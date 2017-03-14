Liberty Quote
When the far Left was a global force, the mainstream liberal Left had to draw dividing lines and defend itself from its attacks. Now that the far Left threatens no one, the borders have gone. The media would hound from public life any conservative who shared platforms with members of a neo-Nazi group. But respectable leftists can now associate with those who would once have been regarded as poisonous extremists — and no one notices.— Nick Cohen
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
swarthy mates
This is racist Monty.
Ummm. Assuming they haven’t scuttled themselves already – you tow them back to North Africa where they set off from. Except North Africa isn’t ‘safe’ in the European scheme of things – so onward, ever onward will come the boats.
True that. Given the vast numbers of people now being pushed/pulled to Europe from Bangladesh all the way across to Morocco and down to Sub-saharan Africa – you would need to turn Corsica in to a holding centre to try and accomodate the numbers. And then do what.
Basically the Euro elites will never shut the door to the replacement demos – they are simply trying to keep the flows at politically acceptable levels.
One wonders if the flows could and would be allowed to get large enough to simply swamp the European borders and roll on ? Presumably even the people smugglers have capacity constraints.
Yes. A connection between Safe Schools and bath houses that even critics at the Cat hadn’t imagined.
Monty,
you have to learn to enjoy the pleasures of the bathhouse.
A number of years ago I used to occasionally go with some mates to the Korean Bathhouse in the Cross.
There were a few rules:
– always come by public transport;
– always leave before 5, after that it got a bit gay – not saying there is anything wrong with that but it isn’t everyone’s style;
– always bring your drinking money;
– always bring your gambling money; and
– bring em’ if you want to smoke em’.
In between hot and cold ginseng and assorted baths we would repair to the bar for some cigars and naked poker. It is very difficult to bluff effectively when naked, smoking a cigar, still wet and half cut. A most pleasant way to spend the afternoon.
From Calli’s Marr link:
Yawn. Strange that Dave protests about ‘attacks’ from a cartoon and that somehow ‘black people and Muslims’ are immune from being lampooned.
Comment of the day, from the Oz, on Di Natali’s little wank fest, at the National Press Club.
Let’s understand this. monty goes out to lunch with a friend from the Cat; he runs here as soon as possible to complain about lingerie models being at the restaurant, complains about the lunch, then proceeds to tell us he believes JC is a paed0phile. What a “friend”.
Hope JC didn’t divulge any personal details as I’m sure we’ll see monty blab about that too, either here or on twitter – after all, he has form on this.
Word to the wise, never ever go out anywhere with monty unless you want to be slurred here and have personal details divulged.
What a coward and a low-life you are monty. a person of very low character.
Friends once told me about the hot blond woman who was the masseuse aboard a Russian ship. It ended up being instead burly Igor, who at the end applied honey and a birch twig. The rotters.
“The one we just got rid of was all three.”
Must have been quite serious reason then, to be rid of a chef with all three qualifications. Cooking the books, perhaps?
Most certainly!
“Governments must be prepared to expand the size of the public sector and employ more people directly as part of pushing the Australian economy to full employment, according to the former Labor treasurer, Wayne Swan.”
The Department of Finance used to estimate that the cost of employing a Commonwealth – APS – public servant was 2.5 times their salary.
In other words, an EL 1 – salary around $110,000 pa – actually cost the taxpayer – in terms of super, recreation leave, leave, sick/personal leave, long service leave, accommodation, heat, light, power workspace, furniture, IT, training, compo – around $275,000 to employ!!
The point that Marr misses is that he was being pursued by the HRC and jihadis for those very cartoons. So much for “free speech”.
The pursuit has stopped with his death. Oh, that’s right – Q&A proved it hasn’t.
Jerk.
From the link:
Seems the Australian only recognises free speech when it’s speaking. The paper is demanding an apology from the ABC because demonstrators in Monday night’s Q&A audience called Bill Leak a racist.
Imagine! How insulting! How offensive!
Somehow nancy boy is now an advocate for free speech, all the while supporting the retention of 18c.
I agree with Swans goal, not his methods.
The last time we got close to full employment was when workchoices existed in 2006. Before the electricity supply was social justiced, before the water supply was appropriated by state governments and given the Flannery treatment,
Every Australian family is several thousands of dollars a year worse off in direct costs just from water and electricity, not to mention the public debt accumulated on their behalf. Not one single change in the environment has occurred, not one fraction of a degree of future global warming has been averted.
Swans wettest wet dream of public spending would never match the lost investment and lost potential just from letting people have their own money back. Instead they squandered and squandered and wasted and made things worse. They wasted billions on schools and results went backwards. They spent billions on windmills that increase blackouts, they spent billions on desalination plants that don’t work. They’re even spending millions not building roads.
But the sad news is not that Swan is a grade a commie idiot, that is old and established fact. The sad news is not a single member of parliament will stand up and excoriate him for his ocean-going lunacy and disgusting track record as treasurer which put the country into an unrecoverable dive.
Remember there was no federal debt when swan walked in. The economy was in surplus and employment was close to full.
Jo Nova has a post up about Musk and SA’s electricity woes:
links to the study at the link and of course the comments are always worth a read!
Leak was pursued by Lefties, Social Justice Warriors, Human Rights Commission types, Jihadis and probably others.
Yep, good to know that gay Mr Marr is signed up onto the same side as the people who would kill him because of his sexual orientation.
Marr, the ungrateful, ignorant and pompous twit should thank people liker Leak who allow gays like Marr and his mates to live a normal life and not be pursued by Jihadis.
One day, when Marr and his mates succeed in silencing all the Leaks, Marr will be subject to the full force of Sharia.
I wonder if the irony will pass through his mind from the time he leaves the top of the tall building, until the time he impacts on the ground?
Snobs. Remember going to a trendy joint in Balmain (I know, I know) where they pulled the same stunt with my companion, who wanted the steak well done. We left. Stuff ’em.
The latest version of that is where grilled/fried tuna or salmon steaks are only available if raw in the middle. Raw tuna/salmon is good, cooked tuna/salmon is good, but half and half is disgusting. When I asked for my (very expensive) tuna to be cooked right through, the snooty waiter looked at me as though I had just thrown up on the tablecloth, and said no can do. Again, we left.
Plenty of restaurants around which do not treat customers as though they are children being trained to like broccoli.
Note that though Bill Leak portrayed aboriginal people in some of his cartoons in a context that was understandably troubling to many people, the people who most loudly accused him of racism were those who Leak mercilessly lampooned in other contexts.
Need I mention any of those contexts?
Have the Greens computed that Aussies are working longer hours just to accommodate costs associated with green policies ? 4 day week..sure thing you economic illiterates.
David Marr:
They’re always denying a ‘culture war’. It’s so ‘tedious’. It’s a figment of the conservative imagination. The Left just want is a modus vivendi. All the while these denials are occurring their confreres are intimidating companies to cancel debates and demanding recantations, or they are soliciting complainants to pursue cartoonists through the courts and tribunals, and so on. These people are sinister liars.
Sinistra delenda est.
Back to Bendigo.
Hopefully no delays this time.
Bloody hell, lot of people down here. Where do they stack em all when the day is done?
And the hurrying people daunt me, and their pallid faces haunt me
As they shoulder one another in their rush and nervous haste,
Banjo Paterson
Well my day ended with “fuck you” from a year 8. One of my classes is doing (lego)robots and as I have nowhere t o put them,they are left on my desk. Said year 8 proceeds to demolish one, and pops a wheel in his mouth – when chipped – teh repsonse I got.
Referral goes in straight away, followed by unsuccessful attempt at a call home, see head teacher – determines this is worthy of highest sanction short of suspension, which can only be administered by a deputy, we both front deputy “oh but he has mental and home issues”, and I am instructed to award the lowest level of punishment.
Absolutely seething and wondering when step father’s estate will be probated so I can pay out my mortgage and go on the dole.
In the human warehouses, otherwise known as “flats”.
He was informed “Our chef only does steak medium rare.”…
Would it kill him to keep it on the grill for an extra 1.5 minutes/side?
Or even just one more minute?
My pet hate is sharing a meal.
I had a disagreement with friends who wanted dinner at a ‘share’ a dish type restaurant.
I told them we didn’t know each other intimately enough to share saliva.
Didn’t go down well.
A Year 8 is still putting toys in his mouth?
Give him a dummy next time. It will be more satisfying.
And their dogs, calli?
What about the dogs?!
Coffee houses are about to reach critical mass I reckon.
Calli,
the way I am feeling right now, a fist would be more appropriate – currently medicating myself with rum. All will well tomorrow
All my other classes are good, my year 12s nice, but lazy as (a complaint made against the cohort since year 7)
Year 10 are loud , but get the work the done – ditto my combined year 9/10. The OTHER year 8 class are beautiful,give them a challenge & they are off
‘Behind Trump’s Push for “American Steel” in Pipelines, Another Russian Company with Putin Ties Stands to Benefit’
https://www.desmogblog.com/2017/02/28/trump-american-steel-russia-putin-fracking
Perhaps not – is he a ‘bottom’?
(sorry)
JC, I have heard mixed reviews of Gilson. Interested in your comments…
/spacechook
desmogblog? Oh man, haven’t heard that climate warmening site’s name in years.
That was my first thought.
Mark A..one of my pet hates is that in a health setting, instruments that were contaminated by blood and other bodily fluids get nuked in autoclaves etc whilst down the road at a cafe etc, at best, the cutlery is sanitised…
Who’s to say the last person to use the plate wasn’t Hep B/C pos etc ? Whilst I’m on the topic, how is hospital cutlery dealt with vis a vis infection control ?
I’m not surprised to hear that, Diogenes. I actually think Simon Birmingham is not quite right in his call for “zero tolerance” – which is unworkable the way most schools are run – and I also predict there will be pushback from the progressive edu-crat establishment on this.
What is really needed is consistency across learning areas, as well as centralised detentions run by a full-time discipline personnel (perhaps not one of the deputies given their famous ability to weasel out of actually doing anything about discipline).
Maybe Birmingham should push for amendments to industrial relations legislation allowing teachers to sue schools that fail to suspend/expel students who abuse them in their workplace.
Was he all aghast of the dog rooting sketch by The Chaser ‘boys’ as he mistakenly calls them?
The Muslim cartoons by Charlie Hebdo and the Danish, same?
OMG Bruce in WA I am so sorry for typing in bed
Should have been three GOOD things …
sorry mate.
Heh. Major Payne.
H/t MV
m0nty was just deflecting from the humiliating rake that was Trump’s tax return.
‘swarthy’
“Which leads me to add one Remark: That the Number of purely white People in the World is proportionally very small. All Africa is black or TAWNY. Asia chiefly tawny. America (exclusive of the new Comers) wholly so. And in Europe, the Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians and Swedes, are generally of what we call a SWARTHY Complexion; as are the Germans also, the Saxons only excepted, who with the English, make the principal Body of White People on the Face of the Earth. I could wish their Numbers were increased.”
Benjamin Franklin
‘Observations Concerning the Increase of Mankind, Peopling of Countries’
Black ‘n tawny
Bernardi swarthy
Monoculture rappin’ Cory
Anglo Hanson
Charlie Manson
Monoculture rappin’ Cory
Whilst admitting the grooming nature of Safe Schools. Shameless.
Major Payne reminds me – at Number One Son’s school they had a bloke titled The Marshall. Ex-military.
Detention? Meh. Report to The Marshall? Fear and trembling. He made them work, none of this lolling about at desks whiling away the hours. They didn’t like it. No, Sir.
AWR Hawkins at Breitbart makes fun of Australia’s failed Tough Gun Laws.
He’s right, of course. By running another amnesty because half a million unregistered firearms are supposedly out there, the government is admitting the laws never worked.
Entree?
Left-wing icon Van Jones says tax dust-up with MSNBC has resulted in a huge Victory for Trump.
Plus about $7 billion for the additional 4000MW of windmills.
Plus it all needs replacing over 15 years.
Rinse and repeat 12 times for the rest of the Eastern Australian market to go 100% renewable – a mere $1.2 trillion upfront, with $77 billion annual recurring capital spend on replacement.
Just put it on the card.
dover_beach
#2327135, posted on March 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm
David Marr:
That’s not what it’s [18C] really about. It’s just another tendentious battle in the tedious “culture wars” against everyone who is not of the left.
Another unMarred opinion.