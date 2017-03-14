Liberty Quote
It is a dangerous myth that the people and the government are the same. The government is a set of interests that the people must tirelessly watch to make sure it does not destroy their liberties for its own political advantage.— David Kemp
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- custard on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- feelthebern on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rabz on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Empire on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- johanna on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Boambee John on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- I am Spartacus on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Gab on The Art of the Impossible
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- stackja on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- calli on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Malcolm on The Art of the Impossible
- feelthebern on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tom on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- stackja on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- Ragu on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- Empire on Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Gab on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- The Art of the Impossible
- A new book on Patrick White
- Greedy politician comes undone
- Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017
- And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’
- Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- The Paris Agreement, Trump, Turnbull and Tesla
- Mark Steyn calls out the American press
- Where was the PM? he asks
- An Orgy of Innovation
- Roundup March 11
- WA election 2017 forum
- Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.
- How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Marcus WA Labor to Put Perth Mod Children Into High Rise CBD Towers
- The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Minimum Wages and Penalty Rates – Industrial Policy or Social Policy
- Cross post: John Adams It’s over
- Bill Leak 1956-2017
- Freezing in the dark
- The New Guard and the alt-right
- Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
- What is required to repeal Obamacare
- Background on the alt-right
- Cross Post: Robert Murray An Age of Decrepitude
- Wednesday Forum: March 8, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
It’s been a while since I got on the podium
Muddy?
Who no 2 ?
In like Flynn!
Nope 3
Thanks Struth.
Five! How about that!
Bam!
Thanks for the notice Struth. Now I have claimed my rightful place, I shall slink back into the shadows. (Note to self: buy a lightbulb tomorrow).
I claim this thread in the name of the Roman legionnaires who served with King Shaka at Stalingrad.
Or not.
Amen to that.
BS still BS.
I dedicate this thread to 19th Century bricklayers..
in the 20?
Nevermind Arky, oncoming light in the tunnel may not be the train.
calli – 1920s brickies left a legacy too.
Thanks for that, Bruce in W.A. Time marches on.
Calli,
even the sewers were works of art http://www.guerrillaexploring.com/gesite/public_html/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=53:ges092-river-f-cso&catid=52:metro&Itemid=67
It’s always a train Doolittle.
Zulu.
Stalingrad. Didn’t old Gough bring back the troops from Stalingrad? ‘Bout bloody time too.
calli
#2326363, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm
I dedicate this thread to 19th Century bricklayers..
There is chasm a mile wide between laying bricks around a timber frame and being a bricklayer-mason!
Any Murray Ball updates ?
top twenny
Do i get a ribbom?
Definitely back to my cave now. Fungus waits for no grizzled, balding dwarf.
top twenny
Do i get a ribbon?
Still dead.
Most airlines have cancelled flights out of NY.
Looks like Qantas was ahead of the curve.
LOL, Diogenes.
I was the only one on the tour to point ot the memorial to Basalgette beside the Thames. My boundless excitement embarassed the Beloved. 😃
geez ya hafta be quick.
Murray’s great. Sends his regards. I was talking to him tonight.
Whilst we’re honouring bricklayers, we mustn’t forget Banker Masons. Artistry in stone.
The lights are on, so it can’t be SA.
No Grigory sock puppets yet?
Is this the great sock drawer massacre of 2017?
Adeles joke was pure filth.
The Adelaide crowd would have loved it, pack of degenerates.
America in a glass.
Cork Wine Bar Owners Explain “Why We Are Suing President Trump”
So a pair of (I suspect) lefty bar owners just down the road from Trump Tower sue because Trump had the affront to get elected President, therefore has more name recognition than they do.
I suggest you nominate as candidates for the Democrats in 2020 kiddies.
Harlequin,
From the old thread.
Glad to help.
If your uncle died during the war, or in a specified period after the war, his name would be on the CWGC list. If he is not there, then he did not die during the war. I am not sure where to go next (my work was with Australian personnel), but the UK National Archives might have something.
Most Australian personnel records up until at least Korea are with our Archives, I assume MODUK would also have passed records to the UK Archives.
calli – Freemasons?
johanna
#2326387, posted on March 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm
The Queensland government has gone full retard about crocodiles. Among other things, the have zones where crocodiles which are known to be aggressive are encouraged to leave. Just how these intensely territorial creatures are going to be enticed elswhere, or where this elsewhere with no territorial local residents might be, is not clear.
Crocodile numbers are increasing all the time, they are getting bigger every year, but it seems that the lunatic Green fringe dominates policy. Above all, they must never be culled, because animal rights or something. Instead, they are moved around at vast expense and offered unknown incentives (a relocation allowance, perhaps) if they take a chunk out of someone.
Eejits.
from the OT
it’s an acceptable substitute for the kids with small hands and good finances
Proctologist?
You are channelling your inner Tim Mathieson
“We can get a blood test for it but the digital examination is the only true way to get a correct reading on your prostate so make sure you go and do that, and perhaps look for a small Asian female doctor is probably the best way,” he said, to laughter.
Scroll alert.
I’m re- posting this embarrassing shit here again as Gab was nice enough to reformat it, although on my ipad the gaps don’t stay put unless I put some full stops in. Why the hell is that?
..
Then followed the great woman drought of the mid nineties.
..
In the space of two weeks I went from having one girl, to two, to having none at all. Which I thought would be alright. After all, I would soon get someone else right? But the months dragged on.
..
Women can smell desperation seeping out of your pores, and it isn’t an aphrodisiac. Not at all. You may as well have crapped your pants before approaching them.
..
I was driving taxis on night shift and studying days, too damn poor to have my own car, I was taking public transport to get around. A previous woman had taken the V8 when she left in another awful scene. I remember riding my bike down St Kilda rd past all the shiny headed bald gits in Mercedes and beemers and thinking what arseholes they looked.
..
I was behind the wheel of the taxi when it happened.
..
A drunken wench had spewed everywhere in the back seat and I was going back to the depot to muck it out. I pulled up behind a bus and looked up, shock followed. There, twenty times life size, on the back of that bus, was the mad bird’s face in some advert. Fuck me, she had broken through.
From then on the bloody ad was everywhere. At the tram stop. In the city loop. Bus stops. Magazines, everywhere I looked the crazy bird was looking back at me.
..
Dirt poor, frightened of never again getting a root, and followed everywhere by the mad bird’s gaze. I started drinking heavily, until one night I saw a cat at the bottom of my bed. I sat up, and while I watched, it dissolved into the floor.
..
I resolved then and there to stay drunk for good.
Always lurking
Paul Murray gives it to Coopers.