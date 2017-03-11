WA election 2017 forum

Posted on 7:00 pm, March 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
93 Responses to WA election 2017 forum

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2322987, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I hope I’m wrong, but I’m tipping a Labor win- Barnett has been there over eight years, he’s widely seen as having blown the benefits of the mining boom and the current voters have forgotten the Burke/Dowding/Lawrence years.

  2. Baldrick
    #2322989, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Newspoll predicts:
    WA State Primary Votes:
    LIB 32 (+2)
    NAT 5 (0)
    ALP 41 (+3)
    ON 8 (-5)
    GRN 7 (-2)

  3. Tel
    #2322990, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    You just watch Hanson grab the balance of power… and all of a sudden the ALP will want to start talking with her.

  4. Tel
    #2322991, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Newspoll predicts:

    Both of the major parties making primary vote gains?

  5. Baldrick
    #2322996, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Like you Zulu I’m predicting a Labor win, but I’m more interested in the PHON -v- Greens votes.

  6. Baldrick
    #2322999, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Both of the major parties making primary vote gains?

    According to Newspoll, yes.

  7. custard
    #2323009, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Evening all.

    There was a lot of hostility towards the ALP candidate during the PML show during the week.

    Most of my golfing mates today agreed that the ALP would win but things would be worse.

    PHON will get the balance of power and I hope they make McGowan’s premiership difficult.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323016, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Custard, what are your thoughts on selling off half of Western Power?

  9. bystander
    #2323020, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323016, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    ZK2A, I think it is ridiculous. Then sale should be for 100%, with suitable conditions to protect consumer interests.

  10. Chris
    #2323021, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Paul Bedford for North Metropolitan!
    I went to the public gallery in Parliament in response to a forum request for support as a Labor member was takingthe Tee-ball bat to the Libs over their endless fuckups on gun licensing, discourtesy of the Wa Police.
    There I met Paul. We stood up for 5000 or so license holders at the right moment.

    Cant see North Metropolitan electing a SFFP candidate, but what the heck. While ZK2A is right that the Liberal traitors deserve impalement, I put Libs 2 onward on my card so they get the prefs. Fuggeddabout Peanut Head and his little mates who think the world owes them a bottomless chequebook.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2323026, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Just finished voting (I vote for my wife and myself) and had to laugh. The Greens HTV guy was wearing a shirt that said Standing Up For What’s Right or something similar – he was a disability pensioner with a cast on his leg who couldn’t get out of his deck chair. Perfect.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2323028, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Custard, what are your thoughts on selling off half of Western Power?

    Terrible.

    The whole kit should be sold off.

  13. Dave in Marybrook
    #2323032, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Thanks for the Newspoll update, Baldrick- I last caught up with the 3 o’clock ABC radio news and all they could state was Monday’s two-party-preferred Newspoll, which was 1) no longer news 2) pointless in the reality of a multi-candidate election day and 3) probably only re-stated to gee up the “it’s time” left wing vote.
    In my yoof we would vote in a wooden shack, which is now a bikeshed barely big enough for my two primary kid’s treadly. In the last decade, we’ve voted in a timber village hall on the highway, that was regularly crammed at sundown and hence a vital melting pot meeting spot. September was the primary school- today, after closing the obviously high-maintenance high-cost lesser three, the only mega-polling booth on the main drag between the boom country holiday town triad of Dunsborough-Busselton-Margaret River is the secondary college gymn… and it was lifeless at high noon. Even the P&C didn’t bother to sizzle sausages.
    It might be pre-polling, or online voting, but it’s apparent that the hype has not struck a spark, and it’ll prove to be a very low turnout election. I look forward to those who highlight the supposedly low turnout of the U.S. presidential election drawing parallels.

