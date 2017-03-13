Mark Steyn calls out the American press

Posted on 12:58 am, March 13, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Backing up Trump’s tweet that the American press are the enemies of the American people.

A bit long-winded but incendiary stuff, hear him out!

So much for fact-checkers.

This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Mark Steyn calls out the American press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *