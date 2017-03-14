Liberty Quote
The circus in Copenhagen and “climategate” fed scepticism.— Julia Gillard
-
-
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
1,019 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
To have herself as her mother.
Baldrick at 9:50 am
Australia will never see even one of those third-rate submarines. None will ever be built.
Agree with that, My prediction is that shock! horror! revelation in about a year or so no matter who gets into government. It will all be too expensive, and yes, we spent a billion on the Frogs already, but yes you know we have to do better.
Then it will start all over again.
Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.
They have imported a vote-herd of massive proportions which makes anti-migration people null and void.
Chappell Bros. are nothing but foul scum and should be written out of the history books of Australia.
Let NZ continue to hate them for their foul despicable ways.
Other signatories include former Victorian Deputy Premier John Thwaites, members of Midnight Oil, including former Labor MP Peter Garrett, and fellow musicians Missy Higgins and Bernard Fanning.
Enough said.
Hmmm….
cricket (the most boring game ever invented) vs a spanking new coal mine.
That has to be a no brainer(which what people who play cricket seem to exhibit – all that time in the sun must melt their brains)…
True: muslim lebs are a different species from Christian lebs; the key word is muslim which is a disease.
Christian lebs work. muslim lebs don’t work.
It’s the same with Syrians. If we had to (and we don’t have to) then the 12000 should have been exclusively Christian.
This would not include recent Moz to Christian converts.
I been reading several news sources from Europe and all praise the dutch governing party for losing 10 seats according to the exit polls. The Green/communists will go from 4 to 16 seats according to the exit polls. The Germans are ecstatic that the exit polls allot Wilders only a seven seat gain.
What about the fucking vote counting? Doesn’t that count for anything?
Wilders is on a hiding to nothing. No other party will join with his to form government.
Hello, Hollanders. Welcome to Greece.
Mental Illness running in family
Detroit Area Mom And Son Become Father And Daughter
Where’s their in-depth analysis of the ‘gas crisis’, we could do with 57 (differing) opinions. /sarc
Alan Moran seems the only one doing the hard yards.
Wilders has no chance of getting bugger all.
Wilders is on a hiding to nothing. No other party will join with his to form government.
Ottoman Turks by pass the gates of Vienna and land in the Netherlands.
Well done that Mr Erdogan.
Riccardo B
BrettW outlined a schematic of bringing all Australian marxist/unionist underhand actions from around Australia into one central databank whereby folk who want to know can find the information.
I am prepared to support that and set it up but I cannot feed it in and control it all the time.
In fact I would suggest that it needs to be based on councils/shires before it gets to electoral areas and states.
The 2 party system in Australia is busted, even though Mad Mal tried to ‘fix’ it.
Exit polls were against Trump too. When do they actually start counting over there, and we see some hard data?
Every seat count you’ve seen so far is an exit poll.
The Dutch election commission thingie makes us look positively modern.
Dutch TV has just interviewed a lady in a library who was sticking vote papers into an envelope to send off for counting. At 11pm on voting night. Heh.
We won’t see the difference between the “definitive” exit poll and the actual count for several days. I think the announcement comes on 21 March.
I like the name of their Greens, which sounds in Dutch like “hoon links”.
Josh Frydenberg is on fire, the most riveting TV I’ve seen in a long time standing next to the Premier of South Australia,,, smack down
The Demorat-infested Hawaiian judiciary has backed the Demorat Hawaiian state government’s Get-Trump jihad: