Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
170 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017

  2. custard
    #2325084, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Probably won’t watch tonight’s episode Carpe, but I’ll take 52 please.

    Many thanks to the watchers.

  3. Baldrick
    #2325086, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. Can’t stay an enjoy the festivities tonight unfortunately but can I have 17 please.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325089, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Thirty, please Carpe.

  5. stackja
    #2325090, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Daughter of dead skunk legend.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325093, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Konbanwa troops

    Bidding is open;

  7. Jimmy the Boy
    #2325096, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Please Sir, Mr Carpe may I have 35?

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325098, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:08 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325108, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:11 pm

  11. stackja
    #2325109, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I took low. Why would ABC allow any interruptions? Gems I am sure tonight.

  12. egg_
    #2325110, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Panellists: Mem Fox, Author; Martha Wainwright, Canadian Singer-Songwriter; Neil Armfield, Theatre and opera director; Ursula Yovich, Actress and cabaret singer; and Kim Williams, Author and former media executive.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325117, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Panellists: Mem Fox, Author; Martha Wainwright, Canadian Singer-Songwriter; Neil Armfield, Theatre and opera director; Ursula Yovich, Actress and cabaret singer; and Kim Williams, Author and former media executive.

    Tonight will be Trump666SatanHitler

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325120, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Mem Fox, Author;

    Her that doesn’t like United States Immigration officials?

  15. stackja
    #2325127, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Four Corners said DT created working poor! Panel will agree.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325131, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Four Corners said DT created working poor! Panel will agree.

    He’s only been POTUS for 6 weeks, he moves faster than Dr Evil

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325135, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325139, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:22 pm

  21. Turtle of WA
    #2325142, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    14 please Jugulum.

    Evening all.

  22. stackja
    #2325144, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Can’t stay awake. Will check tomorrow.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325147, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:25 pm

  24. Turtle of WA
    #2325152, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    He’s only been POTUS for 6 weeks, he moves faster than Dr Evil

    He had a negative honeymoon period.

    As opposed to Barry, who is still on a honeymoon.

  25. Mike of Marion
    #2325153, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    It will be love-in tonight – 40 please Carpe.

  26. Harlequin Decline
    #2325157, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Carpe, 27 please if you would be so kind.

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2325160, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Off topic, Today I went past the security fences for the Roe 8 road project Labor is scrapping (Victoriastan here we come).

    All been knocked down.

    What a depressing sight. Progress knocked down by swampfilth barbarians.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325161, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:31 pm

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2325163, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    What a depressing sight. Progress knocked down by swampfilth barbarians.

    Anywhere between fifty to a hundred and thirty million dollars to cancel those contracts. Any one of those contractors ever do business with a State Government again?

  30. Vic in Prossy
    #2325164, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    may i have 36, please Carpe?

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325166, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:35 pm

  32. egg_
    #2325168, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Queer host on Q&A sideshow – it had to happen.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325170, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ok troops, it’s time, Strap on your codpiece, yodel with gusto and;

    llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrrruuuummmmbbblllleeee

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325172, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Oh my god snowcone tone has been replaced by a gay mini me

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325174, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    1st question from some old hobo

  36. marcus w
    #2325175, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Tom’s actually a nice guy , witty … I reckon 20 tops please Carpe

  37. Turtle of WA
    #2325176, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    The elite socialists are living it up while the proletariat are out on their arse. Good one lefties.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325177, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    1st answer = the value of the arts for mainland tasmania.

    bodies in designer barrels.

  39. egg_
    #2325178, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Manufacturing vs the Yartz.

  40. PeterF
    #2325180, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    “The energy that is generated” will power SA for years. We have discovered the holy grail of energy, the Yarts

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325182, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  42. marcus w
    #2325184, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    bodies in designer barrels. ….. siblings I think Carpe

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2325185, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Industry is a “completely other thing”.

    Productivity is what pays for art. Dickhead.

  44. Motelier
    #2325186, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Shit, I was just chanell surfing officer, honest.

  45. copperfield
    #2325188, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Neil Armfield fathered Ben Fold who plays in a band who’s name i can’t quite recall.

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2325190, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    This question has put the bubble dwellers on the spot.

  47. marcus w
    #2325193, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Phuck … lucky they got climate change “energy”…… it’s dark and not very windy there at the moment

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325194, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    are these people speaking english?

  49. Uh oh
    #2325196, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    ‘More people participate in the arts than in sport’. Could we do a pub test on that statement?

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2325197, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Not one knows where their bread and butter comes from.

  51. Vic in Prossy
    #2325199, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Odd-looking lot of people.

  52. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325200, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Was that a negative interruption?

  53. PeterF
    #2325201, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Lots of empathy for people losing jobs tonite, shame those giving it lap up grants from the taxpayer.

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2325202, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    So if the arts makes so much money, why are there grants?

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325204, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    If you had these people as dinner guests, you would fake your own death to make them leave.

  57. marcus w
    #2325208, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    ” it’s not an easy life being an artist ” not like garbo , or general peasant

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2325210, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Martha can’t feed her kids.

  59. egg_
    #2325211, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    So if the arts makes so much money, why are there grants?

    Car makers likely sponsor many Artistes.

  60. George Wallace
    #2325212, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    They really do believe that they are incredibly special and unique people, with insights about the human condition that lesser mortals don’t have.

    Astonishing.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325213, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Martha can’t feed her kids.

    One of her “supporters” could keep them going for a few weeks (NADT)

  62. PeterF
    #2325214, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I have a terrible feeling this show will be unbelievably boring.

  63. Motelier
    #2325217, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    If you had these people as dinner guests, you would fake your own death to make them leave.

    Sorry, just checked, no invites for any panelists tonight!

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2325218, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The piano didn’t scream back to you. Harmonics in your voice created resonant vibrations in the strings.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325220, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would serve my coffee and clean my toilet?

  66. PeterF
    #2325221, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I think the arse-less chaps should go to the last person watching.

  67. George Wallace
    #2325222, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Kim Williams interesting.

    Nice jacket.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325224, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would rob the graves for medical experiments.

  69. egg_
    #2325225, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    So if the arts makes so much money, why are there grants?

    Three grog makers among the 10 sponsors of Womadelaide.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325227, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ what would the zombies eat?

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2325228, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Mem Fox makes a living by propagandising children with leftprop.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325230, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Mem fox enters US on incorrect visa, bitches when she is pulled up.

    Stupid harpy.

  74. egg_
    #2325231, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’

    They get a free upgrade to the C-Ark.

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325233, posted on March 13, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would have to use manure to fertilise my aubergine plants.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325235, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Brave Mem.

    Nothing says brave like being a whiny old hag on the ALPBC

  77. marcus w
    #2325237, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Hmmmmm … not many comments tonight ….. I don’t think any of us can find an argument to counter …. or are dumbstruck by the babble ……. OH. FFS ….3rd question about how shit Trump is ..

  78. egg_
    #2325238, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Martha seems rather mellow.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2325239, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Trump666isHitlerGodwinsLawBeDamned.

  80. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325241, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Are they all self triggering? One after the other.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2325242, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Armfield is a prize Fwit.

  83. PeterF
    #2325244, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Google Mem Fox husband. If Mem thinks she was badly treated, what about the kid.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325245, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Without ‘artists’ who would help me hide the bodies.

  85. Splatacrobat
    #2325246, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I’m surprised how they can have all their arms and hands on top of the table and simultaneously be able to jerk each other panel member off.

    Must be the magic arts.

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2325247, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Paul Keating is a hero that you can love, John Howard isn’t. What a tosser.

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325249, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    This will a comedy musical theme one day. It’s great content.

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325250, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ would syphilis have anything left to infect?

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325254, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    aboriginal actress is proud of her role in a production no one has seen.

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2325255, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Don’t you get paid to go to funerals?

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325256, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ the Blue Oyster Bar would go broke.

  92. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325257, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Trigger count 19.

  93. George Wallace
    #2325258, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Mem Fox can take a hike. Countries can control their birders as they like. It’s not a PR exercise.

    I remember crossing the border into Syria on a backpacking holiday in ’95.

    I had gone across the northern border via Turkey. At the time Hafeez Al Assad was in power.

    They took one look at my passport and detained me for 3 hours. Where had I been. Where was I going. Etc etc.

    It was tough. They were never unpleasant, but they weren’t holding back either. They let me in and I had a great time.

