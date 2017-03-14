Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

Posted on 8:30 pm, March 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

804 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2327408, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Oh no.
    We caused the Sahara.
    Bummer.

    New Research Suggests Ancient Humans Helped Make the World’s Largest Desert

    Causing climate change since 6,000 BCE.

    Pesky chalcolithic SUV’s. Soon, if we don’t repent, we will turn the whole Earth into Arrakis!
    I bags the first snort of spice.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2327409, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Paul Murray has decided to make his panel u watchable again tonight by stacking it with frightbats.

  3. feelthebern
    #2327410, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Blurst panel ever.

  4. MsDolittle
    #2327411, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Empire, I’m not Triggs. I can do bairns. I was woken at 5am on Monday morning, by 3 year old grandson (parents had gone off to some beer and doughnut fest in St Kilda). We both had a potty break and decided it was still nighttime and more sleep would be required since a visit to the park was anticipated. I didn’t think to put a nappy on him. Grandma wins the first night with no nappy. Er that is him, not me, for now.

  5. calli
    #2327412, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    From Bruce’s link:

    “Saudi Arabia does not believe that [the immigration ban]is targeting Muslim countries or the religion of Islam.

    “This measure is a sovereign decision aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the United States of America.

    “President Trump expressed his deep respect for the religion of Islam, considering it one of the divine religions that came with great human principles kidnapped by radical groups.”

    Yep. Sure.

    The expression on Trump’s face says it all.

  6. Boambee John
    #2327413, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    On climate, where is Flummery?

    We have had well over 200mms of never again to fall rain, and it has covered lots of low lying areas, so presumably has also flowed into the dams that will never again receive run off.

  7. MsDolittle
    #2327415, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I was just about to put PM on, thanks for the tip IT, I won’t bother.

  8. feelthebern
    #2327416, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Does Fiona Scott have one too many or one too few chromosomes.

  9. calli
    #2327417, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    What is a “Deputy Crown Prince” anyway?

    If the Ottomans still ruled, he’d be lined up for strangulation the moment his brother gained the throne.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2327418, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    New ACTU secretary Sally McManus has declared she does not have a problem with unions and workers breaking laws if the laws are “unjust.”

    Questioned tonight about whether the peak union body would distance itself from the unlawful conduct of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, Ms McManus said “there’s no way we’ll be doing that”.

    “I tell you this the CFMEU, when they’ve been fined, they’ve been fined for taking industrial action,” she told ABC’s 7.30.

    “It might be illegal industrial action according to our current laws, and our current laws are wrong.”

    Ms McManus, who intends to lead unions on a campaign to ease legal restrictions on the right to strike, said it should not be so hard for workers to take legal industrial action when necessary.

    “I believe in the rule of law where the law is fair and the law is right,’’ she said.

    “But when it’s unjust I don’t think there’s a problem with breaking it.”

    She said CFMEU members often stopped work because a worker was killed on a building site. She said union officials got hit with heavy penalties than employers found culpable for workplace deaths.

    “This extraordinary statement from Australia’s foremost union boss is a complete disgrace and must be condemned by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as a matter of urgency,” Senator Eric Abetz said in response.

    “In Australia, we live in a democracy and in circumstances where democratically elected Parliaments pass laws those laws must be obeyed by all – no ifs, no buts. This shocking insight just shows how out of touch union bosses have become with hard working union members who stand by the rule of law.”

    Ms McManus is the ACTU’s first female secretary in the organisation’s 90-year history. She was elected this month to replace Dave Oliver after he announced his resignation in January

    From the Oz. Any Government with any balls at all would have the Opposition for breakfast over this one, but no doubt, Lord Waffle will want to show how far above the common brawling he is.

  11. Adam
    #2327419, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Sally McManus. At least she’s being consistent. With the entire union history and all.

  12. cohenite
    #2327420, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    From the Oz. Any Government with any balls at all would have the Opposition for breakfast over this one, but no doubt, Lord Waffle will want to show how far above the common brawling he is.

    What a weak bastard he is; but short of walking naked down George street with a salami up his arse he still is better than the bed stain shorten.

  13. Rev. Archibald
    #2327421, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2327322, posted on March 15, 2017 at 7:35 pm
    I was thinking about grabbing a couple of Dominoes’ pizzas for my Friday night do. Note: Dolittle to lift game.

