Liberty Quote
The taxpayer; that’s someone who works for the federal government, but doesn’t have to take a civil service examination.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Arts! 4!
Probably won’t watch tonight’s episode Carpe, but I’ll take 52 please.
Many thanks to the watchers.
Konbanwa Carpe San. Can’t stay an enjoy the festivities tonight unfortunately but can I have 17 please.
Thirty, please Carpe.
Daughter of dead skunk legend.
Konbanwa troops
Bidding is open;
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Please Sir, Mr Carpe may I have 35?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
10 please Carpe San.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
I took low. Why would ABC allow any interruptions? Gems I am sure tonight.
Panellists: Mem Fox, Author; Martha Wainwright, Canadian Singer-Songwriter; Neil Armfield, Theatre and opera director; Ursula Yovich, Actress and cabaret singer; and Kim Williams, Author and former media executive.
Tonight will be Trump666SatanHitler
Her that doesn’t like United States Immigration officials?
Four Corners said DT created working poor! Panel will agree.
11 please Carpe
He’s only been POTUS for 6 weeks, he moves faster than Dr Evil
15 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Peter F 15
14 please Jugulum.
Evening all.
Can’t stay awake. Will check tomorrow.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Peter F 15
Turtle of WA 14
He had a negative honeymoon period.
As opposed to Barry, who is still on a honeymoon.
It will be love-in tonight – 40 please Carpe.
Carpe, 27 please if you would be so kind.
Off topic, Today I went past the security fences for the Roe 8 road project Labor is scrapping (Victoriastan here we come).
All been knocked down.
What a depressing sight. Progress knocked down by swampfilth barbarians.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Peter F 15
Turtle of WA 14
Mike of Marion 40
Harlequin Decline 27
Anywhere between fifty to a hundred and thirty million dollars to cancel those contracts. Any one of those contractors ever do business with a State Government again?
may i have 36, please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Peter F 15
Turtle of WA 14
Mike of Marion 40
Harlequin Decline 27
Vic in Prossy 36
Queer host on Q&A sideshow – it had to happen.
Ok troops, it’s time, Strap on your codpiece, yodel with gusto and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrrruuuummmmbbblllleeee
Oh my god snowcone tone has been replaced by a gay mini me
1st question from some old hobo
Tom’s actually a nice guy , witty … I reckon 20 tops please Carpe
The elite socialists are living it up while the proletariat are out on their arse. Good one lefties.
1st answer = the value of the arts for mainland tasmania.
bodies in designer barrels.
Manufacturing vs the Yartz.
“The energy that is generated” will power SA for years. We have discovered the holy grail of energy, the Yarts
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 4
Custard 52
Baldrick 17
ZK2A 30
Jimmy the Boy 35
Egg 10
Cpt Seahawks 11
Peter F 15
Turtle of WA 14
Mike of Marion 40
Harlequin Decline 27
Vic in Prossy 36
Marcus W 20
bodies in designer barrels. ….. siblings I think Carpe
Industry is a “completely other thing”.
Productivity is what pays for art. Dickhead.
Shit, I was just chanell surfing officer, honest.
Neil Armfield fathered Ben Fold who plays in a band who’s name i can’t quite recall.
This question has put the bubble dwellers on the spot.
Phuck … lucky they got climate change “energy”…… it’s dark and not very windy there at the moment
are these people speaking english?
‘More people participate in the arts than in sport’. Could we do a pub test on that statement?
Not one knows where their bread and butter comes from.
Odd-looking lot of people.
Was that a negative interruption?
Lots of empathy for people losing jobs tonite, shame those giving it lap up grants from the taxpayer.
So if the arts makes so much money, why are there grants?
If you had these people as dinner guests, you would fake your own death to make them leave.
Yartz bend Gravity?
” it’s not an easy life being an artist ” not like garbo , or general peasant
Martha can’t feed her kids.
Car makers likely sponsor many Artistes.
They really do believe that they are incredibly special and unique people, with insights about the human condition that lesser mortals don’t have.
Astonishing.
One of her “supporters” could keep them going for a few weeks (NADT)
I have a terrible feeling this show will be unbelievably boring.
Sorry, just checked, no invites for any panelists tonight!
The piano didn’t scream back to you. Harmonics in your voice created resonant vibrations in the strings.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would serve my coffee and clean my toilet?
I think the arse-less chaps should go to the last person watching.
Kim Williams interesting.
Nice jacket.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would rob the graves for medical experiments.
Three grog makers among the 10 sponsors of Womadelaide.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ what would the zombies eat?
Mem Fox makes a living by propagandising children with leftprop.
Brave Mem.
Mem fox enters US on incorrect visa, bitches when she is pulled up.
Stupid harpy.
They get a free upgrade to the C-Ark.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would have to use manure to fertilise my aubergine plants.
Nothing says brave like being a whiny old hag on the ALPBC
Hmmmmm … not many comments tonight ….. I don’t think any of us can find an argument to counter …. or are dumbstruck by the babble ……. OH. FFS ….3rd question about how shit Trump is ..
Martha seems rather mellow.
Trump666isHitlerGodwinsLawBeDamned.
Are they all self triggering? One after the other.
Armfield is a prize Fwit.
Trump666
Google Mem Fox husband. If Mem thinks she was badly treated, what about the kid.
Without ‘artists’ who would help me hide the bodies.
I’m surprised how they can have all their arms and hands on top of the table and simultaneously be able to jerk each other panel member off.
Must be the magic arts.
Paul Keating is a hero that you can love, John Howard isn’t. What a tosser.
This will a comedy musical theme one day. It’s great content.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ would syphilis have anything left to infect?
aboriginal actress is proud of her role in a production no one has seen.
Don’t you get paid to go to funerals?
If we got rid of ‘artists’ the Blue Oyster Bar would go broke.
Trigger count 19.
Mem Fox can take a hike. Countries can control their birders as they like. It’s not a PR exercise.
I remember crossing the border into Syria on a backpacking holiday in ’95.
I had gone across the northern border via Turkey. At the time Hafeez Al Assad was in power.
They took one look at my passport and detained me for 3 hours. Where had I been. Where was I going. Etc etc.
It was tough. They were never unpleasant, but they weren’t holding back either. They let me in and I had a great time.
I remember thinking that it was their country, they could manage their border as they wished.
I was 25.
Why don’t you make a play about a lefty victim welfare mentality leaving a three year old alcohol-foetal kid sittimg in a puddle of piss while mum’s on the woobla?
Let it end. Please, let it end.
Lucky there is no “shoot yourself in the head APP”…….this show will have to go down as a landmark shit show ..
I think Martha is as thick as dogshit.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ my soylent green recipe would be missing a key ingredient
Wainwright just compared a democratically elected US government to the Gestapo.
FFS. We are talking utter idiocy.
How about an interruption count now so we can all go to bed. I’m sorry Carpe, I think you are wasting your valuable time tonite.
Martha says that her father was married to her mother. Deep, very deep.
I always laugh at today’s leftists loving Paul Keating.
In his heyday they HATED Keating like no other public figure.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would shine my shoes
If we got rid of ‘artists’ who will pick up my dry cleaning
If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would breast feed my greyhounds.
Reverse interruptions
FMD…There was a shot of an audience member who looked like the girl friend of Brains,from The Thunderbirds.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ only ALP/ABC staffers would get arrested for kiddie pron.
Bill Leak was a champion of the arts. Bet he doesn’t get a Guernsey tonite.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would need firewood in winter.
If not for artists, who would ask me if i would like fries with that?.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ the wolves would be hungry in winter
If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would need to render an alternative form of fat to make soap
Great Question about Bill
Great question. Now watch them abuse a dead man.
Bill Leak RIP.
He’s probably looking down at this farce and pissing himself laughing right now.
F.M.D
Haven’t watched this in long time. Didn’t think it possible that it could get worse.
