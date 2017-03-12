Roundup March 11

Reminder, what the judge said about the Qld Uni 18c case. “No reasonably intelligent person would have understood Mr Powell’s posts as other than humour or irony,’’

Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog.

Dan Mitchell. The case for lower corporate tax rates, if you want growth and competitiveness. Japan as a more likely role model for the future of the US than Greece. Tax policy and welfare, don’t miss the video at the end about killing the poor.

Overseas. Spiked on Line, a lot on freedom of speech. Accuracy in academia. Diversity on campus. The Heterodox Academy in the US.

Jonathan Haidt appeared with author and New York Times columnist Frank Bruni on The Charlie Rose Show to discuss recent events surrounding Charles Murray’s speaking event at Middlebury College last week. In a far-reaching discussion moderated by Dan Senor filling in for Charlie Rose, Haidt and Bruni analyzed the many causes of the rising illiberalism college campuses, which makes many students and professors reluctant to voice dissenting opinions.

Leaving the Left.

1) Hate. If hate were the only reason, I’d stop being a leftist for this reason alone.

Almost twenty years ago, when I could not conceive of ever being anything but a leftist, I joined a left-wing online discussion forum.

Before that I’d had twenty years of face-to-face participation in leftist politics: marching, organizing, socializing.

In this online forum, suddenly my only contact with others was the words those others typed onto a screen. That limited and focused means of contact revealed something.

If you took all the words typed into the forum every day and arranged them according to what part of speech they were, you’d quickly notice that nouns expressing the emotions of anger, aggression, and disgust, and verbs speaking of destruction, punishing, and wreaking vengeance, outnumbered any other class of words.

One topic thread was entitled “What do you view as disgusting about modern America?” The thread was begun in 2002. Almost eight thousand posts later, the thread was still going strong in June, 2014.

Those posting messages in this left-wing forum publicly announced that they did what they did every day, from voting to attending a rally to planning a life, because they wanted to destroy something, and because they hated someone, rather than because they wanted to build something, or because they loved someone. You went to an anti-war rally because you hated Bush, not because you loved peace. Thus, when Obama bombed, you didn’t hold any anti-war rally, because you didn’t hate Obama.

I experienced powerful cognitive dissonance when I recognized the hate. The rightest of my right-wing acquaintances — I had no right-wing friends — expressed nothing like this. My right-wing acquaintances talked about loving: God, their family, their community. I’m not saying that the right-wingers I knew were better people; I don’t know that they were. I’m speaking here, merely, about language.

Books. Spectator reviews. Ideas. In the Blue Mountains.

Green technology and emission control. The Mercedes AA electric car. The increased tax on CO2 emission from cars in Britain. Not so helpful strategies Cash for Ash. The social cost of carbon.