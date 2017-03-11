Liberty Quote
The substitution of economic planning for the market economy removes all freedom and leaves to the individual merely the right to obey.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: March 11, 2017
Damn away, B Shaw, Muzzlehatch, Grigs, or whoever you are today.
I’ve been damned here as everything from a commie, to a member of the KKK**.
Being labelled a guileless flying elephant with oversize ears is no biggie.
Particularly by a sock.
.
** – My personal favourite was being called a surly curmudgeon, but that wasn’t here.
Don’t be an idiot stackja.
The J… Lobby might be a problem for 18c, however they aren’t lobbying for more Muslims to live here.
And regarding 18c they are just a lobby group like any other, or are you suggesting some ‘protocols’ might be involved here. Please tell me you aren’t going there.
Me neither and I didn’t buy a copy this weekend; was there an article heading/author?
Muzzlehatch,
Lizzy can take care of herself.
In life there are givers and takers. You are a giver. All your comments here attest to that.
Those who risk their lives to serve others through their occupation or voluntary work benefit us all.
This often comes at a high cost to them, as we see in our defence personnel and firefighters and others.
We don’t often enough give it thought.
Shouldn’t take long.
Earlier you claimed all you had was the shirt on your back.
Mv i never called you out ? I will fight you hard for the title of nastiest curmudgeon.
Oh, no! SA are going to buy lots and lots of batteries, with help from Turnbull:
Bruce did some calculations on the last open thread that showed this would be useless. So, of course, they will do it.
No the graph was under a propaganda piece about a ‘good’ Muslim school titled College embraces community values by Stefanie Balogh.
It appeared to be put there as a counterpoint to the longer article about Punchbowl High.
Watching Outsiders, gee it’s good.
Why is it those likely to be puppets break out in immediate and strong support of other likely puppets ? Oh wait..
You’re welcome to be the nastiest whatever you want.
I’m a very wishy-washy, middle of the road type surly curmudgeon.
As with most things.
No doubt. It’s not as if green carpet-baggers have ever wasted taxpayer’s money before.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
Laughable.
Two years ago, gas was just another dirty fossil fuel.
Now, after a little taste of lights-out in Barrelville, they all want a piece of it.
Thanks for confirming Frank at 4:14 that the pretentious piece of fungus under the chin is no longer in vogue. When it first appeared, I thought it was cultivated to catch runny egg, gravy and bits of pie.
P . I love to dip the girl’s pig tails in the inkwell. That ages me.
I have seen blood on the bitumen and that shock in my life has only served to make me endevour harder at kindness.
There is a nessesity of a society that has a future of msking the correct decision which way to run when screams and explosions are heard.
Somevsorry useless well meaning piece of shit that runs to help you may well be me. If i am alone in this endeavour . Or if we encourage a society that has tescue hastening away from the emergency. Fuck you clowns. Me i am off to Cambodia.
Considering that
a) their grid can go down for 13 hours at a time
b) batteries would have to be as decentralised as their grid (and therefore hard to maintain)
c) you can’t start a stalled grid without 50Hz power, and batteries can’t help you there
d) you can’t pack 2g of Li in your plane luggage, it’s that inflammable
e) batteries only last 3-8 years before needing replacement
f) DPRV is about to have no dirty power to space when they dynamite and fill in Hazelwood and the La Trobe mines
g) no state on earth has been crazy enough to try battery power
this seems a submarine-grade clusterfuck in the making. On the bright side, I’m long Li and graphite.
Go Malcolm!
Of course they will. After a five minute talk with Musk, then Weatherill, Turdbull said he was “impressed by the State Government’s commitment to a “smart, quick solution”.
So, there you have it, folks. Tens of billions of misplaced investment in windfarms, closing and demolishing baseload power stations, creating a critical shortage of electrical power. But don’t panic. There’s a “smart, quick” solution. Just buy a few batteries.
Musk must be pissing himself thinking “it can’t be this easy”.
..
Springfield monorail?
Monorail.
Reading upthread, I see that “This Week in Pictures” is a misnomer. It should be “Last week in Pictures.” And, what a load of BS that they therefore couldn’t do a tribute to Leak. Can we expect one next Sunday, then? Fact is, they hated his guts and are consumed with envy at his prodigious talent and gift for friendship.