    ..
    Where’s my invite, you cow?
    No forget it. I wouldn’t hang out with anyone who wanted me at their shindig anyway.
    I’m popping out to the shed. I may be awhile.
    Sob.

  14. stackja
    #2327422, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Sally related to DLP bloke?

  15. Leigh Lowe
    #2327423, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    What would be a just punishment for Triggs?

    To live with bogans on a shop assistants wage.

    … working at the Kooweerup Shell servo.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2327424, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Calli.
    If you go to Warrnambool get a hamburger at Kermonds.
    Its a institution.

  17. Jeff
    #2327425, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    132
    Where I come from, where folks aren’t dumb, near Bendigo, they all say that the best view of Melbourne is seen in the rear vision mirror as you leave.
    And for the Lygon St crowd, I worked in Drummond St In the 70’s and tried most of them.
    However, if you can remember the 70’s you weren’t living. h/t Michael Caine I think.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2327426, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    What a weak bastard he is; but short of walking naked down George street with a salami up his arse he still is better than the bed stain shorten.

    He might be better as an individual, but, as the leader of a political party, Wee William is running rings around him.

  19. Nick
    #2327427, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Jeff, you’d remember Johnnies’ green room, now sadly gone

  20. Harlequin Decline
    #2327428, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    The greens intentionally or otherwise have infected all the major political parties in this nation and if they are not resisted will destroy this nation.

    I reckon their IQ would rank pretty high up in the plant kingdom. Probably called themselves the Greens as it sounds better than the Vegies.

  21. Nick
    #2327429, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    working at the Kooweerup Shell servo.

    If she cleans the toilets too, yep.

  22. Mark A
    #2327430, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2327408, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    Oh no.
    We caused the Sahara.
    Bummer.

    We will be charged for causing the Big Bang next.

  23. cohenite
    #2327431, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    He might be better as an individual, but, as the leader of a political party, Wee William is running rings around him.

    Two different things here; shorten as a politician – lying, manipulating, presenting a deceptive narrative etc – is vastly superior to the rotted from the inside turnbull and his cohort of fecalised supporters. But from the viewpoint of the interests of the nation shorten is a plaque of locusts of biblical proportions; turdball is merely a dose of the flu. Turnbull is not doing what should be done; shorten will not only not do what has to be done he will destroy the capacity to do what has to be done.

  24. Jeff
    #2327432, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Yes indeed Nick.
    Most now gone I think.
    I used to like the window sign on (forget which one) saying “good broken English spoke here”
    Scrawled in chalk.

  25. incoherent rambler
    #2327433, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The greens intentionally or otherwise have infected all the major political parties in this nation and if they are not resisted will destroy have destroyed this nation.

    Late to the show.

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2327434, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    At least with Bill you get a REAL left looney, rather than a fake one.

    I think Bill would be destructive. Look at where we are, he can’t be worse.

  27. Nick
    #2327435, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I know what you mean Jeff. The Dover Hotel is still there, as basic a ever and Jmmy Watsons.

  28. cohenite
    #2327437, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I think Bill would be destructive. Look at where we are, he can’t be worse.

    Shorten will be much worse for at least 2 reasons: far less electricity and far more muslims.

  29. MsDolittle
    #2327438, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Where’s my invite, you cow?

    With all due respect Rev, fuck you. I already invited you bastard ears. And if you don’t come I’m going to tell everybody about your gay Facebook persona.

  30. Combine Dave
    #2327439, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Shorten will be much worse for at least 2 reasons: far less electricity and far more muslims.

    FFS.

    You are right.

  32. Rev. Archibald
    #2327441, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    However, I am slightly confused as to the actual mechanism of this invite.
    Am I to just wander the suburbs of Melbourne randomly knocking on doors and inquiring “Are you Doolittle”?
    Could you narrow it down to, say, one or two suburbs in order to lessen the number of peaceful families I disturb that night?

  33. Rev. Archibald
    #2327443, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Also I want concrete evidence you aren’t one of the resident psychopaths and don’t intend to bum me and then put my head in a freezer.

  34. Rev. Archibald
    #2327447, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Hello? Is this thing on?

  36. Rev. Archibald
    #2327449, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Mutter.
    Snarl.
    Grumble…

  37. Rafe Champion
    #2327450, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Dating tips for men.

    From a forthcoming guest post from Driftforge on the Alt-Right

  38. Rev. Archibald
    #2327451, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Have you guys implemented that blocking out software to avoid scrolling and everyone has put me on it?

