Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2327105, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    swarthy mates

    This is racist Monty.

  2. Myrddin Seren
    #2327106, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Where in Europe are we going to tow our boats back to a safe port?

    Ummm. Assuming they haven’t scuttled themselves already – you tow them back to North Africa where they set off from. Except North Africa isn’t ‘safe’ in the European scheme of things – so onward, ever onward will come the boats.

    Where is the offshore detention centres in Europe where we can take our refugees to?” he said.

    True that. Given the vast numbers of people now being pushed/pulled to Europe from Bangladesh all the way across to Morocco and down to Sub-saharan Africa – you would need to turn Corsica in to a holding centre to try and accomodate the numbers. And then do what.

    Basically the Euro elites will never shut the door to the replacement demos – they are simply trying to keep the flows at politically acceptable levels.

    One wonders if the flows could and would be allowed to get large enough to simply swamp the European borders and roll on ? Presumably even the people smugglers have capacity constraints.

  3. calli
    #2327107, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Yes. A connection between Safe Schools and bath houses that even critics at the Cat hadn’t imagined.

  4. John Comnenus
    #2327110, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Monty,

    you have to learn to enjoy the pleasures of the bathhouse.

    A number of years ago I used to occasionally go with some mates to the Korean Bathhouse in the Cross.

    There were a few rules:
    – always come by public transport;
    – always leave before 5, after that it got a bit gay – not saying there is anything wrong with that but it isn’t everyone’s style;
    – always bring your drinking money;
    – always bring your gambling money; and
    – bring em’ if you want to smoke em’.

    In between hot and cold ginseng and assorted baths we would repair to the bar for some cigars and naked poker. It is very difficult to bluff effectively when naked, smoking a cigar, still wet and half cut. A most pleasant way to spend the afternoon.

  5. Nick
    #2327115, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    From Calli’s Marr link:

    Bill Leak was free to draw – and the Australian was free to publish – cartoons attacking black people and Muslims. Free speech. But surely it is not news to a newspaper that citizens have free speech too.

    Yawn. Strange that Dave protests about ‘attacks’ from a cartoon and that somehow ‘black people and Muslims’ are immune from being lampooned.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2327116, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Terry
    44 minutes ago

    Senator Di Natali, if the requirement for you to invite someone to share their story at the National Press Club is that their right to exist was “constantly under fire”, when will you invite Geert Wilders, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Salman Rushdie? You could have invited Bill Leak but unfortunately you didn’t.

    Now what group of people is against the folks mentioned?

    Comment of the day, from the Oz, on Di Natali’s little wank fest, at the National Press Club.

  7. Gab
    #2327118, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Let’s understand this. monty goes out to lunch with a friend from the Cat; he runs here as soon as possible to complain about lingerie models being at the restaurant, complains about the lunch, then proceeds to tell us he believes JC is a paed0phile. What a “friend”.

    Hope JC didn’t divulge any personal details as I’m sure we’ll see monty blab about that too, either here or on twitter – after all, he has form on this.

    Word to the wise, never ever go out anywhere with monty unless you want to be slurred here and have personal details divulged.

    What a coward and a low-life you are monty. a person of very low character.

  8. Nick
    #2327120, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    In between hot and cold ginseng and assorted baths we would repair to the bar for some cigars and naked poker. It is very difficult to bluff effectively when naked, smoking a cigar, still wet and half cut. A most pleasant way to spend the afternoon.

    Friends once told me about the hot blond woman who was the masseuse aboard a Russian ship. It ended up being instead burly Igor, who at the end applied honey and a birch twig. The rotters.

  9. Leo G
    #2327121, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    “The one we just got rid of was all three.”
    Must have been quite serious reason then, to be rid of a chef with all three qualifications. Cooking the books, perhaps?

  10. Gab
    #2327122, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Comment of the day, from the Oz, on Di Natali’s little wank fest, at the National Press Club.

    Most certainly!

  11. Des Deskperson
    #2327123, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    “Governments must be prepared to expand the size of the public sector and employ more people directly as part of pushing the Australian economy to full employment, according to the former Labor treasurer, Wayne Swan.”

    The Department of Finance used to estimate that the cost of employing a Commonwealth – APS – public servant was 2.5 times their salary.

    In other words, an EL 1 – salary around $110,000 pa – actually cost the taxpayer – in terms of super, recreation leave, leave, sick/personal leave, long service leave, accommodation, heat, light, power workspace, furniture, IT, training, compo – around $275,000 to employ!!

  12. calli
    #2327124, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    The point that Marr misses is that he was being pursued by the HRC and jihadis for those very cartoons. So much for “free speech”.

    The pursuit has stopped with his death. Oh, that’s right – Q&A proved it hasn’t.

    Jerk.

  13. Baldrick
    #2327125, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    calli
    #2327098, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:01 pm
    David Marr misses the point whilst accusing others of missing the point.

