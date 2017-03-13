Liberty Quote
The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others. His own good, either physical or moral, is not sufficient warrant.— J. S. Mill
-
-
Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
807 Responses to Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
Leo G, the Liars lunatic running mainland Tasmania into the ground is Jihad Jay. Dickhead Dan is the Liars lunatic running the CFMEU Caliphate of Victoriastan into the ground. Ta.
I remember hearing about a mine in PNG that was going to buy a used nuclear submarine, moor it in place, and use the nuclear plant to produce power for the mine.
Kind of ironic that Australia still eschews nuclear powered submarines so SA can build diesel ones.
That could be the saving grace, thought. The SA subs will probably not be sea worthy anyway, so they will run extension cords to the SA grid. Being property of the Defence department the whole country will be paying for them while docked anyway: It will be another subsidy!
Always good to read John Comnenus’s thoughts. I’ll peruse them in more detail when I can.
Gotta go.
LOL. To paraphrase that hippie deadsh*t, Jon Schumann, “only nineteen”?
Oh please. Surely there is no one here naive enough to believe anybody in the current Liberal Party falls into either of these two groupings. The only “split” in the Libs today is between those who believe they will be able to maintain their snouts in the political trough after the next election, and those who are already lining up another trough.
The campaign run by Turnbull with a delcon protest vote.
And it’s off.
Anybody remember the name of the British Labour politician who brought in a top tax rate of 90% and said that “The rich would be taxed until their eyes bled?” I think it was Harold Wilson?
The insane rantings of Weatherill are what you get in the (effectively) absolute power scenario. Protected by gerrymander, a bloated public service and Commonwealth candy, peak stupid was inevitable.
Correct response by the Commonwealth: Federal special purpose grants of $151M in 2016-17 will be reduced to zero in 2017-18. A prime opportunity to eighty-six the subs too and turn the screws hard. But that won’t happen because Chrissy Pyne.
Yes. Distorting supply is always the answer! Only SA electrons are good enough for South Australians! Add a generous dose of cognitive dissonance:
The concept of landholder property rights has been debated at length here, but that isn’t what he means. Ownership is and will remain vested in the Crown. What the socialist prick giveth, the socialist prick may taketh away. Supply and competition will continue to be regulated.
No shit Sherlock. You own it.
No there has not. There has been rational evidence based criticism of renewable energy subsidies, subsidies ultimately funded by the tax payers of the states bordering them to the west and the east. Furthermore Jay, you willfully destroyed your remaining coal generation assets, valuable infrastructure laid to waste to assuage your loony green religion. The video of Port Augusta is reminiscent of the The Buddhas of Bamiyan and Palmyra. Cultural genocide committed by a deranged despot.
In a properly ordered society, the SA Premier and most of his cabinet would have copped the Benito finale by now.
Some people shouldn’t drink until after breakfast.
So the economic “rationalists” believe speech restrictions, excessive immigration, multiculturalism, the power of the ABC, lefty education curricula and excessive welfare are compatible with “less government”?
I think it was Harold Wilson?
The highest tax rate under Wilson was 98%, prompting “Taxman” from The Beatles (1966).
The highest tax rate under Wilson was 98%, prompting “Taxman” from The Beatles (1966).
The Greens endorse this tax rate.
The wombat molesters in Treasury would still describe that as a potential 2% saving.
In their blind rush to announce WA Labor as landslide victors – and Hanson as a flop – following the WA election, the leftist media has completely missed or deceptively ignored one crucial thing: the upper house results!
https://themarcusreview.com/2017/03/14/not-so-fast-mark/
Well well. Look what Breitbart is publishing now. This healthcare debacle is increasingly looking like Steve Bannon is setting up Paul Ryan.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/13/exclusive-audio-emerges-of-when-paul-ryan-abandoned-donald-trump-i-am-not-going-to-defend-donald-trump-not-now-not-in-the-future/
It wouldn’t surprise me – any party that wants to bring back death duties would be so unfathomably moronic as to suggest such a top tax rate – and then they’d stand, thumb in bum, mind in neutral,and wonder why all the big boys went off – shore. Wasn’t that what Harold Wilson found?
And just one of those reasons being he didn’t believe it himself. Or he was too afraid to sell it because he knew it would cost him votes. Either way is a recipe for failure.
“To paraphrase that hippie deadsh*t, Jon Schumann, “only nineteen”?”
Rabz, Schumann is currently on tour:
https://www.facebook.com/John-Schumann-The-Vagabond-Crew-21370556006/
Venues include the Harmonie German Club, Canberra, Puckapunyl and the Grenfell Country Club
Is there any topic we can discuss here which isn’t all about our resident polymath who also has a great bod and a rich husband?
I see the Scots want to vote to detach themselves from the Brits (or at least this character Nicholas Urging wants to, whoever he is).
Keep votin’ laddie, until ye get it right.
The agenda is clear from the EU.
They cannot push the voteherds across the English Channel very easily, so they desperately want an EU land border with England to fuck them over.
However, Hadrian’s wall will be a lot easier to re-build than Trumps wall.
General consensus is that Pauline Hanson gets herself into trouble when she talks about loopy stuff such as the anti-vax idiocy.
This is true, however when it comes to the really loopy stuff such as ‘saving the planet’ from CO2 and a non-discriminatory immigration policy that invites our enemies to live among us, then Hanson is the sanest politician in parliament.
We have elected morons.
Lucie, as you’ve stated, you’re here to solely stir the pot and to create mischief. Deal with this reality and the consequences associated with it.
Canberra co-respondents. Should not drink.
Paywallian:
WA Nationals leader Brendon Grylls, the former farmer who made Colin Barnett premier after the 2008 state election resulted in a hung parliament, has lost his seat in parliament.
Mr Grylls has today conceded defeat to Labor in Pilbara, the northern seat that takes in WA’s main iron ore mines.
Mr Grylls went to this election with a bold plan to tax iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP an extra $7.2 billion over four years.
The miners launched an advertising campaign against Mr Grylls’ plan, claiming it would make Australia uncompetitive and cost thousands of jobs.
Mr Grylls agreed to form government with the Liberals eight and a half years ago on condition that 25 per cent of the state’s mining royalties were spent on regional projects. Overall, more than $6 billion in royalties was directed to country towns for infrastructure projects such as recreation centres and other programs across the arts, youth and indigenous affairs.
According to the ABC election website, Mr Grylls has suffered a 13.5 per cent swing against him and lost the seat to Labor’s Kevin Michel. The Nationals may also lose Kalgoorlie.
Harold Wilson, not content with having blown up his own government the first time with stupid policy, doubled down on the second dig.
Wikipedia:
Welcome to Annexia.
From the transcript last night on Q&A
Neil Armfield.. Johanna’s handbag
This was uttered by the person, the Aryan princess sold here as a sane, moderate voice of reason.
Solid effort, Mr Grylls because taxing our way to prosperity has always been the answer.
idiot Nationals/Liberals.
John Comnenus
#2325908, posted on March 14, 2017 at 1:32 pm
Good work.
Like all ideas supported by the left, flying to Cuba was such a romantic idea. But it turns out authoritarian Third World communist shitholes are no place for sightseeing:
Thanks for that reference, Empire. Denis Healey – the bright spark who cancelled TSR – 2, announced that the Royal Air Force would buy F -111’s and cancelled that purchase, too.
The Smartest Man in the Room – A Farce in One Act
Malcolm Turnbull: There it is!
Advisor: No, Prime Minister, that’s a hole in the ground.
Dan the Victoriastan Man is jealous and wants some of his energy limelight back.
Energy security fears trigger action on power supply
Brian Robins, Josh Gordon
Published: March 14, 2017 – 8:18AM
Premier Daniel Andrews is promising to keep Victoria’s electricity supply “as affordable, resilient and secure” as possible, amid warnings that households are being dudded by power retailers fattening their profits.
With the government under political pressure over power prices and energy security, the Premier has appointed himself chair of a new cabinet taskforce – which will meet for the first time on Tuesday – as part of a push to keep power supplies as cheap and reliable as possible.
The taskforce’s first meeting coincides with a report by the Grattan Institute that claims competition in electricity retailing has failed to deliver what was promised: lower prices for consumers.
Nowhere has this failure been worse than in Victoria, “the state with the most retailers and the longest experience of deregulation”, the report says.
Its authors, Tony Wood and David Blowers, estimate that Victorians would save $250 million a year if the profit margin of electricity retailers was the same as for other retail businesses.
Household electricity bills have doubled in the past decade, partly because of heavy investment in the electricity grid in state’s such as NSW.
“But the steep price rise in Victoria is unjustified because, unlike NSW and Queensland, it has not had to cover major new investment in poles and wires,” the report says.
Not only are households paying more than they need to, but the way energy retailers advertise their discounts is at best confusing and at worst misleading, and even if a household takes advantage of a discount, it may end up paying much higher prices when the discount period expires, Mr Wood said.
In the UK, criticism of the confusing array of market offers prompted the industry regulator there to force power companies to simplify their offers, which resulted in the lowest price offers disappearing, Mr Wood said.
The chairman of the Essential Services Commission in Victoria, Dr Ron Ben-David has warned for years now of the fact that electricity prices in Victoria had moved higher in tandem with other states, with the profit margin expanding to as much as four times that of NSW or Queensland retailers.
“Either competition is not effective or retailers are extracting economic rent,” Mr Ben-David said in a speech as long ago as 2013.
“Victoria may have the most competitive market … but is it efficient?”
Among other things, the committee – which will also include Special Minister of State Gavin Jennings, Treasurer Tim Pallas, Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio and Industry Minister Wade Noonan – wants to maintain Victoria’s base load energy capacity as it moves away from brown coal as its chief energy source.
Mr Andrews said a mature debate about energy security was needed.
“Our focus is on keeping Victoria’s diverse energy system as affordable, resilient and secure as possible, particularly during peak periods and extreme weather events,” he said.
It is believed that Victoria could be set to follow South Australia’s lead on large-scale solar power generation, with an investigation of battery storage to shore up the state’s base-load power capacity, providing a buffer against periods of extreme demand.
“We may yet see fairer prices,” the Grattan Institute report says.
“We may yet see innovation. But if not, government will have no choice but to return to price regulation.”
Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo: AP
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, above, on Sunday to talk about battery storage as a solution to what some see as a looming energy security crisis.
Mr Musk has boasted he can provide South Australia with sufficient battery storage to solve the state’s energy problems within 100 days, or it will be free.
South Australia has been dogged by a number of blackouts in recent months, sparking debate about whether a push towards renewable energy, particularly wind, has been to blame.
Victoria remains heavily reliant on Latrobe Valley brown coal for its energy, but the Andrews government has set a target to generate 25 per cent of the state’s electricity using renewable energy by 2020, and 40 per cent by 2025.
This story was found at: http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/energy-security-fears-trigger-action-on-power-supply-20170313-gux1e1.html
Lol; but then alarmism has never been about consistency; it is a catch-all bogeyman concept to frighten children, dogs, snowflakes and politicians. Some alarmist once said that it doesn’t matter if it’s warmer, colder, wetter, drier, it’s all global warming and it’s bad.
Ummm, retailers and distributors have to go through an onerous process to submit and provide justification for any price increases to the AER, a government body. So in effect, the state decides on prices increases and they are the ones to blame. Dan Andrews may or may not understand this.
Ummm, try the grandchildren of immigrants assimilate into the political mainstream. At best.
Why do CATO keep publishing this garbage? They overthink way too much and end up with stuff that is completely at odds with reality.
Got a link for that?
And now the pieces come together:
and
So, we’re gunna have a great big battery, funded by industry super funds, at “mates rates”. Presumably the “mates” will then get to build the gas power station, presumably also at “mates rates”.
Wonthaggi Mark II, here we come.