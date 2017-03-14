Greedy politician comes undone

Last September, as his proposed $5 per tonne iron ore tax enjoyed healthy popular support, a confident WA Nationals leader Brendon Grylls sat down with representatives from the big end of the mining sector and told them he was ready for a fight.

…

According to notes from the September meeting, obtained by The Australian, the expectation was very different when Grylls and his advisers sat down with representatives from the Chamber of Minerals and Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia, the two lobby groups that represent the big miners.

He told them that, having overseen the expansion of the iron ore industry during the boom, BHP and Rio could pay more to the state and that the majority of the population was with him. He said that while the miners would probably win the policy discussion, the $5 tax was all about politics and would put him and the Nationals on the path to win the balance of power.