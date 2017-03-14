Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. Struth
    #2326346, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    It’s been a while since I got on the podium

  9. Muddy
    #2326358, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Thanks for the notice Struth. Now I have claimed my rightful place, I shall slink back into the shadows. (Note to self: buy a lightbulb tomorrow).

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326359, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the Roman legionnaires who served with King Shaka at Stalingrad.

  12. Bruce in WA
    #2326361, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Dear Editor,

    The death announced today of the last Fuzzy Wuzzy Angel in his village in Papua New Guinea should be acknowledged very loudly throughout Australia.

    His name was Faole Bokoi. His village was Manari. He’ll be briefly mentioned in the news.

    Bit late now, but perhaps the PM could award him a posthumous Order of Australia representing the heroic support by many Fuzzy Wuzzies during World War 2.

    Now that would surely be an applauded Captain’s Choice.

    J. Haswell,

    Philippines

    Amen to that.

  16. MsDolittle
    #2326369, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Nevermind Arky, oncoming light in the tunnel may not be the train.

  17. stackja
    #2326370, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    calli – 1920s brickies left a legacy too.

  18. Muddy
    #2326371, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Thanks for that, Bruce in W.A. Time marches on.

  20. Arky
    #2326374, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    It’s always a train Doolittle.

  21. Muddy
    #2326375, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Zulu.
    Stalingrad. Didn’t old Gough bring back the troops from Stalingrad? ‘Bout bloody time too.

  22. Mark A
    #2326377, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    calli
    #2326363, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I dedicate this thread to 19th Century bricklayers..

    There is chasm a mile wide between laying bricks around a timber frame and being a bricklayer-mason!

  23. feelthebern
    #2326378, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates ?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326379, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    top twenny

    Do i get a ribbom?

  25. Muddy
    #2326380, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Definitely back to my cave now. Fungus waits for no grizzled, balding dwarf.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326381, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    top twenny

    Do i get a ribbon?

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326383, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates ?

    Still dead.

  28. feelthebern
    #2326384, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Most airlines have cancelled flights out of NY.
    Looks like Qantas was ahead of the curve.

  29. calli
    #2326385, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    LOL, Diogenes.

    I was the only one on the tour to point ot the memorial to Basalgette beside the Thames. My boundless excitement embarassed the Beloved. 😃

  30. Eyrie
    #2326386, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    geez ya hafta be quick.

  31. Tom
    #2326394, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates?

    Murray’s great. Sends his regards. I was talking to him tonight.

  32. calli
    #2326397, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Whilst we’re honouring bricklayers, we mustn’t forget Banker Masons. Artistry in stone.

  33. egg_
    #2326398, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    The lights are on, so it can’t be SA.

  34. Rev. Archibald
    #2326399, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    No Grigory sock puppets yet?
    Is this the great sock drawer massacre of 2017?

  35. feelthebern
    #2326401, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Adeles joke was pure filth.
    The Adelaide crowd would have loved it, pack of degenerates.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2326404, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    America in a glass.

    Cork Wine Bar Owners Explain “Why We Are Suing President Trump”

    So a pair of (I suspect) lefty bar owners just down the road from Trump Tower sue because Trump had the affront to get elected President, therefore has more name recognition than they do.

    I suggest you nominate as candidates for the Democrats in 2020 kiddies.

  37. Boambee John
    #2326406, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Harlequin,

    From the old thread.

    Glad to help.

    If your uncle died during the war, or in a specified period after the war, his name would be on the CWGC list. If he is not there, then he did not die during the war. I am not sure where to go next (my work was with Australian personnel), but the UK National Archives might have something.

    Most Australian personnel records up until at least Korea are with our Archives, I assume MODUK would also have passed records to the UK Archives.

  38. stackja
    #2326407, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    calli – Freemasons?

  39. johanna
    #2326408, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    johanna
    #2326387, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    The Queensland government has gone full retard about crocodiles. Among other things, the have zones where crocodiles which are known to be aggressive are encouraged to leave. Just how these intensely territorial creatures are going to be enticed elswhere, or where this elsewhere with no territorial local residents might be, is not clear.

    Crocodiles will not be culled in Queensland under a revised State Government management plan, which includes “encouraging them to leave” certain areas.

    The strategy that was published after two years of community consultation includes six new zones for dealing with the reptiles.

    Crocodiles in Zone A — which includes weirs, or bodies of water with a physical barrier — would be automatically removed regardless of the animal’s behaviour or size, and taken to farms or zoos.

    In Zone F, which extends from Gladstone in Central Queensland to the southern border, the reptiles would also be automatically targeted for removal.

    Animals bigger than 2m metres found in waters off Cairns and Townsville would be “encouraged to move out of the zone” but if they displayed dangerous behaviour, could be removed.

    Crocodile numbers are increasing all the time, they are getting bigger every year, but it seems that the lunatic Green fringe dominates policy. Above all, they must never be culled, because animal rights or something. Instead, they are moved around at vast expense and offered unknown incentives (a relocation allowance, perhaps) if they take a chunk out of someone.

    Eejits.

  40. zyconoclast
    #2326411, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    from the OT

    it’s an acceptable substitute for the kids with small hands and good finances
    Proctologist?

    You are channelling your inner Tim Mathieson
    “We can get a blood test for it but the digital examination is the only true way to get a correct reading on your prostate so make sure you go and do that, and perhaps look for a small Asian female doctor is probably the best way,” he said, to laughter.

  41. Rev. Archibald
    #2326414, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Scroll alert.
    I’m re- posting this embarrassing shit here again as Gab was nice enough to reformat it, although on my ipad the gaps don’t stay put unless I put some full stops in. Why the hell is that?

    ..
    Then followed the great woman drought of the mid nineties.
    ..
    In the space of two weeks I went from having one girl, to two, to having none at all. Which I thought would be alright. After all, I would soon get someone else right? But the months dragged on.
    ..
    Women can smell desperation seeping out of your pores, and it isn’t an aphrodisiac. Not at all. You may as well have crapped your pants before approaching them.
    ..
    I was driving taxis on night shift and studying days, too damn poor to have my own car, I was taking public transport to get around. A previous woman had taken the V8 when she left in another awful scene. I remember riding my bike down St Kilda rd past all the shiny headed bald gits in Mercedes and beemers and thinking what arseholes they looked.
    ..
    I was behind the wheel of the taxi when it happened.
    ..
    A drunken wench had spewed everywhere in the back seat and I was going back to the depot to muck it out. I pulled up behind a bus and looked up, shock followed. There, twenty times life size, on the back of that bus, was the mad bird’s face in some advert. Fuck me, she had broken through.
    From then on the bloody ad was everywhere. At the tram stop. In the city loop. Bus stops. Magazines, everywhere I looked the crazy bird was looking back at me.
    ..
    Dirt poor, frightened of never again getting a root, and followed everywhere by the mad bird’s gaze. I started drinking heavily, until one night I saw a cat at the bottom of my bed. I sat up, and while I watched, it dissolved into the floor.
    ..
    I resolved then and there to stay drunk for good.

  43. feelthebern
    #2326416, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Paul Murray gives it to Coopers.

  44. Diogenes
    #2326417, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I was the only one on the tour to point ot the memorial to Basalgette beside the Thames. My boundless excitement embarassed the Beloved. 😃

    Calli,
    there are only a few things I want to see in London, and doing the underground London tour is high on the list. My original list for the UK as a whole was quite short (Ironbridge, Bowes Railway, York Railway & Vikings museums) and required timing to get to the Guildex(O gauge model railway exhibition) @ Telford, but after binge watching Portillo’s Great British Railway Journeys the list is now considerably longer. I have gone back through the ‘The Register’s Geeks Guide to Britain articles and book and there are a few additions. Mrs D is working on her list – lots of ‘great’ houses and gardens ( sigh! ) as we may get over there next year

  45. Rev. Archibald
    #2326418, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    iPads.
    Bah!
    If they aren’t slicing the end of your toe off they are refusing to leave gaps in your post.

  46. Baldrick
    #2326419, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    43rd Battalion A.I.F

    Weathers, Lawrence Carthage (1890–1918)
    After the capture of Mont St Quentin, the duty of clearing a small area criss-crossed with barbed wire entanglements north of Péronne fell to the 43rd Battalion on 2 September 1918. The major objective was Scutari trench. The unit went forward at 5.35 that morning, but was halted by scything fire. From the vanguard Weathers attacked the enemy garrison and killed its leader. Replenishing his stock of bombs, with three others he went back into the fray. Given cover by a comrade’s Lewis-gun, Weathers seemed oblivious to danger as he scaled the German parapet and hurled his bombs into the trench below. By 7 a.m. resistance ceased. He took three machine-guns and 180 prisoners back to his lines. His uniform caked in mud, with blood streaming down his face and five days stubble, Weathers looked quite a ‘card’ to his mates when he returned with souvenired German binoculars and pistols festooning him like a Christmas tree. The strain and the release of nerves showed in his chatter of how he had ‘put the wind up’ the enemy. He was recommended for the Victoria Cross.
    At dawn on the 29th September 1918, whilst attacking the Hindenburg Line he was wounded by shell-fire, Weathers died before dusk. He never knew of his V.C. which was gazetted on Christmas eve.

  47. calli
    #2326420, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    They do mainly restoration work, Stacks. Example.

    A few of them around Sydney working the sandstone, like the restorations on the QVB and GPO.

  48. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2326421, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Astronomers find a planet wandering around in intergalactic space and think ho hum.
    Then they take a closer look.

    Astronomers Have Investigated a Weird, Isolated Planet-Like Object

    Hehe, now they have almost no idea what it is!
    I love stories like this one.

  49. Harlequin Decline
    #2326422, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Boambee John
    #2326406, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Reposting from the old fred in case it was missed-

    Boambee John
    #2326261, posted on March 14, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Interesting, followed the link and found the same surname, same area in UK but different parents and earlier death than expected. I’m possibly related in some way. The person in question seems to have died in the 1940 Glorious/Scharnhorst encounter during the Norwegian campaign.

    I appreciate the link.

  50. Bruce in WA
    #2326424, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    You are channelling your inner Tim Mathieson

    Yes, that’s why I said that.

    Also

  51. Rev. Archibald
    #2326425, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I saw a poster today at a school.
    Any journalist cats might want to investigate what the heck this is about.
    Was a safe schools thing that referred to minus18,
    What is minus18 you might wish to ask yourself.

  52. stackja
    #2326426, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    calli – many stone walls needing restoration.

  53. Empire
    #2326428, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    From da old fred..

    Eyrie

    Small world. Perhaps we’ve met? I would ask about your homebuilt, but GA in Oz being a fishbowl, it might blow your cover.

    I let my medical lapse long ago because I couldn’t be arsed with the crushing regulation. That’s about to change because I’ve now have cause to fly PIC again. I’m not looking forward to the paperwork.

  54. Beef
    #2326430, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates ?

    From what I’ve been able to pick up, he died drinking Coopers beer.

  55. Rabz
    #2326431, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Well, I gave PML all of around six minutes until that imbecile Reece’s ugly mug appeared.

    Thank goodness Jeannie Parrot wasn’t on.

  56. stackja
    #2326432, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Rev minus 18 is queers.

  57. Nick
    #2326433, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    From what I’ve been able to pick up, he died drinking Coopers beer.

    He died of shame ?

  58. Rabz
    #2326434, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    he died drinking Coopers beer

    While in a mouth foaming rage about Gerrymander Jay’s latest electrickery idiocy.

  59. feelthebern
    #2326437, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Nicholas Reece will feature in this weeks Watchdog.
    He just said: you can bring gas on line relatively quicker, people who have gas in their homes know you turn the switch and it comes on straight away.

    Seriously, he said that.
    The question is, has he suffered a serious brain injury?

  60. Beef
    #2326438, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Was a safe schools thing that referred to minus18

    How to hide that you’re a victim of a pedrofile.

  61. Rabz
    #2326439, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    The question is, has he suffered a serious brain injury?

    He really doesn’t strike me as someone at risk of suffering that type of injury.

  62. feelthebern
    #2326440, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    South Australia can eat a dick.
    They keep voting Labor.
    They get what they deserve.

  63. Boambee John
    #2326441, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    johanna at 2058,,

    Back in the 1990s, I read an article about a croc found in the Darwin urban area and removed.

    It was estimated to be 4.5 metres long, estimated because it was missing part of its tail. Speculation was that it had lost a territorial battle and been moved on.

    Question, what can take part of the tail off a 4.5 metre croc, and do you ever want to meet it?

  64. Nick
    #2326442, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    John Birmingham in the SMH:

    Because here comes the Bible Society and a beer company, and two white blokes in blue suits talking about marriage equality. And hot on their heels, the savage backlash to the Bible Society and a beer company and two white blokes in blue suits talking about marriage equality.

    He later calls Hastie a ‘white bloke’ but not Wilson. Who knew that SSM was a racial issue ,

  65. feelthebern
    #2326443, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Peta Credlin just said “jacked off” on PM Live.
    It’s a family show Peta!

  66. feelthebern
    #2326444, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Reece truly is an ill informed fool.

  67. Nick
    #2326445, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    He just said: you can bring gas on line relatively quicker, people who have gas in their homes know you turn the switch and it comes on straight away ‘

    Bwahaha, and it’s his lot who have banned fracking in Victoria. No gas for you.

  68. Makka
    #2326449, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Mrs D is working on her list – lots of ‘great’ houses and gardens ( sigh! ) as we may get over there next year

    If you can squeeze in a day at IWM Duxford, you won’t be disappointed. The local pub is a museum all by itself.

  70. Infidel Tiger
    #2326453, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Paul Murray gives it to Coopers.

    Right in the arse. Just the way they like it.

    Cowards Lager.

  71. Mark A
    #2326454, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2326421, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm
    Astronomers Have Investigated a Weird, Isolated Planet-Like Object

    Hehe, now they have almost no idea what it is!
    I love stories like this one.

    BoN, My first choice of study after I decided that farming wasn’t my calling was astronomy.
    Lucky I had a practical father who told me about the low pay, long hours, doubtful recognition if ever, and the fact that I can pursue it as a hobby while doing useful work.

    I thank him for the advice but I’m still fascinated by heavenly bodies, and stars and galaxies too.

  72. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326455, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Mrs D is working on her list – lots of ‘great’ houses and gardens ( sigh! ) as we may get over there next year

    Keep her away from Harrods….

  73. Steve tickler
    #2326457, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Mike Nahan to be next WA Liberal leader?

    Unbelievable. The same guy that has embraced the “solar and battery revolution!”

    Depressing. It really is. Does it remind you of anyone? No excuses for a politician to be so ignorant of this crap. None.

    Thankfully i can escape from the world for one hour ( with adds ) at 7.30pm WA time.

    Marvel’s Agents of Shield ladies and gents. Shield! Ghost Rider about to bow out with a flurry ( He’ll be back when they have the budget for the special effects again ).

    It’s on the 7 flix channel. EPIC TV!

  74. feelthebern
    #2326459, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    How will the Libs respond to WA?
    Bishop will go to another fashion show.
    Turdbull will walk around Point Piper with a popped collar & pink shoes.
    Pyne will retire to the Turkish bathhouse.

  75. Gab
    #2326462, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    How will the Libs respond to WA?

    They’ll go even further left until they make the Greens look conservative.

  76. Tintarella di Luna
    #2326464, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Well, I gave PML all of around six minutes until that imbecile Reece’s ugly mug appeared.
    Thank goodness Jeannie Parrot wasn’t on.

    Nicholas Reece always looks as though he’s been at the honey jar and then kissed a cat’s bum – hence the bum-fluff around that place where a chin would be but for the fact he’s chinless and Janine Perrett is a loud-mouthed shrike

  77. feelthebern
    #2326466, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Peter Dutton will accidentally lock himself in a cupboard.

  78. Infidel Tiger
    #2326467, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Mike Nahan to be next WA Liberal leader?

    Unbelievable. The same guy that has embraced the “solar and battery revolution!”

    In fairness the choice was either him or Barnett. Ain’t many to choose from.

  79. calli
    #2326468, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Just perfect egg_.

    Civil engineering at its finest. Apart from all the other wonders of Victorian England.

  80. H B Bear
    #2326471, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Can Nahan even drive a Tarago?

  82. H B Bear
    #2326473, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Channel 7 news had a graphic showing that if the WA State result was repeated at a Federal level only Waffleworth’s Performing Stick Insect would survive. Not really a valid exercise but there a more than a few of them that will need their sheets changed and a plastic mattress protector again after the weekend.

  83. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326475, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Arky I posted this as the very last comment on the Old Thread.
    There should be a prize for this too, not just first in on the new. 😀

    Why does that ridiculous reverend person keep inserting himself into your life?

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326460, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Gab, that’s a proper formatting (how I might have written it) but somehow Arky’s formatting adds to the feeling, the inchoate frustration of it all. Great work, Arky, the self-regarding self is always interesting.
    xxxxx Lizzie

  84. calli
    #2326476, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Harrods is a Waste of Time. Unless you want to buy a cute Westie souvenir bag.

    Walk further and visit the Oratory, the V&A and the Natural History Museum.

    And don’t walk everywhere. Catch cabs and enjoy the banter.

  86. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326479, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    They’ll go even further left until they make the Greens look conservative.

    That’s what worries me. The days of a party running on a platform of cutting Government spending, cutting taxes, reducing debt and welfare reform seem long gone.

  87. Leigh Lowe
    #2326480, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Nicholas Reece always looks as though he’s been at the honey jar and then kissed a cat’s bum – hence the bum-fluff around that place where a chin would be but for the fact he’s chinless and Janine Perrett is a loud-mouthed shrike

    Your harshness is only surpassed by your accuracy, Ma’am.

  88. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326481, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    And don’t walk everywhere. Catch cabs and enjoy the banter.

    Finding out that London cabbies call you “Guvnor” is one of those experiences.

  89. feelthebern
    #2326483, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Harrods is full of bleached blondes with too much spray tan.

  90. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326485, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Watching that Coopers act of submission on teev.

    Know what it reminds me most of Lizzie? says Hairy in distress. He likes his Coopers.
    It reminds me of dose Maoist acts of contrition made during da Cultural Revolution.

    Jones and Co is great when it is the gorgeous erudite Ross and the sharpie Mark.
    Mark’s comment on the awful ABC Charlie Pickering: funny as a fire in an orphanage.
    As I’ve said before, he’s got the droll Westie lexicon down pat.

    Peta Credlin on Paul Murray looks lovely tonight. Hair pulled back for a change.
    She looks so attractive any style. Girl from a tradie family, her dad her hero. Great stuff.
    Hairy and I absolutely knocked out by this lady and her ability to cut through. PM material.

  91. Hydra
    #2326486, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    BoN, My first choice of study after I decided that farming wasn’t my calling was astronomy.
    Lucky I had a practical father who told me about the low pay, long hours, doubtful recognition if ever, and the fact that I can pursue it as a hobby while doing useful work.

    I thank him for the advice but I’m still fascinated by heavenly bodies, and stars and galaxies too.

    If you ever get the time and money to get into it, do so. My father has been doing it as a hobby for 40 years and loves every minute and contributing to many research papers. It is a shame his 3 sons (includes me) do not share his passion.

  92. Joe
    #2326487, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    That’s what worries me. The days of a party running on a platform of cutting Government spending, cutting taxes, reducing debt and welfare reform seem long gone.

    YUP. I warned youse. People wants their goodies.

  93. Makka
    #2326488, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Finding out that London cabbies call you “Guvnor” is one of those experiences.

    Always, ALWAYS book your return cab after the theatre on a Saturday night. If you come out and find it’s raining, good bloody luck getting back to your digs in any reasonable time. Could be hours.

  94. Gab
    #2326489, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Yep, whatever, Lizzie. I can’t be bothered to read it when it looks like a bunch of sentences vomited onto a page. So I reformatted it for my reading pleasure alone.

  95. Boambee John
    #2326490, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I saw a couple of references earlier to returning ISIS fighters being reintegrated into their communities.

    I thought that integration and its partner assimilation were waaacisst!

    Even putting aside doubts that they were ever an integral part of the community.

  96. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326491, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Harrods is a Waste of Time

    Harvey Nick’s is just up the road.
    Ball gown floor is fun till you get kicked out for trying too many on after an arvo at the pub with a girlfriend ‘coz you’ve skived out on doing that cultural thing you said you would. 🙂

    I bought a feather wrap just to shut them up.

  97. Leigh Lowe
    #2326492, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If you can squeeze in a day at IWM Duxford, you won’t be disappointed.

    Long time ago, but I did like this one too …
    http://www.iwm.org.uk/visits/churchill-war-rooms

    The local pub is a museum all by itself.

    WW2 beer stains in the carpet?

    Long time ago, but I did like this one too …
    http://www.iwm.org.uk/visits/churchill-war-rooms

  98. Steve tickler
    #2326493, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Congratulations to Channel 7 for not bumping Marvel’s Agents of Shield to a 10.30pm time slot after endless repeats of Big Bang Theory. We shall see how long that lasts.

    Mike Nahan. Please don’t watch. That battery in the chest of Aida is fiction. Much like the bullshit Tesla Power Wall solving our energy needs. It’s obvious you are easily misled by the green kool aid. Equally, some people in the MM media need proverbial slap to the face. 6PR in Perth is useless when it comes to honest reporting on this subject. The midday show thought it was “great story” on the musk proposal! A solution!

    37 mins to Shield in WA.

  99. Leigh Lowe
    #2326495, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sorry about the stutter.
    I’m watching “Open All Hours.”
    I blame Ronnie.

  100. Gab
    #2326496, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The days of a party running on a platform of cutting Government spending, cutting taxes, reducing debt and welfare reform seem long gone.

    These used to be the Liberal core values. Oh, they still have these up on their official web page, but we all know it’s just lip service. After the WA slaughter, the Libs will move even further left as they believe THAT’S the winning formula.

  101. john constantine
    #2326497, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Blokesworld just had a well-endowed chick in a blokesworld black singlet putting together a boxed order for “sarah hanson-young of south australia”.

    Their hanson-young was getting a top to her measurements, in green, so the boob-singlet chick made a joke of putting a hi-vis green breastplate for a pigdog [for hunting feral pigs through spiky scrub] into the postbox.

    The advert immediately following was placed by world vision seeking donations for big wide eyed starving third world kiddies.

  102. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326498, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    http://www.iwm.org.uk/visits/churchill-war-rooms

    Most interesting – have any Cats seen Blenheim Palace?

  103. dopey
    #2326501, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    President Kennedy has been shot.

  104. Leigh Lowe
    #2326502, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    The advert immediately following was placed by world vision seeking donations for big wide eyed administrators from Fitzroy starving third world kiddies.

  105. Makka
    #2326503, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    President Kennedy has been shot.

    Don’t wake up Sleepy.

  106. Leigh Lowe
    #2326504, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    President Kennedy has been shot.

    Has Murray Ball got an alibi?
    I’ll bet he hasn’t.

  107. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326506, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Guess I’m just an ole experimental stylist at times, Gab, e e cummings and James Joyce revisited.
    Gave it away but. I think they were both making it far to hard for their audience so I’m with you. 🙂

    Credlin extremely relaxed tonight. Has she been drinking? I ask Hairy. No, he says, as he knows a lot about these t’ings wit’ girls, she’s just getting more used to media performance; she was very nervous at the start.

  108. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326508, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Hey, I gave a reasonable note to a collector for Red Cross today. She got through the gates with the tradies. Was that OK? I once collected for them, but what are they up to these days? Still a force for the good. Not PC or AGW I hope.

  109. Leigh Lowe
    #2326509, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Nicholas Reece will feature in this weeks Watchdog.
    He just said: you can bring gas on line relatively quicker, people who have gas in their homes know you turn the switch and it comes on straight away.

    I saw that.
    Faaaark.
    They’re treating energy policy like it’s a beefmaster 4-burner.
    When you think that this fucking goose used to be an advisor to The Slapper, it’s not hard to se how we ended up in the shit.

