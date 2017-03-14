Liberty Quote
To me, consensus seems to be the process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values and policies. So it is something in which no one believes and to which no one objects.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
Australia should consider shorter working week, Greens leader Richard Di Natale says
Not sure if that means a 20% pay cut, or a 20% increase in labour costs.
(Coming from the Dick, I can probably guess…)
I imagine Dick would start in his own establishment. The nanny works four days and the littlies look after themselves on the fifth?
Tony reads the Cat.
A common theme from posters here is highlighted in the Politeia speech:
But there is one lesson that I have learned, and that Australia has learned, from our success in negotiating free trade agreements with our three biggest trading partners, with Korea, with Japan and with China, and it’s a very simple lesson: do not leave it to negotiators.
Because if you leave it to the negotiators, the negotiations will go on and on and on.
And why wouldn’t they?
Given that each round of negotiation means a trip and an extended stay in a five or six star hotel and so often, we discovered, the only thing that came out of negotiations was the date of the next negotiations.
Oops. Mixed up my italics and bold.
It’s all a bit strange.
The Waffen SSM want the plebiscite canned and Parliament to “do it’s job” and pass the change to the law.
But when two Parliamentarians discuss the issue, the have a quennie hissy fit and throw their gender neutral dollies out of the pram.
So Parliamentarians are meant to pass some as yet undefined law without discussing it.
Lizzie, my life when younger was also often travelling overseas with my husband. I have stayed at GlenEagles, Cipriani , Sofitel in Rome, Lyon I mention these because all, as well as other luxury hotels ,have stories of unusual incidents whilst I was staying there.
Nowadays as an elderly person my travelling has been experiencing the real people staying at eg agriturismo ,lovely country farms in Italy.
Today I will be lunching with friends ,male and female after a current affairs talk not sure what subject as this monthly presenter, a retired analyst with a government dept in Washington , likes to surprise us. However I am sure energy , gas and batteries will be subjects we will discuss over lunch. So I have an interesting, social life with lots of funny stories to tell
I do not have an hairy ape any more but live in a community of like travellers. Post often and organise learning experiences for retired. people. No longer blonde but look years younger than I am
Turnbull is just another of the many farm animals wanting to leech off the labours of the little red hen.
I’ll see your Sunbury and raise you a Melton.
Ballarat line wins!!
It’s not strange at all. The SSM lobby are bothered that any sort of discussion will end up with increasing opposition. Remember that the ‘glorious victory’ in Ireland involved 2/3 of voters not turning up. In Australia, public opinion is supposedly in favour of SSM but in the UK public opinion was also in favour of ‘Remain’, so public opinion (polls) is no longer a reliable indicator of public opinion. I suspect a lot of people are thoroughly sick of the entire issue and might vote ‘no’ because of that; or because they dislike being bullied. I think I would.
Their left call for mandatory job sharing and limited working hours, [except for their domestic slaves].
Working less than half the week means that more than half the week is free to be an activist and march and protest for Stalinism.
Once artificial intelligence can do all telephone jobs, and robots can do all hands on jobs, it is only the social justice jobs controlling peoples lives that will exist, and the bastards will only share the Jobs of Stalin with other Stalinists.
Grovel in the cold and dark, proles. Grovel in your allocated hutchspace in your battery-farmed subhuman existance, grovel before our social justice overlords.
The Waffen SSM are girding their loins for the next stage. Conspicuous advertising on TV and airport billboards are softening up the populace for a push into parliament.
My guess is that push will be literal. Following the success of interrupting Q&A, they will storm the public gallery of the House of Reps to demand a plebiscite.
(PS Where is their marketing budget coming from? Activist lawyers?)
Di Natale needs to apply this in practise to his own office and every sitting federal member of the Greens. The less they work the less shitty idea’s they can come up with.
Also he won’t need an “Au Pair” anymore. He’ll be able to look after his kids with all the free time.
Hadley had Frydenberg on the ropes.
That twinkle toed cucksocker either wouldn’t or couldn’t articulate some simple facts of life.
Why sell to X when Y offers a higher price.
Especially when X keeps telling you your product is evil.
Yes!
Google David Adler 18c and view results:
J values and 18C David Adler
J values and 18C The Parliamentary Inquiry into Free Speech was misled by secular J communal group David Adler
and
18c threatens young people Aiden Depiazzi
Left used to have ‘Stalin gold’. Maybe ‘Soros gold’
Dual income (public sector sinecure) no kids. A huge well of discretionary cash is there for the taking.