    From the link:
    Seems the Australian only recognises free speech when it’s speaking. The paper is demanding an apology from the ABC because demonstrators in Monday night’s Q&A audience called Bill Leak a racist.
    Imagine! How insulting! How offensive!

    Somehow nancy boy is now an advocate for free speech, all the while supporting the retention of 18c.

  14. NewChum
    #2327126, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I agree with Swans goal, not his methods.

    The last time we got close to full employment was when workchoices existed in 2006. Before the electricity supply was social justiced, before the water supply was appropriated by state governments and given the Flannery treatment,

    Every Australian family is several thousands of dollars a year worse off in direct costs just from water and electricity, not to mention the public debt accumulated on their behalf. Not one single change in the environment has occurred, not one fraction of a degree of future global warming has been averted.

    Swans wettest wet dream of public spending would never match the lost investment and lost potential just from letting people have their own money back. Instead they squandered and squandered and wasted and made things worse. They wasted billions on schools and results went backwards. They spent billions on windmills that increase blackouts, they spent billions on desalination plants that don’t work. They’re even spending millions not building roads.

    But the sad news is not that Swan is a grade a commie idiot, that is old and established fact. The sad news is not a single member of parliament will stand up and excoriate him for his ocean-going lunacy and disgusting track record as treasurer which put the country into an unrecoverable dive.

    Remember there was no federal debt when swan walked in. The economy was in surplus and employment was close to full.

  15. val majkus
    #2327127, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Jo Nova has a post up about Musk and SA’s electricity woes:

    South Australia (SA) is planning to build a new gas fossil fuel plant for $550 million because it has too much competitive and “cost efficient” free energy. There are fears this will not only push up electricity prices in the state but in Victoria, NSW and Tasmania too. (Bravo, SA). In order to build a new fossil fuel plant with Greens permission they spend $360m on the new gas plant, and then offered $150m more to appease the angry renewables spirits. It is said to be needed to encourage investment. Obviously no sane investor would spend money on renewables for purely economic reasons.

    Meanwhile Elon Musk offered to fix the states problems in just 100 days or “it’s free” and with only $33million for a 100MWh battery farm. The offer has triggered a bun fight between Musk and local companies who say they can do even better.

    But in the long run, SA wants to go “100% renewable”. Below Paul Miskelly and Tom Quirk calculate that for SA to truly do that, it would need about 270GWh of batteries to cover the peak use. This would require 7.5 million tonnes of lead acid batteries and cost 60 – 90 billion dollars (and you thought an interconnector was expensive — SA could buy 60 – 90 interconnectors). For perspective the total state GDP is $97B (compared to AUS total of $1629). South Australian state govt revenue and expenses is about $16B so they can afford the batteries in 5 years if they cancel their own government.

    If they were buying Power Walls from Tesla instead they would need 20 million of them. The retail cost is $180 billion. They also would have some 2000 wind turbines at 2.5 MW so 10,000 Power Walls per turbine.

    links to the study at the link and of course the comments are always worth a read!

  16. John Comnenus
    #2327129, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Leak was pursued by Lefties, Social Justice Warriors, Human Rights Commission types, Jihadis and probably others.

    Yep, good to know that gay Mr Marr is signed up onto the same side as the people who would kill him because of his sexual orientation.

    Marr, the ungrateful, ignorant and pompous twit should thank people liker Leak who allow gays like Marr and his mates to live a normal life and not be pursued by Jihadis.

    One day, when Marr and his mates succeed in silencing all the Leaks, Marr will be subject to the full force of Sharia.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2327130, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    One day, when Marr and his mates succeed in silencing all the Leaks, Marr will be subject to the full force of Sharia.

    I wonder if the irony will pass through his mind from the time he leaves the top of the tall building, until the time he impacts on the ground?

  18. johanna
    #2327131, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2327064, posted on March 15, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    This is why you should order it ‘Well Done’ and then douse it in ketchup…

    Had dinner at a Perth restaurant – which I won’t name – a few nights ago, and someone on the next table asked for his steak “well – done.’ He was informed “Our chef only does steak medium rare.”…

    Snobs. Remember going to a trendy joint in Balmain (I know, I know) where they pulled the same stunt with my companion, who wanted the steak well done. We left. Stuff ’em.

    The latest version of that is where grilled/fried tuna or salmon steaks are only available if raw in the middle. Raw tuna/salmon is good, cooked tuna/salmon is good, but half and half is disgusting. When I asked for my (very expensive) tuna to be cooked right through, the snooty waiter looked at me as though I had just thrown up on the tablecloth, and said no can do. Again, we left.

    Plenty of restaurants around which do not treat customers as though they are children being trained to like broccoli.

  19. Leo G
    #2327133, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Yawn. Strange that Dave protests about ‘attacks’ from a cartoon and that somehow ‘black people and Muslims’ are immune from being lampooned.

    Note that though Bill Leak portrayed aboriginal people in some of his cartoons in a context that was understandably troubling to many people, the people who most loudly accused him of racism were those who Leak mercilessly lampooned in other contexts.
    Need I mention any of those contexts?

  20. Atoms for Peace
    #2327134, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Have the Greens computed that Aussies are working longer hours just to accommodate costs associated with green policies ? 4 day week..sure thing you economic illiterates.

  21. dover_beach
    #2327135, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    David Marr:

    That’s not what it’s [18C] really about. It’s just another battle in the tedious “culture wars” against the left.

    They’re always denying a ‘culture war’. It’s so ‘tedious’. It’s a figment of the conservative imagination. The Left just want is a modus vivendi. All the while these denials are occurring their confreres are intimidating companies to cancel debates and demanding recantations, or they are soliciting complainants to pursue cartoonists through the courts and tribunals, and so on. These people are sinister liars.

    Sinistra delenda est.

  22. 132andBush
    #2327136, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Back to Bendigo.
    Hopefully no delays this time.
    Bloody hell, lot of people down here. Where do they stack em all when the day is done?

    And the hurrying people daunt me, and their pallid faces haunt me
    As they shoulder one another in their rush and nervous haste,
    Banjo Paterson

  23. Diogenes
    #2327137, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Education Minister Simon Birmingham, who today calls for a “zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour” in schools, says the latest update on Australia’s performance in PISA shows 46 per cent of students in low socioeconomic schools were badly behaved, compared with 32 per cent of students in high socioeconomic schools.

    Well my day ended with “fuck you” from a year 8. One of my classes is doing (lego)robots and as I have nowhere t o put them,they are left on my desk. Said year 8 proceeds to demolish one, and pops a wheel in his mouth – when chipped – teh repsonse I got.

    Referral goes in straight away, followed by unsuccessful attempt at a call home, see head teacher – determines this is worthy of highest sanction short of suspension, which can only be administered by a deputy, we both front deputy “oh but he has mental and home issues”, and I am instructed to award the lowest level of punishment.

    Absolutely seething and wondering when step father’s estate will be probated so I can pay out my mortgage and go on the dole.

  24. calli
    #2327138, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Where do they stack em all when the day is done?

    In the human warehouses, otherwise known as “flats”.

  25. Mark A
    #2327139, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    He was informed “Our chef only does steak medium rare.”…

    Would it kill him to keep it on the grill for an extra 1.5 minutes/side?
    Or even just one more minute?

    My pet hate is sharing a meal.
    I had a disagreement with friends who wanted dinner at a ‘share’ a dish type restaurant.
    I told them we didn’t know each other intimately enough to share saliva.
    Didn’t go down well.

  26. calli
    #2327140, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    A Year 8 is still putting toys in his mouth?

    Give him a dummy next time. It will be more satisfying.

  27. 132andBush
    #2327141, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    And their dogs, calli?
    What about the dogs?!

    Coffee houses are about to reach critical mass I reckon.

  28. Diogenes
    #2327142, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Give him a dummy next time. It will be more satisfying.

    Calli,
    the way I am feeling right now, a fist would be more appropriate – currently medicating myself with rum. All will well tomorrow

    All my other classes are good, my year 12s nice, but lazy as (a complaint made against the cohort since year 7)
    Year 10 are loud , but get the work the done – ditto my combined year 9/10. The OTHER year 8 class are beautiful,give them a challenge & they are off

  29. test pattern
    #2327143, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    ‘Behind Trump’s Push for “American Steel” in Pipelines, Another Russian Company with Putin Ties Stands to Benefit’

    https://www.desmogblog.com/2017/02/28/trump-american-steel-russia-putin-fracking

  30. egg_
    #2327145, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    David Marr misses the point whilst accusing others of missing the point.

    Perhaps not – is he a ‘bottom’?
    (sorry)

  31. Mark from Melbourne
    #2327147, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    JC, I have heard mixed reviews of Gilson. Interested in your comments…

    /spacechook

  32. dover_beach
    #2327148, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    desmogblog? Oh man, haven’t heard that climate warmening site’s name in years.

  33. C.L.
    #2327150, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Monty and JC eating lunch together.
    ——————–
    To discuss how they can more effectively push acceptance Islam in Australia to sane people who actually love their daughters and granddaughters and don’t want them in serious danger of being sold off as child brides, having the genitals mutilated and getting murdered by their new Muslim owners for ‘dishonoring’ them?

    That was my first thought.

  34. Atoms for Peace
    #2327151, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Mark A..one of my pet hates is that in a health setting, instruments that were contaminated by blood and other bodily fluids get nuked in autoclaves etc whilst down the road at a cafe etc, at best, the cutlery is sanitised…
    Who’s to say the last person to use the plate wasn’t Hep B/C pos etc ? Whilst I’m on the topic, how is hospital cutlery dealt with vis a vis infection control ?

  35. Fisky
    #2327152, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Well my day ended with “fuck you” from a year 8. One of my classes is doing (lego)robots and as I have nowhere t o put them,they are left on my desk. Said year 8 proceeds to demolish one, and pops a wheel in his mouth – when chipped – teh repsonse I got.

    Referral goes in straight away, followed by unsuccessful attempt at a call home, see head teacher – determines this is worthy of highest sanction short of suspension, which can only be administered by a deputy, we both front deputy “oh but he has mental and home issues”, and I am instructed to award the lowest level of punishment.

    Absolutely seething and wondering when step father’s estate will be probated so I can pay out my mortgage and go on the dole.

    I’m not surprised to hear that, Diogenes. I actually think Simon Birmingham is not quite right in his call for “zero tolerance” – which is unworkable the way most schools are run – and I also predict there will be pushback from the progressive edu-crat establishment on this.

    What is really needed is consistency across learning areas, as well as centralised detentions run by a full-time discipline personnel (perhaps not one of the deputies given their famous ability to weasel out of actually doing anything about discipline).

    Maybe Birmingham should push for amendments to industrial relations legislation allowing teachers to sue schools that fail to suspend/expel students who abuse them in their workplace.

  36. egg_
    #2327153, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Strange that Dave protests about ‘attacks’ from a cartoon and that somehow ‘black people and Muslims’ are immune from being lampooned.

    Was he all aghast of the dog rooting sketch by The Chaser ‘boys’ as he mistakenly calls them?
    The Muslim cartoons by Charlie Hebdo and the Danish, same?

  37. Helen
    #2327155, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    OMG Bruce in WA I am so sorry for typing in bed

    write three food things that happened during the day.

    Should have been three GOOD things …

    sorry mate.

  38. calli
    #2327156, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    What is really needed is consistency across learning areas, as well as centralised detentions run by a full-time discipline personnel

    Heh. Major Payne.

    H/t MV

  39. harrys on the boat
    #2327157, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    m0nty was just deflecting from the humiliating rake that was Trump’s tax return.

  40. test pattern
    #2327158, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    ‘swarthy’

    “Which leads me to add one Remark: That the Number of purely white People in the World is proportionally very small. All Africa is black or TAWNY. Asia chiefly tawny. America (exclusive of the new Comers) wholly so. And in Europe, the Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians and Swedes, are generally of what we call a SWARTHY Complexion; as are the Germans also, the Saxons only excepted, who with the English, make the principal Body of White People on the Face of the Earth. I could wish their Numbers were increased.”

    Benjamin Franklin

    ‘Observations Concerning the Increase of Mankind, Peopling of Countries’

    Black ‘n tawny
    Bernardi swarthy
    Monoculture rappin’ Cory
    Anglo Hanson
    Charlie Manson
    Monoculture rappin’ Cory

  41. calli
    #2327160, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    m0nty was just deflecting from the humiliating rake that was Trump’s tax return.

    Whilst admitting the grooming nature of Safe Schools. Shameless.

    Major Payne reminds me – at Number One Son’s school they had a bloke titled The Marshall. Ex-military.

    Detention? Meh. Report to The Marshall? Fear and trembling. He made them work, none of this lolling about at desks whiling away the hours. They didn’t like it. No, Sir.

  42. C.L.
    #2327161, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    AWR Hawkins at Breitbart makes fun of Australia’s failed Tough Gun Laws.

    He’s right, of course. By running another amnesty because half a million unregistered firearms are supposedly out there, the government is admitting the laws never worked.

  43. egg_
    #2327162, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    and one with six donuts and a chocolate milkshake

    Entree?

  44. C.L.
    #2327163, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Left-wing icon Van Jones says tax dust-up with MSNBC has resulted in a huge Victory for Trump.

  45. Dr Faustus
    #2327164, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    But in the long run, SA wants to go “100% renewable”. Below Paul Miskelly and Tom Quirk calculate that for SA to truly do that, it would need about 270GWh of batteries to cover the peak use. This would require 7.5 million tonnes of lead acid batteries and cost 60 – 90 billion dollars

    Plus about $7 billion for the additional 4000MW of windmills.
    Plus it all needs replacing over 15 years.

    Rinse and repeat 12 times for the rest of the Eastern Australian market to go 100% renewable – a mere $1.2 trillion upfront, with $77 billion annual recurring capital spend on replacement.

    Just put it on the card.

  46. Anthony
    #2327165, posted on March 15, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    dover_beach

    #2327135, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    David Marr:

    That’s not what it’s [18C] really about. It’s just another tendentious battle in the tedious “culture wars” against everyone who is not of the left.

    Another unMarred opinion.

