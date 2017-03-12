Where was the PM? he asks

Posted on 6:28 pm, March 12, 2017 by Steve Kates

This is Zeg at Quadrant on Line. Beautifully drawn and very much to the point. Here is the text:

Bill Leak was forced to move his home and family to a secret location after being marked for death by Islamic fascists — real fascists, mind you, not the sort the sniveling Left perceives at every word of disagreement. He should have been able to count on the full weight and support of every government agency and bureaucrat. Instead, while the Prime Minister declined to utter four short words, ‘Je suis Bill Leak’, he was abandoned to the torments of the shameless Gillian Triggs and her posse of tax-funded thugs. What’s the difference between ISIS and the HRC? The former is open and honest in its vindictive contempt for all who will not toe the line.

The Prime Minister is missing in action in every encounter and not just here. Since no one else has mentioned it in a post today, the loss in WA is where the Feds are heading under its ineffectual low-energy non-leader. If the Coalition go to the election in the present configuration, they really are beneath contempt since they are destined to lose unless they finally work out a plan to reinvigorate themselves.

26 Responses to Where was the PM? he asks

  1. danger mouse
    #2323986, posted on March 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Time for a no confidence motion in the party room..

  2. stackja
    #2323988, posted on March 12, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    MT is MIA. The J… Lobby is in his electorate.

  3. Tel
    #2323994, posted on March 12, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The Prime Minister is missing in action in every encounter and not just here.

    His only hope is to make a feature out of it… the Prime Minister who promises nothing and delivers exactly what he promises.

  4. Biota
    #2323999, posted on March 12, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    We’re well into Einstein insanity definition territory: keeping on trying the same thing expecting a different result.

  6. m0nty
    #2324015, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I am surprised Triggs wasn’t drawn as being an actual hound.

  7. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2324017, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    “Simon….Tahiti looks nice”

  8. jupes
    #2324024, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The J… Lobby is in his electorate.

    I’m starting to worry about you stackja.

  9. egg_
    #2324026, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Where was the PM?

    Fiddling – like Nero?

  11. Old School Conservative
    #2324048, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    What’s a Coalition?

    A no-coal policy.

  12. Rabz
    #2324051, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    the loss in WA is where the Feds are heading under its ineffectual low-energy non-leader

    In other words, an exact repeat of what happened to the libs in victoriastan, when they kindly gifted this nation dickhead dan, the $1.2 billion CFMEU caliphate man.

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2324063, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Not forgetting the NT, where the CLP was destroyed last year (has only 2 out of 25 seats) due to infighting and incompetence.

  14. memoryvault
    #2324065, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    they kindly gifted this nation dickhead dan, the $1.2 billion CFMEU caliphate man.

    Just be grateful they don’t build submarines in Victoria.

  15. Jannie
    #2324068, posted on March 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    It was well known the WA Libs were going to get kicked out, the margin was unexpected. Its also well known the Turnbull team is heading the same way. At least we got a DLP in the upper in WA.

    What’s the difference between ISIS and the HRC?

    Their methodology.

  16. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2324081, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Just be grateful they don’t build submarines in Victoria.

    They don’t build roads either

  17. memoryvault
    #2324084, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    They don’t build roads either

    Maybe so.
    But I hear you have a rust gold plated desal plant.

  18. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2324090, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    But I hear you have a rust gold plated desal plant.

    That doesnt appear to work

  19. Mike of Marion
    #2324092, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I’m beginning to understand the current coalition!!

    Turnbull has made it to PM

    He is now happily disengaged as Australia slides away, never to fully recover.

  20. memoryvault
    #2324094, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    That doesnt appear to work

    What did you expect?
    It’s a union desal plant.
    Union members rarely work.

  21. memoryvault
    #2324102, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    He is now happily disengaged as Australia slides away, never to fully recover.

    I’ve explained it before. Turdbull is on a vendetta to destroy both the Liberal Party for dumping him as Leader in 2009, and the voters generally for affirming that decision in 2013.

  22. BrettW
    #2324110, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Dont worry about the submarines build. I am sure Turnbull has got a clause in there that says the sub deal is only valid if Pyne keeps getting re-elected. Otherwise what was the point ? We know the deal was not based on getting the best sub, for best value, in quickest time. That would simply be silly.

  23. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2324112, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    What did you expect?

    Ive never expected anything from the morons in Parliament in Vic. Kill off roads we do need,build desal oplants we Don’t need, build pipelines equally unrequited… I could go on.. sigh

  24. Docket62 (deplorable)
    #2324126, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I could also spell check…

  25. calli
    #2324127, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Don’t worry about Stacks, jupes. There is a certain element there that thinks “the government” will protect them. Fat chance.

  26. calli
    #2324129, posted on March 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm

