Open Forum: March 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,544 Responses to Open Forum: March 11, 2017

  1. Shelley
    #2324572, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Has Triggs commented publicly on Bill Leak’s death?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324574, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Bruce refers to the “Powerwall”, does he mean the battery storage plant Musk is lobbying for to the SA and Federal governments?

    Gab – He seems to mean an array with a price much lower (h/t egg) than the Powerwall, but there are no specifics.

    The context is that there’s already an initiative to put in Samsung batteries in homes in SA of the same size as Powerwalls. So it was reasonable to work from that basis.

    It doesn’t matter. The tech is the same, so the electrochemical performance won’t be any different if you have 15,000 Powerwalls or a bank of the same number of cells in a single array. Indeed if there is a fire the latter would be worse since the whole bank could then burn down, whereas a distributed systemwould mean only one Powerwall would fry (and potentially the property its in).

    Load levelling batteries are well known. You can get 1 MWh single units. They’re all expensive. Some use lithium ion, others use sodium-sulphur and still others lead-acid. Mr Musk is just jumping in with a media sexy offer, which he can do but other suppliers wouldn’t be able to.

  3. Steve tickler
    #2324575, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Daniel Mark McGowan Andrews said on 6PR Perth radio this morning …”he is his own man”

    Unions will be squeezing his scrotum as i type.

  4. Chris
    #2324577, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    WA Liberal Police Ministers have in general been less useful than a chocolate teapot, and I indicate for your amusement Rob Johnson and for your edification Liza Harvey. We point out errors, we point out abuses, we point out the
    We WA shooters may yet be GRATEFUL for the abusive solidity of the National Firearms Agreement, and the obstinate refusal of the WA Police to change what they do for anything as trivial as the direction of the Police Minister.
    Wall-to-wall chardonnay socialists trained for the approval of the ABC, should be a terrifying sight for a shooter, even an Olympic medallist. But since 1988 its been the Liberals who punish the innocent and load us with useless, irrational laws, while Labor have left us alone or if not, pulled their heads in when they see a few thousand people in the street or get, if necessary, a comprehensive electoral defeat.

  5. Chris
    #2324578, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    …missed out… we point out the procedural stupidities and NOTHING is fixed.

  6. Zyconoclast
    #2324580, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    2dogs
    #2324326, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:06 am
    Throwing off the niqabs.

    That’s just the blokes getting rid of their ‘girly’ disguise.

  7. Steve tickler
    #2324581, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Put down the handkerchiefs and stow away the tissues. Brendon Grylls 300 votes behind in the Pilbara.

    Subject to change.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2324582, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Has Triggs commented publicly on Bill Leak’s death

    She issued a statement saying she was sad.
    Once again, the old hag is lying.

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2324583, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Daniel Mark McGowan Andrews said on 6PR Perth radio this morning …”he is his own man”

    Hahahahahaha.

    The unions have his cabinet picked out, the new “tax on da rich” regimes written, the mining industry royalties gouging and the union enriching infrastructure projects (using OPM) will be on his desk by COB today.

    “Owned man” is more accurate.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2324585, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Sinc’s favourite economist, Andrew Leigh, is calling for the wealth tax created by Abbott/Hockey to remain in place.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324586, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    My understanding is that Tesla power array battery storage thingy will be built to supply more electricity not to prevent blackouts and not to jump in and provide power when the interconnector fails.

    Gab – It’s just a big battery, so once it runs down there’d be no more electricity. If the Heywood interconnector from Victoria failed (again) that would mean a deficit of 650MW, assuming it was operating at full capacity. Mr Musk’s 100 MWh array would last less than 10 minutes making up the deficit. So the SA grid would have ten minutes to get another power station into action. Since the second train of the Pelican Point gas turbine plant was not operating during the last set of brown-outs, and the operator refused to bring it on line because they’d lose money, there’s no guarantee that there’d be enough backup power generation capacity in such event anyway, battery or no battery.

    If there’s no generation capacity to back up the wind turbines when the wind isn’t blowing a battery just isn’t going to be much benefit, unless it is ginormous enough to do several days of electricity consumption. That would be hugely expensive – tens of billions of dollars. No one has ever built a system that big.

  12. Senile Old Guy
    #2324587, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Indeed if there is a fire the latter would be worse since the whole bank could then burn down, whereas a distributed system would mean only one Powerwall would fry (and potentially the property its in).

