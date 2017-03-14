A new book on Patrick White

Michael Giffin has been a frequent contributor to Quadrant in recent years, covering many topics including the work of modern novelists from Jane Austin to Muriel Spark and Margaret Atwood, the state of biblical research and the relationship of Christian and Jewish thought. He has the qualifications required for the task of commentating on the work of Patrick White who drew on a particularly wide range of literary and religious influences. A broad approach is required to get past the “blind men and the elephant” phenomenon where different commentators describe White in terms of the particular bit of the elephant that they are attached to.

There are Jungian accounts, Freudian accounts, the lapsed Christian story, the angry old queer story, and so on. These points of view fall so far short of describing White’s literary achievement that if they were anything like the whole story it would be a mystery why White was ever considered for the Nobel Prize for literature, let alone why he won it.

Two aspects of Giffin’s account that I find particularly interesting are the influence of the Australian abstract painter Roy de Maistre on White’s turn from realism and naturalism, and the comparison and contrast of White and Pope Benedict XVI on the status of Reason. Giffin believes that both Benedict and White are central to the ongoing debate about the role of Reason in relation to religious belief and human affairs. He sees them as opposites of the same philosophical coin and the outcome of the debate between reason and unreason may well decide the fate of civilization as we know it.

My review of the book can be found here. Links to the publisher, blurb, and extract are here.