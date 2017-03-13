Monday Forum: March 13, 2017

  2. egg_
    #2326233, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    the best type of Applies Maths is doing Engineering. You know what you don’t know when your machine blows up

    This post would add some weight to the waffle on the innovation (invention) thread.
    ‘Unconscious incompetence’ indeed.

  3. calli
    #2326234, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    In the news today. Apprenticeships: Kids Focussing on Uni Over Getting a Trade

    The true blue Aussie tradie is becoming an endangered species, as the number of Australians taking on apprenticeships decline.

    In June 2016, there were 282,900 apprentices across the country, down a staggering 45 per cent on the 515,000 in June 2012.

    Why would anyone want to take on an apprentice? Sure, there are some financial lures, but they are basically dead wood until their third year. By which time, most of them have abandoned their apprenticeship for more money elsewhere.

  4. rickw
    #2326236, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I believe excluding defence from the legitimate reasons for owning a firearm was a master stroke by the gun control lobby.

    Exactly! We can reverse it our open borders loons and their toxic imports are going to help us do that!

    (Interesting how they went for the most virtuous and sensible reason for owning a gun, very rules for radicals!)

    What sort of a nutcase lives in downtown Mogadishu and doesn’t have an AK-47?

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2326237, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    SOG, lucky you, Mum has many outages – once she was stuck in her electric chair! She does live in Alice, though, they got two twmporary geYenerators there that were very loud (many complaints) I would have to check if they have been replaced yet.

    Yes, Helen, Alice is on a completely different network.

    My other family in Darwin report outages – they live Howard Springs / Humpty Doo area. I know an engineer who used to look after it all, twas he who told of the under investment in stuff that makes it all go. A constant balancing act.

    And Howard Springs will be on a different substation. I would think my area might get better investment, for various reasons. All our supply power lines are underground, so falling trees, and so on, don’t do anything.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326238, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Replace all schools with engineering shops: start with carving wood, then some sheet metalwork, then move up to the lathe and the drill press and then electronics, programming, robotics and take it from there. They will very quickly figure out what they don’t know. Make it competitive too.

    I think Germany has some technical high schools that are pretty much like this.
    Apparently they stream for academia but there is no slur on going technical; students fight for it.

  7. rickw
    #2326239, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Replace all schools with engineering shops: start with carving wood, then some sheet metalwork, then move up to the lathe and the drill press and then electronics, programming, robotics and take it from there. They will very quickly figure out what they don’t know. Make it competitive too.

    I went to a school reunion not long back, my classmates still remember the 50cc model aeroplane engine I designed and built! 🙂

  8. Roger
    #2326240, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Presently enjoying a Coopers (sans Jatz & cheese).

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2326243, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Well, it looks like that’s going to become total free fall should this project gain any traction.

    Fly on wall, Year 12 mathematics class.

    Teacher: Ok class we will now address the equation 1+1=2.
    Billy: Teacher, what is “2”?
    Teacher: Don’t worry about it son, all will become clear.
    Billy: I’m not a son, I’m transitioning.
    Teacher (scared): Sorry. We’ll get to what “2” is shortly. Please don’t tell either of your mums.
    Teacher: Back to 1+1=2…
    Jacinta: Why can’t it be 3? I want it to be 3.
    Teacher (soothingly): Yes, Jacinta it can be 3 if you identify with that. The Greens often add 1 plus 1 and get 3.
    Jacinta: Wah, I want it to be 5!
    Teacher: Ok, ok. Here’s a sugar-free lolly.
    Hugh: Teacher, if 1+1 can be 2, 3 or 5 does that mean it can be nothing at all? Zero?
    Teacher: Hugh, this a membership form for the ALP, they are very good at doing exactly that. Look up “Wonthaggi”. You will be a MP before you can say ‘Karl Marx’.

  10. calli
    #2326244, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Part of the problem is the notion that all shcool children must stay on until year 12. So the potential apprentices are now 17-18 instead of an ideal 16 (or even 15).

    Their expectations have been bolstered to an unrealistic level and prime them for failure.

  11. calli
    #2326245, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    School

    Must be wine o’clock

  12. Helen
    #2326246, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Bruce helped me do a NPV on our current system, solar plus battery plus diesel gen to top up batteries and we found there was little to no benefit, that may as well run diesel 24/7.

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326247, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Why would anyone want to take on an apprentice? Sure, there are some financial lures, but they are basically dead wood until their third year.

    I talked to our main plumber about his apprentice and the process of getting certification. He said he is able to send his young lads out on their own for simple jobs, which he signs off on, after their second year. He says altogether it takes six years to complete a plumbers license and even then you have to work with a company and not start up on your own for another two years.

    Don’t know how right this is, but it did sound rather like surgeons, an artificially closed shop.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326248, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    The young lad who was his apprentice on our job mainly mixed the mud and held things, but he told me he was keen as mustard on plumbing, that he came from a family of tradies and that he really loved doing things with his hands. Some of the square pegs in round holes young men doing badly at academia whom I came across at university when teaching there had never once looked as happy as this lad.

  15. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326249, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Must be wine o’clock

    Thanks for the reminder, Calli. We’ve all decided on Pizza tonight.
    There’s a nice pinot grigio in the fridge, I’ll head for that.
    I love this cooking by telephone. 😉

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326251, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Excellent, Bruce. The joys of contemporary education.

  17. Roger
    #2326253, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Presently enjoying a Coopers (sans Jatz & cheese).

    My last, apparently.

    Coopers have reportedly just come out in support of SSM.

  18. Bruce in WA
    #2326254, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Rickw and Chris … yes, I remember both of you from the “old days” and Chris from a very pleasant evening talking about things wot go “bang”.

    Thanks for the support. I’ll admit I was a bit despondent when I posted last night.

    But as to weapons for self-defence … sorry, but I just can’t see a situation in Australia where that will ever be allowed. Should open conflict occur in Oz, my prediction is that the government would completely ban ALL civilian firearm ownership. There is a precedent for this.

    While I have stayed with SSAA, I have also joined other groups, including a political party (for the first time ever). I’ll keep fighting, but it gets harder every day.

  19. Ragu
    #2326255, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Why would anyone want to take on an apprentice? Sure, there are some financial lures, but they are basically dead wood until their third year. By which time, most of them have abandoned their apprenticeship for more money elsewhere.

    It’s a little bit more simple than that.

    Firms aren’t taking on apprentices because they don’t have four years of work booked in

  20. Harlequin Decline
    #2326256, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2326232, posted on March 14, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Thanks, these references and shared knowledge are what the Cat excels at. Plus the humour of course.

  21. Rabz
    #2326258, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I think Germany has some technical high schools that are pretty much like this.

    Yep, my last neighbore in Sydney (a thirty something German bloke) said he was educated at one such school.

    And JC, that random verbiage you posted on the previous page could be any one of several commenters here, with testes springing immediately to mind (the commenter, not the nuts).

  22. Ragu
    #2326259, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Don’t know how right this is, but it did sound rather like surgeons, an artificially closed shop.

    Plumbers and sparkies are protected trades, you need a licence to operate.

  23. Rabz
    #2326260, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Although he clearly is nuts.

  24. Boambee John
    #2326261, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Harlequin at 1758,

    Start with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, http://www.cwgc.org, enter his name, service (note that RM comes under Army) and year of death if known, see what comes up.

    Sometimes, but not always, there are details of next of kin and address on enlistment on the CWGC entry.

    Once you have a service number, the UK archives should help.

  25. Ragu
    #2326262, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I can understand sparkies having restrictions, but fuck me, I’ve met plumbers that don’t know the difference between upstream and downstream and open or closed systems

  26. Rabz
    #2326263, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Headline to a Melanie Phillips piece on the Oz:

    Feminist fury over rape warning

    Must be a day ending in “y”.

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #2326264, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    “On behalf of the Coopers Board and senior staff, we are incredibly saddened by the impact our involvement with the Bible Society has had on our valued Coopers drinkers and our extended family,” Coopers Managing Director, Dr Tim Cooper, said.

    “As a longstanding philanthropic company, Coopers Brewery has been passionate about supporting all aspects of our community, and has actively and financially embraced many different organisations.

    “Our company’s guiding principles have centred around respect for others, and, as such, the recent activity surrounding the video made by the Bible Society has conflicted with our core values. Coopers never intended to make light of such an important issue, and would never and did not approve the making or release of the Bible Society video ‘debate’.”

    Coopers Director of Corporate Affairs, Melanie Cooper said Coopers Brewery was and had always been supportive of diversity and encourages individualism.

    “Our company supports marriage equality,” Ms Cooper said.

    “Offence has been taken by our recent involvement, for which we are deeply sorry. We have listened to a range of community views, we acknowledge this feedback and respect everyone’s individual opinions and beliefs.

    “We have consequently cancelled the release of our Bible Society commemorative cans and will be taking steps to show further support for our community, including joining Australian Marriage Equality.

    “Our company brews great beer that we are passionate about, and we warmly embrace all Australians.”

    Eat a dick, Coopers.

    You have buggered this up completely.

  28. Rabz
    #2326265, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Sod it. I can’t boycott coopers because I never drank their godawful swill in the first place. 🙁

  29. Senile Old Guy
    #2326266, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Most students hate woodwork and metalwork (although they REALLY hate metalwork).

    I sure did. Utter waste of my time and effort. Fine for those that want to do it.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2326267, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    What a horrible company. Supposed Christians giving in to the homosexualist mob.

    54 Then they seized him and led him away, bringing him into the high priest’s house, and Peter was following at a distance. 55 And when they had kindled a fire in the middle of the courtyard and sat down together, Peter sat down among them. 56 Then a servant girl, seeing him as he sat in the light and looking closely at him, said, “This man also was with him.” 57 But he denied it, saying, “Woman, I do not know him.”

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326268, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Yep, my last neighbore in Sydney (a thirty something German bloke) said he was educated at one such school.

    Corelli Barnett, the author of a number of books on the deficiencies of British industry, cites Germany as having such schools for over a hundred years.

  32. Baldrick
    #2326269, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Coopers have reportedly just come out in support of SSM.

    Yep, they’ve caved into the Leftard Twitterati Defence Shield.

  33. Fisky
    #2326270, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    “Offence has been taken by our recent involvement, for which we are deeply sorry. We have listened to a range of community views, we acknowledge this feedback and respect everyone’s individual opinions and beliefs.

    No you don’t, you fucking idiot. You just shut down a debate. How does that respect everyone’s opinions?

    “We have consequently cancelled the release of our Bible Society commemorative cans and will be taking steps to show further support for our community, including joining Australian Marriage Equality.

    It’s kind of weird that Coopers joined with the Bible Society in the first place – how is that relevant to their brand? – but switching over to Australian Marriage Equality is just dumb, dumb, dumb. Now they have confused the fuck out of everybody. What a stupid move. I bet not a single Coopers customer even cares about gay marriage.

  34. John Comnenus
    #2326271, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Coopers

    We warmly embrace all people except Christians. We have always supportive of diversity and individualism which is why we can’t tolerate any debate on an issue and must be a part of the herd.

    I for one won’t ever buy Coopers again. They are liars and cowards.

  35. Ragu
    #2326272, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    A teenager that can’t spell water can make home brew. Why drink a beer from a company that took its name from the guy that makes the barrels?

  36. Baldrick
    #2326274, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    More from Coopers:

    “Our company’s guiding principles have centred around respect for others, and, as such, the recent activity surrounding the video made by the Bible Society has conflicted with our core values. Coopers never intended to make light of such an important issue, and would never and did not approve the making or release of the Bible Society video ‘debate’.”

  37. Fisky
    #2326275, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Coopers never intended to make light of such an important issue, and would never and did not approve the making or release of the Bible Society video ‘debate’.”

    That sounds like a lie.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2326276, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Hahaha!

    The homosexualists thirst for conservative blood has not been slaked.

    Coopers are getting absolutely barreled by pooves and leftists on their social media feeds.

    Suck the big one, you frauds.

  39. Nick
    #2326277, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    As I said, had Coopers for example, been pro SSM, there would have been no outcry about ‘politicising ‘ beer. The only problem for Coopers was that they were associated with a different viewpoint. What a country.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2326278, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I for one won’t ever buy Coopers again. They are liars and cowards.

    Extreme cowardice. Coopers can’t even summon up Dutch courage from their weak brew.

  41. Ragu
    #2326279, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Most students hate woodwork and metalwork (although they REALLY hate metalwork).

    This is hysterical revisionism at best.

    Kids love metal work, without two days on the lathe how would they know where a cone piece comes from?

  42. Boambee John
    #2326280, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    “Students don’t know what they don’t know.”

    Does this get back to Rumsfeld’s “unknown unknowns” made infamous by the media after 9/11?

    Actually, it was a very perspicacious comment.

  43. Roger
    #2326281, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    “Our company supports marriage equality,” Ms Cooper said.

    I’ve just sent a missive to Dr Tim Cooper explaining that I will no longer be buying their beer as I can’t in good conscience support such moral cowardice on this issue.

