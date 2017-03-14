Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
Quadrant online:
The only prudent option is to go nuclear and record every personal interaction and your home life.
I’ve got a feeling thought that the authorities may have failed to do their job even if they had it on video record of her sexually assaulting two other parties and our first unlucky participant being exonerated.
Dare one of Cats to turn up to the Melbourne gig wearing this getup.
https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/the-hangover-alan.jpg?quality=100&w=650
There’s a message for the Liberal Party when a comment like that doesn’t seem ludicrously ludicrous.
If the answer is Dutton, it must have been one helluva question.
h/t PK
same link:
Tom;
Noted…
Feelthebern;
Cartoonist, wasn’t he? Bit of that doing the rounds.
Adam;
If it was a treadley, congratulations on offloading it to some greenie tosser. If motorised – sadness is a good result. Buying a new one is the cure.
Snoopy;
Bloody ‘ell! Lions lying down with lambs, it’s endodays!
Unless, of course, it’s all Trump Fake news…
TFM;
I don’t know nuffing about no sock drawers…
Dot;
OK TFN it was…
Nothing else? Good.
Russia hasn’t nuked anyone important?
The EU hasn’t defaulted on its debt?
Greenland haven’t found a new Flounder mine?
Mars is still in the correct orbit?
Di Natale is still ducking and weaving about his missus paying the hired help ‘in kind’?
Malcolm Turnbull MP: Securing Australia’s Energy Future with Snowy Mountains 2.0
The Dutch bred the orange coloured carrot. They used to come in all different colours (black, purple, white, brown, red and yellow).
Now they are all just orange – like the Trumpster.
Good old “Christian, freedom loving” Putin set up Komosol again, back in 2013.
http://www.rferl.org/a/putin-pioneers-movement/27334210.html
Russians are great people, but ruled by mobsters and tyrants.
I wouldnt like a black coloured carrot.
It would be too confronting to even think about eating.
I don’t resile from those comments.
A long time ago, I worked with Neil Armfield and Noni Hazelhurst. They were both polite and friendly to low-on-the-totem-pole plebs like me, and to everyone else around them. They are lefties, sure, it goes with the territory, for the most part. But they are nice people. They don’t hound anyone. What part of that is so incomprehensible?
Who cares Johanna?
Monty doesn’t respond to every comment about him being a fat prick.