  110. Steve tickler
    #2326512, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Good to see Tony from OZ have dialogue with Bolt. He posts at JoNova often. Much like Bruce from Newcastle…you take the time to read what he says. It’s valuable.

    Tony should go on a tour around the country. Educating people the nature of a power grid. Exposing the idiots that think fruit comes a can….those that think electricity comes from a wall socket.

    Go Tony!

  111. john constantine
    #2326513, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Their feckless libs are going down in flames anyway, why not announce a Royal Commission into the corruption of their South Australian electoral commission and their south australian Gerrymander?.

  112. Philippa Martyr
    #2326516, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Most interesting – have any Cats seen Blenheim Palace?

    Yes, twice. It’s fabulous. It has a more lavish interior than Buckingham Palace, and is more like Versailles.

    The gardens are lovely.

    But I used to live in Oxford, so I love the whole area.

  113. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326518, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Paul Murray calls the Coopers’ retraction a Hostage Video.

    Was it ever, especially when you view the original video of debate, which was very respectful.

  114. Philippa Martyr
    #2326519, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The little village at the edge of the estate is so small you can blink and miss it, but it is worth a visit to the little churchyard see the Churchill family graves.

    Don’t take a Citroen Picasso 6 seater there, though, unless you can do a 35-point turn in a ridiculous street, watched with interest by two kids on scooters, a lady with a pram, and the inevitable middle aged Englishman with a dog who always turns up whenever you do anything embarrassing in public.

    I love England. Best country in the world to get lost in.

  115. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326520, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Yes, twice. It’s fabulous. It has a more lavish interior than Buckingham Palace, and is more like Versailles.

    Thank you. FWIW, the reading at the moment is the biography of Consuelo Vanderbilt, the poor little rich girl, and heiress to the Vanderbilt fortune, who married the Duke of Marlborough, and crossed the Atlantic to live there. (She was supposedly the inspiration for “Downton Abbey.”)

  116. Rev. Archibald
    #2326521, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    So why when you write something online do you shove all these extra blank lines in that you never would in a paperback?
    Looks stupid.
    Who makes these rules?

  117. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326523, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Blenheim palace? Yes, been there. It’s enormous. You can’t imagine living there.
    Be like a mouse in an elephant house.

  118. john constantine
    #2326524, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Given that their turnbull has about as much hope of getting re-elected as first bogan timmy has of getting another root out of redfilth gillard, where will the donations come from for the election campaign?.

    Just asking because todays display of weatherfilth and hansonfilth-youngfilth and the prematurely ejactufilthing shortfilth has given an insight into australias future, and it is deindustrialised, dewesternised and way past ugly.

    The contemptuous benign napping suicidal neglect of their turnbull regime might be the last gasp of Australias golden years.

  119. Infidel Tiger
    #2326525, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Fake doctor dead.

    Physician heal thyself. I said, physician HEAL thyself.

    Oh, my mistake.

  120. feelthebern
    #2326526, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    There is nothing like a sunny spring day in London.

  121. Rev. Archibald
    #2326527, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Here John, I have reformatted that for you to eliminate the wasted spaces:
    ..
    john constantine
    #2326524, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm
    Given that their turnbull has about as much hope of getting re-elected as first bogan timmy has of getting another root out of redfilth gillard, where will the donations come from for the election campaign?.
    Just asking because todays display of weatherfilth and hansonfilth-youngfilth and the prematurely ejactufilthing shortfilth has given an insight into australias future, and it is deindustrialised, dewesternised and way past ugly.
    The contemptuous benign napping suicidal neglect of their turnbull regime might be the last gasp of Australias golden years.

  122. feelthebern
    #2326528, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Spring time is the one thing the Europeans do well.

  123. Rev. Archibald
    #2326529, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    You too Tigger;
    ..
    Infidel Tiger
    #2326525, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm
    Fake doctor dead.
    Physician heal thyself. I said, physician HEAL thyself.
    Oh, my mistake.

  124. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326530, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Rowan Deane, a passionate speech on free speech, LGBTI as the Waffen SSM, ending with the accusation ‘Coopers you should have stuck to your guns, they don’t deserve your beer’.

    Credlin reasonably pointing the increasing Islamisation of State schools.

    If this is the MSM, which to a certain extent it is, there is change in the air.

  125. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326531, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Spring time is the one thing the Europeans do well.

    Mmmmyaaaas, palaces and castles are usually pretty well done.

  126. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2326532, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Disappointed that the Member for Jandakot (WA), Joe Francis, has lost his seat.

    One of the few sensible and reliable blokes in the Barnett menagerie, he brought a breath of fresh air to the Corrections portfolio, not least of which the way he slapped down the Pommie expat prison officers union’s incessant demands for more pay, more jobs for the boys, less hours, whinge, whine etc. etc.

  127. Gab
    #2326533, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Good to see Tony from OZ have dialogue with Bolt

    Can you tell me what Bolt article Tony was commenting in, Steve?

  128. Steve tickler
    #2326534, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    10 minutes to Agents of Shield. WST 7flix.

    Must incorporate re-runs of the Nanny.

  129. Rev. Archibald
    #2326536, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I feel your work also needs compression Bern:
    ..
    SpringtimeistheonethingtheEuropeansdowell.

  130. Gab
    #2326537, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Oh, geez. I’ve hurt and offended Arky now.

    What a place!

  131. john constantine
    #2326538, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Like apricot-flavoured formatting magic, Reverend.

  132. Rev. Archibald
    #2326539, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Going to bed.
    Screwyouall.

  133. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326542, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Employers may bar staff from wearing visible religious symbols, the European Union’s top court has ruled in its first decision on the issue of women wearing Islamic headscarves at work.

    On the eve of a Dutch election in which Muslim immigration has been a key issue and a bellwether for attitudes to migration and refugee policies across Europe, the Court of Justice (ECJ) gave a joined judgment in the cases of two women, in France and Belgium, who were dismissed for refusing to remove headscarves.

    “An internal rule of an undertaking which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination,” the ECJ said in a statement.

    “However, in the absence of such a rule, the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the employer’s services provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered an occupational requirement that could rule out discrimination.”

    The security firm G4S, which was the subject of Tuesday’s ruling, has an internal rule which prohibits employees from visibly wearing any political, philosophical or religious symbols.

    From the Oz.

  134. hzhousewife
    #2326543, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I saw Chartwell in spring – charming.

  135. rickw
    #2326545, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Crossness Pumping Station beam engine in operation

    That’s more like it!

  136. Steve tickler
    #2326546, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Gab.

    You can find via Bolt blog. Tony himself comments on it on JoNova. . You’ll find it. Slack by me to not post a link…..you’ll find it.

    My hour of escapism awaits.

    SHIELD about to begin!

  137. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326547, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I love England. Best country in the world to get lost in.

    No. That’s Ireland. Incomparable.

  139. hzhousewife
    #2326551, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    If this is the MSM, which to a certain extent it is, there is change in the air.

    God I hope so ! We have to keep banging away at this stuff, PML has been excellent tonight.

    I have been reflecting about Bill Leak and I think the thing I just adored about his work was that on seeing his newest offering, I felt that someone else was on my side, seeing things they way I see them.
    Of course he was much much funnier than I could ever be, but it was wonderful to know that someone out there “got” the same vibe about most things that I did. Got my copy of “Trigger Warning” today.

  140. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2326553, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Going to bed.
    Screwyouall.

    We need Calli here. She’d know what to say.

  141. Zyconoclast
    #2326555, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Oh Canada :

    https://i.redd.it/iilljtjoccly.jpg

    Yes It’s real

    Why doesn’t the poster have a Hollywood star in it?

  143. Bruce in WA
    #2326557, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Stood at the fence and watched a Supermarine Seafire crank over and start up at Duxworth. It was unbelievable. Every exhaust pulse was like a smack deep inside your chest. It’s 25 years ago and I can still hear it.

  144. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326559, posted on March 14, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I love England. Best country in the world to get lost in.

    Got lost in Amsterdam, the first time we ever went there. Ended up in the red – light area – fortunately the Memsahib was map reading at the time, not me.

