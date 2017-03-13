And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’

Posted on 7:48 pm, March 13, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

South Australian Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis:

We can no longer be at the mercy of the markets because the markets serves its own interests not ours.

I’m sure James Buchanan (RIP) would point out that Koutsantonis is acting in his own interests not that of South Australians.

9 Responses to And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’

  1. rickw
    #2324998, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    South Australian Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis

    Fucking idiot.

  2. Leo G
    #2325008, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Thus spake Public Sector service market participant Tom Koutsantonis.

  3. Mike of Marion
    #2325019, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    One of the most arrogant pricks ever to draw breath.

  4. John64
    #2325022, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The Greek Goose(steen) is also Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy which makes him doubly dangerous.

  5. Craig
    #2325037, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    FMD, did he really say that? So now what, legislate business out of existence in SA? The man is a fuckwit and totally unemployable in the private sector.

  6. Wozzup
    #2325042, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    There is no point suggesting Koutsantonis should learn the basics of economics – the man is not capable of understanding anything about kindergarten level comprehension. After all why should he read about economics and how markets operate? He is only the State Treasurer. Total fucking idiot.

  7. John Bendall
    #2325056, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Give him a break(as well as a brake) he was a well “decorated” taxi driver. He’s trying isn’t he? Very…I here you say!

  8. stackja
    #2325065, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    ALP treasurers don’t know any better.

  9. Howard Hill
    #2325073, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    ALP.LIB.LNP.GREEN treasurers don’t know any better.

    FIFY. You’re welcome!

