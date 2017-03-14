Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

Posted on 8:30 pm, March 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
43 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. Struth
    #2326346, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    It’s been a while since I got on the podium

  9. Muddy
    #2326358, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Thanks for the notice Struth. Now I have claimed my rightful place, I shall slink back into the shadows. (Note to self: buy a lightbulb tomorrow).

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2326359, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the Roman legionnaires who served with King Shaka at Stalingrad.

  12. Bruce in WA
    #2326361, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Dear Editor,

    The death announced today of the last Fuzzy Wuzzy Angel in his village in Papua New Guinea should be acknowledged very loudly throughout Australia.

    His name was Faole Bokoi. His village was Manari. He’ll be briefly mentioned in the news.

    Bit late now, but perhaps the PM could award him a posthumous Order of Australia representing the heroic support by many Fuzzy Wuzzies during World War 2.

    Now that would surely be an applauded Captain’s Choice.

    J. Haswell,

    Philippines

    Amen to that.

  16. MsDolittle
    #2326369, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Nevermind Arky, oncoming light in the tunnel may not be the train.

  17. stackja
    #2326370, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    calli – 1920s brickies left a legacy too.

  18. Muddy
    #2326371, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Thanks for that, Bruce in W.A. Time marches on.

  20. Arky
    #2326374, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    It’s always a train Doolittle.

  21. Muddy
    #2326375, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Zulu.
    Stalingrad. Didn’t old Gough bring back the troops from Stalingrad? ‘Bout bloody time too.

  22. Mark A
    #2326377, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    calli
    #2326363, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I dedicate this thread to 19th Century bricklayers..

    There is chasm a mile wide between laying bricks around a timber frame and being a bricklayer-mason!

  23. feelthebern
    #2326378, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates ?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326379, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    top twenny

    Do i get a ribbom?

  25. Muddy
    #2326380, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Definitely back to my cave now. Fungus waits for no grizzled, balding dwarf.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326381, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    top twenny

    Do i get a ribbon?

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2326383, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates ?

    Still dead.

  28. feelthebern
    #2326384, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Most airlines have cancelled flights out of NY.
    Looks like Qantas was ahead of the curve.

  29. calli
    #2326385, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    LOL, Diogenes.

    I was the only one on the tour to point ot the memorial to Basalgette beside the Thames. My boundless excitement embarassed the Beloved. 😃

  30. Eyrie
    #2326386, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    geez ya hafta be quick.

  31. Tom
    #2326394, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Any Murray Ball updates?

    Murray’s great. Sends his regards. I was talking to him tonight.

  32. calli
    #2326397, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Whilst we’re honouring bricklayers, we mustn’t forget Banker Masons. Artistry in stone.

  33. egg_
    #2326398, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    The lights are on, so it can’t be SA.

  34. Rev. Archibald
    #2326399, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    No Grigory sock puppets yet?
    Is this the great sock drawer massacre of 2017?

  35. feelthebern
    #2326401, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Adeles joke was pure filth.
    The Adelaide crowd would have loved it, pack of degenerates.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2326404, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    America in a glass.

    Cork Wine Bar Owners Explain “Why We Are Suing President Trump”

    So a pair of (I suspect) lefty bar owners just down the road from Trump Tower sue because Trump had the affront to get elected President, therefore has more name recognition than they do.

    I suggest you nominate as candidates for the Democrats in 2020 kiddies.

  37. Boambee John
    #2326406, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Harlequin,

    From the old thread.

    Glad to help.

    If your uncle died during the war, or in a specified period after the war, his name would be on the CWGC list. If he is not there, then he did not die during the war. I am not sure where to go next (my work was with Australian personnel), but the UK National Archives might have something.

    Most Australian personnel records up until at least Korea are with our Archives, I assume MODUK would also have passed records to the UK Archives.

  38. stackja
    #2326407, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    calli – Freemasons?

  39. johanna
    #2326408, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    johanna
    #2326387, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    The Queensland government has gone full retard about crocodiles. Among other things, the have zones where crocodiles which are known to be aggressive are encouraged to leave. Just how these intensely territorial creatures are going to be enticed elswhere, or where this elsewhere with no territorial local residents might be, is not clear.

    Crocodiles will not be culled in Queensland under a revised State Government management plan, which includes “encouraging them to leave” certain areas.

    The strategy that was published after two years of community consultation includes six new zones for dealing with the reptiles.

    Crocodiles in Zone A — which includes weirs, or bodies of water with a physical barrier — would be automatically removed regardless of the animal’s behaviour or size, and taken to farms or zoos.

    In Zone F, which extends from Gladstone in Central Queensland to the southern border, the reptiles would also be automatically targeted for removal.

    Animals bigger than 2m metres found in waters off Cairns and Townsville would be “encouraged to move out of the zone” but if they displayed dangerous behaviour, could be removed.

    Crocodile numbers are increasing all the time, they are getting bigger every year, but it seems that the lunatic Green fringe dominates policy. Above all, they must never be culled, because animal rights or something. Instead, they are moved around at vast expense and offered unknown incentives (a relocation allowance, perhaps) if they take a chunk out of someone.

    Eejits.

  40. zyconoclast
    #2326411, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    from the OT

    it’s an acceptable substitute for the kids with small hands and good finances
    Proctologist?

    You are channelling your inner Tim Mathieson
    “We can get a blood test for it but the digital examination is the only true way to get a correct reading on your prostate so make sure you go and do that, and perhaps look for a small Asian female doctor is probably the best way,” he said, to laughter.

  41. Rev. Archibald
    #2326414, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Scroll alert.
    I’m re- posting this embarrassing shit here again as Gab was nice enough to reformat it, although on my ipad the gaps don’t stay put unless I put some full stops in. Why the hell is that?

    ..
    Then followed the great woman drought of the mid nineties.
    ..
    In the space of two weeks I went from having one girl, to two, to having none at all. Which I thought would be alright. After all, I would soon get someone else right? But the months dragged on.
    ..
    Women can smell desperation seeping out of your pores, and it isn’t an aphrodisiac. Not at all. You may as well have crapped your pants before approaching them.
    ..
    I was driving taxis on night shift and studying days, too damn poor to have my own car, I was taking public transport to get around. A previous woman had taken the V8 when she left in another awful scene. I remember riding my bike down St Kilda rd past all the shiny headed bald gits in Mercedes and beemers and thinking what arseholes they looked.
    ..
    I was behind the wheel of the taxi when it happened.
    ..
    A drunken wench had spewed everywhere in the back seat and I was going back to the depot to muck it out. I pulled up behind a bus and looked up, shock followed. There, twenty times life size, on the back of that bus, was the mad bird’s face in some advert. Fuck me, she had broken through.
    From then on the bloody ad was everywhere. At the tram stop. In the city loop. Bus stops. Magazines, everywhere I looked the crazy bird was looking back at me.
    ..
    Dirt poor, frightened of never again getting a root, and followed everywhere by the mad bird’s gaze. I started drinking heavily, until one night I saw a cat at the bottom of my bed. I sat up, and while I watched, it dissolved into the floor.
    ..
    I resolved then and there to stay drunk for good.

  43. feelthebern
    #2326416, posted on March 14, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Paul Murray gives it to Coopers.