  14. Ubique
    #2323035, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Just back from hours of handing out how to vote cards at the strongest Labor booth in the electorate of Bicton (south of the river, immediately east of the Fremantle electorate). If the punters were carrying more than a few extra pounds, ugly and/0r slovenly dressed it was odds on they would knock back my offer of a card.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2323036, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Newspoll predicts:
    WA State Primary Votes:
    LIB 32 (+2)
    NAT 5 (0)
    ALP 41 (+3)
    ON 8 (-5)
    GRN 7 (-2)

    If PHON vote is that low I will be shocked.

    Amazing how The Greens have disappeared since the ALP became a hard left Stalinist party. A lesson the Liberals could heed. The centre left is poison.

  16. Tel
    #2323037, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    ZK2A, I think it is ridiculous. Then sale should be for 100%, with suitable conditions to protect consumer interests.

    There are no such conditions when you have a monopoly supplier.

    Breaking it up into separate competitive entities might make sense but they won’t do that and anyway any given house only has one set of wires coming into the roof.

  17. Dave in Marybrook
    #2323038, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    McGowan in a green tie has bugged me- is republican red off the menu? Mind you, the lime green TV favourite has been enrichened for the paper portraits.
    It’ll turn red again when reality hits.

  18. Tel
    #2323039, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    If PHON vote is that low I will be shocked.

    Yeah, I think it’s a crock too. Ain’t no way could both of the major parties be popular right now.

  19. custard
    #2323040, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    ZK2A

    At the end of the day governments are bad at everything, so yes, sell it.

    But announce it with 6 or 8 weeks before polling day and fail to prosecute the argument……….fail.

    Stupid, Fucking, Liberals!

  20. Damienski
    #2323041, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    48 candidates in my region for six seats in the Legislative Council. Only allowed to allocate 48th preference to one candidate, otherwise vote is informal. Two Greens candidates.

    That, my fellow Cats, is a true test of moral rectitude. To allocate 47th preference to a Greens candidate, or to vote informal. Tough question.

    Even worse, there are six Labor candidates, and I couldn’t allocate 48th preference to one of them. Quite frankly I’m disgusted with myself. I think I need to make peace with my conscience. Alcohol will help. I predict a mild case of brown bottle fever tomorrow.

  21. Tel
    #2323042, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    By the way, Hanson was asked about preferences and I heard her say that “How To Vote” cards are merely a suggestion and voters can decide for themselves where to put preferences. That puts her at most honest Australian politician in my books.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323050, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Just back from hours of handing out how to vote cards at the strongest Labor booth in the electorate of Bicton (south of the river, immediately east of the Fremantle electorate)

    Handing out “How To Vote ‘ cards can be an experience in self control, can’t it?

    “My father and his father before him all voted Labor. Only Party for me.”

  23. A Lurker
    #2323052, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    If PHON vote is that low I will be shocked.

    This is my prediction:

    LIB 30
    NAT 4
    ALP 38
    ON 14
    GRN 7

  24. custard
    #2323053, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    A lefty mate of mine hates McGowan and sites his appalling interview on 7.30.

    Was it that bad?

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323055, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    A lefty mate of mine hates McGowan and sites his appalling interview on 7.30.

    Was it that bad?

    Excruciating was the kindest word you could use.

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #2323057, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    The interview was a train crash.

    McGowan is not going to be the premiers on reality though. He is going to have some filthy unionist hands up his arsehole pulling the levers.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323061, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    McGowan is not going to be the premiers on reality though. He is going to have some filthy unionist hands up his arsehole pulling the levers.

    Wasn’t there a report that over half his shadow front bench were all former unionists?

  28. Marcus
    #2323063, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    It might be pre-polling, or online voting, but it’s apparent that the hype has not struck a spark, and it’ll prove to be a very low turnout election. I look forward to those who highlight the supposedly low turnout of the U.S. presidential election drawing parallels.

    Yeah, I posted this on the Open Thread but the vast majority of people I saw at the polling booth either took a card off everyone, or didn’t take any. And by “vast majority” I seriously think it was about 90%.

