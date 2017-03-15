I mean Lord Howe. Hay man. Does it get any worse than this.
Phil Coorey in the AFR writes that Liberal Prime Minister Turnbull, that’s right Liberal Prime Minister says:
Australia’s gas giants risk losing their “social licence” and could face government intervention should they fail to come up with a solution to the looming domestic supply crisis.
Firstly. What the hell is a social licence? Is there a Department of Social Regulation that issues and regulates these social licences? Have I missed some parliamentary debate.
Secondly. Does it get any more circular than this? Create a mess from regulation and government intervention in the market, blame the market and then threaten to regulate some more.
It’s like that Indian tale of the town infested with mice that brought the cats in. When the town then developed a cat problem, the government brought the dogs in. When the town then developed a dog problem, the government brought the elephants in. And finally when the town developed an elephant problem, the government brought the mice in.
According to Coorey, the Liberal, that’s right, Liberal Prime Minister further said:
It is not acceptable for Australia shortly to become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, to not have enough gas for its own families and its own businesses,
Well. The solution is simple. Stop government meddling in the market to stop gas exploration and extraction (note to Qld, NSW, VIC) and stop trying to force gas producers to sell domestically for less than the export price.
Prime Minister Turnbull again apparently:
I can say that the gas companies, I have no doubt, are very well aware that they operate with the benefit of a social licence from the Australian people and they cannot expect to maintain that, if while billions of dollars of gas are being exported, Australians are left short.
Wow. Just wow.
Malcolm’s appears to be emulating Mugabe.
We need an economists take on how feasible this would be.
Sinc?
Any politician using the phrase “social licence” should be placed against the nearest wall and shot. Pour encourager les autres, of course
When you have a man in the PM’s chair who has no core beliefs, except for wanting to be PM, then this is what you get.
Terminal plonker. Beyond repair or saving. Prat. Class 1.
When Phabulous Phil starts making sense you know you are way down the rabbit hole.
Dare I say it, “This is not Potential Greatness.”
“Social licence” is of course Left-speak for being given permission (by the Left) to exist, and such a licence is only granted to those who stick strictly to the Left’s agenda. The naïve – for example PM Turnbull – think that it means “behaving responsibly”, which just demonstrates their ignorance of the Left’s totalitarian ambitions.
Coopers Brewery lost its social licence a day or two ago when it failed to be as strongly in favour of SSM as it was supposed to be. Its directors’ subsequent grovelling may or may not result in the return of the licence.
Really Trumbull?
Santos might require your assistance in assessing the costs of that alleged benefit.
Contracts law is law.
Social license is bullshit.
If Turnbull wanted to do something real he’d override the States’ bans on CSG for the national interest, and gaol any green ferals who get in the way.
He will not do so because he has microballs.
KRudd could not have put it better.
If only there was a social license that stopped governments being complete dickheads about energy.
‘Western Australia is the only state in Australia with a gas reservation policy. Under Western Australia law, 15 per cent of all the gas produced in that state has to stay in the state. ‘
This is precisely why conservatives are up in arms about Turnbull.
He will lead the Liberal Party to destruction if he is not removed.
Turnbull, also, operate under a social license and has in a very short time breached every one of the license conditions. Unfortunately we cannot revoke this license for e few more years.
Government intervention like publicly funding the construction of gas-fired electricity generators?
Can they run on laughing gas?
And only 183 days to Potential Greatness!™
He’s holding up mahvellously.
‘social licence’ I heard it first in connection with greyhounds:
Correct me if I’m wrong, but there is no federal power to do so. This is a state issue. Only offshore is fed remit.
Social licence applies to the Parliaments, not private companies. At this rate his licence (and that of the states) will be revoked.
The Republic referendum was, what , eighteen years ago now?
He was useless then, there was no intervening ‘road to Damascus’ event, ergo, he is useless now.
Leopards are seldom in the habit or practice of changing their spots.
If any further disqualification was needed, there is the floor-crossing support for carbon taxation and Godwin Grech affair in the previous leadership stint.
There is no clear thinking left in Australian boardrooms. Just a bunch of social justice goodthink shared among agreeable people who think that present times of (relative) prosperity are from current decisions, and not from inherited capital and institutions.