    I remember thinking that it was their country, they could manage their border as they wished.

    I was 25.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2325259, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Why don’t you make a play about a lefty victim welfare mentality leaving a three year old alcohol-foetal kid sittimg in a puddle of piss while mum’s on the woobla?

  95. Uh oh
    #2325260, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Let it end. Please, let it end.

  96. marcus w
    #2325261, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Lucky there is no “shoot yourself in the head APP”…….this show will have to go down as a landmark shit show ..

  97. PeterF
    #2325262, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    I think Martha is as thick as dogshit.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325263, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ my soylent green recipe would be missing a key ingredient

  99. George Wallace
    #2325265, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Wainwright just compared a democratically elected US government to the Gestapo.

    FFS. We are talking utter idiocy.

  100. PeterF
    #2325268, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    How about an interruption count now so we can all go to bed. I’m sorry Carpe, I think you are wasting your valuable time tonite.

  101. Uh oh
    #2325270, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Martha says that her father was married to her mother. Deep, very deep.

  102. C.L.
    #2325271, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Paul Keating is a hero that you can love.

    I always laugh at today’s leftists loving Paul Keating.
    In his heyday they HATED Keating like no other public figure.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325272, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would shine my shoes

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325275, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ who will pick up my dry cleaning

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325277, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ who would breast feed my greyhounds.

  106. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325278, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Yes, she found that out in a song.

  107. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325279, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Reverse interruptions

  108. Copperfield
    #2325280, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    FMD…There was a shot of an audience member who looked like the girl friend of Brains,from The Thunderbirds.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325281, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ only ALP/ABC staffers would get arrested for kiddie pron.

  110. PeterF
    #2325282, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Bill Leak was a champion of the arts. Bet he doesn’t get a Guernsey tonite.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325284, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would need firewood in winter.

  112. john constantine
    #2325285, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    If not for artists, who would ask me if i would like fries with that?.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325287, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ the wolves would be hungry in winter

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325291, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would need to render an alternative form of fat to make soap

  115. PeterF
    #2325292, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Great Question about Bill

  116. Turtle of WA
    #2325294, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Great question. Now watch them abuse a dead man.

  117. George Wallace
    #2325297, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Bill Leak RIP.

    He’s probably looking down at this farce and pissing himself laughing right now.

  118. HT
    #2325298, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    F.M.D

    Haven’t watched this in long time. Didn’t think it possible that it could get worse.

    …But it did…

    And while I’m st it, answer the fucking question you whining bitch.

  119. Turtle of WA
    #2325299, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    “We need to have control of those stories”.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325300, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ i would have nothing to sacrifice to the dreaded God Torak

  121. Uh oh
    #2325301, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    The Leak question. Watch them squirm and obfuscate.

  122. Uh oh
    #2325304, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Armfield thinks that Leak was ‘despicable’. Oh dear.

  123. Turtle of WA
    #2325305, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Accusing others of loving the sound of their own voice.

  124. PeterF
    #2325306, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    The swampfilth are yelling out.

  125. Menai Pete
    #2325307, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    These people are not artists, they are amateur exponents of socialist street theatre. They are not interested in entertaining or stimulating the visual or emotional senses of the sensible population they just want to frolic in front of their indoctrinated fuckwit friends

  126. Pete of Perth
    #2325310, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    If we got rid of artists who would polish my knob?

  127. marcus w
    #2325311, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    At last … something interesting … the crazed artist in the stalls

  128. Nick
    #2325312, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Yep, funding for artists to express freely, yet Leak as an artist was a despicable racist.

  129. George Wallace
    #2325315, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    No question about s 18 C. The man was bullied and harassed by the HRC, he had to sell up and go into hiding, he had a heart attack and died.

    Utter tragedy.

  130. Turtle of WA
    #2325316, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    So political correctness is what a lefty defines as “polite”.

  131. HT
    #2325317, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Memo to Self: don’t move to Canada

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325318, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ the illegal organ trade would collapse

  133. Nick
    #2325319, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    All I can think is the call to ‘crucify him, crucify him’.

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325320, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ ISIS would throw themselves off buildings

  135. PeterF
    #2325321, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Carpe,you’re not watching are you?

  136. egg_
    #2325322, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    So political correctness is what a lefty defines as “polite”.

    So shut up!

  137. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325323, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Just woken up briefly from her Canadian coma.

  138. HT
    #2325324, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Other People’s Money, YEAH!

    FFS

  139. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325325, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    If we got rid of ‘artists’ would i still be able to sell wolf nipple chips at the footy?

  140. George Wallace
    #2325326, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Wainwright should be dropped into an aboriginal settlement near Darwin. She might learn something about why Leak’s cartoon was so powerful.

  141. Turtle of WA
    #2325327, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Defend Leak, a non-lefty artist, and get screamed at by an angry mob.

    They proved the point. Only one person had the guts to defend free speech, or even knew what it was.

  142. Nick
    #2325328, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    They clapped that it would be banned in the US. The racist, Trump led US that they complain about ?

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325329, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Carpe,you’re not watching are you?

    I am , but the whiskey has the upper hand at the moment.

  144. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2325331, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Oops, Monday isn’t it – must be Q&A night. Too late again. How about minus 4549?

  145. Turtle of WA
    #2325333, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    They’d rather pay for their own art.

  146. egg_
    #2325335, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Defend Leak, a non-lefty artist, and get screamed at by an angry mob.

    The Left’s version of “polite”.

  147. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325336, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    These people are such pathetic tax hoovers, mutual masturbators and petty banstubators the only solution is a flame thrower, followed by napalm, then a nuke, then salt the earth.

  148. Uh oh
    #2325337, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Neil Armfield has really gone downhill since his moon trip, hasn’t he?

  149. PeterF
    #2325338, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I’ll have to repeat myself,Martha is as thick as dogshit.

  150. Copperfield
    #2325340, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Tonight’s Take Away:Marta’s ‘tablets’ were confiscated at customs

  151. Turtle of WA
    #2325341, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Mem Fox: “I just don’t understand them”.

    FFS.

    So the working class need more art and then they’ll be better off.

    FFS.

  152. marcus w
    #2325342, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Martha darling …. have the joint AFTER the show … I know it’s called the green room …

  153. Cpt Seahawks
    #2325343, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    The seats in theatres are empty because of us, or government.

  154. classical_hero
    #2325345, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Thank god for that comment MP, most of the panel would not create something worth watching.

  155. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325346, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Neil Armfield has really gone downhill since his moon trip, hasn’t he?

    aaaaahahahahahahahhahaha

    good one

  156. PeterF
    #2325348, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Comment of the nite,Uhoh

  157. HT
    #2325350, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I don’t watch the crap anymore, I gave up last year but thought I drop in and see if it had changed.

    if these toddlers reflect Australian society, I seriously worry about the future of my country.

  158. Turtle of WA
    #2325352, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Wall to wall looters.

  159. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325353, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    That is one hour and 5 minutes i will never get back.

  160. Carpe Jugulum
    #2325355, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Interruptions came in at 3, and that is being generous.

    Jackpot to next week.

    Someone please unleash the hounds.

  161. Turtle of WA
    #2325357, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    That last comment by Mem Fox was the most laughable bit of elitism I’ve ever seen. I wonder if she’s mates with Triggsy.

  162. marcus w
    #2325360, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Is defacing and burning art centers racist ?

  163. HT
    #2325361, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I for fucks sake. A whinny leftard song by a whining leftard shiela who obviously hasn’t checked her privilege in a while >:(

  164. Noddy
    #2325362, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Who said it (Q&A) can’t get worse? This is lower than the bottom of the pits!

  165. Turtle of WA
    #2325363, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Thanks Jugulum.

    Night all.

    The horror, the horror.

  166. PeterF
    #2325365, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Carpe,you deserve a bottle of J.Walker Black Label, I’ll post it tomorrow. If Martha is an example of the Arts in action,Canada’s got a problem.

  167. PeterF
    #2325367, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Good nite all, hope to recover by next Monday so I can join in.

  168. Vic in Prossy
    #2325370, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Too far up ’emselves.

  169. Harlequin Decline
    #2325373, posted on March 13, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Thanks Carpe, hope the whiskey lasted.

  170. Anonandon
    #2325410, posted on March 14, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Just fucking awful. Mem Fox – how can you live that long and come out the other end as clueless as you started? Restricting free speech on the grounds of politeness ffs.