…But it did…
And while I’m st it, answer the fucking question you whining bitch.
“We need to have control of those stories”.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would have nothing to sacrifice to the dreaded God Torak
The Leak question. Watch them squirm and obfuscate.
Armfield thinks that Leak was ‘despicable’. Oh dear.
Accusing others of loving the sound of their own voice.
The swampfilth are yelling out.
These people are not artists, they are amateur exponents of socialist street theatre. They are not interested in entertaining or stimulating the visual or emotional senses of the sensible population they just want to frolic in front of their indoctrinated fuckwit friends
If we got rid of artists who would polish my knob?
At last … something interesting … the crazed artist in the stalls
Yep, funding for artists to express freely, yet Leak as an artist was a despicable racist.
No question about s 18 C. The man was bullied and harassed by the HRC, he had to sell up and go into hiding, he had a heart attack and died.
Utter tragedy.
So political correctness is what a lefty defines as “polite”.
Memo to Self: don’t move to Canada
If we got rid of ‘artists’ the illegal organ trade would collapse
All I can think is the call to ‘crucify him, crucify him’.
If we got rid of ‘artists’ ISIS would throw themselves off buildings
Carpe,you’re not watching are you?
So shut up!
Just woken up briefly from her Canadian coma.
Other People’s Money, YEAH!
FFS
If we got rid of ‘artists’ would i still be able to sell wolf nipple chips at the footy?
Wainwright should be dropped into an aboriginal settlement near Darwin. She might learn something about why Leak’s cartoon was so powerful.
Defend Leak, a non-lefty artist, and get screamed at by an angry mob.
They proved the point. Only one person had the guts to defend free speech, or even knew what it was.
They clapped that it would be banned in the US. The racist, Trump led US that they complain about ?
I am , but the whiskey has the upper hand at the moment.
Oops, Monday isn’t it – must be Q&A night. Too late again. How about minus 4549?
They’d rather pay for their own art.
The Left’s version of “polite”.
These people are such pathetic tax hoovers, mutual masturbators and petty banstubators the only solution is a flame thrower, followed by napalm, then a nuke, then salt the earth.
Neil Armfield has really gone downhill since his moon trip, hasn’t he?
I’ll have to repeat myself,Martha is as thick as dogshit.
Tonight’s Take Away:Marta’s ‘tablets’ were confiscated at customs
Mem Fox: “I just don’t understand them”.
FFS.
So the working class need more art and then they’ll be better off.
FFS.
Martha darling …. have the joint AFTER the show … I know it’s called the green room …
The seats in theatres are empty because of us, or government.
Thank god for that comment MP, most of the panel would not create something worth watching.
aaaaahahahahahahahhahaha
good one
Comment of the nite,Uhoh
I don’t watch the crap anymore, I gave up last year but thought I drop in and see if it had changed.
if these toddlers reflect Australian society, I seriously worry about the future of my country.
Wall to wall looters.
That is one hour and 5 minutes i will never get back.
Interruptions came in at 3, and that is being generous.
Jackpot to next week.
Someone please unleash the hounds.
That last comment by Mem Fox was the most laughable bit of elitism I’ve ever seen. I wonder if she’s mates with Triggsy.
Is defacing and burning art centers racist ?
I for fucks sake. A whinny leftard song by a whining leftard shiela who obviously hasn’t checked her privilege in a while >:(
Who said it (Q&A) can’t get worse? This is lower than the bottom of the pits!
Thanks Jugulum.
Night all.
The horror, the horror.
Carpe,you deserve a bottle of J.Walker Black Label, I’ll post it tomorrow. If Martha is an example of the Arts in action,Canada’s got a problem.
Good nite all, hope to recover by next Monday so I can join in.
Too far up ’emselves.
Thanks Carpe, hope the whiskey lasted.
Just fucking awful. Mem Fox – how can you live that long and come out the other end as clueless as you started? Restricting free speech on the grounds of politeness ffs.