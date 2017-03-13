Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

  1. Tom
    #2325946, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Leo G, the Liars lunatic running mainland Tasmania into the ground is Jihad Jay. Dickhead Dan is the Liars lunatic running the CFMEU Caliphate of Victoriastan into the ground. Ta.

  2. Mother Lode
    #2325947, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Actually, there’s a complete one of these units (capacity unknown) sitting next door to the Queensland Nickel Refinery (QNI) up out of Townsville. It’s probably redundant now that QNI has closed down. Weatherill could possibly pick it up cheap.

    I remember hearing about a mine in PNG that was going to buy a used nuclear submarine, moor it in place, and use the nuclear plant to produce power for the mine.

    Kind of ironic that Australia still eschews nuclear powered submarines so SA can build diesel ones.

    That could be the saving grace, thought. The SA subs will probably not be sea worthy anyway, so they will run extension cords to the SA grid. Being property of the Defence department the whole country will be paying for them while docked anyway: It will be another subsidy!

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2325948, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Always good to read John Comnenus’s thoughts. I’ll peruse them in more detail when I can.
    Gotta go.

  4. Rabz
    #2325949, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Like Bird, but without the brains and talent. It’s rather like that book ‘Sibyl’ about nineteen different personalities.

    LOL. To paraphrase that hippie deadsh*t, Jon Schumann, “only nineteen”?

  5. memoryvault
    #2325950, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Culturalists are focused on things like free speech, excessive immigration, multiculturalism, the power of the ABC, Lefty education curriculum, excessive welfare, foreign and military policy etc.

    Economic rationalists are not too wound up about most cultural issues. They focus on less government, fewer trade barriers, fewer rent seekers, less government, less regulation, lower taxes and spending, balanced budgets, less or no debt and responsible economic management.

    Oh please. Surely there is no one here naive enough to believe anybody in the current Liberal Party falls into either of these two groupings. The only “split” in the Libs today is between those who believe they will be able to maintain their snouts in the political trough after the next election, and those who are already lining up another trough.

  6. Senile Old Guy
    #2325951, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Please. Abbott won in a landslide with a slogan of ‘It’s a spending problem, not a revenue problem.’

    However, as you said, once he got into power he couldn’t sell it, for a number of reasons. The subsequent election, saw seats such as Lindsay, flip from the Libs to the ALP.

    The campaign run by Turnbull with a delcon protest vote.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325953, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Anybody remember the name of the British Labour politician who brought in a top tax rate of 90% and said that “The rich would be taxed until their eyes bled?” I think it was Harold Wilson?

  9. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2325954, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    The insane rantings of Weatherill are what you get in the (effectively) absolute power scenario. Protected by gerrymander, a bloated public service and Commonwealth candy, peak stupid was inevitable.

    The government will legislate to empower the state’s energy minister to override the national electricity market, allowing the minister to direct generators to supply extra power when he deems it necessary “in the interests of South Australians”.

    Correct response by the Commonwealth: Federal special purpose grants of $151M in 2016-17 will be reduced to zero in 2017-18. A prime opportunity to eighty-six the subs too and turn the screws hard. But that won’t happen because Chrissy Pyne.

    Retailers will be required to source around 36 per cent of their energy from dispatchable South Australian generators rather than relying on interconnection.

    Yes. Distorting supply is always the answer! Only SA electrons are good enough for South Australians! Add a generous dose of cognitive dissonance:

    A new royalty return scheme will give 10 per cent of royalties to land owners who allow new gas production on their land.

    The government pledged the move would combat projected national gas shortfall and lower prices by increasing supply and competition.

    The concept of landholder property rights has been debated at length here, but that isn’t what he means. Ownership is and will remain vested in the Crown. What the socialist prick giveth, the socialist prick may taketh away. Supply and competition will continue to be regulated.

    “A country like ours, rich in resources, to facing an energy crisis is a disgrace,” the Premier said,

    No shit Sherlock. You own it.

    Mr Weatherill said there had been “extraordinary ideological attacks” on renewable energy, which South Australia has embraced with a more than 40 per cent mix of wind and solar generation, but no coal-fired power generation of its own.

    No there has not. There has been rational evidence based criticism of renewable energy subsidies, subsidies ultimately funded by the tax payers of the states bordering them to the west and the east. Furthermore Jay, you willfully destroyed your remaining coal generation assets, valuable infrastructure laid to waste to assuage your loony green religion. The video of Port Augusta is reminiscent of the The Buddhas of Bamiyan and Palmyra. Cultural genocide committed by a deranged despot.

    In a properly ordered society, the SA Premier and most of his cabinet would have copped the Benito finale by now.

  10. feelthebern
    #2325955, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Some people shouldn’t drink until after breakfast.

  11. C.L.
    #2325956, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    So the economic “rationalists” believe speech restrictions, excessive immigration, multiculturalism, the power of the ABC, lefty education curricula and excessive welfare are compatible with “less government”?

  12. Eddystone
    #2325957, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Harrison said, “‘Taxman‘ was when I first realised that even though we had started earning money, we were actually giving most of it away in taxes. It was and still is typical.”[6] As their earnings placed them in the top tax bracket in the United Kingdom, the Beatles were liable to a 95% supertax introduced by Harold Wilson’s Labour government (hence the lyrics “There’s one for you, nineteen for me”, referring to the pre-decimal pound sterling which consisted of twenty shillings).

  13. Roger
    #2325958, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I think it was Harold Wilson?

    The highest tax rate under Wilson was 98%, prompting “Taxman” from The Beatles (1966).

  14. feelthebern
    #2325960, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    The highest tax rate under Wilson was 98%, prompting “Taxman” from The Beatles (1966).

    The Greens endorse this tax rate.

  15. stackja
    #2325961, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    feelthebern – coffee?

  16. feelthebern
    #2325962, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm

  17. stackja
    #2325963, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    JW BS like BS and RGR. Voters?

  18. H B Bear
    #2325964, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    The highest tax rate under Wilson was 98%, prompting “Taxman” from The Beatles (1966).

    The wombat molesters in Treasury would still describe that as a potential 2% saving.

  19. B Shaw
    #2325965, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:10 pm

  20. feelthebern
    #2325966, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

  21. Marcus
    #2325967, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    In their blind rush to announce WA Labor as landslide victors – and Hanson as a flop – following the WA election, the leftist media has completely missed or deceptively ignored one crucial thing: the upper house results!

    https://themarcusreview.com/2017/03/14/not-so-fast-mark/

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325970, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    The Greens endorse this tax rate.

    It wouldn’t surprise me – any party that wants to bring back death duties would be so unfathomably moronic as to suggest such a top tax rate – and then they’d stand, thumb in bum, mind in neutral,and wonder why all the big boys went off – shore. Wasn’t that what Harold Wilson found?

  24. Gab
    #2325972, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    However, as you said, once he got into power he couldn’t sell it, for a number of reasons.

    And just one of those reasons being he didn’t believe it himself. Or he was too afraid to sell it because he knew it would cost him votes. Either way is a recipe for failure.

  25. Des Deskperson
    #2325973, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    “To paraphrase that hippie deadsh*t, Jon Schumann, “only nineteen”?”

    Rabz, Schumann is currently on tour:

    https://www.facebook.com/John-Schumann-The-Vagabond-Crew-21370556006/

    Venues include the Harmonie German Club, Canberra, Puckapunyl and the Grenfell Country Club

  26. johanna
    #2325974, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    is at risk of sexual predators. I am very well aware of that fact, from personal experience as a runaway child, who luckily managed to fend for herself.

    Is there any topic we can discuss here which isn’t all about our resident polymath who also has a great bod and a rich husband?

  28. B Shaw
  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2325977, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I see the Scots want to vote to detach themselves from the Brits (or at least this character Nicholas Urging wants to, whoever he is).
    Keep votin’ laddie, until ye get it right.
    The agenda is clear from the EU.
    They cannot push the voteherds across the English Channel very easily, so they desperately want an EU land border with England to fuck them over.
    However, Hadrian’s wall will be a lot easier to re-build than Trumps wall.

  30. jupes
    #2325978, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    The insane rantings of Weatherill are what you get in the (effectively) absolute power scenario. Protected by gerrymander, a bloated public service and Commonwealth candy, peak stupid was inevitable.

    General consensus is that Pauline Hanson gets herself into trouble when she talks about loopy stuff such as the anti-vax idiocy.

    This is true, however when it comes to the really loopy stuff such as ‘saving the planet’ from CO2 and a non-discriminatory immigration policy that invites our enemies to live among us, then Hanson is the sanest politician in parliament.

    We have elected morons.

