Mark Steyn calls out the American press

Backing up Trump’s tweet that the American press are the enemies of the American people.
A bit long-winded but incendiary stuff, hear him out!
So much for fact-checkers.
When governments cannot spend, they regulate.
Sounds likely.
That has been especially amusing lately. Whenever there’s something political happening the ABC sets up a fact checking unit, then uses it to beat on whichever side they dislike. The fact checking is usually verifiably wrong, or “fake but accurate” or pings the tiniest inconsistency whilst acknowledging the accuracy of the statement in the last line of the 1,000 word screed.
So as soon as you see a “fact checking unit” you can disbelieve anything they say.
The performance of the MSM has been so ultra lefty lately that they are indeed the enemy. Certainly when you look at the end of the arc they are pushing. Latest example is Venezuela.
Our local rag , in a story about affordable housing made reference to Liesel Tesch(ALP) being the Sportsbet fave to take out the seat of Gosford in the upcoming byelection – considering that no other candidates have declared this is accurate but misleading