Only a bunch of insane people could look at the current situation of energy and water policy and think that it is all on track, save for a few minor issues. It’s only the bedrocks of society, what harm can come from a bit of soviet style central planning. Market Failure!
Oh how we laughed at those Russians lining up for their bread! Those silly communists and their five year plans!
Over the years I have worked on gas projects with all of the companies Mr Tumbrill will be meeting today. I can say with certainty, that all of them have a well-developed corporate view on the issues of sovereign risk and the risky strategic nature of investments in the Australian gas industry. The collapse of the power infrastructure may be a new, unexpected and frightening experience for politicians, but it has been a front and centre issue for the petroleum industry for the past 10+ years.
If the PM is foolish enough to raise the “social licence” issue, he will be reminded – politely, but very clearly – that Australia cannot expect to maintain a social licence to import capital while a government saying these things remains in office.
He will be shown a very succinct table that compares sovereign risk (as measured by expropriation and fiat changes in terms/regulations) across a number of resource economics countries, including various third world toilets and dictatorships. In this regard, Australia runs well behind the pack.
He will also be shown extracts from panicked correspondence from investors, customers and government agencies in Japan, China, Malaysia and Korea inquiring as to what the exact fuck is going on in Australia and referring to the arbitral provisions in the LNG supply contracts.
Surely it was known many years ago that the gas projects were for the export market.
So in addition to the PRRT, Royalties, Company Tax and the local Excises on LNP. LNG & CNG – They now have to pay for some ‘social license’?
This, while our independently wealthy PM sucks down some $1/2 million of our money per annum and has 14 KWH of solar power installed on his roof & has a further 14 KWH of battery backup to match.
He’s pulling their leg!
The Inpex LNG has always been for export. Large ships leave the port regularly.
What still amuses me is that SA ( rightly being the cloaca of Australia IMO ) runs this virtue signalling renewable experiment, and hadn’t factored in that their bruvvers in arms were also going to go full retard with virtue signalling and , oh well , shite rolls down hill.
I hope that the gas companies and other energy concerns run a campaign based on ” We told you so !! “
If someone were to suggest that Turnbull has lost his marbles, they’d be in gross error, he’s never had any.
Sinclair, Sinclair, Sinclair…………..
You are a professor.
Is this the greatness that we are finally seeing?
Looks an awful lot like desperate, corrupt socialist , anti business investment, government destruction of a nation to me.
But what would I know?
Please enlighten us.
Dr Faustus #2326942, posted on March 15, 2017, at 12:47 pm
My dear Doctor, that is not a “social licence” but a “Commercial Reality Licence”.
‘The Inpex LNG has always been for export.’
The INPEX Ichthys project was originally to be built WA where it would have been subject to gas reservation.
‘Social licence’. If we own it, we get first dibs.
Bemused – Trunbull hasn’t lost his marbles (unfortunately), he is simply exposing himself (to those with the wit to understand what is happening here) as a committed socialist, masquerading as a Liberal PM. I am and continue to be gobsmacked that the LNP hasn’t woken up to this masquerade! Is the majority of the party brain-dead, or what? No wonder Bernardi got out and formed his own ‘real right wing’ party.
Political correctness cancelled my social licence long ago.
Everyone knows that he’s been a Labor man, masquerading as a Liberal, since day one. But my statement had to do with his sense of reality, accentuated by his lack of spine and balls.
Where’s John Kerr when you need him?
As I said yesterday in another post, more evidence that our country is fucked.
I forgot to mention his lack of integrity. You can forgive people for all manner of shortfalls, but lack of integrity is not one of them.
Trumble falls on his sword for renewballs and SA.
Sad.
Turnbull originally wanted to join the Labor Party. He begged Kim Beazley to find him a safe seat. They turned him down.
He joined the Libs, and went on to be the Minister for Banning Lightbulbs and the destruction of farms along the Murray. An incompetent joke.
He became leader of the Libs – a party he initially had no interest in joining – and suffered the worst polling for an opposition leader in history, until removed by his own team.
As Prime Minister he has been an incompetent disgrace, lost every seat in the Liberal Party’s majority, and is polling worse than Abbott. And now he talks like a villain from Atlas Shrugged.
