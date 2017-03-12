Where was the PM? he asks

This is Zeg at Quadrant on Line. Beautifully drawn and very much to the point. Here is the text:
Bill Leak was forced to move his home and family to a secret location after being marked for death by Islamic fascists — real fascists, mind you, not the sort the sniveling Left perceives at every word of disagreement. He should have been able to count on the full weight and support of every government agency and bureaucrat. Instead, while the Prime Minister declined to utter four short words, ‘Je suis Bill Leak’, he was abandoned to the torments of the shameless Gillian Triggs and her posse of tax-funded thugs. What’s the difference between ISIS and the HRC? The former is open and honest in its vindictive contempt for all who will not toe the line.
The Prime Minister is missing in action in every encounter and not just here. Since no one else has mentioned it in a post today, the loss in WA is where the Feds are heading under its ineffectual low-energy non-leader. If the Coalition go to the election in the present configuration, they really are beneath contempt since they are destined to lose unless they finally work out a plan to reinvigorate themselves.
Time for a no confidence motion in the party room..
MT is MIA. The J… Lobby is in his electorate.
His only hope is to make a feature out of it… the Prime Minister who promises nothing and delivers exactly what he promises.
We’re well into Einstein insanity definition territory: keeping on trying the same thing expecting a different result.
MT is finished
I am surprised Triggs wasn’t drawn as being an actual hound.
“Simon….Tahiti looks nice”
I’m starting to worry about you stackja.
Fiddling – like Nero?
What’s a Coalition?
A no-coal policy.
In other words, an exact repeat of what happened to the libs in victoriastan, when they kindly gifted this nation dickhead dan, the $1.2 billion CFMEU caliphate man.
Not forgetting the NT, where the CLP was destroyed last year (has only 2 out of 25 seats) due to infighting and incompetence.
Just be grateful they don’t build submarines in Victoria.
It was well known the WA Libs were going to get kicked out, the margin was unexpected. Its also well known the Turnbull team is heading the same way. At least we got a DLP in the upper in WA.
Maybe so.
That doesnt appear to work
I’m beginning to understand the current coalition!!
Turnbull has made it to PM
He is now happily disengaged as Australia slides away, never to fully recover.
What did you expect?
It’s a union desal plant.
Union members rarely work.
I’ve explained it before. Turdbull is on a vendetta to destroy both the Liberal Party for dumping him as Leader in 2009, and the voters generally for affirming that decision in 2013.
Dont worry about the submarines build. I am sure Turnbull has got a clause in there that says the sub deal is only valid if Pyne keeps getting re-elected. Otherwise what was the point ? We know the deal was not based on getting the best sub, for best value, in quickest time. That would simply be silly.
What did you expect?
Ive never expected anything from the morons in Parliament in Vic. Kill off roads we do need,build desal oplants we Don’t need, build pipelines equally unrequited… I could go on.. sigh
I could also spell check…
The J… Lobby is in his electorate.
I’m starting to worry about you stackja.
Don’t worry about Stacks, jupes. There is a certain element there that thinks “the government” will protect them. Fat chance.