Moving to Europe, Turkey is threatening to unleash the floodgates of migrants unless they get a whole bunch of privileges along with more great dollops of money. Erdogan is also trying to hold political rallies in support of his extension of powers on the soil of other countries. The Dutch have told him to feck off, so now he is in a mighty snit about that as well.
I have never understood why the Eurocrats are so desperate to get Turkey into the EU. They have been sucking harder than a Dyson for ages towards this end, and just get ripped off and insulted for their trouble. So, they grovel some more in the hope of appeasing Turkish Muslims, and we all know how that ends.
Finally I asked this morning, but too early for WA Cats, what the likely consequences of the State election would be in Federal seats. Does anyone know which WA MPs are in danger of being turfed at the next Federal election?
What could possibly go wrong?
Muslims rioting in Rotterdam in the Netherlands
https://mobile.twitter.com/JimMoriarty36/status/840725132830228480
My local member is Christian Porter, who hols Pearce with just 3.6% – he’s one of those M.P.’s.
It’s over for Australia isn’t it?
Ten thousand years of coal and gas underneath us and a billion years of uranium, but no, we can’t use that.
Good. He should have stayed in WA and done his job and secondly he has tried to gyp WA on the NDIS. He would probably be Premier now if his ego hadn’t got ahead of himself.
And uranium I.T
How about all of them. Does that work for you?
Doh 🙂
MV,
Would love to set up such a web page myself but what I am suggesting is quite time consuming and I have a day job.
Another point is that it requires input from all states. For example about 3 years ago I saw a comment about Shoppies Union power in SA. I Googled all the SA MP’s and their connections to SDA were staggering. If I remember right when Rann was tapped on the shoulder to step down the Secretary of the SDA was one of the two guys who went into his office to tell him to move on. They set the standard for Union links based on what I saw at that time.
SDA is acknowledged as largest Union but when you consider Coles has 70,000 workers and then Woolies and McDonalds etc then they might not be as representative of the little man as they might claim. They sold out their workers Sunday rates years ago as did Shorten at AWU.
JC,
Yet again you show your comprehension problems and habit of twisting what a post actually says.
What I am proposing is nothing like Drudge, Gateway Pundit or Rafe’s roundup. My suggested page would be a permanent collation of articles particularly aimed at CFMEU and Union misbehaviour and cross referenced by topics such as MP’s Union links, Union leaders and articles relating to how Unions activities affect the public (building costs, Qld Rail problems, standover tactics, delayed concrete pours, strikes etc). Is there are hospital build in the country that has not been affected by the CFMEU strike activity ?
There were articles about Mike Williamson and Craig Thompson of HSU for years before they faced trial. Williamson ripped off about $20 million over a period or 15 or more years and it was that corrupt atmosphere that also bred Thomson and Kathy Jackson and others who covered up for them. New HSU leadership in VIC is Asmar and Kitching who was recently picked as a Senator. Labor not only don’t stop it but Shorten benefits from support from this totally corrupted Union.
Remember when Julia was PM, Shorten Industrial Relations Minister and Roxon AG ? How about the O’Çonnor brothers (Industrial relations and CFMEU). Examples of how Union power works.
More recently we have had stories about CFMEU leaders in Qld and their extravagant personal expenses on credit cards. Newman Govt passed legislation that would mean such information was available to members but Labor cancelled it. There are plenty of examples like this never mind the many incidences of stand over tactics. I think that particular branch of CFMEU (Mining) has also had issues relating to how they run their elections.
I constantly see people like Shorten and O’Çonnor say such illegal activties are one offs. It is simply not true. Think NSW TWU inflating membership numbers by double and their WA leader buying himself a very expensive ute (both mentioned in TURC). Or the rorts by the head of the NUW and his relative that is pending court ?
It would only work if the Coalition or Lib parties constantly linked to such a site in their campaign material.
I was not suggesting Mike Smith or myself start the page. I mentioned Mike amongst others such as Grace Collier and Judith Sloan. Mike knows plenty about Union misbehaviour.
I fail to see the connection with what I am talking about and Drudge being possibly worth US$400 million. I defer to your greater knowledge on US web pages that have no interest to me.
There is a huge amount of information out there about Union leader misbehaviour and the support such leaders give to Labor. Unions are gearing up in terms of money and manpower to attack Coalition over penalty rates etc. My proposed web page would be part of a fight back. That is if the Coalition are even interested in fighting because Turnbull had no fight in him last election.
If I was retired with a bit of spare time and cash would love to it.
How does muskrat expect to do community consultation, do the permit applications and bribe all the cronies in a hundred days?.
Or is it different when one of them does it?.
And another 10 Thousand years worth of Thorium for LFTR’s but we are too afraid to use it.
Come to think of it, we are too afraid to do much of anything modern. Our comfort level is down on the farm as mining is slowly being strangled to death as it’s too icky.
Thanks jupes; got the article but not the graphs which sound very useful. Will have to stump up out of my allowance for a hard copy.
Just had a flash bang. That was scary.
Malcolm Turnbull
@malcolmturnbull
Thanks @elonmusk for a great in depth discussion today about energy storage and it’s role in delivering affordable & reliable electricity
1:17 PM – 12 Mar 2017
The Khemlany deal under Whitlam made more sense.
My name is Musk. You wanna buy a tower?
All of them? Well, that should liven up the next Parliamentary Liberal Party meeting. 🙂
Seriously, presumably there are some safe-ish Federal Liberal seats in WA, and we can’t assume that the swing will be as big in a Federal election. But, there must be a few MPs and Senators who are doing their super and pension calculations this weekend, poor loves. Who else apart from Christian Porter? I hope it includes lots of Maocolm coup supporters.
Free
That is the only word their femynsys will hear.
Social justice electricity is free, only deniers are tll stupid to know that.
NBN was concocted on a napkin.
I’m assuming the Turnbul power plan is a tad classier on a silk handkerchief.
Pretty much all of them, except the always well-dressed turkey-neck Skeletor.
Only Curtin will survive that sort of swing.
The last time WA was a full blown Labor state was 1993.
Nothing is permanent. Except death and eternal damnation.
Musk is a carpet bagger ss is Lord Waffleworth. His exitement is not even his own . He got it from the former biss of CSIRO i am excited. Musk is about the level of con artist will fuck off with your super. After he has already fucked your daughter and sold your son an ounce of goee.
Imagine if you lived there and had to send your kids to a public school and couldn’t afford to move?
Dictated to his Apple iWatch.
Not read.
Areff,
Thanks for the link. Good to see book is published in Qld. Dymocks system did not reflect that but price quoted was $20 more also. Will get from publisher.
Boambee John,
I Googled Bob Bottom and definitely my kind of journalist.
Poor Tasmania. 😃
Then you’ve answered your own query, BrettW.
Everybody is waiting for somebody else to get a round tuit.
It has ever been thus.
Recommended reading – “Shadow of Shame – How the Mafia Got Away With the Murder Of Donald MacKay.”
Combine. It wont play out like that. Read your history.
MV you called me a sock puppet. I sir denounce you as a cad and a bounder.
I just checked the results of the Perth election and Hanson has almost achieved what she wanted. To get anything through the upper house Labor and the Greens have to make a deal with either ON or the Shooters. Even if the Liberal Democrats cuck out the leftists still need one more vote.
Will you Cats in WA stop crying long enough to see the greatness of this. The Greens have to choose between xenophobes and gun nuts. Hahaha.
This is almost the best outcome (short of ON getting more upper house seats): A completely obstructionist parliament. Will it be a double dissolution or will it be Labor ignoring the Greens and making deals with right wing parties? This could be a great fracture point between greens voters and Labor on the national scale.
memoryvault what kinda hapless moniker is thst?
Muskrat Ramble
King Koala. Glad someone is psying attention
Every Cat from WA should be contacting both the State and Federal branches of ON, the Shooters and the Lib dems and pointing out what deals with Labor lose your support forever (e.g. safe schools). Encourage everyone you know. Time to get off your arses (metaphorically) and actually do something.