  31. JC
    #2325979, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Is there any topic we can discuss here which isn’t all about our resident polymath who also has a great bod and a rich husband?

    Well yes we can, as a matter of fact.

    We can discuss the warthog giving us solid gold introduction to Neil Armfield and last evening we all found out he’s a stark raving leftwing loon with a really strange stare… I’m calling it the Adelaide stare.

    I wonder if the aryan princess was aware of the Adelaide gaze.

  32. Nick
    #2325980, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Lucie, as you’ve stated, you’re here to solely stir the pot and to create mischief. Deal with this reality and the consequences associated with it.

  33. stackja
    #2325981, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Canberra co-respondents. Should not drink.

  34. Tom
    #2325982, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Paywallian:

    WA Nationals leader Brendon Grylls, the former farmer who made Colin Barnett premier after the 2008 state election resulted in a hung parliament, has lost his seat in parliament.

    Mr Grylls has today conceded defeat to Labor in Pilbara, the northern seat that takes in WA’s main iron ore mines.

    Mr Grylls went to this election with a bold plan to tax iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP an extra $7.2 billion over four years.

    The miners launched an advertising campaign against Mr Grylls’ plan, claiming it would make Australia uncompetitive and cost thousands of jobs.

    Mr Grylls agreed to form government with the Liberals eight and a half years ago on condition that 25 per cent of the state’s mining royalties were spent on regional projects. Overall, more than $6 billion in royalties was directed to country towns for infrastructure projects such as recreation centres and other programs across the arts, youth and indigenous affairs.

    According to the ABC election website, Mr Grylls has suffered a 13.5 per cent swing against him and lost the seat to Labor’s Kevin Michel. The Nationals may also lose Kalgoorlie.

  35. dover_beach
    #2325983, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    So the economic “rationalists” believe speech restrictions, excessive immigration, multiculturalism, the power of the ABC, lefty education curricula and excessive welfare are compatible with “less government”?

    It’s worked a treat so far.

  36. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2325984, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Harold Wilson, not content with having blown up his own government the first time with stupid policy, doubled down on the second dig.

    Wikipedia:

    Across his two periods in office, Wilson presided over significant increases in the overall tax burden in the UK. In 1974, three weeks after forming a new government, Wilson’s new chancellor Denis Healey partially reversed the 1971 reduction in the top rate of tax from 90% to 75%, increasing it to 83% in his first budget, which came into law in April 1974. This applied to incomes over £20,000 (equivalent to £187,970 in 2015),[31], and combined with a 15% surcharge on ‘un-earned’ income (investments and dividends) could add to a 98% marginal rate of personal income tax. In 1974, as many as 750,000 people were liable to pay the top-rate of income tax.[32] Labour’s identification with high tax rates was to prove one of the issues that helped the Conservative Party under Margaret Thatcher and John Major dominate British politics during the 1980s and early-to-mid-1990s.

    Welcome to Annexia.

  37. B Shaw
    #2325986, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

  38. calli
    #2325987, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Sorry, Bern.

    I missed my fig-leaf asterisk on the rude “w” word.

    And on a family blog, too. 😔

  39. JC
    #2325988, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    From the transcript last night on Q&A

    Neil Armfield.. Johanna’s handbag

    I think it is very clear that there is across the world a movement based on fear where there is an absolute… targeting of difference and of the other. It happens to be particularly Muslims in… under Trump’s horrific beginning as president of America. The flag is being waved in Australia and has been waved for some time. The kind of xenophobic terror of the movement of people in this country is equally disturbing and the kind of energy with which both parties have supported this, the basically… inhuman decisions in our name, I find gives me great shame as an Australian.
    The… Of course…of course borders have to be defended. But I’d like to think that one of the actions of the arts is to open up a discussion where people listen to each other and we’re all made richer by this conversation, by what Ursula just called empathy, this sense of, you know… Someone was talking the other day about if you see a child walking towards a hole in the ground, everyone’s impulse is to go and stop that child from falling into that well. What has happened to our humanity that, across the world, people are deciding that… millions of children, millions of people in despair, in terrible, impoverished and broken situations, who are fleeing countries because of the impossibility of living there, often because of wars that we have participated in or that America has participated in. How do we not embrace that responsibility?

    This was uttered by the person, the Aryan princess sold here as a sane, moderate voice of reason.

  40. Gab
    #2325989, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Mr Grylls went to this election with a bold plan to tax iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP an extra $7.2 billion over four years.

