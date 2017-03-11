WA election 2017 forum

Posted on 7:00 pm, March 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
6 Responses to WA election 2017 forum

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2322987, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I hope I’m wrong, but I’m tipping a Labor win- Barnett has been there over eight years, he’s widely seen as having blown the benefits of the mining boom and the current voters have forgotten the Burke/Dowding/Lawrence years.

  2. Baldrick
    #2322989, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Newspoll predicts:
    WA State Primary Votes:
    LIB 32 (+2)
    NAT 5 (0)
    ALP 41 (+3)
    ON 8 (-5)
    GRN 7 (-2)

  3. Tel
    #2322990, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    You just watch Hanson grab the balance of power… and all of a sudden the ALP will want to start talking with her.

  4. Tel
    #2322991, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Newspoll predicts:

    Both of the major parties making primary vote gains?

  5. Baldrick
    #2322996, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Like you Zulu I’m predicting a Labor win, but I’m more interested in the PHON -v- Greens votes.

  6. Baldrick
    #2322999, posted on March 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Both of the major parties making primary vote gains?

    According to Newspoll, yes.

