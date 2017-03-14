Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

Posted on 8:30 pm, March 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,019 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. Riccardo Bosi
    #2327727, posted on March 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

    What would be a just punishment for Triggs?

    To have herself as her mother.

  2. Top Ender
    #2327728, posted on March 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Baldrick at 9:50 am
    Australia will never see even one of those third-rate submarines. None will ever be built.

    Agree with that, My prediction is that shock! horror! revelation in about a year or so no matter who gets into government. It will all be too expensive, and yes, we spent a billion on the Frogs already, but yes you know we have to do better.

    Then it will start all over again.

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2327729, posted on March 16, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.
    They have imported a vote-herd of massive proportions which makes anti-migration people null and void.

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2327730, posted on March 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Chappell Bros. are nothing but foul scum and should be written out of the history books of Australia.

    Let NZ continue to hate them for their foul despicable ways.

  5. Baldrick
    #2327731, posted on March 16, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Chappell brothers call for mine to be abandoned, warn cricketing ties could suffer.

    Other signatories include former Victorian Deputy Premier John Thwaites, members of Midnight Oil, including former Labor MP Peter Garrett, and fellow musicians Missy Higgins and Bernard Fanning.

    Enough said.

  6. Diogenes
    #2327732, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Hmmm….
    cricket (the most boring game ever invented) vs a spanking new coal mine.

    That has to be a no brainer(which what people who play cricket seem to exhibit – all that time in the sun must melt their brains)…

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2327733, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:02 am


    True: muslim lebs are a different species from Christian lebs; the key word is muslim which is a disease.

    Christian lebs work. muslim lebs don’t work.

    It’s the same with Syrians. If we had to (and we don’t have to) then the 12000 should have been exclusively Christian.
    This would not include recent Moz to Christian converts.

  8. Anthony
    #2327735, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I been reading several news sources from Europe and all praise the dutch governing party for losing 10 seats according to the exit polls. The Green/communists will go from 4 to 16 seats according to the exit polls. The Germans are ecstatic that the exit polls allot Wilders only a seven seat gain.
    What about the fucking vote counting? Doesn’t that count for anything?

  9. Baldrick
    #2327736, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.

    Wilders is on a hiding to nothing. No other party will join with his to form government.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2327737, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:05 am

    The Green/communists will go from 4 to 16 seats according to the exit polls.

    Hello, Hollanders. Welcome to Greece.

  12. egg_
    #2327739, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I think the real world still needs economists, in spite of their ‘partial’ understanding of things.

    Where’s their in-depth analysis of the ‘gas crisis’, we could do with 57 (differing) opinions. /sarc
    Alan Moran seems the only one doing the hard yards.

  13. Zyconoclast
    #2327740, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.

    Wilders is on a hiding to nothing. No other party will join with his to form government.

    Ottoman Turks by pass the gates of Vienna and land in the Netherlands.
    Well done that Mr Erdogan.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2327743, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Riccardo B

    BrettW outlined a schematic of bringing all Australian marxist/unionist underhand actions from around Australia into one central databank whereby folk who want to know can find the information.

    I am prepared to support that and set it up but I cannot feed it in and control it all the time.

    In fact I would suggest that it needs to be based on councils/shires before it gets to electoral areas and states.

    The 2 party system in Australia is busted, even though Mad Mal tried to ‘fix’ it.

  15. Cannibal
    #2327744, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Exit polls were against Trump too. When do they actually start counting over there, and we see some hard data?

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2327745, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.

    Every seat count you’ve seen so far is an exit poll.
    The Dutch election commission thingie makes us look positively modern.
    Dutch TV has just interviewed a lady in a library who was sticking vote papers into an envelope to send off for counting. At 11pm on voting night. Heh.
    We won’t see the difference between the “definitive” exit poll and the actual count for several days. I think the announcement comes on 21 March.

    I like the name of their Greens, which sounds in Dutch like “hoon links”.

  17. Richard
    #2327746, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Josh Frydenberg is on fire, the most riveting TV I’ve seen in a long time standing next to the Premier of South Australia,,, smack down

  18. OneWorldGovernment
    #2327747, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Geoffrey Cousins (email: [email protected])
    President
    NSW

    Geoffrey Cousins is an Australian community leader, businessman, environmental activist and writer. As an environmental activist he is best known for his successful campaigns to stop the Gunns pulp mill in Tasmania and the proposed Woodside gas hub in the Kimberley. His interventions were pivotal in raising public and business awareness of the risks and dangers of both proposed projects. Geoff’s many achievements include leading the George Patterson Company while it was Australia’s largest advertising agency, and overseeing the building of the Optus network. He has served on many public company boards, founded the Starlight Children’s Foundation in Australia and was founding chairman of Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art and former director of the Sydney Theatre Company. In 2014, he was awarded an Order of Australia for his service to the community. Amongst many other activities, Geoffrey Cousins is a published novelist and was formerly a consultant to the Prime Minister of Australia.

  19. Tom
    #2327749, posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

    The Demorat-infested Hawaiian judiciary has backed the Demorat Hawaiian state government’s Get-Trump jihad:

    A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide temporary restraining order Wednesday that bars implementation of President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration and refugees, a significant legal blow to the president.

    [Obama-appointed] U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said challengers were likely to succeed in their arguments that Mr. Trump’s restrictions on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries amounted to unconstitutional religious discrimination.