    And a catastrophic fire would be my concern.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2324589, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Murray Ball Link

    As an aside the footrot flats dog was our mascot on HMAS Cook in 1985/86, we painyed him on the rat guards and had the workin’ dog T-shirt made for our Singapore trip in ’85.

  14. Boambee John
    #2324591, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    SOG at 0905, plus Zulu

    The push for treaty ahead of constitutional change is probably based on the (not unreasonable) belief that it is easier to persuade half plus one of a couple of hundred pollies than a majority of people in a majority of states.

    Only the pollies get a say with a treaty which can “accept” many statements as reality that is then binding on the population.

    The only recourse for the people against a bad treaty is mass civil disobedience or rebellion.

  15. Dr Faustus
    #2324592, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    He seems to mean an array with a price much lower (h/t egg) than the Powerwall, but there are no specifics.

    Presumably Musk would supply several hundred of the Powerpack units just installed in California. Operationally these are quite different to the domestic Powerwall, but as you note the electrochemical and discharge issues are the same.

    Panic decision-making by scared politicians deeply out of their depth and clutching at straws: exactly what an entrepreneur wants.

  16. Andrew
    #2324593, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    For the poor bastard “high-income earner” on $90,000, the “at least $900” would be a 10% slug.
    I suspect ‘false news’ – but with the Greens, this is entirely feasible.

    Oh dear.

  17. notafan
    #2324594, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Exactly

    Seems like some people get the idea that batteries somehow generate electricity.

    But they don’t, it still has to come from coal or gas or wind or sun.

    It’ll be pink batts all over again.

  18. egg_
    #2324595, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has brushed off questions about the federal implications of the Liberal Party’s catastrophic performance in the West Australian election, saying the result had been “expected for quite some time”.

    Bill Shorten may soon be saying similar about Trumble.

  19. johanna
    #2324596, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Don’t hand back the blame to me, or you are complicit in her attacks.

    Lizzie has the SJW script down pat. On that ghastly anti-Trump late night TV show, they accused Ivanka Trump of exactly the same thing. She was “complicit” in something or other.

    How’s the crusade for making the Cat your personal “safe space” going, Lizzie?

    I have never asked that for myself.

    But then, I’m not desperate to be unconditionally loved by everybody.

  20. srr
    #2324599, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Stefan Molyneux‏Verified account
    @StefanMolyneux

    “Why did Carlos Slim purchase 16.8% of the New York Times,
    and what has he received from the deal?”
    @Cernovich
    ____________

    Pesos for Play: How a Mexican Robber Baron
    Turned the New York Times into His Personal Blog
    By Mike Cernovich and M.T. White

    Foreign influence in U.S. politics and media is a hot topic at the New York Times, which fails to disclose its largest shareholder is a Mexican who oppresses his own people. Why did Carlos Slim purchase 16.8% of the New York Times, and what has he received from the deal?

    Lest you dismiss this expose as a “right wing conspiracy theory,” consider that the most vocal critics of pay-for-play are left wing editors and commentators, including the New York Times’ own editor!

    “Behind the Scenes, Billionaires’ Growing Control of News.”

    New York Times editor Jim Rutenberg wrote an article covering the perils of allowing billionaires to control the news. While criticizing Peter Thiel …
    ..
    Brian Stelter is another critic of billionaires buying media outlets, and he indeed mentions Carlos Slim by name.

    We should view Russia Today skeptically as the Russian government funds RT, media analysts point out. Indeed CNN’s Brian Stelter, in a hit piece on Larry King, falsely claimed King’s Ora TV was funded by Russia. (In fact, King’s show is distributed by RT, with King maintaining creative control.)

    Yet in the same hit piece Stelter observed, “And that’s what the ensuing controversy is all about. King’s interview programs are produced by Ora, a media company owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. King owns a piece of the company.”

    Will Stelter append a similar disclaimer on all references to the New York Times, given Slim’s considerable ownership interest in the Times?

    What’s more is that Slim profits from immigration. Because of his cell phone monopoly, he receives exorbitant profits from calls made by America’s Mexican population to relatives in Mexico.

    Should the Times be required to disclose, in every editorial about illegal immigration, that its largest shareholder profits from porous borders?

    Oh Do, RTWT –
    https:[email protected][email protected]imes-into-his-personal-blog-2403c4590dd0#.db0x7sk6o

  21. Boambee John
    #2324600, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Beery at 1151

    If only the Persians could get rid of their Arab overlords.

