Open Forum: March 11, 2017

  Gab
    #2324235, posted on March 12, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Don’t know if this has already been posted … here’s Saturday’s Daily Telegraph editorial, via Tim Blair:

    Before he went to Thailand to meet his wife Goong’s family for the first time, Bill Leak confided in several close friends that the prospect of the trip terrified him.

    This was not because he was scared of the family, who Bill knew would be wonderful. It was because Goong – a delightfully bright and sweet woman whose sense of mischief matched her husband’s – had told Bill they would be staying at what she described as the family’s traditional Thai home.

    There was just one big room, she said, with a kitchen at one end. Everyone slept on rugs. The toilet was a simple hole in the floor.

    Goong kept this up for weeks in advance of their visit. When Bill asked about the surrounding area, Goong counselled him not to go outside.

    “There are snakes,” she said. “Cobras.” Moreover, the nearest hospital was miles away. “You might make it back to the house,” Goong said, “but the ambulance would take too long.”

    Bill’s concern was such that he briefed his editors at The Australian. “If I’m killed by a cobra bite on my arse,” he told them, “I want my obituary to begin: ‘Cartoonist Bill Leak died hilariously.”

    The flight to Thailand only increased Leak’s panic. Then he and Goong arrived at the family home – a modern, spacious, perfectly maintained property completely free of cobras. “It wouldn’t have looked out of place in Haberfield,” Leak told friends on their return.

    His wife had tricked a celebrated trickster. Bill loved her for it.

    Bill Leak, one of the greatest cartoonists, artists and humorists in Australian history, died on Friday following a heart attack. He was just 61, and leaves behind Goong, sons Jasper and Johannes and stepdaughter Tasha. He also leaves behind a body of work that a lesser artist would have struggled to accumulate in two lifetimes.

    Leak’s genius with ink was celebrated by nine Walkley awards and 19 Stanley awards, yet his legacy extends well beyond the artistic realm. He spent the final several years of his life fighting for freedom of speech, a contest that saw Leak in frequent conflict with various official and officious entities.

    Unable to best him in a battle of wits, his opponents tried other means. Leak saw off every challenge, wielding weapons his enemies could barely understand, much less counter. All the political correctness on earth is no match for one perfectly structured joke.

    Leak generated such jokes on a daily basis, in print and in brilliant conversations. His friends were legion, across all political and social divides. Together with Bill’s family, they are completely devastated at the premature loss of a unique Australian.

    The nation has lost a man who with words and images could perform magic. His family and friends have lost a man who was loyal, generous, genuine and always thinking of others. Australia is immeasurably richer for Bill Leak’s work and for his remarkable and enduring kindness.

    Just in the middle of reading something about Napoleon in Egypt. It’s both bizarre and all-too-familiar.
    The Left and Islam – it won’t last:

    Bonaparte during these early days tried hard to make himself acceptable to his new subjects. A council of Egyptian elders was set up to replace the Mameluke beys, and a genuine effort was made to encourage them to govern. It was before this council that Bonaparte appeared in Egyptian costume – one marvels at the picture of that pale face beneath the enormous turban – and delivered a harangue on the equality and fraternity of mankind. ‘When I am in France,’ he is said to have declared, ‘I am a Christian, when in Egypt a Muhammadan.’ And again: ‘The religion of Christ is a threat: the religion of Muhammad is a promise.’ At banquets he sat cross-legged among the sheiks and ate with his fingers. Each guest on one occasion found a copy of the Koran and of ‘The Rights of Man’ beside his place.

    Turnbull should take note for his next Ramadan shindig.

    Cats, let me clarify that if I referred to Johanna at all it would have been in the context of her trolling. We have had a few discussions here about trolling, and her name has also been in the news from others with reference to that. She is a clear and apparent head case. JC and Gab have her measure perfectly.

    I have fired her from my life which apparently is why she desires a penthouse in my head. lol. There is nothing worse for her than that which she cannot have. She is the personification of envy. Peter Cook would have had a great time modelling this sixth deadly sin via her vituperative behavior.

    Thanks cats for the information on Round-up. Useful for me. 🙂

    Doesn’t quite seem to solve SA’s power problems…

    That isn’t the objective.

    Musk intends to bag an enormous bag of cash while Trumble is busy urinating down his inner thigh in full sight of the everyman. Musk’s contract doesn’t even need to be as tight as a nuna. Facing the miserable and terminal troika of hubris, incompetence and failure, Maolcolm will double down until the baying mob finally march him backwards in to Rose Bay never to be seen again.

    His will be the Greatest Drowning® of a sitting PM. Well at least since Harold Holt, that is.

    Facing the miserable and terminal troika of hubris, incompetence and failure, Maolcolm will double down until the baying mob finally march him backwards in to Rose Bay never to be seen again.

    If State Premiers blame him for future rolling blackouts, he’ll be more unpopular than KRudd – narcs alike ‘ruling the ruins’, per Latho.

    Compulsory voting is killing Australia.

    Bit of trivia … there are 22 countries that have compulsory voting but only 11 countries enforce it.

