Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio

In one if his more inane attempts to push the ALP’s anti-business barrow, Shadow Assistant Treasurer and Spokesman for Competition and Productivity, Dr. Andrew Leigh, for a doctor he somehow is, writes in the Fairfax papers about the five faceless investors who own much of Australia’s largest companies.
You see, according to Dr. Leigh:
five investors – HSBC, JP Morgan, National Nominees, Citicorp and BNP Paribas – own a massive chunk of our listed companies.
Unfortunately for Dr. Leigh, these “five investors” are not actually investors. They are banks, or more to the point here, they are custodians who hold assets and securities on behalf of institutional investors. These “five investors” hold assets for organisations such as Australian Super and the Future Fund to small boutique fund managers.
Dr. Leigh further notes that:
What’s surprising about this is that many Australians probably haven’t heard of some of them.
On this he would probably be right. Because these organisation are not investors with whom mum and dad investors and superannuants are invested.
To further demonstrate his lack of understanding, Dr. Leigh writes:
Let’s take investor HSBC, for example. In petrol retailing, it owns one-third of Caltex and one-fifth of Woolworths. In electricity, it owns one-fifth of Origin and one-fifth of AGL. In life insurance, it owns a quarter of AMP and one-fifth of ANZ. In department stores and supermarkets, it owns one-fifth of Myer, David Jones, Wesfarmers and Woolworths.
Now I don’t watch the ASX market that closely, but I don’t recall a swath of takeover bids for Caltex, Woolworths, Origin or AGL, as is required under the Corporations Act when beneficial ownership hits 20% (with some minor exceptions). I also don’t recall seeing substantial shareholder notices issued by HSBC for any of these corporates, also as required under the ASX Listing Rules, when beneficial ownership exceeds 5%.
Ignorance of the basics of Australian capital markets and the Corporations Act is not a crime. However, one must wonder what the Shadow Minister responsible for matters including ASIC, adds to this brief?
Perhaps it’s time for the Hon. Bill Shorten to rotate Dr. Leigh to portfolio Dr. Leigh might be more comfortable with. With Kate Ellis’s retirement, perhaps the Shadow Minister for Early Childhood Education and Development.
He has an appalling lack of knowledge. Saw him on Sky News the other day stating that corporate taxation has no impact on companies investment decisions.
FWIW – when Costello first entered Parliament, he didn’t understand how Wholesale Sales Tax worked. I witnessed a small businessman explain it to him. At least he made some effort to educate himself.
Leigh is just bone ignorant, but we already knew that. That Fauxfax actually published this shit is the real story here. It defies explanation.
ALP treasurers have a reputation to uphold.
This is a shockingly stupid article that shows inexperience.
I can’t believe a staffer or sub editor didn’t tell him his error before it was posted online or went to print.
feelthebern – who in MSM knows any better?
never let the facts get in the way of an agenda.
It’s like Peter Martin writing that column that stated that a person on a brick a year got 90k super guaranteed per year at the time.
He didn’t know it capped out at 132k (that year if my memory serves me well).
Stephen,
The phrase “labor moron” is an oxymoron.
And of course the banks have a substantial share of most Australian real estate.
I thought David Jones was owned by a foreign company, possibly a South African company.
Dave, you are correct.
Fauxfacts only recently got around to boning Michael West and re-hired Our Jessica. That might give you some indication of how this ignorance is passed off as j’ism.
“If the movies have taught us anything, it’s that overlapping ownership tends to end badly. Although I doubt we’ll see the rise of killer robots anytime soon, excessive market concentration means higher prices, more inequality and slower productivity growth. By lifting the lid on overlapping ownership, we can create a more prosperous and fairer society.” Quote from Andrew Leigh’s blog. What’s the man been smoking?
I work in this shit for a living but you don’t need to to know he is an imbecile.
I can’t stand Andrew Leigh either. In fact, it’s in print.
Andrew is a good guy and I've known him for many years. What I dislike is gratuitous nastiness towards him. This, however, is a huge mistake on his part. Even if he didn't know what a nominee company is (like really?) surely he has people around him who do (surely), or the op-ed editor at the SMH would ask around, "Hey guys, how come just five foreign banks own so much of the Australian economy and I've not heard of this before?"

Severe concentration of ownership is legitimate cause for concern. Thing is, Australia doesn't have that problem. Leigh is just making it up for propaganda purposes. It must be wilful.
Severe concentration of ownership is legitimate cause for concern. Thing is, Australia doesn’t have that problem. Leigh is just making it up for propaganda purposes. It must be wilful.
It’s been a few years, but I used to analyse the registers ASX50 companies. Interestingly, the significant trend was the growth in securities ownership by self managed super funds. The nominee and custodian accounts Leigh speaks of will include plenty of SMSF beneficial holders.
SMSF are the enemy of the mates. Where is he going with this?
Well actually he isn’t. I concede though that him being a politician doesn’t always show his talents in their best light. But he is living the dream – being a politician is what he wants to do and he is happy doing it. (I suspect the next few weeks might be a bit painful for him.)
Or or or…..someone wrote it on his behalf and his staff didn’t check it before that slapped his name on it and emailed it to Fairfax.
Sinclair Davidson
#2326511, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm
Sinc,he spoke at the Minerals Council tax conference last week, waxing lyrical at great length about “inequality” of income and wealth in this country without ever uttering a syllable of acknowledgement that the income and wealth has to be generated before it can be redistributed, or about whether or not the poor are actually better off in absolute terms than they were in allegedly more “equal” times.
It is hardly “gratuitous nastiness” to point out that someone who aspires to a Treasury portfolio ought not to depend for his knowledge of the real world on what the work experience student finds in the top 20 shareholders lists in annual reports.
Suggestion: Don’t post to your blog such a glaring example of him being a world-class fuckwit then; exposure of such fuckwittery tends to draw unpleasant mocking.
He also called for Abbott’s wealth tax to be kept a few days ago, so he is having a very good run.
I agree – I was making the general point in response to comments made in the past about Andrew.
To be fair, the mockery should be shared with another peanut named Adam Triggs, who collaborated in this self beclownment.
Sinclair
Surely this isn't his work. Anyone with a pass grade in corporate accounting; or who'd ever read more than two Annual Reports could have pointed out the error. In which case, the greater wrong is that he isn't supervising his own staff and protecting his own reputation. Bad in opposition, but worse if he represented (as he seemed to) one of the ALP's better prospects as a good manager of government business.