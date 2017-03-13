Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

Posted on 5:30 pm, March 13, 2017
356 Responses to Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

  1. bystander
    #2325121, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    B Shaw
    #2325105, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Not choosing you, bystander.
    You’re SF

    Bludee hell! That’s a relief.

  2. Rev. Archibald
    #2325122, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Alice Bah Kuhnke

    You made that up.

  3. Chris
    #2325123, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Disclaimer: reader, I married one.
    And she is unbelievable value.

  4. calli
    #2325125, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    The “needler” has read Othello. Iago must be Shakespeare’s least attractive character.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2325129, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    A May 1971 episode of the the brilliant and undeservedly forgotten satirical comic strip ‘Iron Outlaw’ saw Iron Outlaw and Steel Sheila fighting an invasion of Chinese, described buy the eponymous hero of the strip as ‘Flamin’ Boongs!’


    Not completely forgotten.

  6. JC
    #2325132, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    That is so very funny. Already Johanna is polluting the new thread, drowning the blog and she doesn’t even need to be here!

    She mightn’t be here, but you are, you sad dwarf. Some might say fuck off, but I say “me loves you long time, mickie goldcoast”.

  8. Lysander
    #2325136, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Thanks Tom (as always). I would respond but I’m not here anymore.

  9. max
    #2325137, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2324918, posted on March 13, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    Strange place Indonesia.

    6 years for bashing a cop to death. Death penalty for a a bit of smack.

    Yes. This reminded me of something I read recently of another place:

    Lane lists the seven deadly sins in Egypt, and very interesting they are: disobedience to parents, murder, desertion during an expedition against infidels, usury, falsely accusing a woman of adultery, idolatery and the wasting of the property of orphans.

    Incompatible worlds.

  10. Nick
    #2325138, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Keep stirring the Cat pot Lucie, after all it’s what you’ve come for eh?

  11. JC
    #2325140, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Shaw

    Answer this question as honestly as you possibly can.

    What the fuck are you doing here. It’s not as though you add anything new. What’s the point of trolling all day? And I mean all day. Lonely? There are sites that cater to lonely people like you.

  13. Boambee John
    #2325145, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Dr BG,

    And since atheism is a belief system, I support your demand.

  14. memoryvault
    #2325146, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    And can she guarantee they won’t kill/rape/maim/behead any of the locals?

    You’re reading it the wrong way, Gab. When she said they had to be “integrated back into society”, she meant society will have to get used to a bit of killing/raping/maiming/beheading, as the new normal.

    “Integration” is a two-way street, you know.

  15. Gab
    #2325148, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Yes, it’s certainly looking that way, MV.

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325149, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    I assume you are just the person you say you are until you try to sell me something. You shouldn’t bother about it. Just keep on posting. If you really are you, the sheer consistency will wear the paranoia down.

    Well said, Dr. BG. Consistency of persona is what I look for in assessing who is who on this blog. That’s why I believe Johanna is real. She is at least consistent. Compliment there, actually. She’d be OK if she laid off me. Quite a good commenter, as I’ve said before.

    I have been consistent for the six years I’ve been coming here. I can’t be anything else, because that is who I am. I’ve told you all my background and my current circumstances, and youse can all take it, or leave it, from there.

    Gab is consistent, Notafan is consistent, Bruce with his birdies (sweet man) is consistent, Tom is consistent, you can go through the list and the longer people have been here you can see the identity and personality and check for consistency. It’s very important. P is not consistent, nor is B Shaw, nor is the drunk Muzzle guy (yet) who was here yesterday. Dr. BG is consistent (sharp shooter). Ms. Doolittle is very consistent.

    Tracey is consistent, but doesn’t understand much about this blog. Coming here for a bit of info and some commonality and wit framed around centre-left political viewpoints are what it is about. Hence when I talk about my bathroom tiling, I am also making a point about Maronite Christians as immigrants. When I put the word ‘managerial’ seven times in a two-sentence paragraph, I am sending up some dimwit for going spare at me for a spelling typo.

    Literality is the death of wit. Some who comment here are rather short on imaginative understandings.
    Plod, plod, plod on though. There is room for everyone. 😀

  17. B Shaw
    #2325150, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I am not surprised that the Byron Bay woman received such a light sentence.
    They do things differently over there.

  18. Boambee John
    #2325151, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    MV at 2113,

    I suspect the same general theme, but this version had the door being opened to ensure a hit.

  19. Tom
    #2325154, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    What the fuck are you doing here. It’s not as though you add anything new. What’s the point of trolling all day? And I mean all day. Lonely?

    JC, have you noticed Googleory is no longer here as all his energy is required to keep is sock puppets going?

    If he wasn’t a hate-filled sociopath, we’d have some sympathy about his mental illness.

  21. B Shaw
    #2325158, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I want to care –
    that Lizzie has an opinion
    of me
    but
    I can’t
    manage
    any feeling
    at all

  22. memoryvault
    #2325159, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I suspect the same general theme, but this version
    had the door being opened to ensure a hit.

    Yes, we are probably on the same page.

  23. B Shaw
    #2325162, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    What do you think, Mick of GC?
    Has JC come up with any new lines yet? . . . in 4 years or more

    I don’t think so
    Same old, same old?
    Yes 🙂

  24. Nick
    #2325165, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I’d love to be a fly on the wall:

    Merkel under pressure as she jets in for tense talks with Trump over £44BN trade surplus

    DONALD Trump is facing frosty trade talks with Angela Merkel tomorrow when the German Chancellor visits Washington.

  26. Gab
    #2325169, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    DONALD Trump is facing frosty trade talks with Angela Merkel tomorrow when the German Chancellor visits Washington.

    Opinions are not facts.

  27. Des Deskperson
    #2325171, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    “6 years for bashing a cop to death. Death penalty for a a bit of smack.”

    A relative of mine lived and worked in Indonesia, including ‘temping’ in the Indonesian national civil service.

    His immediate reaction to any such apparent disparities in sentencing in Indonesia was invariably, depending on the leniency or severity of the sentence, – ‘someone bribed/forgot to bribe the judge’.

    Although these particular two didn’t seem to have much in the way of resources.

  28. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325173, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    JC, have you noticed Googleory is no longer here as all his energy is required to keep is sock puppets going?

    Yes, indeed. Noted here too. It’s a welcome relief so let’s be thankful for small proxies.

  29. B Shaw
    #2325179, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I wondered about the resources that the convicted pair might have had access to.
    Hard to believe no one put up any money for them.

  30. john constantine
    #2325181, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    The integration of returning rape jihadis to yarragrad means that they will be hero-worshipped every Friday as the fists and hammers of islam at their wahhabi funded melbournibad war-bunkers.

    The returning rape jihadis will be integrated into the social security system, coached at their wahhabi war-bunkers as to how to rip off the system to greatest reward.

    The returning rape jihadis will be integrated into a life of leisure and breeding taxfunded litters of cannon fodder.

    Their andrews government will use them to justify a total surveillance stasi state, because all rape jihadis need total constant monitoring [except for when they are attending wahhabi warbunkers] and it is racist to selectively profile anybody from the general proles.

    A billion dollars in a decade, is that a conservative estimate of the cost of reintegrating the returning rape jihadis?. Makes drone strikes seem cheap.

  31. memoryvault
    #2325183, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Fair shake of the sauce bottle, some of you lot.
    Most of us here are deserving of the odd disparaging remark, including me.
    Perhaps especially me.

    But Bruce of Newcastle is the closest thing to a spiritual soul, a calm centre of tranquility, that this blog has got, or probably ever will have.

    Lay off him. He is our Desiderata.

  32. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325187, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    A much older workout

    My goodness, MV. That woman is cooking her ladybits.
    Sitting like that on a sunbed is not treating your moral centre very well. 😉

  33. B Shaw
    #2325189, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    You people are quite weird.
    “Googleory” could be half-a-dozen characters here!

    Just because the flag doesn’t appear . . . .

  34. B Shaw
    #2325191, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Terrific comment, memoryvault

  35. Zyconoclast
    #2325195, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm


    A much older workout.

    (With humour).

    At least the girls would not have had much trouble with Benty Hill.

  36. P
    #2325198, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    It’s very important. P is not consistent, nor is B Shaw, nor is the drunk Muzzle guy (yet) who was here yesterday.

    MUZH is and has been consistent as long if not longer than you. Don’t mock him.

  37. memoryvault
    #2325203, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Sitting like that on a sunbed is not treating your moral centre very well.

    I was taught compasses worked better if they were warm.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325206, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    A relative of mine lived and worked in Indonesia, including ‘temping’ in the Indonesian national civil service.

    One of the locals has worked in Indonesia for some years. His comment when Scapelle Corby was arrested was that it had been handled in exactly the wrong way. Instead of just quietly negotiating her release (I don’t remember the figure he mentioned) with suitable payments, there was all the story about crooked baggage handlers..

  39. Fisky
    #2325207, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Oh dear. #NeverTrump lunatic Louise Mensch is completely shredded by Andrew Neil. She’s fucking crazy. Why is Murdoch hiring this nut???

    http://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/03/watch-louise-menschs-disastrous-sunday-politics-interview/

  40. srr
    #2325209, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2325066, posted on March 13, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Oh, thanks for the last Jordan Peterson link, srr.

    I agree with him, but he doesn’t mention …

    I’m pretty sure he does, somewhere. 😉

    He has 100’s of hours of videos up now, and whereas I prefer the long full lectures, most seem to like the shorts others put together, which are great for hitting certain points out of the ball park, but usually leave out the careful crafting of the bat with which he does it.

    I only just heard a key point I thought he was missing, just mentioned in an aside as something he was bothered by and planning to working on … it made me very happy to hear him recognise it as problem in need of solving.

  41. Slow&Easy
    #2325215, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    memoryvault
    #2325183, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm
    But Bruce of Newcastle is the closest thing to a spiritual soul, a calm centre of tranquility, that this blog has got, or probably ever will have.

    Lay off him. He is our Desiderata.

    For some there is only black and white, no shades of grey MV.
    I pity them.

  42. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325216, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    But Bruce of Newcastle is the closest thing to a spiritual soul, a calm centre of tranquility, that this blog has got, or probably ever will have.

    Yes. I was so scared I’d throw Bruce off balance I didn’t mention the bird Attapuss caught. It flew straight into his bedroom and then escaped down the hall and into the entrance lobby where got stuck behind the bath in there until it shuddered around on a non-opening window. I had to open the door and gently shove it along with a long handled spider-broom till it flew off, seeming only a little the worse for wear.

    Bother, as Calli might say. There now, I’ve done it. It was a lovely little honeyeater type of bird, very small and cute; pace Bruce, it did escape. Oh, and we don’t normally have a bath located in our entrance lobby. However, anthropologist Mary Douglas did; these Cambridge dons are all the same. It was from her guests being so horrified that she developed her famous theories about dirt ‘simply being matter out of place’: a cross-cultural view of what is ‘clean’ and appropriate and what is not. 🙂

  43. Fisky
    #2325219, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Worth remembering –

    Louise Mensch: My mind is messed up after taking hard drugs

    Just watch her interview with Neil and draw your own conclusions.

  44. john constantine
    #2325223, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    “The South Australian Government has already dangled a sizable carrot to the power market to try to encourage both a new source of electricity generation and a new source of dispatchable renewable energy.

    Last year, it issued a tender for supply of 75 per cent of the Government’s own electricity usage for a new market entrant, and another for the remaining 25 per cent to come from dispatchable renewables (batteries or another storage solution).”

  45. john constantine
    #2325226, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    “Zen Energy, chaired by the Rudd government’s carbon-pricing tsar Ross Garnaut, has been working on plans for a battery storage of up to 150 megawatts (MW) at Port Augusta.

    Lyon Solar wants to build 200-250 MW of large-scale batteries in several projects around the state.”

    They do it because it works –for their own kind.

  46. Tom
    #2325232, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Oh dear. #NeverTrump lunatic Louise Mensch is completely shredded by Andrew Neil.

    I love the way these headless howler monkeys believe they can convince ordinary people they’re not insane. This one is barking mad. Trump Derangement does that. Sad.

  47. B Shaw
    #2325234, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    What a darling is Slow&Easy

    This is cheering.
    I was going to push it to the limit with Gab . . but there’s no need.

    People have spoken up.

  48. Arnost
    #2325236, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Anyone interested in investing in my battery -powered moon rocket program?

    Hey! Get out of my trough… my wind powered submarines come first!

  49. DrBeauGan
    #2325240, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Boambee John
    #2325145, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm
    Dr BG,

    And since atheism is a belief system, I support your demand.

    More of a disbelief system, BJ.

    I posted some relevant thoughts on the Innovation thread. You and I are different kinds of people, don’t worry about it. You are a believer, and one of the things you believe is that everyone else is too.

    You’re wrong about that.

  50. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325252, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    MUZH is and has been consistent as long if not longer than you. Don’t mock him.

    But not yet on this blog, as I said. Jury’s out, and I’m happy to give him a go. In fact, he said something to me while drunk that would normally bring Sinc down in ton-of-bricks expulsion mode, apologized for it within four minutes, I accepted his apology and the matter seemed closed. I see no point in making a fuss about one slip up. I did warn him though of Sinc’s views on maintaining proper protection for Kittehs here.

  51. hzhousewife
    #2325253, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The most amusing thing about the Bali policeman murderers was the rapid change of appearance of the hippie/rasta looking guy to upstanding young English gentleman in a matter of days. So he got some advice. The sentences seem astonishingly light, so I expect some money did change hands.

  52. Fisky
    #2325264, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I love the way these headless howler monkeys believe they can convince ordinary people they’re not insane. This one is barking mad. Trump Derangement does that. Sad.

    I can’t believe she was an MP under Cameron. How did they not spot her obvious mental illness and unfitness for office?

  53. Nick
    #2325266, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Lol housewife, I noted the same. The dreads have gone. Fancy that eh ?

  54. Bruce in WA
    #2325267, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Good sorts at the gym.

    A much older workout.

    (With humour).

    Ahhh, mamm … memories. Note the lady at the 20+-second mark frantically tucking the Norah back in as the camera swings down. 🙂

    Sales of Gillette razors must have gone through the roof that week …

  55. Shy Ted
    #2325269, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Q&A just started. In Adelaide. First question about the decline in manufacturing. Artistic type tells us the arts produces more energy than something or other. I don’t think we need all Mr Musk’ batteries with all that artistic energy. And I’ve changed channels.

  56. Makka
    #2325273, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    And I’ve changed channels.

    Man up, Ted.

  57. Fisky
    #2325274, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Mensch’s latest claim is that Vladimir Putin had Andrew Breitbart murdered in order to replace him at Breitbart.com with Steve Bannon, who would then go onto be Trump’s top strategist.

    Andrew Neil confronted her with this lunacy and her pathetic justification was, “I don’t have any evidence for this, but I do believe it”. OK. Well there goes your credibility as a journalist, you nutball.

  58. B Shaw
    #2325276, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    “kittehs” . . . How do you do the eye-roll thing?

    “proper protection”???
    I recall a bordering-on-obscene comment made to calli by 1234.
    Who objected? Lizzie and one male person. That’s all. That was it!

  59. B Shaw
    #2325283, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    memoryvault, I hope you realise my comment of approval was in response to your support of Bruce.
    Nothing to do with your weird gym link.

  60. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325286, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Re Louise Mensch and hard drugs messing up her mind. What a shock.

    Actually, I told you so. It’s happened to so many friends, family and ‘clients’ of mine (when I was drug counselling). De-glamorizing drugs is step one to solving the problem. Legalising in the sense of an open drug-haunt free-for-all is not the solution. Saying that Marihuana is safe and harmless is also stupid. In some ways it is worse than heroin.

    No more on this from me. Endless debate will ensue, and I am fed up with drug debates. I have one coming up tomorrow with my brother. Copious LSD and MDMA during adolescence on top of Aspberger’s with a long-term daily dose of MJ and two binge drink nites a week has made him really struggle in life.

  61. Makka
    #2325290, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Shut up B Shaw. This isn’t high school and you aren’t a prefect.

  62. Combine Dave
    #2325296, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Mensch’s latest claim is that Vladimir Putin had Andrew Breitbart murdered in order to replace him at Breitbart.com with Steve Bannon, who would then go onto be Trump’s top strategist.

    Trump is President and a left leaning albino hacker is boning P Anderson.

    Seems legit.

  63. Fisky
    #2325302, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Louise Mensch‏Verified account @LouiseMensch 58s59 seconds ago
    More
    Louise Mensch Retweeted The Hill
    Take your Trumpcare and stick it where the Russian collusion don’t shine

    Ummmm, ok.

  64. B Shaw
    #2325303, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    No.
    You can’t say “shut up” on a freedom-of-speech site.

  65. B Shaw
    #2325309, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I’ve tried to find the latest news of our Prime Minister.
    There doesn’t seem to be anything anywhere

  66. DrBeauGan
    #2325314, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    B Shaw
    #2325303, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:25 pm
    No.
    You can’t say “shut up” on a freedom-of-speech site.

    Oh yes you can.

  67. B Shaw
    #2325330, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Well, people let their favourites speak. Don’t they?
    And they tell others to “shut up”

    It’s a matter of choice

    {{shrug}}

  68. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325334, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Who objected? Lizzie and one male person. That’s all. That was it!

    And that was enough, wasn’t it? It stopped him. This is by and large a self-regulating blog where the reins are loose not tight. People speak out, some in support, some against, some drift away till later, most ignore. Common sense and battle weariness combine in the end to let the blog live another day.

    Can you imagine the day of Brexit or the Trump win without the Cat? Nor can I.

  69. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325344, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    You can’t say “shut up” on a freedom-of-speech site.

    That’s mild, compared to some of the epithets bandied about on this site.

  70. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325347, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Oh yes you can.

    As a first or last resort. Certainly. 🙂

  71. DrBeauGan
    #2325349, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    There are only a few unforgivable crimes on this sight and the worst is being boring, BS.

  72. memoryvault
    #2325351, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Nothing to do with your weird gym link.

    Yeah, I’d sort of figured that out, B Shaw.

    Incidentally, that “weird gym link” was from a “family” classified program with a 7.30pm timeslot, back in the good old days before the puritans took over.
    This clip** is from a kids rated program on at 5.00pm, also back in the 70’s.

    .
    ** – Trigger warning: leather-clad men on motor bikes – amongst other things.

  73. B Shaw
    #2325354, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    “shut up”
    It hasn’t worked on you though
    has it, Lizzie? 🙂

  74. srr
    #2325356, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 28m28 minutes ago

    Steve King was completely correct. He has offended all the right people.

    Rep Steve King: ‘We Can’t Restore Our Civilization With Somebody Else’s Babies’

    Republican Congressman Steve King triggered a firestorm Sunday on Twitter after expressing support for leading Dutch candidate Geert Wilders, a fierce critic of the Islamization of the West.

    “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny,” King said. “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

    http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=56410

  75. Motelier
    #2325358, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Just a question from a time poor observer.

    Has B Shaw been posting continuously for over 24 hours?

  76. B Shaw
    #2325359, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    It’s okay, memoryvault 🙂

  77. Bruce in WA
    #2325364, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    At least the girls would not have had much trouble with Benty Hill.

    Highly unlikely that Alfred “Benny” Hill was gay.

  78. Nick
    #2325366, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    There are only a few unforgivable crimes on this sight and the worst is being boring, BS.

    Along with poor spelling :)p

  79. B Shaw
    #2325369, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I’m back at work tomorrow, Motelier person.
    Good news?

    Gee I hope no one is stalking here –
    an important “time-poor observer” wouldn’t, surely

  80. srr
    #2325371, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 26m26 minutes ago

    YourVoice Radio on Fox & Friends!
    Watch on #Periscope: Ginger McQueen (@GingerMcQueen) on Fox & Friends!

    https://www.periscope.tv/w/1gqxvqbXRYOJB

  81. Fisky
    #2325375, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    (((Alex Nowrasteh))) Retweeted
    Torbjörn Isaksson‏ @TorbjrnIsaksson 4h4 hours ago
    More
    Labour force participation rate for foreign-born as high as for Swedish-born! Probably a demographic effect. Still good news.

    Oh dear. The CATO Institute is now retweeting some cheerleader for Sweden’s immigration policy. This is just embarrassing.

    These people obviously do not intend to have any influence at all for at least the next 8 years.

  82. areff
    #2325376, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Iago must be Shakespeare’s least attractive character.

    We’re lucky he didn’t wander into Lear and mate with Regan. The Moors Murderers in doublet and hose.

  83. Motelier
    #2325377, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Gee I hope no one is stalking here –
    an important “time-poor observer” wouldn’t, surely

    LOL

    Just spent couple of hours reading and catching up on the blog.

    Strange you only stick around the open threads

    But not to worry B Shaw, I will treat you just like Jobson Grothe.

    Neither of you have anything important to say.

    And there are no prizes for “highest number of comments” here.

    Though there should be awards for dumbest commenter, dumbest comment, and most annoying.

    You can thank me later.

