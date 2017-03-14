Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

Posted on 8:30 pm, March 14, 2017
266 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. Dr Faustus
    #2326720, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Australia should consider shorter working week, Greens leader Richard Di Natale says

    Greens leader Richard Di Natale has flagged the idea of a four-day working week as part of a national conversation his party wants to start on the future of work.

    Not sure if that means a 20% pay cut, or a 20% increase in labour costs.
    (Coming from the Dick, I can probably guess…)

  2. calli
    #2326723, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I imagine Dick would start in his own establishment. The nanny works four days and the littlies look after themselves on the fifth?

  3. Old School Conservative
    #2326724, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    notafan
    #2326651, posted on March 15, 2017 at 5:55 am
    TA speaking at Politeia. I dunno, who keeps inviting him?

    Tony reads the Cat.
    A common theme from posters here is highlighted in the Politeia speech:
    But there is one lesson that I have learned, and that Australia has learned, from our success in negotiating free trade agreements with our three biggest trading partners, with Korea, with Japan and with China, and it’s a very simple lesson: do not leave it to negotiators.
    Because if you leave it to the negotiators, the negotiations will go on and on and on.
    And why wouldn’t they?
    Given that each round of negotiation means a trip and an extended stay in a five or six star hotel and so often, we discovered, the only thing that came out of negotiations was the date of the next negotiations.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #2326725, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Oops. Mixed up my italics and bold.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2326727, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:45 am

    What is the status of the plebiscite nowadays? I thought it was shelved.

    It’s all a bit strange.
    The Waffen SSM want the plebiscite canned and Parliament to “do it’s job” and pass the change to the law.
    But when two Parliamentarians discuss the issue, the have a quennie hissy fit and throw their gender neutral dollies out of the pram.
    So Parliamentarians are meant to pass some as yet undefined law without discussing it.

  6. min
    #2326729, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Lizzie, my life when younger was also often travelling overseas with my husband. I have stayed at GlenEagles, Cipriani , Sofitel in Rome, Lyon I mention these because all, as well as other luxury hotels ,have stories of unusual incidents whilst I was staying there.
    Nowadays as an elderly person my travelling has been experiencing the real people staying at eg agriturismo ,lovely country farms in Italy.
    Today I will be lunching with friends ,male and female after a current affairs talk not sure what subject as this monthly presenter, a retired analyst with a government dept in Washington , likes to surprise us. However I am sure energy , gas and batteries will be subjects we will discuss over lunch. So I have an interesting, social life with lots of funny stories to tell
    I do not have an hairy ape any more but live in a community of like travellers. Post often and organise learning experiences for retired. people. No longer blonde but look years younger than I am

  7. Entropy
    #2326730, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust
    PM @TurnbullMalcolm says it’s not acceptable for homes and businesses to be short on gas when Australia is such a large exporter

    Turnbull is just another of the many farm animals wanting to leech off the labours of the little red hen.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2326733, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Ahhhh Bushy. You’re on the BENDIGO line, too.

    Yes, I’m enjoying it also. Sunbury is such a great stopover location!

    I’ll see your Sunbury and raise you a Melton.
    Ballarat line wins!!

  9. Senile Old Guy
    #2326735, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    What is the status of the plebiscite nowadays? I thought it was shelved.

    It’s all a bit strange.

    It’s not strange at all. The SSM lobby are bothered that any sort of discussion will end up with increasing opposition. Remember that the ‘glorious victory’ in Ireland involved 2/3 of voters not turning up. In Australia, public opinion is supposedly in favour of SSM but in the UK public opinion was also in favour of ‘Remain’, so public opinion (polls) is no longer a reliable indicator of public opinion. I suspect a lot of people are thoroughly sick of the entire issue and might vote ‘no’ because of that; or because they dislike being bullied. I think I would.

  10. john constantine
    #2326736, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Their left call for mandatory job sharing and limited working hours, [except for their domestic slaves].

    Working less than half the week means that more than half the week is free to be an activist and march and protest for Stalinism.

    Once artificial intelligence can do all telephone jobs, and robots can do all hands on jobs, it is only the social justice jobs controlling peoples lives that will exist, and the bastards will only share the Jobs of Stalin with other Stalinists.

    Grovel in the cold and dark, proles. Grovel in your allocated hutchspace in your battery-farmed subhuman existance, grovel before our social justice overlords.

  11. Old School Conservative
    #2326738, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:53 am

    What is the status of the plebiscite nowadays?

    The Waffen SSM are girding their loins for the next stage. Conspicuous advertising on TV and airport billboards are softening up the populace for a push into parliament.
    My guess is that push will be literal. Following the success of interrupting Q&A, they will storm the public gallery of the House of Reps to demand a plebiscite.

    (PS Where is their marketing budget coming from? Activist lawyers?)

  12. Bear Necessities
    #2326739, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Australia should consider shorter working week, Greens leader Richard Di Natale says

    Greens leader Richard Di Natale has flagged the idea of a four-day working week as part of a national conversation his party wants to start on the future of work.

    Not sure if that means a 20% pay cut, or a 20% increase in labour costs.
    (Coming from the Dick, I can probably guess…)

    Di Natale needs to apply this in practise to his own office and every sitting federal member of the Greens. The less they work the less shitty idea’s they can come up with.

    Also he won’t need an “Au Pair” anymore. He’ll be able to look after his kids with all the free time.

  13. lotocoti
    #2326741, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    If you’ve got any gas shares, dump them now …

    Hadley had Frydenberg on the ropes.
    That twinkle toed cucksocker either wouldn’t or couldn’t articulate some simple facts of life.
    Why sell to X when Y offers a higher price.
    Especially when X keeps telling you your product is evil.

  14. stackja
    #2326742, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2326716, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:29 am
    2GB Adler now talking about secular J problem and 18c.

    Excellent interview – brilliant that he called out the secular Js as being not representative of the articles of the faith, of the teachings of their holy texts which pre-date Christianity by some millenia. Good on Dr Adler for his scholarship and his courage. Made some excellent points on the laws about anti-semitism just made it worse.

    Yes!
    Google David Adler 18c and view results:
    J values and 18C David Adler
    J values and 18C The Parliamentary Inquiry into Free Speech was misled by secular J communal group David Adler
    and
    18c threatens young people Aiden Depiazzi

  15. stackja
    #2326743, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Old School Conservative
    #2326738, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:53 am
    What is the status of the plebiscite nowadays?

    The Waffen SSM are girding their loins for the next stage. Conspicuous advertising on TV and airport billboards are softening up the populace for a push into parliament.
    My guess is that push will be literal. Following the success of interrupting Q&A, they will storm the public gallery of the House of Reps to demand a plebiscite.

    (PS Where is their marketing budget coming from? Activist lawyers?)

    Left used to have ‘Stalin gold’. Maybe ‘Soros gold’

  16. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2326744, posted on March 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    (PS Where is their marketing budget coming from? Activist lawyers?)

    Dual income (public sector sinecure) no kids. A huge well of discretionary cash is there for the taking.

