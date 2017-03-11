Liberty Quote
A government debt is a government claim against personal income and private property – an unpaid tax bill.— Hans F. Sennholz
Open Forum: March 11, 2017
810 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017
ALP always relies on ‘people really that unfathomably moronic’ How else explain Gough/RGR?
Clueless Dave
there are medical conditions such as CP, CF, MD and Leighs Disease where vaccinations are contraindicated as the risk of either exacerbating the underlying condition or side effect is too great.
Late No 2 son (Leighs Disease) was vaccinated for nearly everything except MMR as that particular shot may have killed him ! The decision to not vaccinate was not made lightly.
Why shouldn’t they avail themselves of Satanlink or Childcare ?
It isn’t just the ALP any more. They all rely on low information and a rich array of pork.
While it’s evident that Deveny likes to frequently have her cake and eat it, what’s the bet that she will claim all of the legal and welfare rights associated with marriage, both now and in the future, even though she “wasn’t married” cough?
As news emerges of yet another assassination attempt on Trump, tonight SBS has a doco on the 20 year-old who tried to assassinate Trump during the campaign. It’s called The Boy Who Tried To Kill Trump. Some research leads me to discover the name of the documentary was The Brit Who Tried To Kill Trump (Firecracker Films for BBC 3). SBS has turned the Brit into a “boy.”
I wonder if a 20 year-old “boy” who tried to shoot Hillary Clinton would be so quickly and lavishly forgiven and explained away.
Same person, same news outlet:
Story 1:
Story 2:
It’s no surprise that PP doesn’t get it, heck the Libs haven’t yet either, though what’s happening demographically in Australia with regards to voting intentions is not as simple as classifying it as “following the Trump mob”. Until the major political parties grasp what is happening and why, they will continue to be surprised and shocked.
Peta Credlin In the Tele:
Title of the piece is – How radical Islam is destroying Australia as pollies do nothing.
She only has to live with the bloke for 6 months, buy anything jointly, or have a joint bank account account and/or have a child and/or register with State BDM and she does. Thus has the concept of marriage been debased by Australia’s Family Law over the years.
The only difference between being married and “wasn’t married” according to the Marriage Act is they didn’t fill out the approved form, given to an approved person within an approved period of time, and said approved person saying some approved words , and getting their signatures on another set of approved forms after the approved words have been said.
Good Moaning.
So do we have anyone left defending compulsory voting?
I might tune in to the last 10 minutes of Ol’ Leathery’s Re-education Hour to see if that Bowers bloke has an ounce of decency about him and manages to pay tribute to Australia’s finest cartoonist.
Hey, have we taken to the streets yet? An election didn’t go our way.
Baldrick, do those articles also outline how Chuck Scumer and another senior Democrat politician lobbied feverishly to get the Indian athelete’s visa approved by stating that he would be ‘no threat’ to Americans?
The swamp is also being drained in Manhattan — not just Washington:
*Schumer, not Scumer…
…although he IS a DemocRAT, so…..
Even if he does John, it’s already two days too late.
ALP, of course.
That’s correct Diogenes. My underlying point was given that she has defacto rights, why bother going through with a marriage but it’s not a marriage ceremony ?
Yes, the left always defend compulsory voting. Everyone knows this.
How long do Tesla batteries last and can they be recycled ? Even small lithium batteries ar not easily disposed.How much power can they store at what cost ? I saw a manufacturer saying that it would cost millions for enough batteries to run his business .
Of course.
As noted on earlier, its the only way the ALP would manage to get more than 7percent of the vote…
https://www.tesla.com/en_AU/powerwall
14kWh
Mighty effort by the libs in WA.
Great work, fellas.
The SMH promoting Insiders. This stands out :
“This is where you hit the bias question head-on,” Cassidy says. “A good panel is one where, more than likely, anything anybody says will be challenged. The last thing you want is group-think.”
Cassidy really said that.
Paulina NeudingVerified account
@paulinaneuding
Paulina Neuding Retweeted Göteborgs-Posten
Suspected gang explosion in Gothenburg last night.
12-year-old writes: “I thought war had broken out”.
This is not a top headline in Sweden.
https://twitter.com/paulinaneuding/status/840573379472216065
Monty:
..
I once thought like this.
You know, that I was really, really strong and no matter what shit life threw at me I would hold up under the stress.
Laughable.
It does explain your general political outlook though.
Most people will eventually hit a wall they can’t overcome and be forced to take a massive hit in some area of life.
When this happens you will find out a few interesting things about yourself and how you are no different to anyone else.
Until it happens to you it is useless trying to explain it to you. However, when it does happen, specially if it is through government agency, it will change your outlook on life irretrievably. Just remember my words today and remember how callous you were about what Leak was put through.
Once it happens your main enemy will be anger and you will struggle to have to forgive and get past things you think are unforgivable.