  39. Rafe Champion
    #2327452, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    That is for you Rev!

  40. Rev. Archibald
    #2327453, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I have a missus.
    I haven’t dated in twenty years Rafe.
    Thank Gawd.

  41. Rev. Archibald
    #2327454, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Of no one else is going to utilise this timeslot I shall use it to post further embarrassing reminiscences of my youth.
    That’s a warning.

  44. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2327457, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Youthful reminiscing? I’m in.

    I once shot a swan, cooked and ate it. (well, some of it).

    It was disgusting. No wonder the bloody thing infest every pool of water in Oz.

  45. Leo G
    #2327458, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    New Research Suggests Ancient Humans Helped Make the World’s Largest Desert

    The Antarctic Desert, 15 million years ago?

  46. Muddy
    #2327459, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    IslamoFAUXbia.

    OK, so I’m probably decades slow picking that up [from Jim Hanson guest-hosting Frank Gaffney’s Freedom Radio podcast], but I thought it was tricky.

    It’s all about language, and it’s about freakin’ time we DEMANDED ours back. [Note to self: write that Catictionary guest post].

  47. Rev. Archibald
    #2327460, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Right.
    That’s it.
    Youse asked for it:
    It was the mid 1980s…

  48. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2327461, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Shorten will be much worse for at least 2 reasons: far less electricity and far more muslims.

    And SSM and endless trigger warnings and SJW sanctimony and tax ya, tax, tax, tax. And more crime and lots more debt.

    Anyway, had a good lunch today myself. Twenty talkative women all together in a delightful house overlooking the roaring surf on the upper Northern Beaches, quite a wind blowing it in today. A little wine and lots of laughs. Big chocolates on the birthday girl’s cake, a sort of tart really, which had a gorgeous creamy egg-custard filling, rather like a giant crème brulee. Yum.

    As we are talking food on the blog tonight, at the best restaurant in the Banff Fairmont in Canada recently we both asked for aged Canadian Angus Wagyu steak medium-rare, as you do, and I quipped what would chef do if someone ordered it well done. Chef would cook it for them exactly as requested, as well as he could, was the smooth reply.

    Class. Absolute class.
    Another meal there I had lamb cutlets; the best ever. I do them at home now, never did before.
    A drinkable bottle of wine was US$155. After that, it went higher.
    Girlfriends today were complaining about good local restaurants wanting $80 for the same.
    Parochial. And who could object. US$155 is a rip off. 🙂

    Hope this doesn’t bring Grigs in, he lives up that way; he and his sock drawer are surprisingly absent.
    Do we dare to hope he has recused himself from the Cat?

  49. Rev. Archibald
    #2327462, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    I left home as soon as possible.
    Not like the youth of today, who’s patents make the stupid mistake of trying to protect them from everything…

  50. Fat Tony
    #2327463, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2327408, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    Oh no.
    We caused the Sahara.
    Bummer.

    Yeah – that’d be our Abos. First they burned off North Africa and made the Sahara.

    Then, they migrate along the south of Asia cos no one there will have them.

    Finally, they reach verdant Australia – where they take up their burning off habits once again, and turn this continent into a desert.

    Good thing us whiteys got here when we did or Australia would have been coast-to-coast desert.

  51. Mark A
    #2327464, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Rafe Champion
    #2327450, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Rafe many thanks for that link, no, not the first item, the stand up desk.
    At 51 make it near 52 I’m becoming more health conscious, I think it’s a good idea but has practical problems I have to solve.
    Cheers.

  52. Rev. Archibald
    #2327465, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    The means of escape on turning 18 was the ability to sign a car loan.
    A terrible mistake of which I am truly glad.
    If more parents allowed their children to make hideously expensive mistakes at a young age they would all be much better off in the long run…

  53. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2327466, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I once shot a swan

    As long as it wasn’t an albatross. They cause deep shit to happen.

  54. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2327467, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    the stand up desk.

    A terrible idea. The stress will produce a heart attack. Sit back and enjoy relaxing. You’re at work.
    Take the stairs to the coffee shop if you really feel guilty. A couple of toilet trips and lunch out should make the day complete.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *