Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
1,043 Responses to Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
Harlequin Decline
Pom war memorials might be helpful here.
2nd link might be best to try first.
http://www.iwm.org.uk/research/tracing-your-family-history/tracing-your-army-history/casualty-records
http://www.iwm.org.uk/research/tracing-your-family-history/tracing-your-army-history/where-to-find-army-service-records
This post would add some weight to the waffle on the innovation (invention) thread.
‘Unconscious incompetence’ indeed.
In the news today. Apprenticeships: Kids Focussing on Uni Over Getting a Trade
Why would anyone want to take on an apprentice? Sure, there are some financial lures, but they are basically dead wood until their third year. By which time, most of them have abandoned their apprenticeship for more money elsewhere.
I believe excluding defence from the legitimate reasons for owning a firearm was a master stroke by the gun control lobby.
Exactly! We can reverse it our open borders loons and their toxic imports are going to help us do that!
(Interesting how they went for the most virtuous and sensible reason for owning a gun, very rules for radicals!)
What sort of a nutcase lives in downtown Mogadishu and doesn’t have an AK-47?
Yes, Helen, Alice is on a completely different network.
And Howard Springs will be on a different substation. I would think my area might get better investment, for various reasons. All our supply power lines are underground, so falling trees, and so on, don’t do anything.
I think Germany has some technical high schools that are pretty much like this.
Apparently they stream for academia but there is no slur on going technical; students fight for it.
Replace all schools with engineering shops: start with carving wood, then some sheet metalwork, then move up to the lathe and the drill press and then electronics, programming, robotics and take it from there. They will very quickly figure out what they don’t know. Make it competitive too.
I went to a school reunion not long back, my classmates still remember the 50cc model aeroplane engine I designed and built! 🙂
Presently enjoying a Coopers (sans Jatz & cheese).
Fly on wall, Year 12 mathematics class.
Teacher: Ok class we will now address the equation 1+1=2.
Billy: Teacher, what is “2”?
Teacher: Don’t worry about it son, all will become clear.
Billy: I’m not a son, I’m transitioning.
Teacher (scared): Sorry. We’ll get to what “2” is shortly. Please don’t tell either of your mums.
Teacher: Back to 1+1=2…
Jacinta: Why can’t it be 3? I want it to be 3.
Teacher (soothingly): Yes, Jacinta it can be 3 if you identify with that. The Greens often add 1 plus 1 and get 3.
Jacinta: Wah, I want it to be 5!
Teacher: Ok, ok. Here’s a sugar-free lolly.
Hugh: Teacher, if 1+1 can be 2, 3 or 5 does that mean it can be nothing at all? Zero?
Teacher: Hugh, this a membership form for the ALP, they are very good at doing exactly that. Look up “Wonthaggi”. You will be a MP before you can say ‘Karl Marx’.
Part of the problem is the notion that all shcool children must stay on until year 12. So the potential apprentices are now 17-18 instead of an ideal 16 (or even 15).
Their expectations have been bolstered to an unrealistic level and prime them for failure.
School
Must be wine o’clock
Bruce helped me do a NPV on our current system, solar plus battery plus diesel gen to top up batteries and we found there was little to no benefit, that may as well run diesel 24/7.
I talked to our main plumber about his apprentice and the process of getting certification. He said he is able to send his young lads out on their own for simple jobs, which he signs off on, after their second year. He says altogether it takes six years to complete a plumbers license and even then you have to work with a company and not start up on your own for another two years.
Don’t know how right this is, but it did sound rather like surgeons, an artificially closed shop.
The young lad who was his apprentice on our job mainly mixed the mud and held things, but he told me he was keen as mustard on plumbing, that he came from a family of tradies and that he really loved doing things with his hands. Some of the square pegs in round holes young men doing badly at academia whom I came across at university when teaching there had never once looked as happy as this lad.
Thanks for the reminder, Calli. We’ve all decided on Pizza tonight.
There’s a nice pinot grigio in the fridge, I’ll head for that.
I love this cooking by telephone. 😉
Excellent, Bruce. The joys of contemporary education.
Presently enjoying a Coopers (sans Jatz & cheese).
My last, apparently.
Coopers have reportedly just come out in support of SSM.
Rickw and Chris … yes, I remember both of you from the “old days” and Chris from a very pleasant evening talking about things wot go “bang”.
Thanks for the support. I’ll admit I was a bit despondent when I posted last night.
But as to weapons for self-defence … sorry, but I just can’t see a situation in Australia where that will ever be allowed. Should open conflict occur in Oz, my prediction is that the government would completely ban ALL civilian firearm ownership. There is a precedent for this.
While I have stayed with SSAA, I have also joined other groups, including a political party (for the first time ever). I’ll keep fighting, but it gets harder every day.
It’s a little bit more simple than that.
Firms aren’t taking on apprentices because they don’t have four years of work booked in
Thanks, these references and shared knowledge are what the Cat excels at. Plus the humour of course.
Yep, my last neighbore in Sydney (a thirty something German bloke) said he was educated at one such school.
And JC, that random verbiage you posted on the previous page could be any one of several commenters here, with testes springing immediately to mind (the commenter, not the nuts).
Plumbers and sparkies are protected trades, you need a licence to operate.
Although he clearly is nuts.
Harlequin at 1758,
Start with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, http://www.cwgc.org, enter his name, service (note that RM comes under Army) and year of death if known, see what comes up.
Sometimes, but not always, there are details of next of kin and address on enlistment on the CWGC entry.
Once you have a service number, the UK archives should help.
I can understand sparkies having restrictions, but fuck me, I’ve met plumbers that don’t know the difference between upstream and downstream and open or closed systems
Headline to a Melanie Phillips piece on the Oz:
Must be a day ending in “y”.
Eat a dick, Coopers.
You have buggered this up completely.
Sod it. I can’t boycott coopers because I never drank their godawful swill in the first place. 🙁
I sure did. Utter waste of my time and effort. Fine for those that want to do it.
What a horrible company. Supposed Christians giving in to the homosexualist mob.
Corelli Barnett, the author of a number of books on the deficiencies of British industry, cites Germany as having such schools for over a hundred years.
Yep, they’ve caved into the Leftard Twitterati Defence Shield.
No you don’t, you fucking idiot. You just shut down a debate. How does that respect everyone’s opinions?
It’s kind of weird that Coopers joined with the Bible Society in the first place – how is that relevant to their brand? – but switching over to Australian Marriage Equality is just dumb, dumb, dumb. Now they have confused the fuck out of everybody. What a stupid move. I bet not a single Coopers customer even cares about gay marriage.
Coopers
We warmly embrace all people except Christians. We have always supportive of diversity and individualism which is why we can’t tolerate any debate on an issue and must be a part of the herd.
I for one won’t ever buy Coopers again. They are liars and cowards.
A teenager that can’t spell water can make home brew. Why drink a beer from a company that took its name from the guy that makes the barrels?
More from Coopers:
That sounds like a lie.
Hahaha!
The homosexualists thirst for conservative blood has not been slaked.
Coopers are getting absolutely barreled by pooves and leftists on their social media feeds.
Suck the big one, you frauds.
As I said, had Coopers for example, been pro SSM, there would have been no outcry about ‘politicising ‘ beer. The only problem for Coopers was that they were associated with a different viewpoint. What a country.
Extreme cowardice. Coopers can’t even summon up Dutch courage from their weak brew.
This is hysterical revisionism at best.
Kids love metal work, without two days on the lathe how would they know where a cone piece comes from?
“Students don’t know what they don’t know.”
Does this get back to Rumsfeld’s “unknown unknowns” made infamous by the media after 9/11?
Actually, it was a very perspicacious comment.
“Our company supports marriage equality,” Ms Cooper said.
I’ve just sent a missive to Dr Tim Cooper explaining that I will no longer be buying their beer as I can’t in good conscience support such moral cowardice on this issue.