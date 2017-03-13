And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’

Posted on 7:48 pm, March 13, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

South Australian Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis:

We can no longer be at the mercy of the markets because the markets serves its own interests not ours.

I’m sure James Buchanan (RIP) would point out that Koutsantonis is acting in his own interests not that of South Australians.

25 Responses to And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’

  1. rickw
    #2324998, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    South Australian Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis

    Fucking idiot.

  2. Leo G
    #2325008, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Thus spake Public Sector service market participant Tom Koutsantonis.

  3. Mike of Marion
    #2325019, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    One of the most arrogant pricks ever to draw breath.

  4. John64
    #2325022, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The Greek Goose(steen) is also Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy which makes him doubly dangerous.

  5. Craig
    #2325037, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    FMD, did he really say that? So now what, legislate business out of existence in SA? The man is a fuckwit and totally unemployable in the private sector.

  6. Wozzup
    #2325042, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    There is no point suggesting Koutsantonis should learn the basics of economics – the man is not capable of understanding anything about kindergarten level comprehension. After all why should he read about economics and how markets operate? He is only the State Treasurer. Total fucking idiot.

  7. John Bendall
    #2325056, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Give him a break(as well as a brake) he was a well “decorated” taxi driver. He’s trying isn’t he? Very…I here you say!

  8. stackja
    #2325065, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    ALP treasurers don’t know any better.

  9. Howard Hill
    #2325073, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    ALP.LIB.LNP.GREEN treasurers don’t know any better.

    FIFY. You’re welcome!

  10. NewChum
    #2325124, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I would normally say it’s just communists trying to get the state to run everything. But then most of these utilities were state owned at one point. If they just stayed that way instead of all the carbon market insanity the outcomes would be better.

    Not saying that state owned is better than private owned. Saying state owned is better than a Potemkin made up market regulated completely by the state.

  11. Jannie
    #2325126, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    One sentence. He could be talking about stockpiling toiletpaper, or batteries, or the spike in the price of petrol generators. A bit more context might be useful to avoid rushing to judgement.

  12. Jack
    #2325128, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    My bet is the SA energy crisis will be solved by harnessing the hot air generated by Adelaide’s Thinkers in Residence, which will be stored in A Tesla battery farm to await the return of mythical Mike Rann from far away U.K. Land where he is divining a ‘social inclusion and city rejuvenation plan (seriously, you can’t make this stuff up)….

  13. Texas Jack
    #2325156, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    So Koutsantonis is a bonehead. Tell us something we don’t know. Like where are the limp-dicked Liberals to counter his argument? The Greens and the ALP get away with blue murder only because the Libs are so far king useless.

  14. candy
    #2325192, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Is there anything wrong with electricity becoming a state owned thing again? Where the mix of energy sources is not a political issue but reasonably priced abundant power is supplied.

    It is an essential after all, it’s not a “consumer” good. We all need a certain amount of electricity. Not like the Internet as such, which even now a lot people don’t have, or have the very very minimum, and some have sophisticated plans, some have moderate plans. It’s ideal for private enterprise as it keeps up with advances too.

    I reckon if you asked about you’d find many people would prefer the state owned model and would be a winning policy.

  15. pbw
    #2325248, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Jannie,

    This is from question time, 14 Feb 2017.

  16. Bruce
    #2325313, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    How many times can they run the scam?

    Build up a sort-of functioning operation.
    Flog it off to “investors” at an outrageous price.
    Pocket / distribute to “friends”, all of the loot.
    Bitch mightily when things go a bit pear-shaped, mainly due to government regulations and interference.
    In a fit of high dudgeon and Cosmic-grade righteousness, Nationalize the lot at a pittance payout (if any).
    Rinse and repeat, ad nauseum.

    Follow the money, folks!

  17. Confused Old Misfit
    #2325332, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Angels and Ministers of Grace, Defend Us!

  18. duncanm
    #2325339, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Is there anything wrong with electricity becoming a state owned thing again? Where the mix of energy sources is not a political issue but reasonably priced abundant power is supplied.

    you are joking, right ? In SA ?

  19. classical_hero
    #2325368, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Without the state the market would be working. You should not be complaining about problems you created.

  20. Rob MW
    #2325372, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    We can no longer be at the mercy of the markets because the markets serves its own interests not ours.

    Funny that. The ‘markets’ obviously need some sort of electricity to enable any sort of trade so by extension it’s the markets fault that electricity mounted and rode away. Makes sense to any village fuckwit that has no idea to the trick involved in dismounting a dead horse.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2325374, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    How did they go keeping the lights on for the Adele concert?

  22. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2325384, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Godalmighty. Is this fool really the state treasurer?

    No wonder the place is a financial basket case with a third world electricity supply.

  23. Ubique
    #2325385, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Even the Greeks would reckon this bloke is deranged.

  24. Blair
    #2325389, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    “Is there anything wrong with electricity becoming a state owned thing again? Where the mix of energy sources is not a political issue”
    A “state owned thing” is not a political issue?

  25. JC
    #2325409, posted on March 14, 2017 at 12:12 am

    We can no longer be at the mercy of the markets because the markets serves its own interests not ours.

    All Greek to me.

