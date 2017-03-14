Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

Posted on 8:30 pm, March 14, 2017
1,263 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017

  1. val majkus
    #2328063, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Quadrant online:

    I can’t imagine how Bill Leak coped as bravely and for as long as he did, not with the authorities and Muslim fanatics each determined to put his head on a pole. This is Australia’s disgrace: a relentless, speech-enforcing bureaucracy making common cause with head-loppers

    leak mug III do not ask, how he died, for medical opinion tells us it was a heart attack. I do ask why he had to die as he did, weary and stressed after months of unconscionable official harassment. Bill Leak, cartoonist extraordinaire is lost to us. No more of that sardonic wit. Gone forever the sharpshooting sniper whose targets were the pompous and the self-righteous and the lies they tell each other and will use any means at their disposal to make the rest of us bow before them too.

  2. .
    #2328065, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    US college student claims she was raped:

    But Jane did not go straight home. She went to another fraternity house, uninvited, and climbed into bed with an unsuspecting person. She “jumped on top of him,” and he told her to leave, according to the lawsuit.

    She then headed to a different bedroom, removed her shirt, and initiated oral sex on a third person. She spent the night there, and went home in the morning.

    The only prudent option is to go nuclear and record every personal interaction and your home life.

    I’ve got a feeling thought that the authorities may have failed to do their job even if they had it on video record of her sexually assaulting two other parties and our first unlucky participant being exonerated.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #2328067, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I’m gonna say it, go Dutton.

    He’s the closest thing to young blood they have and if him or Angus can’t do it, then people will start to realise the Liberals have very little left and ought to die with a lack of dignity.

    There’s a message for the Liberal Party when a comment like that doesn’t seem ludicrously ludicrous.

  5. feelthebern
    #2328068, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    If the answer is Dutton, it must have been one helluva question.

    h/t PK

  6. val majkus
    #2328069, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    same link:

    A country that funds a spiteful bureaucracy to punish those of whose words it disapproves is already there. It’s just a question of degree. To tolerate that is worse than simply being stripped of the freedom millions died to win and defend. Rather, it is to throw away freedom and liberty like so much worthless rubbish. Today they pick off a cartoonist and a laughing, joyful mob dips its hankies in the blood for souvenirs. Tomorrow? It could be any door — your door, my door, any door — on which the enforcer’s fist bangs in the darkness.

    I state it plainly, people, in the USSR, where I lived and grew up. Like Bill Leak, I was hauled in front of the unsmiling, self-righteous, angry, shouting komsomoltsy of the Young Communist League for my desire to emigrate to the West. My wife and I, two thought-criminals together. We were denounced as Western spies and Zionist traitors, criminals who deserved to be shot. We did not know at the time if we would have to find someone prepared to care for our four-year old daughter if we were taken away. In the USSR that was the fate of those who declined to submit to their tormentors. I saw people being accused in front of many of anti-Communist thoughts or deeds or words. I knew people, like Bill, who were taken to hospital with heart attacks. Their friends stayed silent or publicly turned against them. I saw all this and worse.

  7. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2328074, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Tom;

    Winston, that crazy guy Trump got elected. Can you believe that?

    Noted…
    Feelthebern;

    Winston, Murray Ball died.

    Cartoonist, wasn’t he? Bit of that doing the rounds.
    Adam;

    I sold my bike. Sadness ensued.

    If it was a treadley, congratulations on offloading it to some greenie tosser. If motorised – sadness is a good result. Buying a new one is the cure.
    Snoopy;

    The big story is that Dot finally admitted he was wrong about immigration.

    Bloody ‘ell! Lions lying down with lambs, it’s endodays!
    Unless, of course, it’s all Trump Fake news…
    TFM;

    The sock drawer was cleared out.

    I don’t know nuffing about no sock drawers…
    Dot;

    More like you’ve idiotically just admitted that you hate immigration and think it is bad inn each and every case and in toto, despite being an immigrant yourself.

    OK TFN it was…

    Nothing else? Good.
    Russia hasn’t nuked anyone important?
    The EU hasn’t defaulted on its debt?
    Greenland haven’t found a new Flounder mine?
    Mars is still in the correct orbit?
    Di Natale is still ducking and weaving about his missus paying the hired help ‘in kind’?

  9. Armadillo
    #2328079, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Stimpy, what have the Dutch achieved since Dirk Hartog & gouda?

    The Dutch bred the orange coloured carrot. They used to come in all different colours (black, purple, white, brown, red and yellow).

    Now they are all just orange – like the Trumpster.

  10. .
    #2328082, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Good old “Christian, freedom loving” Putin set up Komosol again, back in 2013.

    http://www.rferl.org/a/putin-pioneers-movement/27334210.html

    An annual summer camp organized by Nashi and held at Lake Seliger north of Moscow attracts hundreds of young Russians from across the country, but has also hosted controversial events in past years. In 2010, the camp included an exhibition with faces of foreign politicians — including former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — wearing hats with Nazi symbols, accompanied by a banner reading “You Are Not Welcome Here.”

    Russians are great people, but ruled by mobsters and tyrants.

  11. feelthebern
    #2328085, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I wouldnt like a black coloured carrot.
    It would be too confronting to even think about eating.

  12. johanna
    #2328086, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Oh yea, wrongology, especially the dishonest mendacious kind.

    johanna
    #1733525, posted on July 9, 2015 at 4:37 pm
    In defence of Neil Armfield, whom I met many times when he was starting his career, he’s a leftie but not a jerk.

    He is a quiet, polite and self-effacing chap. Intelligent. Gay, but in no way queeny.

    While I completely get people’s diatribes against the entertainment industry, ad homs against people like Armfield and Noni Hazelhurst are out of order. Believe it or not, the fact that someone tends to the Left does not automatically make them a bad person.

    I don’t resile from those comments.

    A long time ago, I worked with Neil Armfield and Noni Hazelhurst. They were both polite and friendly to low-on-the-totem-pole plebs like me, and to everyone else around them. They are lefties, sure, it goes with the territory, for the most part. But they are nice people. They don’t hound anyone. What part of that is so incomprehensible?

  13. feelthebern
    #2328088, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Who cares Johanna?
    Monty doesn’t respond to every comment about him being a fat prick.

