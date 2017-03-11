Liberty Quote
The most dreadful butchers were the most sincere. They believed in the perfect society reached through the guillotine and the firing squad. Nobody questioned their right to murder since they were murdering for an altruistic purpose.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- memoryvault on WA election 2017 forum
- MsDolittle on Where was the PM? he asks
- memoryvault on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- RobK on An Orgy of Innovation
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Oh come on on WA election 2017 forum
- Ubique on WA election 2017 forum
- Gab on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- JC on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Empire on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- m0nty on Where was the PM? he asks
- egg_ on An Orgy of Innovation
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- egg_ on An Orgy of Innovation
- johanna on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- max on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Grandma on Where was the PM? he asks
- Gab on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- memoryvault on WA election 2017 forum
-
Recent Posts
- Where was the PM? he asks
- An Orgy of Innovation
- Roundup March 11
- WA election 2017 forum
- Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.
- How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Marcus WA Labor to Put Perth Mod Children Into High Rise CBD Towers
- The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Minimum Wages and Penalty Rates – Industrial Policy or Social Policy
- Cross post: John Adams It’s over
- Bill Leak 1956-2017
- Freezing in the dark
- The New Guard and the alt-right
- Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
- What is required to repeal Obamacare
- Background on the alt-right
- Cross Post: Robert Murray An Age of Decrepitude
- Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
- Keeping their eye on you
- “When a woman says it, it doesn’t sound as crazy”
- Men’s day off
- Not that there should be any doubt, but
- “They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes, some of them have died”
- Q&A Forum: March 6, 2017
- Does Australia need a Google Tax?
- David Leyonhjelm on drugs
- Towergate one day on
- Monday Forum: March 6, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: March 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,270 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Fairy rings!
Fairyrings?
I fronted up with a t shirt compriding the Vietnamese Comunist flag and sang the International.
Goddamn Commie scum.
Would you like me to continue the conversation?
🙂
Shiny new page
Don’t know if this has already been posted … here’s Saturday’s Daily Telegraph editorial, via Tim Blair:
Before he went to Thailand to meet his wife Goong’s family for the first time, Bill Leak confided in several close friends that the prospect of the trip terrified him.
This was not because he was scared of the family, who Bill knew would be wonderful. It was because Goong – a delightfully bright and sweet woman whose sense of mischief matched her husband’s – had told Bill they would be staying at what she described as the family’s traditional Thai home.
There was just one big room, she said, with a kitchen at one end. Everyone slept on rugs. The toilet was a simple hole in the floor.
Goong kept this up for weeks in advance of their visit. When Bill asked about the surrounding area, Goong counselled him not to go outside.
“There are snakes,” she said. “Cobras.” Moreover, the nearest hospital was miles away. “You might make it back to the house,” Goong said, “but the ambulance would take too long.”
Bill’s concern was such that he briefed his editors at The Australian. “If I’m killed by a cobra bite on my arse,” he told them, “I want my obituary to begin: ‘Cartoonist Bill Leak died hilariously.”
The flight to Thailand only increased Leak’s panic. Then he and Goong arrived at the family home – a modern, spacious, perfectly maintained property completely free of cobras. “It wouldn’t have looked out of place in Haberfield,” Leak told friends on their return.
His wife had tricked a celebrated trickster. Bill loved her for it.
Bill Leak, one of the greatest cartoonists, artists and humorists in Australian history, died on Friday following a heart attack. He was just 61, and leaves behind Goong, sons Jasper and Johannes and stepdaughter Tasha. He also leaves behind a body of work that a lesser artist would have struggled to accumulate in two lifetimes.
Leak’s genius with ink was celebrated by nine Walkley awards and 19 Stanley awards, yet his legacy extends well beyond the artistic realm. He spent the final several years of his life fighting for freedom of speech, a contest that saw Leak in frequent conflict with various official and officious entities.
Unable to best him in a battle of wits, his opponents tried other means. Leak saw off every challenge, wielding weapons his enemies could barely understand, much less counter. All the political correctness on earth is no match for one perfectly structured joke.
Leak generated such jokes on a daily basis, in print and in brilliant conversations. His friends were legion, across all political and social divides. Together with Bill’s family, they are completely devastated at the premature loss of a unique Australian.
The nation has lost a man who with words and images could perform magic. His family and friends have lost a man who was loyal, generous, genuine and always thinking of others. Australia is immeasurably richer for Bill Leak’s work and for his remarkable and enduring kindness.
Just in the middle of reading something about Napoleon in Egypt. It’s both bizarre and all-too-familiar.
The Left and Islam – it won’t last:
Turnbull should take note for his next Ramadan shindig.
Watch your mouth, fishwife. Don’t you dare use Bill Leak’s name to bolster your personal inadequacies, you foul-mouthed pseudo-intellectual.
Cats, let me clarify that if I referred to Johanna at all it would have been in the context of her trolling. We have had a few discussions here about trolling, and her name has also been in the news from others with reference to that. She is a clear and apparent head case. JC and Gab have her measure perfectly.
I have fired her from my life which apparently is why she desires a penthouse in my head. lol. There is nothing worse for her than that which she cannot have. She is the personification of envy. Peter Cook would have had a great time modelling this sixth deadly sin via her vituperative behavior.
She also fancies herself as a dominatrix but she is very bad at it.
She’ll have to go back to onion grass.
We have a particularly unpleasant dominating creeping vine in our lower garden.
I don’t know its name, but I call it Johanna.
Thanks cats for the information on Round-up. Useful for me. 🙂
That isn’t the objective.
Musk intends to bag an enormous bag of cash while Trumble is busy urinating down his inner thigh in full sight of the everyman. Musk’s contract doesn’t even need to be as tight as a nuna. Facing the miserable and terminal troika of hubris, incompetence and failure, Maolcolm will double down until the baying mob finally march him backwards in to Rose Bay never to be seen again.
His will be the Greatest Drowning® of a sitting PM. Well at least since Harold Holt, that is.
One can use any name they want, warthog. In fact you’re the worst offender here when it comes to emotive, unbalanced attacks using names of people you believe are beyond reproach.
Fuck off.
Wrong. I am actually a real intellectual, in deep cover. 🙂
I find it amusing to elicit your wrath. You don’t know up from down.
Get over yourself. Everyone else is.
The petty bickering about nothing that some of you lot go on with is pathetic, all the more so as between bouts of petty jealousy, intemperate whining and gross displays of personal inadequacy in the form of school yard peasantry you pretend to know how the world should be structured for optimum performance.
A new day is twenty minutes away.
Why don’t you all give your arse a chance, and start anew, refreshed and with past feuds forgotten?
Neil Armfield would be ashamed of you!
Quod erat demonstrandum re you, Johanna.
You are the conclusion of a formal proof of Leak’s view.
If State Premiers blame him for future rolling blackouts, he’ll be more unpopular than KRudd – narcs alike ‘ruling the ruins’, per Latho.
Take two.
Fairyrings?
Takes two to tango, Arky. I put out a suggested cease-fire hours ago, as I have done on just about every open thread recently. The response has been full bore ahead from her. Ho hum.
The problem is she is absolutely consumed with envy, and everything I say is seen through the prism of her hatred. I couldn’t even say I looked after my own sick mother for her knee operation when there was a general discussion about knee ops. You can’t argue with that sort of head case. You can just dismiss them from your life, as I have.
Bit of trivia … there are 22 countries that have compulsory voting but only 11 countries enforce it.
+100 Reverend.
Sadly, I don’t think they will respond to your wisdom. Except perhaps with vitriol.
Destroying threads is in their blood. For some, their apparent raison d’etre.
Why don’t you tell her to piss off and leave me alone, Arky? Politely, of course. Reverends need to be able to see sense rather than oil troubled waters against an incoming cyclone code named Johanna.
I am sick to death of her ruining this blog. If she left me alone, we’d have a sea of Galilee. Currently she is once again demonstrating: failed dominatrix and fired troll.
Rev A.
Very good suggestion.
We live in hope.
I’m off to bed, tradies come at seven each morning and much to do.