    Solid effort, Mr Grylls because taxing our way to prosperity has always been the answer.

    idiot Nationals/Liberals.

  41. Zyconoclast
    #2325990, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    John Comnenus
    #2325908, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Good work.

  42. B Shaw
    #2325991, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

  43. Tom
    #2325993, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Like all ideas supported by the left, flying to Cuba was such a romantic idea. But it turns out authoritarian Third World communist shitholes are no place for sightseeing:

    When the US and Cuba struck an agreement to allow nonstop flights between the two countries a year ago, the floodgates opened as multiple US airlines requested dozens of routes to the island nation. It was clear, even at the time, that the supply of flights could very well outstrip the demand, something that’s now proven to be the case, as both American Airlines and JetBlue have cut back service over the last few months.

    Now, two carriers have taken things even further, announcing the suspension of all service from the US to Cuba. Silver Airways, which had planned nine routes in total to various Cuban cities, will instead discontinue all flights as of April 22. Additionally, Frontier will end its service from Miami to Havana on June 4. Both carriers cited overcapacity as reasons for their decision, with Frontier also alluding to a lack of demand.

  44. B Shaw
  45. Slow&Easy
    #2325995, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    johanna
    #2325974, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    is at risk of sexual predators. I am very well aware of that fact, from personal experience as a runaway child, who luckily managed to fend for herself.

    Is there any topic we can discuss here which isn’t all about our resident polymath who also has a great bod and a rich husband?

    Evidently not.
    I maybe clumsy and flippant expressing myself at times but i really wanted to help her when saying that pointing to personal experiences real or imagined are not always a good addition to the story.

    In that case it was not needed or neccessary only detracted from her story.
    In other cases personal experiences are a must like when talking about travels or work.

    But she and her official bodyguard Gab, took offence instantly.

  46. Gab
    #2325996, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Scroll, Nick, just scroll. Nothing they hate more than being ignored 🙂

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325997, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Harold Wilson, not content with having blown up his own government the first time with stupid policy, doubled down on the second dig.

    Thanks for that reference, Empire. Denis Healey – the bright spark who cancelled TSR – 2, announced that the Royal Air Force would buy F -111’s and cancelled that purchase, too.

  48. B Shaw
  49. thefrolickingmole
    #2325999, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

  50. Riccardo Bosi
    #2326000, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    The Smartest Man in the Room – A Farce in One Act

    Malcolm Turnbull: There it is!

    Advisor: No, Prime Minister, that’s a hole in the ground.

  51. B Shaw
  52. Zyconoclast
    #2326003, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Dan the Victoriastan Man is jealous and wants some of his energy limelight back.

    Energy security fears trigger action on power supply
    Brian Robins, Josh Gordon
    Published: March 14, 2017 – 8:18AM

    Premier Daniel Andrews is promising to keep Victoria’s electricity supply “as affordable, resilient and secure” as possible, amid warnings that households are being dudded by power retailers fattening their profits.
    With the government under political pressure over power prices and energy security, the Premier has appointed himself chair of a new cabinet taskforce – which will meet for the first time on Tuesday – as part of a push to keep power supplies as cheap and reliable as possible.

    The taskforce’s first meeting coincides with a report by the Grattan Institute that claims competition in electricity retailing has failed to deliver what was promised: lower prices for consumers.

    Nowhere has this failure been worse than in Victoria, “the state with the most retailers and the longest experience of deregulation”, the report says.

    Its authors, Tony Wood and David Blowers, estimate that Victorians would save $250 million a year if the profit margin of electricity retailers was the same as for other retail businesses.

    Household electricity bills have doubled in the past decade, partly because of heavy investment in the electricity grid in state’s such as NSW.

    “But the steep price rise in Victoria is unjustified because, unlike NSW and Queensland, it has not had to cover major new investment in poles and wires,” the report says.

    Not only are households paying more than they need to, but the way energy retailers advertise their discounts is at best confusing and at worst misleading, and even if a household takes advantage of a discount, it may end up paying much higher prices when the discount period expires, Mr Wood said.

    In the UK, criticism of the confusing array of market offers prompted the industry regulator there to force power companies to simplify their offers, which resulted in the lowest price offers disappearing, Mr Wood said.

    The chairman of the Essential Services Commission in Victoria, Dr Ron Ben-David has warned for years now of the fact that electricity prices in Victoria had moved higher in tandem with other states, with the profit margin expanding to as much as four times that of NSW or Queensland retailers.

    “Either competition is not effective or retailers are extracting economic rent,” Mr Ben-David said in a speech as long ago as 2013.

    “Victoria may have the most competitive market … but is it efficient?”

    Among other things, the committee – which will also include Special Minister of State Gavin Jennings, Treasurer Tim Pallas, Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio and Industry Minister Wade Noonan – wants to maintain Victoria’s base load energy capacity as it moves away from brown coal as its chief energy source.

    Mr Andrews said a mature debate about energy security was needed.

    “Our focus is on keeping Victoria’s diverse energy system as affordable, resilient and secure as possible, particularly during peak periods and extreme weather events,” he said.

    It is believed that Victoria could be set to follow South Australia’s lead on large-scale solar power generation, with an investigation of battery storage to shore up the state’s base-load power capacity, providing a buffer against periods of extreme demand.

    “We may yet see fairer prices,” the Grattan Institute report says.

    “We may yet see innovation. But if not, government will have no choice but to return to price regulation.”

    Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo: AP

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, above, on Sunday to talk about battery storage as a solution to what some see as a looming energy security crisis.

    Mr Musk has boasted he can provide South Australia with sufficient battery storage to solve the state’s energy problems within 100 days, or it will be free.

    South Australia has been dogged by a number of blackouts in recent months, sparking debate about whether a push towards renewable energy, particularly wind, has been to blame.

    Victoria remains heavily reliant on Latrobe Valley brown coal for its energy, but the Andrews government has set a target to generate 25 per cent of the state’s electricity using renewable energy by 2020, and 40 per cent by 2025.

    This story was found at: http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/energy-security-fears-trigger-action-on-power-supply-20170313-gux1e1.html

  53. cohenite
    #2326005, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    thefrolickingmole

    #2325932, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    On the mangroves…
    Anyone spot the glaring deviation from the accepted mantra?
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/14/gulf-of-carpentarias-record-mangrove-dieback-is-a-case-study-of-extremes
    Gulf of Carpentaria’s record mangrove dieback is a case study of extremes
    Our investigation shows a combination of extreme temperatures, drought and lower sea levels caused the 2015-16 event

    Lol; but then alarmism has never been about consistency; it is a catch-all bogeyman concept to frighten children, dogs, snowflakes and politicians. Some alarmist once said that it doesn’t matter if it’s warmer, colder, wetter, drier, it’s all global warming and it’s bad.

  54. Gab
    #2326006, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Premier Daniel Andrews is promising to keep Victoria’s electricity supply “as affordable, resilient and secure” as possible, amid warnings that households are being dudded by power retailers fattening their profits.

    Ummm, retailers and distributors have to go through an onerous process to submit and provide justification for any price increases to the AER, a government body. So in effect, the state decides on prices increases and they are the ones to blame. Dan Andrews may or may not understand this.

  55. Fisky
    #2326007, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    (((Alex Nowrasteh)))
    @AlexNowrasteh
    New Cato research: “Immigrants Assimilate into the Political Mainstream” object.cato.org/sites/cato.org…
    4:08 PM – 13 Mar 2017

    Ummm, try the grandchildren of immigrants assimilate into the political mainstream. At best.

    Why do CATO keep publishing this garbage? They overthink way too much and end up with stuff that is completely at odds with reality.

  56. Ragu
    #2326008, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    This was uttered by the person, the Aryan princess sold here as a sane, moderate voice of reason.

    Got a link for that?

  57. memoryvault
    #2326009, posted on March 14, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    And now the pieces come together:

    The plan would involve building, owning and operating a $360 million, 250-megawatt gas-fired plant to provide power grid stability and for emergency power needs.

    The private sector would build Australia’s largest battery before next summer, with a 100MW output, Mr Weatherill told a news conference.

    and

    Mr Musk tweeted back, vowing to build it within 100 days, “or it is free”.

    But it was his subsequent offer to almost halve his price, in response to Mr Cannon-Brookes’ request for “mates rates”, that has captured the imaginations and wallets of high-net worth individuals, superannuation funds and other investors, who have showered Mr Cannon-Brookes with offers of funding.

    So, we’re gunna have a great big battery, funded by industry super funds, at “mates rates”. Presumably the “mates” will then get to build the gas power station, presumably also at “mates rates”.

    Wonthaggi Mark II, here we come.

