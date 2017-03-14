Greedy politician comes undone

Last September, as his proposed $5 per tonne iron ore tax enjoyed healthy popular support, a confident WA Nationals leader Brendon Grylls sat down with representatives from the big end of the mining sector and told them he was ready for a fight.
According to notes from the September meeting, obtained by The Australian, the expectation was very different when Grylls and his advisers sat down with representatives from the Chamber of Minerals and Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia, the two lobby groups that represent the big miners.
He told them that, having overseen the expansion of the iron ore industry during the boom, BHP and Rio could pay more to the state and that the majority of the population was with him. He said that while the miners would probably win the policy discussion, the $5 tax was all about politics and would put him and the Nationals on the path to win the balance of power.
So what happened next?
Again, I believe it is time to really adopt Farage’s comments regarding the major parties and the political elites in Britain.
Something about a cigarette paper ………………………………………….
At least he campaigned for something. The something meant te parasite deserved to be turfed for that alone, but still.
For heaven’s sake get with the plot. He is a member of the Nationals, indeed he is their leader, but that doesn’t mean he is smart, because as we can all see he is far from that.
This is the only good result from an abysmal, shambolic election. Grylls, the toffy agrarian socialist, will hopefully lose his seat and all I can say is good riddance. I have family in the west and the mining tax is poison. Grylls’ behaviour over the last decade, particularly towards the Libs, has been nothing short of a disgrace. Grylls’ machinations over the years is a significant part of the reason why Barnett did a preference deal with Pauline and ON. Whilst that preference deal was never going to save Barnett, I do understand why he wanted nothing to do with Grylls. Grylls is in the same mould as those two scabs, Windsor and Oakeshit.
Probably more too than that Sinc. Grylls supported the thieving liberals land grab of leasehold land from farmers that had been there for a 100 yrs plus. The liberals are really good at fucking their support base.
Lots of crony capitalists here, happy that BHP and Rio have an advantage over the smaller players.
WA should replace all the lib and labor senators with WA Nats led by Brendan (if he loses his seat) the GST Issue would be fixed quick smart as was the lack of funds going to the regions.
At least he was willing to put his name to something he believed. He was wrong, along the lines of tax the rich, but he made an argument and prosecuted it.
Grylls only wanted Rio and BHP to pay the same in royalties as Twiggy and Gina.
I’m no mining expert, but even I can see the fallacy of the ‘billions in profit’ vs. ‘it’s only a $5 tax’ argument.
5min of googling tells me:
– Iron ore is currently $US80/tonne, but has varied from $60 to $38 just over the last year.
– Extraction prices vary – something like $40/tonne
– shipping is about $5/tonne to Asia (this is one of our competitive edges is relative to Brazil, which is roughly double)
So a $5/tonne tax is not insignificant on top of the 7.5% (of value) royalty they already pay.
It will be interesting to see where Grylls will pop up.
That will tell us who’s pocket he’s really in.
Is MT aware?
The 25cents per tonne ‘production rental fee’ was set in 1961. A increase to $5 a tonne as paid by FMG and Gina is hardly a big increase.
Well, I’m glad to see him go and this mining tax is only part of it. He played footsies with Labor back in 2008 and seriously considered forming government with them, and over the last couple of years has basically run an opposition from within government. The way he led that revolt over the privatisation of Fremantle Port, which culminated in the entire Nationals party room walking out of Cabinet and speaking against it, was one of the lowest things I’ve seen in politics, and now he’s backed a huge tax hike he knew the other parties would never agree too, even talking about sending the voters back to the polls if neither would agree to it.
The reality is that the Nationals haven’t really existed in WA for a long time – they’ve been more like the Brendon Grylls United Network Team, and now that their titular leader is finished maybe they’ll become a saner, more reliable alliance partner.
Maybe I’ve missed it but but has Barnaby commented on the Nats W.A. result? Personally I have no faith in the man.