Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

Posted on 5:30 pm, March 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

517 Responses to Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Roger
    #2325612, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Smart man, Dr Tim Cooper.

    For a medical doctor he is, still doing a weekly shift at the Adelaide hospital to keep his license last I heard.

  2. C.L.
    #2325614, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:17 am

    So the South Australian premier is now posing as the saviour of power generation, so ruinously run down by the private sector? If you see this lying cretin today, smack him around the head with an unfrozen duck.

  3. Nick
    #2325615, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Thanks for posting the full version Tom. SHY’s ‘articulation’ boils down to ‘when they say mean things, the power fairies go away’.

  4. C.L.
    #2325617, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Still no word on the gay terrorist who bombed the ACL in Canberra.
    Odd, hey?

  5. Roger
    #2325619, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The Adelaide Advertiser yesterday:

    “At 11am on Tuesday, the State Government will unveil its long-awaited and “dramatic” plan for power, which Mr Weatherill says will also set up SA as a global target for new green investments.”

    [Bolding mine.]

  6. Nick
    #2325620, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I hate to keep saying this but it’s important.
    They are not going to “reform” 18c. This is a con; a trick. They want to swap one word for another, placate the burgeoning Bernardi-Hanson faction in the conservative electorate and avoid a media war wih the turds of the ABC ad Fairfax (and all the others).
    What they have decided to do in the last 24 hours is use Bill Leak’s death to fig-leaf the con.

    I think we realise this C.L. Their effrontery in the face of what will be, a capitulation to the Left, is gobsmacking.

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2325621, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:22 am

    feelthebern
    #2325586, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:46 am
    Zyconoclast…that is all kinds of wrong.

    Which bit?
    The emitting on the ground or being smote (?) by the Lord

  8. Nick
    #2325623, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Roger, I’m surprised that neither Bolt nor other commentators on TV have shown the Simpsons’ monorail episode with reference to such statements.

  9. John64
    #2325624, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Mr Weatherill says will also set up SA as a global target for new green investments.

    Translation: The stampede of renewaball energy rent seekers as it descends upon Adelaide will sound like the thunder of the hooves of the approaching cavalry.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2325625, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

    At 11am on Tuesday, the State Government will unveil its long-awaited and “dramatic” plan for power

    Renaming the state South Venezuela?

  11. stackja
    #2325626, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

    C.L. Kel Richards and Lyle ACL.

  12. Roger
    #2325627, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

    “Mr Weatherill conceded that major damage had been done to the state’s reputation since the statewide blackout in September, a result he put down to Mr Turnbull’s savage criticism of SA’s renewables policy.”

    The wind doesn’t blow or it blows too hard, but it’s all Maladroit’s fault regardless.

    Are South Australians buying this? Anyone?

  13. stackja
    #2325629, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

    MT 18c like ALP BS. Only seeming.

  14. Nick
    #2325630, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

    At 11am on Tuesday, the State Government will unveil its long-awaited and “dramatic” plan for power

    I can’t wait for the inevitable announcement of the ‘other, other plan’.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2325632, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I offer to permanently fix Sth Australias power problems.

  16. Tom
    #2325633, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    So Trumball is going to pretend to “reform” 18C and, in the meantime, get whatever political mileage he can from Leak’s death:

    A public memorial service will be held on Friday afternoon for The Australian’s cartoonist Bill Leak, who died suddenly last week.

    Malcolm Turnbull, whose portrait by Leak was the People’s Choice at the Archibald Prize exhibition in 1994, will attend and speak at the event to be held in Sydney. Details of the venue will be announced shortly. Heartfelt tributes have flowed in over the weekend for Leak, whose family will hold a private cremation service.

    Sickening.

  17. Zyconoclast
    #2325634, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Calli,
    I knew the reason for Onan’s death, I just find it amazing that the Lord had time to do the smoting.

    Plenty of present day wankers surviving their ‘crime’

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *