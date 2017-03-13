Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

Posted on 5:30 pm, March 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
140 Responses to Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324816, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Ciao gatti

  5. Muddy
    #2324820, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Ah, fulfilment. Sorry Huck.

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324825, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Anyone hit by the multiple tornadoes, hail and/or tempest?

  10. Joe
    #2324828, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Anyone hit by the multiple tornadoes, hail and/or tempest?

    What multiple tornadoes? Location would be useful.

  11. Muddy
    #2324829, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    So, I hear that someone locked all the Diet Labor peeps in the party room and informed them there were lethal weapons hidden under chairs and to just ‘let loose.’ The door was unlocked again 2 hours later and they were all found fast asleep, huddled together for warmth. The worst injury was a dribble stain.

    We’re in safe hands.

  12. Nick
    #2324832, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    A filthy flash storm came through just before 4, soaking the hound and I. Looks like rain from about 9 onwards for quite a while.

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2324833, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Anyone here friends with Murray Ball?
    If so PM me.
    We need to talk.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324834, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    From O/T

    We are going to Northern Italy and Croatia in September and Verona/Laga di Garda is on the list.

    Leigh Lowe Stresa on Lago Maggiore is the loveliest little town and you can get to see the Isole Borromee from there.

  16. Atoms for Peace
    #2324836, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    All we need is sufficient battery power to administer ECT to our pollies. Just 1 power wall should do the trick methinks..

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324837, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    I think he should start a new detox service called Allah Anonymous.

    Jihad Dib says department needs to support students at Punchbowl Boys

    Free one way airline tickets to Lebanon might be useful too. There’d be a demand I suspect.

  18. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324839, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    What multiple tornadoes? Location would be useful.

    Sorry how very parochial of me — Eastern seaboard from about Wollongong up to the Central Coast — looks like may have missed the inner west of Sydney and is heading inland – Seven Hills was copping a fierce rain storm — there was a number of alarming predictions so just wondering if there have been those badly affected.

  19. P
    #2324840, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    George Johnson and Charmian Clift are certainly remembered on Hydra

    I thank you Lizzie for your reply. Very interesting. Indeed fascinating.

    For the record his name was George Johnston I believe.

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2324841, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Thanks Tinta.
    I owe you a bombolini.

  21. Muddy
    #2324842, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Ah, Footrot Flats. Good times.

  22. srr
    #2324844, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The Spy Who Shagged Himself – Intellectual Froglegs
    JoeDanMedia

  23. Zyconoclast
    #2324845, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Anyone hit by the multiple tornadoes, hail and/or tempest?

    I was hit by Tempest but it did not know until later that she charged $300/hr

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324847, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Oh no!

    Pollution helping ‘thug plants’ take over

    On the other hand a tree which produced bikie jackets would be a nice money spinner.

  25. test pattern
    #2324849, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Great result for Pilbara is Kevin gets up. Grylls will have been sunk by the redistribution which moved Labor voting Karratha into Pilbara.

  26. Zyconoclast
    #2324852, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Grylls is gone?

    Good.

  27. Will
    #2324853, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2324839, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm
    What multiple tornadoes? Location would be useful.

    Sorry how very parochial of me — Eastern seaboard from about Wollongong up to the Central Coast — looks like may have missed the inner west of Sydney and is heading inland – Seven Hills was copping a fierce rain storm — there was a number of alarming predictions so just wondering if there have been those badly affected.

    Looks like just a bit of heavy rain: no black bits inside the red thunderstorms. Overhyped I think.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324854, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Thug plants can have the land and humpback whales the sea.

    Are Humpback Whales Plotting to Take Over the World?

    Maybe you thought the apocalypse would come from a nuclear war or climate change or revolting sentient robots or something. But after reading about a strange new humpback whale behavior, you might want to add a cetacean coup to your list. … Researchers observed 22 instances of humpback whales gathering in never-before-seen groups of 20 to 200 whales, on three separate trips off the southwest coast of South Africa. The study’s authors write that such large aggregations haven’t been recorded on prior research trips except for one sighting of 20 whales, which was more likely a number of smaller groups. Changes in the whales’ prey, or a growing population, might be leading to the new behavior. Or maybe the whales are plotting to take down humanity.

    “It’s quite unusual to see them in such large groups,” Gísli Vikingsson, head of whale research at the Marine and Freshwater Research Institute in Iceland told New Scientist.

    I for one welcome the new regime of whales and thug plants.

  29. Cradock's Choice
    #2324856, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Oh God. Monday.

  30. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2324857, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Elon Musk says robots will take all our jobs ,the polliemuppets must be concerned ,you would only need a very simple one to replace them . The robots would only have to do as they were told ,you know ,just lije the polliemuppets ,and they would take no notice of left journos or pollsters,they would destroy the contrived fabric of their power and career politics , so painstakingly fabricated by the law trade over many years ,he must be stopped at all costs .he is a threat to u.n.communidt one world unelected government .o

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324860, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Well, Kumbaya, here were are.

    A few specks of rain here at the South Head end of the harbor. A fluster of wind, not much.

  32. Delta A
    #2324862, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    I was hit by Tempest but it did not know until later that she charged $300/hr

    I love our witty Cats.

  33. test pattern
    #2324863, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    ‘Grylls is gone?’

    I said IF. Strange how the media has made Brendon’s tax proposal THE narrative and completely ignored the equally important redistribution which transferred Labor voting Karratha to Pilbara.

  34. Baldrick
    #2324864, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    33rd Battalion A.I.F

    Cartwright, George (1894–1978)
    On 16 December 1915 he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force and became an original member of the 33rd Battalion, formed in February 1916 as part of the new 3rd Division.
    On 31 August 1918 the Australian Corps assaulted the enemy’s formidable position at Mont St Quentin, overlooking Péronne. The 33rd Battalion attacked south-west of Bouchavesnes at 5.40 a.m. Lacking adequate artillery support at the outset, the leading troops were stopped by machine-gun fire from a post at the corner of Road Wood. Without hesitation, Private Cartwright stood up and walked towards the gun, firing his rifle from the shoulder: he shot the gunner and two who tried to replace him. Cartwright then threw a bomb at the post and, covered by the explosion, rushed forward, capturing the gun and nine German soldiers. Cheering loudly, the Australians renewed their advance. Cartwright was awarded the Victoria Cross.

  35. JC
    #2324866, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Testicles

    Why do you need papers to prove somewhere along the line you had aboriginal heritage? Work with me on this . What are you and your family after?

  36. Delta A
    #2324867, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    polliemuppets

    And I think it was you, Dr Fred, who coined the term ‘pollimaggots’.

    Another witty Cat.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324868, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Our renderers today were two gentlemen from Lebanon, members of the Maronite persuasion.

    The sang in deep male bass voices in Arabic throughout the day as they sploshed and caressed mud.
    Two of our bathrooms are now ready for tiling. They sang them into being, from wrecks to rooms.

  38. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324869, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I am going to bed early but for the Jellicle Cats here I give you the line-up for tonight’s Q & A – Enjoy

    Monday, 13 March 2017
    Mem Fox – Author
    Martha Wainwright – Canadian Singer – Songwriter
    Neil Armfield – Theatre and opera director
    Ursula Yovich – Actress and cabaret singer
    Kim Williams – Author and former media executive

  39. JC
    #2324870, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Testicles

    You’re not after free loot, are you?

  40. P
    #2324871, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Da Hairy Ape has been invited as an esteemed professor (held a chair indeed) and industry person to many high quality international universities. We first met when he was giving a speech at one where I worked: soul mates immediately in that milieu. So that is where the intellectuals come from on our trips, some good, some what you would expect. I also have friends and contacts internationally within the university sectors and in the broad church of mass media. Hairy additionally also has many commercial interests and business contacts due to his managereal and commercial work as a change agent and prime toe-cutter; they are interesting for the local gen as they know more than the academics. I also nearly married a diplomat instead of The Lefty Philosopher; we still keep in touch re DFAT matters and our children. He married now for the second time and is an Ambassador. International networks are just that; contact networks of certain sorts of people. You can glean a lot from them when travelling.
    Both of these sides of Hairy’s very senior career by the way are why you claim at your peril that Hairy is behaving illegally by hacking into people’s emails on the cat. It is good he is not known here by name.

    You Lizzie have obviously been truly blessed. May you thank God for every day you are alive and for the wondrous bounty you are sharing and experiencing.

    Use it for good.

  41. memoryvault
    #2324873, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Elon Musk says robots will take all our jobs

    Fortunately we have a newly-invented power source to run them.

  42. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324876, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Mem Fox – Author and Immigration Hysteric, on Q & A tonight.

    Fixed.

  43. Delta A
    #2324877, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Tintarella di Luna

    #2324869, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    You’ve convinced me; I’m going to bed early, too.

  44. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324878, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Au shucks, P.

    Wind up, much? 🙂

  45. notafan
    #2324879, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Article by Michael Mohammed Ali a couple of days ago.
    I also recall nice Mr Scott that claims that Punchbowl was being turned into a ‘muslim only’ school could not be substantiated (ie but not ruled out either)

    Lebs let loose in Punchbowl ‘prison’

  46. Senile Old Guy
    #2324880, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    The problem, which is “force-feeding the natural world a diet of nutrient-rich junk food” that harms plants and the wider habitat, is in addition to the impact of nitrogen fertilisers being spread on the land.

    Bruce, these people are insane. Two things required for plant-life, and therefore nearly all animal life, nitrogen and carbon-dioxide, are ‘junk food’. So now we’ve got a plant obesity problem?

  47. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324881, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    You fellow traveler B Shaw did ask, you know, P.

    I’m always willing to oblige. 😀

  48. memoryvault
    #2324882, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    JC, stumbled across this earlier today, and you came to mind immediately.
    Now your boat can match your car.

  49. test pattern
    #2324883, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    ‘Musk’

    Lithium just keeps performing. The mine from which i get royalties has a resource so deep it will become uneconomical to recover before reserves can be exhausted.

  50. Snoopy
    #2324884, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Use it for good.

    Thank you for reposting that P. It was too wonderful to leave stranded on the old thread.

  51. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324885, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Thanks Tinta.
    I owe you a bombolini.

    Grazie Leigh Lowe MagnifiCat — jus think it to me — I am on a forced diet due to some rather painful dental surgery , nothing that stops me talking but it does stop me eating – but like the nuvola passeggera it will pass as well

  52. Nick
    #2324886, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Lots of airtime on Ch7 about the likely imprisonment of Sarah Connor in Bali. Her boyfriend has rceivedn6 years, with lots of gushing about Connor having two children, though no mention why she wasn’t with them at the time /sarc.

  53. Tom
    #2324887, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I see Their ABC has given Neil Armfield an assigned “artistic” identity.

    LOL.

    Everyone knows he’s an astronaut who wants to make the American space program great again.

  54. Lysander
    #2324888, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Hey comrade cats
    Given the WA outcome I’m “going off the grid” for a month or two so,please, no suggestions of me being dead or poisoned by L’il Kim.

    I have just left my anonymous office to never return. I have several antique reds (Mike Carlton style) to be opened in the next hour so don’t expect any response for a long while. I’m off for a longwhile. Be well all, behave and pray in communion that the same fate falls upon His Lordshit, Mao.

    Over and out guys. I. Am. Fucking. Spent.

  55. Snoopy
    #2324890, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Her boyfriend has rceivedn6 years,

    Why didn’t he get life?

  56. Philippa Martyr
    #2324891, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Poor Lysander. We shall miss you.

    I know how you feel, though.

  57. Adam
    #2324892, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Adam … you lucky, lucky bastard!
    We have a dream of spending an extended time in Italy, but I am determined to scrabble together a few hundred words of Italian before we do.

    But keep up the reports on Verona.
    We are going to Northern Italy and Croatia in September and Verona/Laga di Garda is on the list.

    Leigh, make sure to drop me a line as I’ll still be there then. We can have a wine or three.

    Nota,

    I’ve spent a fair amount of time in Verona already which is why we’re off there again. Nothing like knowing both the place and the locals.

  58. Nick
    #2324893, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Snoopy, the charge was downgraded to death resulting from group violence or something like that.

  60. Philippa Martyr
    #2324895, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Monday, 13 March 2017
    Mem Fox – Author
    Martha Wainwright – Canadian Singer – Songwriter
    Neil Armfield – Theatre and opera director
    Ursula Yovich – Actress and cabaret singer
    Kim Williams – Author and former media executive

    Now I know even more how Lysander feels.

  61. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324896, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Overhyped I think.

    Gee what a surprise — the weather every night has some lovely young thing vamping it up to eleventy about the unprecedented, unseasonal description of ‘normal’ weather only to go on to do predictions for tomorrow in chipmunk excitement — we’ll all be rooned. I can’t watch the weather on TV I’d rather watch it out the window or rely on my more accurate sciatic nerve

  62. B Shaw
    #2324897, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Witty Medals
    being handed out

    peachy

  63. Philippa Martyr
    #2324899, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    185 Days to Potential Greatness!™

    His Lordship is astonishing us all by his political survival, facing the Ides of March.

    9-Mar-17 GoTiges

    Thank you for playing. Tom, it’s not looking good.

    13-Mar-17 Tom
    15-Mar-17 A Lurker
    15-Mar-17 Ruthm
    15-Mar-17 Ubique
    15-Mar-17 Tintarella di Luna
    21-Mar-17 Bruce in WA

  64. JC
    #2324900, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Tom

    I see Their ABC has given Neil Armfield an assigned “artistic” identity.

    LOL.

    Yes and I’d like to think I had a hand in getting him on the panel. I Tweeted their ABC once, that they were doing a disservice to humanity by not having Neil on. I received a resounding reception from the twitter sewer supporting my wonderful idea. Here we are on the evening Neil Armfield finally making is first of many appearances. It’s touching.

  65. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324901, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Free at last, free, free at last.
    Oh, it’s great to feel the wind of freedom in my hair.

    I remember years ago seeing a Joliffe cartoon. A young hayseed boy awakening his similarly-styled farmer dad from a deep and peaceful sleep, quoting Omar Khayyam, very popular in my granddad’s day:

    “Awake! Morning in the bowl of night has flung the stone that puts the stars to flight
    And lo the hunter in the east has caught the sultan’s turret in a noose of light.
    The creek’s flooded and the cows are all drowned”.

    Dunno why, but I’ve always thought fondly on that.

  66. calli
    #2324902, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Just went out for a walk and here’s a new thread with sixty one comments already.

    Chatterboxes.

  67. notafan
    #2324903, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Lucky you Adam.

    Never can get too much Italy.

  68. Tintarella di Luna
    #2324904, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I was hit by Tempest but it did not know until later that she charged $300/hr

    I hope it was only a quick shower then and not the full palm-tree bender.

  69. calli
    #2324905, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    We all know what Mem will be full of.

  70. Snoopy
    #2324907, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Well, at least we know p3dophilia won’t be raised on Q&A tonight.

  71. Muddy
    #2324908, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    So what chances of a ‘spur of the moment’ vote in Federal Parliament in May on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum to ‘recognise’ our indigenous brothers and sisters? It can’t be left to the people, can it? Plus it’s a good opportunity for certain attention-seekers to get their names in the history books.

  72. egg_
    #2324910, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Lots of airtime on Ch7 about the likely imprisonment of Sarah Connor in Bali.

    Bizarre case of bashing a Bali copper to death.
    Was he harassing/extorting them?

  73. Delta A
    #2324911, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Grazie Leigh Lowe MagnifiCat

    Oh, dear, there’ll be no stopping him now.

  74. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324912, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Over and out guys. I. Am. Fucking. Spent.

    There’ll be a silver lining somewhere, Lysander.
    And I don’t mean in a goon bag. Keep on the good reds. 🙂

  76. srr
    #2324914, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I’ll give Martha Wainwright this – she always reminds me of The Best TV Show, EVER! 🙂

    Deadwood, Trixie – Bloody Mother

  77. Rev. Archibald
    #2324915, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Oh and I am hoping to get Murray Ball’s autograph when I cross the ditch next.

  78. Rev. Archibald
    #2324916, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Anyone interested in investing in my battery -powered moon rocket program?

  79. P
    #2324917, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Thank you for reposting that P. It was too wonderful to leave stranded on the old thread.

    I note here:
    “Hairy additionally also has many commercial interests and business contacts due to his managereal and commercial work as a change agent and prime toe-cutter”

    We all make spelling and typing errors from time to time.

    I doubt that many of us here would spell managerial as has been done as above.

  80. Infidel Tiger
    #2324918, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Strange place Indonesia.

    6 years for bashing a cop to death. Death penalty for a a bit of smack.

  81. calli
    #2324919, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    All the very best, Lysander. Have a good break, go to ground and return swinging (accurately, natch). 😀

  82. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324920, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Lithium just keeps performing. The mine from which i get royalties has a resource so deep it will become uneconomical to recover before reserves can be exhausted.

    Good for you TP!
    Unfortunately there’s an amazing amount of spodumene around. The Pilbara deposits are so vast they alone could keep Elon going for hundreds of years.
    Watch your timing: once the supply chain is solidly established the price will drop to the cost of production.

  83. calli
    #2324921, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Is that horrid Lizzie B. rattling some chains again? Naughty.

  84. JC
    #2324922, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Aren’t leftwing females charming.

  85. Nick
    #2324923, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Sad but true I.T

    Egg, quite probably it was a shakedown once they were found with illegal substances.

  86. Tom
    #2324924, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    We all know what Mem will be full of.

    For something completely different, Q&A is going to do a Trump Derangement edition.

    TrumpHitler owns the global left. God, this is fun.

  88. Baldrick
    #2324926, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Monday, 13 March 2017
    Mem Fox – Author
    Martha Wainwright – Canadian Singer – Songwriter
    Neil Armfield – Theatre and opera director
    Ursula Yovich – Actress and cabaret singer
    Kim Williams – Author and former media executive

    Tonight’s Snowcone Variety Hour in a nutshell:
    More government funding for Y’artz because diversity & a hint of Trump Derangement Syndrome .

  89. Delta A
    #2324927, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I know how you feel, though.

    Someone upthread – Zulu, I think – posted that, since he didn’t vote for ‘them’, he feels no responsibility for the outcome.

    This has been the SA Cat’s dilemma for many years now. Even with a majority vote, the Libs are in opposition.

    I had a call from our local MP today, responding to my blistering Email a week ago. Sure, he was out to keep me on side, but there was much that I agreed with – nuclear power, fracking, our Greek treasurer’s incompetence, our power debacle… it went on and on.

    He suggested that, contrary to my accusations, the Libs are not a bunch of voiceless pussies, but their three media people don’t garner the same level of exposure enjoyed by Labor’s 200 media hacks.

    An election is looming again. And I fear that, again, the Government will come up with some ruse to keep their very greedy snouts in the trough.

  91. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324929, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    You Lizzie have obviously been truly blessed. May you thank God for every day you are alive and for the wondrous bounty you are sharing and experiencing.

    Pray for me, P, pray for me.
    Especially if I am anywhere near volcanos.
    The deity loves alphabet people so I’m told.
    Your sanctimony, sorry sanctity, astounds.
    Personally, I would have avoided the letter P.
    But that’s just silly old me. 🙂

  92. notafan
    #2324930, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Hey P

    Got any more olden day stories of the ‘gins, boongs and Chinamen’ of Walgett to share with us?

  93. Gab
    #2324931, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Hey P

    Got any more olden day stories of the ‘gins, boongs and Chinamen’ of Walgett to share with us?

    More like stories about riding through Tuscany slathered in olive oil with Bird astride on the handlebars.

  94. Snoopy
    #2324932, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    He suggested that, contrary to my accusations, the Libs are not a bunch of voiceless pussies, but their three media people don’t garner the same level of exposure enjoyed by Labor’s 200 media hacks.

    That must be why everyone missed Liberal Leader Steven Marshall reversing his stupid proposal to ban unconventional gas development that he announced in December.

    /sarc

  95. egg_
    #2324933, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    quite probably it was a shakedown once they were found with illegal substances.

    Yeah, has a ring of Schapelle Corby’s immigration shakedown to it.

  96. Tom
    #2324934, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Ruperdink Mudrock’s wisdom in trebucheting bowtied luvvie Kim Williams out of Foxtel will be more than justified tonight as the idiot lines up for a pat on the head from the headless left and Peter McEvoy’s Marxist feral crowd surfers who make up the “48% LNP/36% ALP/10% GRN” demographic in tonight’s Q&A.

  97. P
    #2324935, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Over and out guys. I. Am. Fucking. Spent.

    Lysander,

    God will take care of you.

  98. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324936, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Literacy tests for teachers are racist.

    New York education officials are poised to scrap a test designed to measure the reading and writing skills of people trying to become teachers, in part because an outsized percentage of black and Hispanic candidates were failing it.

    So it’s OK to have illiterate teachers teaching your kids if their melanin quotients are high enough?
    Lefties are amazing.

  99. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324937, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Moi? Rattling chains, Calli?
    I am all innocence, so innocent you could call me P.
    On second thoughts, don’t do that.

    Oh dear. My mind hasn’t been on my spelling.
    I must take a naughty mark. Use the term more.
    Hairy is managerial. A managerial manager of other managerial managerials. A super-managerial, a top honcho managerial, an expertly managerial manager of those who are managerial-resistant.

  100. B Shaw
    #2324938, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    hahaha haha
    Oh
    inspiring

  101. memoryvault
    #2324939, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    So it’s OK to have illiterate teachers teaching your
    kids if their melanin quotients are high enough?

    Seems reasonable to me, BoN.
    We don’t measure teachers’ abilities in Latin, either.

  102. B Shaw
    #2324940, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    haha ha
    the piety of P

  103. bystander
    #2324941, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    B Shaw
    #2300714, posted on February 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm
    See you later, Grigory. Signing off for a while.
    I admit I started to enjoy needling them, too much. Amateurs.

    Nothing has changed.

  104. B Shaw
    #2324942, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Everything has changed
    But ‘be not dismayed’
    hahahhaha

  105. The Beer Whisperer
    #2324943, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Just saw a smokin hot blonde in gym gear. I reckon a 17/10. I consoled myself in the knowledge that some other bloke is putting up with her shit.

  106. herodotus
    #2324945, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    The flagged one is “socking it to her”.
    This neighbourhood needs a good cleanout.

  107. egg_
    #2324946, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Sara Connor trial: Sydney sisters tell of hearing couple ‘fighting for their lives’

    Nomad World Hotels marketing manager Peggy O’Neill, told the court Ms Connor could return any time to the Byron Bay backpackers hostel, Art Factory Lodge, where she used to work as the housekeeping manager.

  108. bystander
    #2324947, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    B Shaw
    #2324942, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    This stupidity deserves no response beyond its recognition.

  109. egg_
    #2324948, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Over and out guys

    Take care, mate.

  110. srr
    #2324949, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Gavin McInnes‏Verified account @Gavin_McInnes 8h

    To be clear: here’s what I really think about the Holocaust
    https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=1irT62Tvx98

  111. memoryvault
    #2324950, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Nothing has changed.
    Everything has changed

    Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics.

  112. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2324951, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    This neighbourhood needs a good cleanout.

    Definitely does, Bloggie. Castor Oil or Epsom’s Salts? Laxettes are far too gentle.
    I can’t be here too much so can’t play mother with the spoon. Sorry.

  113. Zatara
    #2324952, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Gab
    #2324814, posted on March 13, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Has Trump sacked any more of the public purse snouts? If not, why not?

    Trump budget expected to seek historic contraction of federal workforce

    Ask and ye shall receive.

  114. egg_
    #2324954, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Our Nicole doing ads for plastic surgery Neutrogena,

  115. B Shaw
    #2324955, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    You’re too intellectual for me, bystander

  116. Bruce in WA
    #2324957, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Over and out guys. I. Am. Fucking. Spent.

    Take a break; be careful. Sometimes it feels so much better when you cease banging your head against that wall …

  117. calli
    #2324958, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I’m glad one of us is innocent, Lizzie.

  118. Diogenes
    #2324959, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Strange place Indonesia.

    6 years for bashing a cop to death. Death penalty for a a bit of smack.

    Paid the family compo, that counts for a lot. From limited observation , media, and stories told by friends & acquaintances there is an element of ‘restorative’ justice in instances of personal injury

  119. P
    #2324960, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    ‘be not dismayed’

    Through my whole life since I was 14yrs of age when I first I heard this hymn it has influenced my life.

    In the last years of my husband’s life I played it to him on midi-files. He understood. He said also it was a good tune. He was a musician.

  120. cohenite
    #2324961, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    MCCA’s Property Fund distinguishes itself from any other property investments.

    1.It is a fully compliant Shariah property investment that only directly invests in properties that meet Shariah investment guidelines

  121. Rev. Archibald
    #2324962, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Grigory pretending to be a devout, hymn loving old woman.
    Try harder you tool.
    We can see you.

  122. calli
    #2324963, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Speaking of innocence, Sultan Knish has an interesting piece on Purim, the festival being celebrated by J-ws worldwide right now.

    Christians would recognise it as the Book of Esther, the only one where God is not mentioned. It’s a wonderful story of courage.

  123. B Shaw
    #2324964, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Uh oh
    hmm
    Now I wish I hadn’t laughed so much

  124. Shelley
    #2324965, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Was here this morning and came back this arvo, scrolling down through many of the usual solid contributors and there is this

    Two of our bathrooms are now ready for tiling

    and

    Hairy is managerial. A managerial manager of other managerial managerials. A super-managerial, a top honcho managerial, an expertly managerial manager of those who are managerial-resistant.

    And you wonder why Johanna gives you crap? No one does narcissism quite like Lizzie. It has certainly turned me off this site. Yes, yes scroll and all that but the self obsessed postings are prolific and so much scrolling may cause RSI.

    Any self-awareness there?

  125. Diogenes
    #2324966, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Here we are on the evening Neil Armfield finally making is first of many appearances. It’s touching.

    JC,
    despite having had a very minor part in his very very very first directorial effort – Toad of Toad Hall @ Bushie Boys in ’75 and him saying nice things about my performance in our sister school Straddie Girls’ ‘The Mikado’ in ’76 – I still won’t watch so your efforts are partly wasted.

  126. B Shaw
    #2324967, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    To Rev. A
    Show some respect.
    It could well be
    the writer’s
    mother’s
    story,
    couldn’t it?

  127. Tom
    #2324968, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    It’s a sociopathic mental illness, Arky. And Doomlord is encouraging it because it aligns with his revenge fantasy. Sad.

  128. Rev. Archibald
    #2324969, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    We can see you in that outfit too.

  130. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2324971, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    ‘be not dismayed’

    In more than forty years I’ve not seen nor sung it.
    Must be in another hymn book to the one we have, which has hymns I used to sing as primary school kiddie (like Rippon’s ‘K’).

  131. Perth Trader
    #2324972, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I HAVE WRITERS BLOCK

  132. H B Bear
    #2324973, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Time for some childproof locks on the sock drawer I think.

  133. B Shaw
    #2324974, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Revenge fantasy??
    What?

  134. memoryvault
    #2324975, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I HAVE WRITERS BLOCK

    SSHHHH!

    Or everybody will want one.

  135. Joe
    #2324976, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Any self-awareness there?

    I try to limit my comments to ideas and to not shoot the messenger as much as I can, but I am only human and to me this is exactly a comment that Johanna would make.

    Here is a suggestion. If you want to criticise Lizzie, stick to the substance of the text and not any implied behaviour. Nothing suggests that you are a narcissist more than you calling someone else a narcissist, projection and all that.

    And always remember; If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing!

  137. B Shaw
    #2324979, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    That’s for you, memoryvault – if you want it

  138. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2324980, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Speaking of innocence, Sultan Knish has an interesting piece on Purim, the festival being celebrated by J-ws worldwide right now.

    Let’s be honest.
    If it ain’t featuring my main man Jesus, this crazy goy don’t give a sh*t.

  139. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2324981, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    It’s a sociopathic mental illness, Arky.

    No it’s not.
    At all.
    It’s just sad.

  140. memoryvault
    #2324982, posted on March 13, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    And always remember; If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing!

    Wot? No more Jello wrestling?
    Half the people reading are only here for the Jello wrestling.

