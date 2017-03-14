Liberty Quote
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.— ‘Fisky”
-
Recent Comments
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Mark A on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Fat Tony on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Muddy on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Leo G on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rafe Champion on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rafe Champion on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Despair
- Dr Faustus on Despair
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- gabrianga on Despair
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- Combine Dave on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- cohenite on Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump, conservatism and free trade
- Despair
- DD+DR+M vs R+T
- It’s still not too late for the Feds
- Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- The Art of the Impossible
- A new book on Patrick White
- Greedy politician comes undone
- Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017
- And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’
- Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- The Paris Agreement, Trump, Turnbull and Tesla
- Mark Steyn calls out the American press
- Where was the PM? he asks
- An Orgy of Innovation
- Roundup March 11
- WA election 2017 forum
- Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.
- How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Marcus WA Labor to Put Perth Mod Children Into High Rise CBD Towers
- The Australian Human Rights Commission has blood on its hands
- Minimum Wages and Penalty Rates – Industrial Policy or Social Policy
- Cross post: John Adams It’s over
- Bill Leak 1956-2017
- Freezing in the dark
- The New Guard and the alt-right
- Guest Post: Peter Greagg — The policy implications arising from the economic costs of taxation.
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Dear Malcolm: better to die on your feet than live on your knees
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
804 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Oh no.
We caused the Sahara.
Bummer.
New Research Suggests Ancient Humans Helped Make the World’s Largest Desert
Pesky chalcolithic SUV’s. Soon, if we don’t repent, we will turn the whole Earth into Arrakis!
I bags the first snort of spice.
Paul Murray has decided to make his panel u watchable again tonight by stacking it with frightbats.
Blurst panel ever.
Empire, I’m not Triggs. I can do bairns. I was woken at 5am on Monday morning, by 3 year old grandson (parents had gone off to some beer and doughnut fest in St Kilda). We both had a potty break and decided it was still nighttime and more sleep would be required since a visit to the park was anticipated. I didn’t think to put a nappy on him. Grandma wins the first night with no nappy. Er that is him, not me, for now.
From Bruce’s link:
Yep. Sure.
The expression on Trump’s face says it all.
On climate, where is Flummery?
We have had well over 200mms of never again to fall rain, and it has covered lots of low lying areas, so presumably has also flowed into the dams that will never again receive run off.
I was just about to put PM on, thanks for the tip IT, I won’t bother.
Does Fiona Scott have one too many or one too few chromosomes.
What is a “Deputy Crown Prince” anyway?
If the Ottomans still ruled, he’d be lined up for strangulation the moment his brother gained the throne.
From the Oz. Any Government with any balls at all would have the Opposition for breakfast over this one, but no doubt, Lord Waffle will want to show how far above the common brawling he is.
Sally McManus. At least she’s being consistent. With the entire union history and all.
What a weak bastard he is; but short of walking naked down George street with a salami up his arse he still is better than the bed stain shorten.
..
Where’s my invite, you cow?
No forget it. I wouldn’t hang out with anyone who wanted me at their shindig anyway.
I’m popping out to the shed. I may be awhile.
Sob.
Sally related to DLP bloke?
… working at the Kooweerup Shell servo.
Calli.
If you go to Warrnambool get a hamburger at Kermonds.
Its a institution.
132
Where I come from, where folks aren’t dumb, near Bendigo, they all say that the best view of Melbourne is seen in the rear vision mirror as you leave.
And for the Lygon St crowd, I worked in Drummond St In the 70’s and tried most of them.
However, if you can remember the 70’s you weren’t living. h/t Michael Caine I think.
He might be better as an individual, but, as the leader of a political party, Wee William is running rings around him.
Jeff, you’d remember Johnnies’ green room, now sadly gone
I reckon their IQ would rank pretty high up in the plant kingdom. Probably called themselves the Greens as it sounds better than the Vegies.
If she cleans the toilets too, yep.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2327408, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm
Oh no.
We caused the Sahara.
Bummer.
We will be charged for causing the Big Bang next.
Two different things here; shorten as a politician – lying, manipulating, presenting a deceptive narrative etc – is vastly superior to the rotted from the inside turnbull and his cohort of fecalised supporters. But from the viewpoint of the interests of the nation shorten is a plaque of locusts of biblical proportions; turdball is merely a dose of the flu. Turnbull is not doing what should be done; shorten will not only not do what has to be done he will destroy the capacity to do what has to be done.
Yes indeed Nick.
Most now gone I think.
I used to like the window sign on (forget which one) saying “good broken English spoke here”
Scrawled in chalk.
The greens intentionally or otherwise
haveinfected all the major political parties in this nation and if they are not resisted will destroyhave destroyed this nation.
Late to the show.
At least with Bill you get a REAL left looney, rather than a fake one.
I think Bill would be destructive. Look at where we are, he can’t be worse.
I know what you mean Jeff. The Dover Hotel is still there, as basic a ever and Jmmy Watsons.
Shorten will be much worse for at least 2 reasons: far less electricity and far more muslims.
Where’s my invite, you cow?
With all due respect Rev, fuck you. I already invited you bastard ears. And if you don’t come I’m going to tell everybody about your gay Facebook persona.
FFS.
You are right.
Oh la la.
However, I am slightly confused as to the actual mechanism of this invite.
Am I to just wander the suburbs of Melbourne randomly knocking on doors and inquiring “Are you Doolittle”?
Could you narrow it down to, say, one or two suburbs in order to lessen the number of peaceful families I disturb that night?
Also I want concrete evidence you aren’t one of the resident psychopaths and don’t intend to bum me and then put my head in a freezer.
Hello? Is this thing on?
Hellloooooooo?
Mutter.
Snarl.
Grumble…
Dating tips for men.
From a forthcoming guest post from Driftforge on the Alt-Right
Have you guys implemented that blocking out software to avoid scrolling and everyone has put me on it?
That is for you Rev!
I have a missus.
I haven’t dated in twenty years Rafe.
Thank Gawd.
Of no one else is going to utilise this timeslot I shall use it to post further embarrassing reminiscences of my youth.
That’s a warning.
New thread!
Just kidding.
Youthful reminiscing? I’m in.
I once shot a swan, cooked and ate it. (well, some of it).
It was disgusting. No wonder the bloody thing infest every pool of water in Oz.
The Antarctic Desert, 15 million years ago?
IslamoFAUXbia.
OK, so I’m probably decades slow picking that up [from Jim Hanson guest-hosting Frank Gaffney’s Freedom Radio podcast], but I thought it was tricky.
It’s all about language, and it’s about freakin’ time we DEMANDED ours back. [Note to self: write that Catictionary guest post].
Right.
That’s it.
Youse asked for it:
It was the mid 1980s…
And SSM and endless trigger warnings and SJW sanctimony and tax ya, tax, tax, tax. And more crime and lots more debt.
Anyway, had a good lunch today myself. Twenty talkative women all together in a delightful house overlooking the roaring surf on the upper Northern Beaches, quite a wind blowing it in today. A little wine and lots of laughs. Big chocolates on the birthday girl’s cake, a sort of tart really, which had a gorgeous creamy egg-custard filling, rather like a giant crème brulee. Yum.
As we are talking food on the blog tonight, at the best restaurant in the Banff Fairmont in Canada recently we both asked for aged Canadian Angus Wagyu steak medium-rare, as you do, and I quipped what would chef do if someone ordered it well done. Chef would cook it for them exactly as requested, as well as he could, was the smooth reply.
Class. Absolute class.
Another meal there I had lamb cutlets; the best ever. I do them at home now, never did before.
A drinkable bottle of wine was US$155. After that, it went higher.
Girlfriends today were complaining about good local restaurants wanting $80 for the same.
Parochial. And who could object. US$155 is a rip off. 🙂
Hope this doesn’t bring Grigs in, he lives up that way; he and his sock drawer are surprisingly absent.
Do we dare to hope he has recused himself from the Cat?
I left home as soon as possible.
Not like the youth of today, who’s patents make the stupid mistake of trying to protect them from everything…
Bruce of Newcastle
#2327408, posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm
Oh no.
We caused the Sahara.
Bummer.
Yeah – that’d be our Abos. First they burned off North Africa and made the Sahara.
Then, they migrate along the south of Asia cos no one there will have them.
Finally, they reach verdant Australia – where they take up their burning off habits once again, and turn this continent into a desert.
Good thing us whiteys got here when we did or Australia would have been coast-to-coast desert.
Rafe Champion
#2327450, posted on March 15, 2017 at 10:09 pm
Rafe many thanks for that link, no, not the first item, the stand up desk.
At 51 make it near 52 I’m becoming more health conscious, I think it’s a good idea but has practical problems I have to solve.
Cheers.
The means of escape on turning 18 was the ability to sign a car loan.
A terrible mistake of which I am truly glad.
If more parents allowed their children to make hideously expensive mistakes at a young age they would all be much better off in the long run…
As long as it wasn’t an albatross. They cause deep shit to happen.
A terrible idea. The stress will produce a heart attack. Sit back and enjoy relaxing. You’re at work.
Take the stairs to the coffee shop if you really feel guilty. A couple of toilet trips and lunch out should make the day complete.