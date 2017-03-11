Liberty Quote
“Need” now means wanting someone else’s money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.— Joseph Sobran
-
-
Pages
302 Responses to WA election 2017 forum
Oh, for fvcks sake, not again? Three trials, four referendums, and the last West Australians want is daylight saving?
The last trial went on for three years. We had the thermometer reading 40 plus, the sun just setting, and the clock reading eight thirty P.M.
She looked much much younger in the campaign photos.
The Union Movement… Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy! WA is so fucked.
That’s it for me.
Night all.
Oh please no. FFS.
Unions have been largely kept out of the Pilbara. That’s about to change in a big way.
He just thanked Bob Hawke! Hahaha
Silly old bugger..
Without Kim I wouldn’t be standing here tonight!
Rockingham! Bogan central gets a big mention.
That better be a wind up or I’ll burn shit to the ground.
Julian Assange is getting his cocked sucked by Pamela Anderson and Mark McGowan is Premier of WA.
Anyone can actually do anything. It’s true.
Good lord.
Legislative Council Results
Not my Premier.
Hawkey just sculled a yard glass in celebration.
Hawkey will will shit his pants again later tonight and the taxpayer funded nurse who minds the sad old deluded xunt will have to clean it up.
Ashleigh Gillon on Sky just displayed her undies and they were fully creamed after McGowan’s speech.
So embarsssing. Have some dignity young lady.
Now here are only two states/territories (Tas & NSW) in Australia that are liberal. Let them have their blackouts.
Labor over 42%!!!
That is a total catastrophe
Hawkey flew into Bankstown airport, in a V.I.P. aircraft, of 34 Squadron, (IIRC) in the buildup to the 1983 election.
My unit provided an impromptu guard of honor, and one Robert James Lee Hawke, looked straight at me, and snarled “Goanna vote for me, son?”
My response of “Not bloody likely” earned me a long time, on my sergeant’s shyte list…
Labor over 42%!!!
Good luck. WA will have a further job losses & deficit blow out, no shit Sherlock.
Only one ON, also Fluoride Free has a seat.
So, Hanson destroyed PHON for maybe one meaningless senate seat in a State Parliament.
Way to go!
You fuckers in WA laughed at us Victoristanis over tge antics od union muppet Denial Andscrew.
Now bend over and take your democracy good and hard…
Turnbull is to blame. Western Australians hate the bastard. With good reason.
NSW is Liberal?
Who knew?
Bicton going to Labor!
The difference between WA and Victoria is that we won’t let them fuck our kids like you freaks.
Bicton! South of the river city commie losers.
Flouride Free and Daylight Savings Party in the upper house. Its like living through the start of the Dark Ages all over again. No frackiing while Sneakers is in charge either.
Who is going to go Indep first, the PHON rep or the anti-fluoride loon?
Left wing parties are over 60%!
That is with me being generous and calling the LNP a centrist party.
Fuck me. You invite 500,000 people to your state and it changes. Boy it changes. Open borders is a foul leftist movement.
You think they’re gonna tell you?
Send a permission slip home for Mum and Dad to sign?
OMG. ALP majority upper house.
Hug your kids. Warn them of strangers and inappropriate touching.
WHAT!
I feel sometimes I must be a political weirdo, I think the Liberal Democrats policies are fantastic yet they poll so poorly. I wonder if I’m missing something, maybe there is a strangling cute puppies policy that I’ve missed. I just don’t understand how we can do so poorly, yes I am a member. Of to bed now sad night.
IT, sure.
That’s why Labor has such a yuuuuuge swing to it; their opposition to the ‘
Safe SchoolsTrannys ‘R Us’ program being shoved down our throats by the ALP nationally..
Good. And hard.
The only ray of hope is that WA is a reverse indicator. We have always defied the national trend.
Pray for our kids.
John Day loses in Kalamunda!
So interesting watching the impartial journalist Ashleigh Gillon nodding like a subservient maid as Louise Pratt speaks.
As bad as Labor is we must light many journalists on fire.
Gary Gary – great and decent man.
Wish we had a hundred more of him.
The only reverse indicator that WA has is coming from the beeping of the giant mining truck that’s going to be used to pour tax-payer funds into the union movement under McGowan, just like we are seeing here in Victoriastan…
Hope you guys enjoy your new desalinisation plant and renewable energy farms like we are….
We have a desalination up and running already. It actually works and we need it!
Without it we would be boned.
We have 2 desalination plants already. They are working fine, all the time. We also have windmills.
IT
First desalination plant in Kwinana. Second at Binningup.
FMD.
Sneakers has bored his way to the Premier’s office. Too many party hacks, busted-arse union hacks and Labor lawyers to mention with snouts in the trough. Hang on to your wallets.
Looks like 1 LDP in the Upper House!
How sore are we going to be after this four years.
That was my vote! My stupid wife voted One Nation.*
*please don’t tell her.
#whipcrack
God bless social media.