  22. max
    #2324601, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Breaking: news coming in of Murray Ball’s death.

    Will post further as details come to hand.

  23. val majkus
    #2324602, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    about Musk and the battery offer even the ABC has concluded it doesn’t add up

    Why haven’t we done this in Australia already?

    It’s always been too expensive to be practical.

    For it to make sense as an investment, the savings would have to be greater than the costs of installing and running the batteries in the first place.

    The reason interest in these batteries is growing is because they’re getting cheaper every year.

    But whether or not they make economic sense yet is still up for debate. Roger Dargaville, from the Melbourne Energy Institute, suggested in The Conversation that they don’t.

  24. val majkus
    #2324603, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    and from the comments at Warwick Hughes’ site:

    “Musk Bets He Can Fix Aussie Power Woes in 100 Days or It’s Free”
    I presume Musk’s “free” means free in the sense that the long suffering US tax payers who’ve already seen Musk burn through $5 billion in government hand-outs will also have to pick up the tab for this new $75 million worth of bravado. Mind that $75 million no doubt ignores the cost of power engineering to connect the magical 300 MWh battery to the power grid.
    To put it in context 300 MWh of battery energy could replace the rated power flow of the Heywood grid interconnector to Victoria for less than half an hour. Not of much use when SA’s windmill generation often goes walkabout for up to eight hours at a stretch.

  25. thefrolickingmole
    #2324604, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    The batteries are ok as long as they can meet the peak demand times output.
    Charging up shouldnt be a problem as off peak can trickle charge in at the low cost rates.
    But if they continue destroying base load where does the trickle charge come from?
    String together a week of hot windless days or similar and you are back to square 1, not enough generation capacity.

    Im not against the idea of storage, as long as it can cover the peak periods, and there is enough “leftover” generation at other times to quickly recharge.

  26. val majkus
    #2324606, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    meanwhile in Britain a scandalous waste of money (links at the link):

    Serious questions are raised today over hundreds of millions of pounds of British taxpayers’ money being ‘wasted’ on climate change projects such as an Ethiopian wind farm and Kenyan solar power plant.

    A Telegraph investigation shows little benefit so far from a £2 billion foreign aid programme to tackle climate change that was established eight years ago.

    One scheme, costing £260m of UK taxpayers’ money, has produced only enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of just 100 British households – about the size of a typical street.

    Projects including solar parks in Kenya and Mali, a rubbish-burning power plant in the Maldives and wind farmer project in Ethiopia are all earmarked for funding from the scheme.

    The Telegraph investigation raises major concerns over the use of international aid money to fund complex renewable energy schemes in some of the world’s poorest countries.

    It will also reignite the row over the Government’s commitment, championed by David Cameron, to ring fence the £12 billion annual foreign aid budget, which is fixed at 0.7 per cent of national income.

    Critics have accused the Government of “scandalously wasting” taxpayers’ money on the schemes.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2324607, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Labor’s Ben Wyatt, a cousin of federal minister Ken Wyatt, will become Australia’s first indigenous treasurer.

    From the Oz. The Wyatt family is fairly well known in Western Australia – Ben Wyatt’s grandmother is Yamatji, so it would seem having an Aboriginal grandmother makes you indigenous.

  28. P
    #2324608, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    One of our esteemed cats put up on this blog a few days ago now a video of Bill Leak’s book launch which was 40mins in length.
    Today I considered how BLeak’s cartoons had indeed given me more than 40mins pleasure, so I sat down in reflection this arvo and viewed The Full Book Launch.
    I’m glad I did.

  29. egg_
    #2324611, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Presumably Musk would supply several hundred of the Powerpack units just installed in California.

    Cell Design & Monitoring
    Powerpacks use a high volume, high reliability architecture tested over the one billion miles driven in Model S. Combined with hundreds of embedded sensors*, Powerpack offers unparalleled performance, safety and reliability.”

    *Temperature sensors, in case it burns to the ground?
    Per others, Pink Batts MkII.
    Pollies vs ‘reality bites’.

  30. srr
    #2324612, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Turkish Riots In The Netherlands | Erdogan Threatens Europe!
    Stefan Molyneux

  31. johanna
    #2324613, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Carpe, thanks for the Murray Ball link.

    His funny but unsentimental (and brilliantly drawn) portraits of farm life will live long beyond him.

    It is nice to know that even Peanuts creator Schultz acknowledged him as a master of the art.

  33. Slow&Easy
    #2324615, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Gab
    #2324571, posted on March 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Thank you both, MV and Bruce.

    My understanding is that Tesla power array battery storage thingy will be built to supply more electricity not to prevent blackouts and not to jump in and provide power when the interconnector fails.

    Is this correct?

    they say a little knowledge is dangerous, you are safe Gab.

  34. egg_
    #2324617, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    The batteries are ok as long as they can meet the peak demand times output.

    Precisely, it’s more a case of output, which even if they claim a discharge rate of 1C (unity) at the cell, the electromechanical losses stated above reduce its efficiency well below the nameplate capacity – per Tel’s Top Gear Tesla test, flat out the Tesla achieved only 25% capacity which is in line with most UPS, designed to last 20 min at full capacity at most, giving enough time to start up a backup (diesel) Gen-set.

    This product is just an upscaled UPS.

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324621, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    johanna
    #2324596, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm
    Don’t hand back the blame to me, or you are complicit in her attacks.
    Lizzie has the SJW script down pat

    As suspected, it is never ending.

    Today, 13th March at 8.07, the ghost of Miss Elizabeth Bennet made her last and final response to Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

  36. 2dogs
    #2324622, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Turkish Riots In The Netherlands | Erdogan Threatens Europe!

    Turkey’s relationship with Europe is collapsing.

  37. Nick
    #2324624, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Wasn’t Lady Catherine de Bourgh that sour faced old barouche riding trout with the shitty countenance ? Oh wait…

  38. P
    #2324625, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I’m not desperate to be unconditionally loved by everybody.

    johanna, this reminded me of a quote imparted to me throughout my school years:

    “Choose thy friends as thy books, few but choice.”

  39. Leo G
    #2324627, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Bill Shorten may soon be saying similar about Trumble.

    Bill has great expectations for his own catastrophic performance.

  40. Gab
    #2324629, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Thank you, Bruce (and others). I’ve been offline, however a cursory look at responses (i will read them properly soon) leads me to the conclusion:

    Musk has guaranteed that he will build a battery storage unit in 100 days and if he fails to do so he will pay the the storage unit construction costs. If he meets the target, taxpayers will pay him. He makes no guarantees that this battery storage facility will actually solve SA’s power crisis.

    Have I got it right?

  41. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324631, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    For those unfamiliar with Pride and Prejudice, one of my very favorite books and authors, or those who do not recall it, here’s a Study Guide comment:

    “Miss Bennet I am shocked and astonished. I expected to find a more reasonable young woman. But do not deceive yourself into a belief that I will ever recede. I shall not go away till you have given me the assurance I require.” (56.56)

    And by “reasonable young woman,” Lady Catherine means “someone who, like everyone else, will do exactly what I say.” Lady Catherine is ridiculous, of course, but these moments really show us how awesome Elizabeth is.

    Elizabeth Bennet took no nonsense from standover tactics and neither do it.

  42. Boambee John
    #2324633, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    On the subject of Turkey, it is my vague understanding that the region around Istanbul is relatively secular and the Islamist heartland is in Anatolia.

    Do any Cats have any better info on this? Could the “European” part of Turkey split off at some time?

    This would leave the Bosphorous under non Islamist control, and the rest to argue with the Kurds.

  43. Senile Old Guy
    #2324636, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    The nannies are at it again:

    The Federal Government is being urged to lead by example when it comes to reducing the numbers of drivers using their phones while behind the wheel. It follows a continued spike in the road death toll, with mobile phone distraction labelled the leading cause of road fatalities, ahead of speeding and drink- and drug-driving. Lachlan McIntosh, the head of the Australian College of Road Safety, said Australia had to apply the disabling technologies, “the sooner the better”.

    The use of ‘labelled’ is curious.

    He said technology that disables the phone while it’s connected by BlueTooth to the car — already working in some forms in the United States — was available in Australia. “I don’t think it is a matter of forcing motorists, it is about encouraging the providers of the technology to recognise that this distraction is a distraction, and it is causing harm to motorists and to other people on the roads.”

    He wants your phone to stop working — except for ’emergency’ calls — when you get in your car. What a feature! Exactly how the phone identifies ’emergency’ calls is not clear. A call does not have to go to 000 to be an emergency.

  44. old bloke
    #2324638, posted on March 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Elizabeth Bennet took no nonsense from standover tactics and neither do it.

    Bugger Jane Austen, I want to hear about the adventurous librarian.