    The turnout was much lower than you’d expect considering this was the 12-2 shift, too.

  29. memoryvault
    #2323064, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Then sale should be for 100%, with suitable conditions to protect consumer interests.

    You mean like in South Australia?

    Actually, if memory serves Western Power was split into three separate trading entities over a decade ago, with a view to privatisation. There was Verve Energy, that generated the power, Western Power, that distributed the power (poles and wires), and another body (name escapes me) that did the billing, or something like that.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323065, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    and another body (name escapes me) that did the billing, or something like that.

    Synergy.

  31. custard
    #2323066, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    The readership of the West has been falling but still in the daily circulation I would have thought influential.

    It’s only in the last 3 months or so that Bolta’s column now appears along with Devine.

    Not withstanding the overwhelming influence of their ABC we are seeing a different view in the MSM here.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2323067, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    At 2:30pm this arvo me and the cheese were the only people voting. Well she was accompanying me to tick off her name, I do all the voting.

    Sausage sizzle was gone and all that was left were just the lonely HTV people chatting to themselves. Could have been a council election.

  33. Marcus
    #2323069, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    By the way, Hanson was asked about preferences and I heard her say that “How To Vote” cards are merely a suggestion and voters can decide for themselves where to put preferences.

    I had a gratifying experience today. A woman came up to me and asked where the One Nation HTV cards were, and that she was asking me because we weren’t nearly as “nasty” as Labor. I told her that One Nation wasn’t running in the seat, so she said, oh well, she’d just vote for us then.

  34. memoryvault
    #2323071, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Synergy.

    That was it, thanks, Zulu. I was on a contract at Kwinana Power Station when it happened. One week I was working for Western Power (which was everything), the next I was contracted to Verve. Scored a new pen and insulated travel mug, too.

  35. H B Bear
    #2323073, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    There are no such conditions when you have a monopoly supplier.

    Breaking it up into separate competitive entities might make sense but they won’t do that and anyway any given house only has one set of wires coming into the roof.

    The poles and wires business is regulated by the Economic Regulation Authority. That wouldn’t change under private ownership. The ERA also operates a wholesale market for electricity.

    In reality the WA interconnected market is too small for meaningful competition and is getting smaller everyday due to rooftop solar.

  36. Bruce in WA
    #2323074, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    My polling booth swamped by Liberal HTV volunteers. Greens and Rob Johnson (spit) volunteers outnumbered 4 to 1; they didn’t even bother getting out of the shade.

    This is my prediction:

    LIB 32
    NAT 4
    ALP 36
    ON 13
    GRN 7
    OTHER 2

  37. areff
    #2323075, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Just moved on AAP:

    Exit poll shows big win for WA Labor

    Labor is on track to win 17 new seats in the WA election, giving it a landslide victory over the Barnett government, an exit poll is showing.

    The Channel Nine/Galaxay poll taken of voters as they left the ballot polls has the swing at 11.8 per cent – bigger than the 10 per cent Mark McGowan’s Labor needs to win.Pauline Hanson’s One Nation primary vote has slumped to six per cent, down from the nine it averaged during the campaign.

  38. H B Bear
    #2323076, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Hopefully Johnson will be arseholed this time around. Too appalling even for the Lieboral Party.

  39. H B Bear
    #2323077, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Pauline Hanson is like the Slapper. Her popularity goes up when she is not around.

  40. Bruce in WA
    #2323079, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Exit poll shows big win for WA Labor

    Sh!t!!!! Time to break out the Bombay Blue Sapphire! 🙁

    Actually heard people saying that although they liked what the Barnett government had done, and didn’t really like the ALP that much, they would vote ALP because “it’s just time for a change”!

    Well, WA will be well and truly fcuked and run by every union thug and thugette. Time to hunker down and hope I live long enough to see the ALP arseholed again.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2323080, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Exit polls showed a massive win to hillary too.

