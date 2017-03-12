An Orgy of Innovation

Posted on 11:09 am, March 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2323651, posted on March 12, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Not one of those advances in civilisation or technology appears to have emanated from Muslim lands, either by design or accident.

    [I would like it to be possible to put up a post without anyone and everyone immediately talking about Muslims. It shouldn’t be that hard. Sinc]

  2. Zatara
    #2323659, posted on March 12, 2017 at 11:38 am

    The “Hockey Stick” might not have been the best device to illustrate his point….

  3. Andysaurus
    #2323663, posted on March 12, 2017 at 11:47 am

    The age of enlightenment introduced the concept that every individual was important and not subject to the path laid out by God. I would contend that this is the most important difference between Western entrepreneurial and innovative society and those who still stick to the concept of in sha Allah – it is the will of God. What is the point of striving for betterment if you think that your place and path is determined by a higher being?

    Sadly, I would also suggest that it has gone too far in the West and there is a whole generation being taught to believe that they are entitled to any unproven and crazy ideas they may dream up. I just hope the marketplace puts them in their place before they corrupt everything.

  4. Rafe
    #2323676, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Marvellous. So much in 2 or 3 minutes.
    The hockey stick is apt in this context.

  5. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2323680, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Exactly, Saurus. Cause and effect or Why is it so? never seemed to enter the into the thought processes of Islamic ‘scholars.’ Omar has a badly infected leg. Why is that? Why is it spreading? What can be done about it? Omar dies of sepsis; it is the will of Allah.
    Also in the above video clip, mention of cheap energy (coal) as a stimulus to create work saving devices that would put it to use. The Arabs were sitting on top of vast reservoirs of potential energy, and donkey carts prevailed until Western expertise was brought in to exploit it.

  6. Mark A
    #2323685, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    GM the often quoted ‘golden age of Islam’ when scientific advances were made they always forget to mention the fact that most of those discoveries were not made by muslims themselves.

    As to medical doctors, I follow my father’s advice, “never go to a doctor who believes in Karma or in the will of their God”.

  7. iain russell
    #2323715, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I understand Sinc’s plea for an Islamo-timeout, but things being the way they are, I doubt there will be one.

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2323721, posted on March 12, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    What happened there? Innovation before malcolm was even born then ,surely there can be no innovation without a malcolm ,it aint right . You never mentioned agility either did ya ?
    Excuse the grammer Sinc ,but you would be used to semi literate students from our green/leftoid education aparat I mean when giliard is held up as a champion of Ejykayshun ,nuff said .

  9. Zatara
    #2323730, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Rafe, given that the left equates human progress with global warming and the hockey stick is one of the classic BS illustrations they use to attempt to justify their cult, it has much too much baggage to be used in this context.

  10. Zatara
    #2323731, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Not that they asked me for my opinion mind you.

  11. duncanm
    #2323737, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    sorry Sync – the muslim point is very apt.

    “Rather than celebrate conquerers and kings, they began to celebrate merchants and innovators”

  12. duncanm
    #2323738, posted on March 12, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    oh – apologies for Sync vs. Sinc — EE touch-type coming out there.