  86. Infidel Tiger
    #2325380, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Haha!

    Blackouts during the Adele concert in Adelaide!

    This country. This stupid stupid country.

  87. Motelier
    #2325381, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    IT

    was there blackouts?

    Really?

  89. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325383, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    But not to worry B Shaw, I will treat you just like Jobson Grothe.

    Wasn’t Jobson Grothe the dickhead who was forever off to Newtown with a couple of hot chicks, to celebrate whatever, and was told that taking your sisters to Makkas didn’t count?

    There have been some beauties – Numbers vs Popular Front was usually good for a laugh.

  90. Bruce in WA
    #2325386, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Just went over to Bolt where there was some ladies’ front bottom proclaiming a weekend of celebration over the death of the racist Bill Leak. I let fly … much to my shame the language was foul … but by the time I hit “enter”, the whole post was gone. Thanks, Mods.

  91. Motelier
    #2325387, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Wasn’t Jobson Grothe the dickhead who was forever off to Newtown with a couple of hot chicks, to celebrate

    Yes, that was the one, during the last Fed Election.

    Heaps of others have been through here.

    Just good for laughs and sharpening the wit to be used against dumb politicians.

  95. Motelier
    #2325393, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    egg_

    Nothing seems to be going right for the bloke that turned The Wong Chap gay.

    I wonder what he says each morning to the person in the mirror when having a shave.

  97. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325395, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Just went over to Bolt where there was some ladies’ front bottom proclaiming a weekend of celebration over the death of the racist Bill Leak

    Michael Smith News has the full text of Bill Leaks submission, to the Senate inquiry on 18c. Certain parties here, who I won’t dignify with a name, should read it and hang their vooking heads in shame.

    I’m having a few quiet Scotches, and a chuckle over Leaks collection of cartoons. Vale Bill Leak, gone but never, ever forgotten.

  98. egg_
    #2325396, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Nothing seems to be going right for the bloke that turned The Wong Chap gay.

    A ruse, to twist Trumble’s arm?

  99. Fisky
    #2325397, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Razib Khan‏ @razibkhan 8m8 minutes ago
    a lot of stuff re: speech is to ingroups. further-left ppl explaining 2 liberal left than speech restrictions OK. it will be alright… but

    Razib [email protected] 8m8 minutes ago
    when those on the right (like me) see casual discussion of this stuff, one begins to wonder how one can get in on the game. just reality

    Razib Khan‏ @razibkhan 7m7 minutes ago
    the liberal left actually has a really strong prudential argument. but it isn’t salient because it’s a ingroup discussion. ‘we’ r not there

  100. Infidel Tiger
    #2325398, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    I hear Q&A went full retard on Bill Leak.

    Wish he was here to have heard it.

  101. Baldrick
    #2325399, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Blackouts during the Adele concert in Adelaide!

    South Australian number plates – The State of Embarrassment

  102. Motelier
    #2325400, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    South Australian number plates – The State of Embarrassment

    Sorry, couldn’t resist.

    SA-The Dark State.

  103. Old School Conservative
    #2325401, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Hopefully the many people who follow Adele will hear about the concert blackout.
    Sure as hell they won’t get the energy crisis news any other way.

  104. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325402, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Bill Leak ‘racist’

    An audience member has started protesting during a discussion about The Australian’s former editorial cartoonist Bill Leak, who passed away last week aged 61, shouting out: “Bill leak is racist” while the panel were talking.

    The protester continued to yell while the host Tom Ballard tried to tell them they could not hear what she was shouting. She was escorted out.

    “We have people protesting in the room,” said Ballard.

    “We appreciate your passion very much and we understand why you’d want to make a stand at this particular moment. We appreciate you being here honestly but we have to continue on with the discussion and we will have to ask you to head out. We can’t hear you at the moment and people won’t be able to receive the message you’re sending out there … let’s move on.”

    The Oz has a video of the episode, don’t know how to post it.

  105. Motelier
    #2325403, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Sorry

    That should be

    SA-The Dark State

  106. Bruce in WA
    #2325404, posted on March 13, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    An audience member has started protesting during a discussion about The Australian’s former editorial cartoonist Bill Leak, who passed away last week aged 61, shouting out: “Bill leak is racist” while the panel were talking.

    Arsehole!

    That’s it, I’m going to bed. Or I might open a bottle of cab sauv and watch “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” for a while … until my BP goes down.

