends were aware of what was going on. Things that I am well aware of such as 18c, Coles EBA etc, TURC stuff, Clean Event, Union influence etc, simply don’t appear on the radar of many people who I mistakenly assume also would know.

    Yesterday there was a small article in the Courier Mail indicating Qld had the highest rate of work days lost to strikes. It was more than double NSW and VIC combined !

    The Unions and Getup etc are very good at mobilising before elections but the Liberals are pathetic at their organisation and even appear to lack the will to fight. The Libs find it very difficult to cut through.

    My suggestion would be a central web page highlighting Union frauds, Union leader arrests, MP’s Union links, Labor Government decisions that favour Unions, strikes, etc with examples at Federal and each state level. Keep it updated and then when elections come around link to it in paper, TV and billboard advertising etc.

    The Courier Mail for example has had lots of good stories about CFMEU, their effects on small contractors and Commonwealth Games delays etc and the Train Union closed shop. Or how about the Government employed electricians (ETU) who will soon be competing for work by private electricians ? If all of these type stories are combined in one place they do not paint a pretty picture of what happens under a Labor Govt. VIC has plenty of such stories and no doubt WA will start providing some. Use Union control and support and their bad behaviour against Labor and constantly highlight it.

    The people on the right side of politics need to fight more because at the moment the Union thugs, Greens, and Getup activists are winning. I don’t mind Hanson as a Senator but all her party is doing is splitting the conservative vote. The answer is not Hanson it is to remove MT and get the major party back on track.

    I thought the 50,000 people who signed up to Bernardis list might be the start of something but so far just seems to be a large email news list.

  35. Diogenes
    #2323569, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:00 am

    My underlying point was given that she has defacto rights, why bother going through with a marriage but it’s not a marriage ceremony ?

    Its the party and the dressups that is important . As any fule kno , its all about her !

  36. Philippa Martyr
    #2323570, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Mighty effort by the libs in WA.

    Great work, fellas.

    Indeed.

    Our upper house looks vewy intewesting …

  37. Makka
    #2323571, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The people on the right side of politics need to fight more because at the moment the Union thugs, Greens, and Getup activists are winning.

    That’s because they live off OPM and don’t have to put time into a real job.

  38. Tom
    #2323572, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    La Tingle’s final up-yours to her former colleague Bill Leak was that she was “perplexed” by the “direction” he had taken in recent years — when he did his best work.

    Fucking clueless zombie commo scum.

  39. BrettW
    #2323573, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

    PS should include stories about power generation, unrealistic renewable targets , closing of power stations etc in my proposed web page and emphasise will affect jobs and prices etc.

  40. John64
    #2323574, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I might tune in to the last 10 minutes of Ol’ Leathery’s Re-education Hour to see if that Bowers bloke has an ounce of decency about him …
    Even if he does John, it’s already two days too late.

    No mention of Bill Leak in this week’s Talking Pictures, a quick clip from an old segment and a sadly qualified “tribute” from La Tingle was the best they could manage.

  42. Snoopy
    #2323577, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Laura Tingle perplexed. Barrie Cassidy unfazed that the last Insiders interview with Bill Leak was in 2009.

  43. struth
    #2323579, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Compulsory voting is killing Australia.

  44. Mark A
    #2323581, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:10 am

    BrettW
    #2323573, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

    PS should include stories about power generation, unrealistic renewable targets , closing of power stations etc in my proposed web page and emphasise will affect jobs and prices etc.

    Great idea with one flaw.
    Do you think those ignorant friends of yours would visit such a blog?

    The sort of info you are talking about is out there, but you can’t make people visit sites like this for instance if they not interested.

  45. Diogenes
    #2323582, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Compulsory voting is killing Australia.

    that plus full preferential voting

  46. Baldrick
    #2323583, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:11 am

    No mention of Bill Leak in this week’s Talking Pictures

    Seriously, he said nothing?

  47. Makka
    #2323584, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

    struth,

    In WA the Libs were well on the nose. Barnett was an arrogant SOB and his Ministers were largely incompetent clusterfks. Something like 8 Treasurers over the last 8 years? Since 2012 the economy has been a disaster, untold businesses have gone to the wall with the highest unemployment rate of all states. The Libs had it uphill.

    I misread it, I thought Barnett would squeak in because of the conservative nature of sandgropers. Not so, clearly. The West has embraced Socialism because Conservatism here has been so fkn abysmal.

  48. struth
    #2323585, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I just tuned into the last few minutes of “insiders” to see if they mentioned Bill Leak.
    Disgusting people, as I would expect.

    But the psycho babble about power generation by the completely left wing couch was laughable if I wasn’t paying for it.
    Batteries are going to save the day, and their little totalitarian hearts wanted to let the state forcibly take gas for domestic supply as their other power generation brain farts of corruption inducing fantasy, fails dismally in front of them.
    These people must be stopped.
    They are total communists.
    Paid for by capitalism.

  49. Myrddin Seren
    #2323586, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Yesterday I bumped into two friends who are over 50 (one is a bank manager). When I mentioned Bill Leak the name meant nothing to them. Neither appear to read the Australian. It was the same when the TURC was on. Very few of my friends were aware of what was going on. Things that I am well aware of such as 18c, Coles EBA etc, TURC stuff, Clean Event, Union influence etc, simply don’t appear on the radar of many people who I mistakenly assume also would know.

    If one looks at TV news, tabloid news and radio news – one might come to the conclusion that the parochial pap passed off as ‘news’ treats their audience with disdain.

    Sadly, based on BrettW’s and Huck’s reports today – it would appear the media groups have done their market research well. The average punter is either too dumb or too disengaged to give a f**k, and just wants to see sport, car crashes and SNL’s latest ‘Donald Trump is a Moron’ sketch.

    The politics of ‘Take OPM and Give Free Stuff’ looks like the winner.

  50. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2323587, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Well there is stress and stress. Not everyone has death threats against them.

    Death threats are very stressful. For about a week a male escapee from a locked ward with a history of violent attacks was after me with a knife (for protecting the child of his schizophrenic partner). No media were involved, but the police and law courts certainly were. Interstate and local police warned me he was on the loose and coming to get me. I received telephoned threats from him that he intended to knife me. Hairy wanted to get me a full-time bodyguard, which I disallowed. I didn’t go out much though until this guy was apprehended sitting waiting in his car over the street from my decoy parked car. The police were also waiting, and he was returned to medical care.

    I didn’t have a heart attack over it, it was time limited for a start and only one lunatic was involved, but my worry for my children was intense. I can’t imagine how stressful it must have been for Bill Leak. I also think Julian Assange must be under an enormously stressful load, holed up as a virtual recluse. Recent photographs show he has aged considerably in a short time. These things take their toll. I needed Serepax to sleep, which is why I still have a few left. The doc gave me a month’s worth and I only used them for six nights. That Leak was able to carry on as he did is testament to his tremendous resilience.

    Anyway, no more on this from me re Leak. His legacy is in his work. Hairy had never seen any of Leak’s portraiture. He was looking at some online almost in tears; da man had immense artistic talent, he whispered in awe. I pointed him to Sir Les Patterson’s assessment too, which brought about some light relief and the comfort that Bill Leak had left us all knowing he was loved and appreciated by many.

  51. custard
    #2323588, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I think La Tingle just said (in relation to Bill Leak) that in trying to offend and be outrageous is not good.

    That is: we all egged him on and look at what happened.

    FMD.

  52. H B Bear
    #2323589, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I then told her that Bill Shorten appointed 3 of the commissioners responsible.
    Her response………. “Who is Bill Shorten?”

    “The next Prime Minister of Australia.”

  53. Andreas
    #2323591, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:17 am

    We all have stress at times, Mark A. If life was smooth it would be boring. Business, family, relationships, the law… everyone stresses about all of them at different rates.

    Leak made his name internationally on the back of 18C, it was great for his career. He was rewarded handsomely. He was at the peak of his career. Don’t make him out to be some pariah shunned by all, he had a well paid job and support from many elites with great power. He wasn’t Joan of Arc either.

    Anyone normal person would appreciate that being threatened with legal action and being smeared as a racist across the media would be extremely stressful. m0nty is either clueless or plain nasty.

    So much for the left’s empathy and compassion.

  54. John64
    #2323592, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Seriously, he said nothing?

    Not a peep. Bowers’ segment was immediately followed by Ol’ Leathery introducing a clip from (presumably) the last time Bill Leak was on Talking Pictures. Rudd was PM. ‘Nuf said.

    La Tingle gave the “tribute”, which Tom captured the spirit of far better than I did.

  55. Slayer of Memes
    #2323593, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:19 am

    It gets better Baldrick.

    Apparently the reason the US embasdy in New Delhi originally rejected the athelete’s visa (before Schumer and fellow Dem Senator, Kim Gellibrand, intervened) was because the athelete failed to prove thst he had ‘substantial ties’ to India…

    Of course Schumer claims he only did it because ‘the community’ at Saranac Lake (where the event the athelete was competing in was being held) asked him to intervene, and had absolutely nothing to do with the athlete being Muslim and the Leftist outrage at Trump’s “Muslim ban” at the time…..

  56. srr
    #2323594, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is the teacher I imagined school would be full of, when I was an eager preschooler.
    It wasn’t.
    However, there was one old soldier left (literally an old veteran fighter, who knew what was important in life and so deeply cared to pass it on to the generation he fought for … as the hippy generation were rapidly pushing them out 🙁 😡 ), who sparked the same to desire to applaud his lessons, as Peterson does.

    I thank God for these men, and prayerfully believe that the Peterson’s of the world will repopulate education with such blessed and blessing teachers 🙂 –

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson Mar 4

    Comedian, actor and political commentator Steven Crowder @scrowder interviewed me again.

    #131 LEGAL VS. ILLEGAL! Dr. Jordan Peterson and Owen Benjamin
    Louder With Crowder

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Zo-8tJMhfc

  57. Tom
    #2323595, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

    This is exactly what I had hoped Sky Outsiders would do: play lots of clips from Their ABC’s Swampfilth Re-education Hour screened immediately prior, which, until now, has been the unchallenged leftoid political narrative for the ensuing 24 hours. Anyone with half a brain (and Foxtel) can now tune back into the real world immediately afterwards.

  58. Nick
    #2323597, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Seriously, he said nothing?

    Unless it’s about him of course. That silly giggle of his…

  59. Nick
    #2323599, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:25 am

    The SMH talking about Hanson’s “disastrous result”, yet it seems that PHON out polled the Greens, without any mention of the Greens’ performance.

  60. C.L.
    #2323600, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:28 am

    How radical Islam is destroying Australia as pollies do nothing.

    I’m not exactly disagreeing with Credlin on Yassmin Abdel-Magied (et cetera) per se.
    But as I’ve said before, Muslims aren’t responsible for the 100,000 abortions in Australia every year, they’re not responsible for no-fault divorce, they’re not responsible for gay “marriage,” they’re not responsible for the destruction of education (primary, secondary and tertiary), they’re not responsible for banishing God from the Australian agora.

    Muslims endanger freedom in this country, to be sure, but the natives have destroyed far more of those than Trad and his coreligionists ever have or, likely, ever will.

    Credlin, in some respects, is part of the true problem. She’s a pragmatic conservative – which is to say, a phony warrior.