    However I would be surprised if the Libs won more than 5 seats the way things are tracking and the way the advertising spend went.

  42. Tel
    #2323081, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    There was Verve Energy, that generated the power, Western Power, that distributed the power (poles and wires), and another body (name escapes me) that did the billing, or something like that.

    Competitive billing is fine. They print invoices and chase you for the money, they are not engineering companies they are strictly customer service and financials. Some of them might offer discounts if you pay on time and if they get direct access to your bank account.

    Competitive generation works when you have an operational market and when there’s a fairly low barrier to entry on who can feed the grid. I don’t have a problem there either.

    But ultimately there’s still only one set of wires into each house, it’s a regulated monopoly. There’s no market forces and there never will be. The best you can do is chop it up into local government regions and each local area runs their own turf, buying from the higher voltage grid. Then you have competition between regions and people need to move house if their local provider sucks (but they can vote in the local election to change that). It isn’t ideal but better than a state wide monopoly.

  43. Bruce in WA
    #2323083, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Hopefully Johnson will be arseholed this time around. Too appalling even for the Lieboral Party.

    One can only hope.

  44. memoryvault
    #2323084, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    I think you’re all predicting way too high a vote for PHON. They well and truly torpedoed themselves amidships and below the water line with their preference deal with the Libs.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2323085, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Hanson coming out this week and saying she wouldn’t support Qld getting a GST cut to help WA sealed her fate though. She was exposed as just another fake artist from the east.

  46. Marcus
    #2323087, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Can you hold out for four years, Bruce?

  47. Baldrick
    #2323089, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    GhostWhoVotes @GhostWhoVotes
    #Galaxy Exit Poll WA State Primary Votes: LIB 33 (-14.1 since 2013) NAT 5 (-1.1) ALP 41 (+7.9) GRN 8 (-0.4) ON 6 (+6)

  48. Bruce in WA
    #2323090, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Haven’t we (Sandgropers) learnt anything from Brexit and DJT??? Are we really putting the socialist thugs back in charge? A sweaty ex-Navy lawyer as Premier with union hands up his bum. God help us.

  49. Bruce in WA
    #2323091, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Can you hold out for four years, Bruce?

    Honestly? I don’t know.

  50. memoryvault
    #2323094, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    One Nation primary vote has slumped to six per cent,
    down from the nine it averaged during the campaign.

    That sounds more like it, in fact I’d even be surprised if they get 6%.
    When it comes to politics, you can either be a protest, or you can be a player.
    You can’t be both.

  51. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323095, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Well, WA will be well and truly fcuked and run by every union thug and thugette. Time to hunker down and hope I live long enough to see the ALP arseholed again.

    Well said. I’m breaking out the Abelour.

  52. Marcus
    #2323097, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Haven’t we (Sandgropers) learnt anything from Brexit and DJT??? Are we really putting the socialist thugs back in charge? A sweaty ex-Navy lawyer as Premier with union hands up his bum. God help us.

    Well, I’m looking on the bright side. For the next four years, every Budget deficit? Labor’s problem. Rising debt? Labor’s problem. Sudden crime spike? Labor’s problem. Cock-ups in major infrastructure projects? Labor’s problem.

    For the next four years, we can delight in every bad headline, every piece of leadership tension, and the inevitable swing back towards parity which will have Labor shitting bricks now that they’ve seen how savagely the electorate can swing. And if the Nationals learn a little humility in opposition, well, so much the better.

  53. Infidel Tiger
    #2323098, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    It is Galaxy though. About as accurate as a scud missile usually.

  54. Bruce in WA
    #2323105, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Well, I’m looking on the bright side. For the next four years, every Budget deficit? Labor’s problem. Rising debt? Labor’s problem. Sudden crime spike? Labor’s problem. Cock-ups in major infrastructure projects? Labor’s problem.

    But that’s just it, Marcus. I don’t want to see my state slide (further) into deficit; I don’t want so see increased debt; I certainly don’t want a crime spike; and we’ve had enough cock-ups in major infrastructure projects as it is. I also don’t want to see constant strikes, union thuggery actually endorsed, the middle class hammered financially, social re-education, every halfwitted (and I’m being generous) Green wet dream endorsed, overseas investment shut down, companies wrung out (again), witch-hunts against “da rich” … it just goes on and on. The LNP may be clueless and soft-cocks … but they’re far ahead of what the ALP will plunge us into.

  56. Bruce in WA
    #2323110, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Polls close 6pm?

    Yep …

  57. Zyconoclast
    #2323111, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Aberlour
    Never heard of it till now.

  59. Infidel Tiger
    #2323115, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I couldn’t give a fuck about WA. I just hope my kids are safe from the pedo squads who will be swarming all over the schools now they are back in power.

    No more government schooling that’s for sure.

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323116, posted on March 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Aberlour
    Never heard of it till now.

    Abelour A’bunadh is quite drinkable, but be aware that it’s 60% alcohol, where most single malts are 40%.

  61. Infidel Tiger
    #2323118, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Polls closed. Pedos and unionists grow increasingly tumescent.

  62. Marcus
    #2323120, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Bruce, I’m with you 100%. I don’t want those things either, but it looks like we’re going to get them regardless. That being the case, all I can do is await the satisfaction of seeing them tossed out after one poor, unproductive term that will remind the voters why they should never have voted for them in the first place.

  63. Infidel Tiger
    #2323124, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Full house of leftists on Sky tonight.

    They even found a former Liberal senator who became a lunatic whale campaigner.

  64. Bruce in WA
    #2323130, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Fair enough, Marcus.

  65. Bruce in WA
    #2323131, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    BTW, Marcus … are you a shooter????

  66. Marcus
    #2323137, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    No. The only time I ever didn’t vote Liberal was last July when I went for the Australian Christians.

    I wouldn’t mind if the Shooters got a couple of Upper House members up, though.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323138, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    That being the case, all I can do is await the satisfaction of seeing them tossed out after one poor, unproductive term that will remind the voters why they should never have voted for them in the first place.

    Having reduced the economy to a smoking ruin, and brought back the good old days of Joe MacDonald, and Kevin Reynolds running the show.

  68. Fisky
    #2323141, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    ALP 33 LNP 24 is my bet

  69. Infidel Tiger
    #2323142, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    That being the case, all I can do is await the satisfaction of seeing them tossed out after one poor, unproductive term that will remind the voters why they should never have voted for them in the first place.

    My predictions.

    1. ALP in a record win
    2. McGowan replaced within 2 years.
    3. Massive increase in child abuse at schools.

  70. Fisky
    #2323143, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    One Nation will not break 10%. They might end up around 7-8%. Disgraceful effort!

  71. Infidel Tiger
    #2323144, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    ALP 41
    LNP 18

    Pauline Hanson to stick to Queensland.

  72. Fisky
    #2323145, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    She should fuck off back to Queensland. What a phony she turned out to be. She’s worse than Lyin’ Ted.

  73. stackja
    #2323147, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2322987, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm
    I hope I’m wrong, but I’m tipping a Labor win- Barnett has been there over eight years, he’s widely seen as having blown the benefits of the mining boom and the current voters have forgotten the Burke/Dowding/Lawrence years.

    If voters keep forgiving and forgetting ALP years. Laurie Connell gone and forgotten too?
    Australia can never grow up.

  74. Infidel Tiger
    #2323148, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    She’s a grifting slag.

    Didn’t run a single ad during the election. Didn’t want the spend a cent of her retirement fund.

    My wife voted for her though! She’ll be furious when she finds out.

  75. Andrew
    #2323149, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Has the CFMEU said they would bring the Safe Schools gimp to WA?

  76. stackja
    #2323150, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2323148, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    If voters need telling that ALP is bad, voters are delusional.

  77. Infidel Tiger
    #2323151, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Safe schools is official WA ALP policy.

    Abusing kids is their raison d’être.

  78. Fisky
    #2323152, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Yes, we are getting a Safe Schools pedo government. That is confirmed.

  79. H B Bear
    #2323154, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Emperor Barney does a Howard at State level. Refuses to bring on any new talent (not that there is much) and sleepwalks the party off a cliff. He should be put up against a wall pour encourager les autres.

  80. stackja
    #2323155, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I am going to bed. If WA wants chaos. Their choice.

  81. Motelier
    #2323157, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I am sure that Palacechook will be watching the results closely.

    She has spent the last month getting everything ready for a “surprise” election. She needs to do something as she does not have a security buffer on her majority, and, consequently, every political party has candidates sorted and ready to run.

    WA result = Labor win

    Qld to go really early as Palacechook seeks more numbers.

  82. Leigh Lowe
    #2323159, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    At 2:30pm this arvo me and the cheese were the only people voting. Well she was accompanying me to tick off her name, I do all the voting.

    One of the great joys of polling day is to have the bride walk two paces behind and, as she goes to take the Green HTV, you turn and say … “Put that back! You’re not voting for them!
    The look on the faces of the Greenfilth as she sheepishly hands back the HTV is priceless.

    Could have been a council election.

    To all intents and purposes, it is.

  83. Infidel Tiger
    #2323160, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    My kids are all being put into private school early.

    I will be watching the school like a hawk.

    “Today class we have a special helper from United Voice when wants to take you all for some one on one time”.

    Fucking hell.

  84. Infidel Tiger
    #2323161, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I am going to bed. If WA wants chaos. Their choice.

    As bad it looks for us, at least we didn’t elect Mike Baird or Bob Carr.

  85. Gab
    #2323162, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    So, what’s the final score?

  86. Motelier
    #2323164, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    LL

    You damn near cost me a keyboard with that comment.
    “Put that back…..”

    LOL. 😆

  87. Fisky
    #2323166, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Collie voters probably going to support Labor because they are worried about privatising Western Power. You idiots. Labor will decimate the coal industry and ruin you all.

  88. Andrew
    #2323168, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    One of the great joys of polling day is to have the bride walk two paces behind and, as she goes to take the Green HTV, you turn and say … “Put that back! You’re not voting for them!

    How do you know who to put last to 6th last on the upper house ticket then?

  89. Gab
    #2323169, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    One of the great joys of polling day is to have the bride walk two paces behind and, as she goes to take the Green HTV, you turn and say … “Put that back! You’re not voting for them!
    The look on the faces of the Greenfilth as she sheepishly hands back the HTV is priceless.

    And if they dare say anything, just tell ’em you’re muslim.

  90. Foggyfig
    #2323170, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    A lot of red shirts in my town today at the polling booths, Collie/Preston electorate. We have had a lot of power poles replaced in the last 12 months and have had many of the workers speaking to us to vote Labor because Western Power was being sold.

  91. Leigh Lowe
    #2323173, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    You damn near cost me a keyboard with that comment.
    “Put that back…..”

    It’s a set piece every election day.
    Most HTV people (of any party) are OK, but … surprise, surprise… it never occurs to the Greenies that it could possibly be a pisstake.

  92. King Koala
    #2323174, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    One of the great joys of polling day is to have the bride walk two paces behind and, as she goes to take the Green HTV, you turn and say … “Put that back! You’re not voting for them!
    The look on the faces of the Greenfilth as she sheepishly hands back the HTV is priceless.

    Have her wearing a burqa for bonus points.

  93. john constantine
    #2323176, posted on March 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The massive personal following that turnbull draws from the center-left will surely see the west australia branch of Team Turnbull produce the sort of election result that will be repeated on a historic scale federally.

    Team turnbull, because it is like a team, and it is turnbull.

    We are us.

