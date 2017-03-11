WA election 2017 forum

Posted on 7:00 pm, March 11, 2017
  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323369, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Antony Green is giving the Daylight Saving Party 3 seats in the Legislative Council.

    Oh, for fvcks sake, not again? Three trials, four referendums, and the last West Australians want is daylight saving?

    The last trial went on for three years. We had the thermometer reading 40 plus, the sun just setting, and the clock reading eight thirty P.M.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2323370, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Lol! Dumb as a post. Nice wife though.

    She looked much much younger in the campaign photos.

  3. Makka
    #2323371, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    The Union Movement… Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy! WA is so fucked.

  4. custard
    #2323372, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    That’s it for me.

    Night all.

  5. Fisky
    #2323373, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Antony Green is giving the Daylight Saving Party 3 seats in the Legislative Council.

    Oh please no. FFS.

  6. Makka
    #2323374, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Unions have been largely kept out of the Pilbara. That’s about to change in a big way.

  7. Fisky
    #2323375, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    He just thanked Bob Hawke! Hahaha

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323376, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Silly old bugger..

  9. Fisky
    #2323377, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Without Kim I wouldn’t be standing here tonight!

  10. Makka
    #2323378, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Rockingham! Bogan central gets a big mention.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2323379, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Antony Green is giving the Daylight Saving Party 3 seats in the Legislative Council.

    That better be a wind up or I’ll burn shit to the ground.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2323380, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Julian Assange is getting his cocked sucked by Pamela Anderson and Mark McGowan is Premier of WA.

    Anyone can actually do anything. It’s true.

  16. m0nty
    #2323384, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Hawkey just sculled a yard glass in celebration.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2323385, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Hawkey will will shit his pants again later tonight and the taxpayer funded nurse who minds the sad old deluded xunt will have to clean it up.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2323386, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Ashleigh Gillon on Sky just displayed her undies and they were fully creamed after McGowan’s speech.

    So embarsssing. Have some dignity young lady.

  19. MsDolittle
    #2323388, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Now here are only two states/territories (Tas & NSW) in Australia that are liberal. Let them have their blackouts.

  20. Fisky
    #2323389, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Labor over 42%!!!

    That is a total catastrophe

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2323390, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Hawkey just sculled a yard glass in celebration.

    Hawkey flew into Bankstown airport, in a V.I.P. aircraft, of 34 Squadron, (IIRC) in the buildup to the 1983 election.

    My unit provided an impromptu guard of honor, and one Robert James Lee Hawke, looked straight at me, and snarled “Goanna vote for me, son?”

    My response of “Not bloody likely” earned me a long time, on my sergeant’s shyte list…

  22. MsDolittle
    #2323391, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Labor over 42%!!!

    Good luck. WA will have a further job losses & deficit blow out, no shit Sherlock.

  23. Fisky
    #2323392, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Only one ON, also Fluoride Free has a seat.

  24. memoryvault
    #2323393, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Legislative Council Results

    So, Hanson destroyed PHON for maybe one meaningless senate seat in a State Parliament.
    Way to go!

  25. Slayer of Memes
    #2323394, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:41 am

    You fuckers in WA laughed at us Victoristanis over tge antics od union muppet Denial Andscrew.

    Now bend over and take your democracy good and hard…

  26. Ubique
    #2323395, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Turnbull is to blame. Western Australians hate the bastard. With good reason.

  27. memoryvault
    #2323396, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Now here are only two states/territories (Tas & NSW) in Australia that are liberal.

    NSW is Liberal?
    Who knew?

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2323399, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

    You fuckers in WA laughed at us Victoristanis over tge antics od union muppet Denial Andscrew.

    Now bend over and take your democracy good and hard…

    The difference between WA and Victoria is that we won’t let them fuck our kids like you freaks.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2323400, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Bicton! South of the river city commie losers.

  31. H B Bear
    #2323401, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Flouride Free and Daylight Savings Party in the upper house. Its like living through the start of the Dark Ages all over again. No frackiing while Sneakers is in charge either.

  32. m0nty
    #2323402, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Who is going to go Indep first, the PHON rep or the anti-fluoride loon?

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2323403, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Left wing parties are over 60%!

    That is with me being generous and calling the LNP a centrist party.

    Fuck me. You invite 500,000 people to your state and it changes. Boy it changes. Open borders is a foul leftist movement.

  34. memoryvault
    #2323404, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:49 am

    The difference between WA and Victoria is that
    we won’t let them fuck our kids like you freaks.

    You think they’re gonna tell you?
    Send a permission slip home for Mum and Dad to sign?

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2323405, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:50 am

    OMG. ALP majority upper house.

    Hug your kids. Warn them of strangers and inappropriate touching.

  37. Richard
    #2323407, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I feel sometimes I must be a political weirdo, I think the Liberal Democrats policies are fantastic yet they poll so poorly. I wonder if I’m missing something, maybe there is a strangling cute puppies policy that I’ve missed. I just don’t understand how we can do so poorly, yes I am a member. Of to bed now sad night.

  38. Slayer of Memes
    #2323408, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:52 am

    IT, sure.

    That’s why Labor has such a yuuuuuge swing to it; their opposition to the ‘Safe Schools Trannys ‘R Us’ program being shoved down our throats by the ALP nationally..

    Good. And hard.

  39. Infidel Tiger
    #2323409, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

    The only ray of hope is that WA is a reverse indicator. We have always defied the national trend.

    Pray for our kids.

  40. Fisky
    #2323410, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:55 am

    John Day loses in Kalamunda!

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2323411, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:56 am

    So interesting watching the impartial journalist Ashleigh Gillon nodding like a subservient maid as Louise Pratt speaks.

    As bad as Labor is we must light many journalists on fire.

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2323412, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Gary Gary – great and decent man.

    Wish we had a hundred more of him.

  43. Slayer of Memes
    #2323413, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:58 am

    The only reverse indicator that WA has is coming from the beeping of the giant mining truck that’s going to be used to pour tax-payer funds into the union movement under McGowan, just like we are seeing here in Victoriastan…

    Hope you guys enjoy your new desalinisation plant and renewable energy farms like we are….

  44. Infidel Tiger
    #2323414, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:01 am

    We have a desalination up and running already. It actually works and we need it!

    Without it we would be boned.

  45. Damienski
    #2323416, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:05 am

    We have 2 desalination plants already. They are working fine, all the time. We also have windmills.

  46. Damienski
    #2323417, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:07 am

    IT
    First desalination plant in Kwinana. Second at Binningup.

  47. Damienski
    #2323418, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:12 am

    FMD.
    Sneakers has bored his way to the Premier’s office. Too many party hacks, busted-arse union hacks and Labor lawyers to mention with snouts in the trough. Hang on to your wallets.

  48. Fisky
    #2323419, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Looks like 1 LDP in the Upper House!

  49. classical_hero
    #2323420, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:18 am

    How sore are we going to be after this four years.

  50. Infidel Tiger
    #2323421, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Looks like 1 LDP in the Upper House!

    That was my vote! My stupid wife voted One Nation.*

    *please don’t tell her.

  51. m0nty
    #2323422, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:21 am

    *please don’t tell her

    #whipcrack

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2323423, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Colin well done you ran a great race, quite an emotional roller coaster and you are just a fellow human same as us all. Hang in there and have a good rest.
    Just watching your speech and my heart goes out to you.

    I am a born again Christian and filled with the Holy Spirit. I get my peace from the Creator of the Universe so can you. Find Jesus as your saviour of your eternal soul.

    May God help us all in this next 4 years, really it would be good if all the teams got together and pool the money and run the country best for us all, looking to the bigger picture.

    Values have gone by the wayside and what was considered wrong and immoral are all done so carelessly and my grandkids have to live in this new future.

    All the best for the future

    God bless social media.

