Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
Smart man, Dr Tim Cooper.
For a medical doctor he is, still doing a weekly shift at the Adelaide hospital to keep his license last I heard.
So the South Australian premier is now posing as the saviour of power generation, so ruinously run down by the private sector? If you see this lying cretin today, smack him around the head with an unfrozen duck.
Thanks for posting the full version Tom. SHY’s ‘articulation’ boils down to ‘when they say mean things, the power fairies go away’.
Still no word on the gay terrorist who bombed the ACL in Canberra.
Odd, hey?
The Adelaide Advertiser yesterday:
“At 11am on Tuesday, the State Government will unveil its long-awaited and “dramatic” plan for power, which Mr Weatherill says will also set up SA as a global target for new green investments.”
[Bolding mine.]
I think we realise this C.L. Their effrontery in the face of what will be, a capitulation to the Left, is gobsmacking.
feelthebern
#2325586, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:46 am
Zyconoclast…that is all kinds of wrong.
Which bit?
The emitting on the ground or being smote (?) by the Lord
Roger, I’m surprised that neither Bolt nor other commentators on TV have shown the Simpsons’ monorail episode with reference to such statements.
Translation: The stampede of renewaball energy rent seekers as it descends upon Adelaide will sound like the thunder of the hooves of the approaching cavalry.
Renaming the state South Venezuela?
C.L. Kel Richards and Lyle ACL.
“Mr Weatherill conceded that major damage had been done to the state’s reputation since the statewide blackout in September, a result he put down to Mr Turnbull’s savage criticism of SA’s renewables policy.”
The wind doesn’t blow or it blows too hard, but it’s all Maladroit’s fault regardless.
Are South Australians buying this? Anyone?
MT 18c like ALP BS. Only seeming.
I can’t wait for the inevitable announcement of the ‘other, other plan’.
I offer to permanently fix Sth Australias power problems.
So Trumball is going to pretend to “reform” 18C and, in the meantime, get whatever political mileage he can from Leak’s death:
Sickening.
Calli,
I knew the reason for Onan’s death, I just find it amazing that the Lord had time to do the smoting.
Plenty of present day wankers surviving their ‘crime’