Yet people still seem to be surprised when he does so. People seem genuinely shocked at his incompetence.
Oh, but Abbott was worse. Apparently.
The same as KRudd – damaged goods.
Cuckoo -> termite -> lemming
Social licence? I don’t give shit. I have an anti-social licence. Get fucked Turnbull you commo deadshit.
They don’t care.
Saying Abbott is not the answer, is not saying Abbott was worse.
Abbott was a slightly more social conservative.
Both useless pricks.
The descent for Australia will be very quick now.
Buy your dunny paper now.
Venezuelan freckle is not pleasant…………so I’ve been told.
How does anyone with a “social conscience” knife a political colleague fair in the kidneys?
Malcolm Mark i introduced a “social conscience” in 1976 which saw 3% of the Australian population receiving cash payments for “allowing” mining and exploration companies to explore for and mine Australian minerals which belong to the Crown (Australian Government) who manage their rights to mine on behalf of ALL Australian people.
That was the “Liberals” big turn to the Left which has never been righted.
Breaking news –
Seriously
What with Turnmerkel, Shortfilth, Di Natale and now the Goose -what are we headed for?????????????????
Anyone know the “Terms & Conditions” of Malcolm Trumble’s $2 million loan to the LNP prior to the last election?
Best case – probably Argentina.
Worst case – Panem and the Hunger Games.
Fat Tony: Turnbull’s contribution was a gift, not a loan.
I think part of the deal was that he wasn’t unseated as PM until after the next election – Only reason I can think of why he’s still PM.
A QC, “one of Her Majesty’s counsel learned in the law” who seems unaware of the law relating to contracts.
Did he bring this level of legal skill to HIH? Could explain a lot.
Is this turd a drone, bot or something. Has some sick prick way up above us all, imposed this fake turd in an attempt to experiment in algorithmic warfare on the people or some such sick plan? I mean real humans couldn’t be this thick could they?
The AI programmer really needs to work on their algorithms when calculating responses, coz this piece of crap has no effin idea! Who makes this shit up anyway?
If we don’t get some real humans in charge soon, we might as well stick our heads between our legs… you know the rest!
There is now literally no difference between a Labor PM’s rhetoric and a Liberal PM’s rhetoric. The Libs used to at least pretend they weren’t out and and out statists. Now the party of commerce believes that your private property is only yours as long as you have been granted some extra-legal concept called “social licence”.
Why not call it what it is. Social justice. Trumbull is an SJW.
H B Bear , I always want them shot against a wooden wall or an earth bank this eliminates ricochets off a solid surface which could harm innocent people ,causing endless problems with Workcover and slater and Gordon . Revolutionary fervour must be kept safe ,however being a humanitarian ,not in favour of the death penalty ,I would imprison them on Heard Island under canvas ,in shorts and singlet with thongs and one blanket ,for life plus twenty years ,disposing of the need to shoot them .
I know I’m a softy ,but those big eyes pleading before they are shot, melt ones heart ,or sumfink .
The underlying question is will the solution to the problem be socially inclusive, in line with community standards and meet the expectations of all stakeholders after the conversation has ended.
Don’t listen to Turnbull, he’s talking through his hat.
‘Yet SA is just a microcosm of the problems likely to emerge in all States bar WA’
Sloane in today’s Oz.
Yes Judith you’ve noticed. WA is the only State with gas reservation.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-28/colin-barnett-to-eastern-states-copy-wa-gas-policy/8311950
What’s the term for politicians plural – clusterfvck?
Wayne Swan calls for public sector expansion to push economy to full employment
Why not just put everybody on a four day week.
Everybody is happy.
Full employment and long weekends…
Use hollow points, Dr Lenin.
Not my memory: it was either WA or the NT.
.
It would be cheaper to pay them to stay at home and do nothing than show up to make-work jobs. Then we (the taxpayer) wouldn’t be paying for office accommodation, uniforms, computer systems, car leases, etc. etc. And there will be less fvck-ups to rectify when it’s all over.
I believe that ‘social license’ is simply the new definition of what we quaintly used to call ‘protection money.’
This seems apt.. for all those who thought Malcolm was the bulls tits.