It will happen, trust me, and then you will be a different Monty. Still Monty, but different.
Hope like hell it isn’t something to do with your children, that would be something I could never get over.
No they don’t Slayer. They only identify them as ‘US senators’, leaving out their names and their status as Democrats.
Not surprising seeing the news source is the stoically socialist BBC.
Cormann trying to spin that the absolute bloodbath was because “people wanted a change”. It wasn’t due to conservatives deserting their party in droves because the Libs are a ramshackle bunch of fat cat cowards who stand for nothing.
Rev. Archibald
#2323558, posted on March 12, 2017 at 9:48 am
+1
LOL. Thanks Huck, that little tale is gold.
Heartfelt tribute to Bill Leak from that xunt Mike Bowers.
I noted Huck and Diogenes comments about the hairdresser and workmates and their lack of knowledge about FWC penalty rates decision, that Labor picked the FWC, Clean Event etc.
Yesterday I bumped into two friends who are over 50 (one is a bank manager). When I mentioned Bill Leak the name meant nothing to them. Neither appear to read the Australian. It was the same when the TURC was on. Very few of my friends were aware of what was going on. Things that I am well aware of such as 18c, Coles EBA etc, TURC stuff, Clean Event, Union influence etc, simply don’t appear on the radar of many people who I mistakenly assume also would know.
Yesterday there was a small article in the Courier Mail indicating Qld had the highest rate of work days lost to strikes. It was more than double NSW and VIC combined !
The Unions and Getup etc are very good at mobilising before elections but the Liberals are pathetic at their organisation and even appear to lack the will to fight. The Libs find it very difficult to cut through.
My suggestion would be a central web page highlighting Union frauds, Union leader arrests, MP’s Union links, Labor Government decisions that favour Unions, strikes, etc with examples at Federal and each state level. Keep it updated and then when elections come around link to it in paper, TV and billboard advertising etc.
The Courier Mail for example has had lots of good stories about CFMEU, their effects on small contractors and Commonwealth Games delays etc and the Train Union closed shop. Or how about the Government employed electricians (ETU) who will soon be competing for work by private electricians ? If all of these type stories are combined in one place they do not paint a pretty picture of what happens under a Labor Govt. VIC has plenty of such stories and no doubt WA will start providing some. Use Union control and support and their bad behaviour against Labor and constantly highlight it.
The people on the right side of politics need to fight more because at the moment the Union thugs, Greens, and Getup activists are winning. I don’t mind Hanson as a Senator but all her party is doing is splitting the conservative vote. The answer is not Hanson it is to remove MT and get the major party back on track.
I thought the 50,000 people who signed up to Bernardis list might be the start of something but so far just seems to be a large email news list.
Its the party and the dressups that is important . As any fule kno , its all about her !
Indeed.
Our upper house looks vewy intewesting …
The people on the right side of politics need to fight more because at the moment the Union thugs, Greens, and Getup activists are winning.
That’s because they live off OPM and don’t have to put time into a real job.
La Tingle’s final up-yours to her former colleague Bill Leak was that she was “perplexed” by the “direction” he had taken in recent years — when he did his best work.
Fucking clueless zombie commo scum.
PS should include stories about power generation, unrealistic renewable targets , closing of power stations etc in my proposed web page and emphasise will affect jobs and prices etc.
No mention of Bill Leak in this week’s Talking Pictures, a quick clip from an old segment and a sadly qualified “tribute” from La Tingle was the best they could manage.
Makka,
Very true.
Laura Tingle perplexed. Barrie Cassidy unfazed that the last Insiders interview with Bill Leak was in 2009.
Compulsory voting is killing Australia.
BrettW
#2323573, posted on March 12, 2017 at 10:02 am
PS should include stories about power generation, unrealistic renewable targets , closing of power stations etc in my proposed web page and emphasise will affect jobs and prices etc.
Great idea with one flaw.
Do you think those ignorant friends of yours would visit such a blog?
The sort of info you are talking about is out there, but you can’t make people visit sites like this for instance if they not interested.
that plus full preferential voting
Seriously, he said nothing?
struth,
In WA the Libs were well on the nose. Barnett was an arrogant SOB and his Ministers were largely incompetent clusterfks. Something like 8 Treasurers over the last 8 years? Since 2012 the economy has been a disaster, untold businesses have gone to the wall with the highest unemployment rate of all states. The Libs had it uphill.
I misread it, I thought Barnett would squeak in because of the conservative nature of sandgropers. Not so, clearly. The West has embraced Socialism because Conservatism here has been so fkn abysmal.
I just tuned into the last few minutes of “insiders” to see if they mentioned Bill Leak.
Disgusting people, as I would expect.
But the psycho babble about power generation by the completely left wing couch was laughable if I wasn’t paying for it.
Batteries are going to save the day, and their little totalitarian hearts wanted to let the state forcibly take gas for domestic supply as their other power generation brain farts of corruption inducing fantasy, fails dismally in front of them.
These people must be stopped.
They are total communists.
Paid for by capitalism.
If one looks at TV news, tabloid news and radio news – one might come to the conclusion that the parochial pap passed off as ‘news’ treats their audience with disdain.
Sadly, based on BrettW’s and Huck’s reports today – it would appear the media groups have done their market research well. The average punter is either too dumb or too disengaged to give a f**k, and just wants to see sport, car crashes and SNL’s latest ‘Donald Trump is a Moron’ sketch.
The politics of ‘Take OPM and Give Free Stuff’ looks like the winner.
Death threats are very stressful. For about a week a male escapee from a locked ward with a history of violent attacks was after me with a knife (for protecting the child of his schizophrenic partner). No media were involved, but the police and law courts certainly were. Interstate and local police warned me he was on the loose and coming to get me. I received telephoned threats from him that he intended to knife me. Hairy wanted to get me a full-time bodyguard, which I disallowed. I didn’t go out much though until this guy was apprehended sitting waiting in his car over the street from my decoy parked car. The police were also waiting, and he was returned to medical care.
I didn’t have a heart attack over it, it was time limited for a start and only one lunatic was involved, but my worry for my children was intense. I can’t imagine how stressful it must have been for Bill Leak. I also think Julian Assange must be under an enormously stressful load, holed up as a virtual recluse. Recent photographs show he has aged considerably in a short time. These things take their toll. I needed Serepax to sleep, which is why I still have a few left. The doc gave me a month’s worth and I only used them for six nights. That Leak was able to carry on as he did is testament to his tremendous resilience.
Anyway, no more on this from me re Leak. His legacy is in his work. Hairy had never seen any of Leak’s portraiture. He was looking at some online almost in tears; da man had immense artistic talent, he whispered in awe. I pointed him to Sir Les Patterson’s assessment too, which brought about some light relief and the comfort that Bill Leak had left us all knowing he was loved and appreciated by many.
I think La Tingle just said (in relation to Bill Leak) that in trying to offend and be outrageous is not good.
That is: we all egged him on and look at what happened.
FMD.
“The next Prime Minister of Australia.”
Anyone normal person would appreciate that being threatened with legal action and being smeared as a racist across the media would be extremely stressful. m0nty is either clueless or plain nasty.
So much for the left’s empathy and compassion.
Not a peep. Bowers’ segment was immediately followed by Ol’ Leathery introducing a clip from (presumably) the last time Bill Leak was on Talking Pictures. Rudd was PM. ‘Nuf said.
La Tingle gave the “tribute”, which Tom captured the spirit of far better than I did.
It gets better Baldrick.
Apparently the reason the US embasdy in New Delhi originally rejected the athelete’s visa (before Schumer and fellow Dem Senator, Kim Gellibrand, intervened) was because the athelete failed to prove thst he had ‘substantial ties’ to India…
Of course Schumer claims he only did it because ‘the community’ at Saranac Lake (where the event the athelete was competing in was being held) asked him to intervene, and had absolutely nothing to do with the athlete being Muslim and the Leftist outrage at Trump’s “Muslim ban” at the time…..
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is the teacher I imagined school would be full of, when I was an eager preschooler.
It wasn’t.
However, there was one old soldier left (literally an old veteran fighter, who knew what was important in life and so deeply cared to pass it on to the generation he fought for … as the hippy generation were rapidly pushing them out 🙁 😡 ), who sparked the same to desire to applaud his lessons, as Peterson does.
I thank God for these men, and prayerfully believe that the Peterson’s of the world will repopulate education with such blessed and blessing teachers 🙂 –
This is exactly what I had hoped Sky Outsiders would do: play lots of clips from Their ABC’s Swampfilth Re-education Hour screened immediately prior, which, until now, has been the unchallenged leftoid political narrative for the ensuing 24 hours. Anyone with half a brain (and Foxtel) can now tune back into the real world immediately afterwards.
Unless it’s about him of course. That silly giggle of his…
The SMH talking about Hanson’s “disastrous result”, yet it seems that PHON out polled the Greens, without any mention of the Greens’ performance.
I’m not exactly disagreeing with Credlin on Yassmin Abdel-Magied (et cetera) per se.
But as I’ve said before, Muslims aren’t responsible for the 100,000 abortions in Australia every year, they’re not responsible for no-fault divorce, they’re not responsible for gay “marriage,” they’re not responsible for the destruction of education (primary, secondary and tertiary), they’re not responsible for banishing God from the Australian agora.
Muslims endanger freedom in this country, to be sure, but the natives have destroyed far more of those than Trad and his coreligionists ever have or, likely, ever will.
Credlin, in some respects, is part of the true problem. She’s a pragmatic conservative – which is to say, a phony warrior.