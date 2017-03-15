I mean Lord Howe. Hay man. Does it get any worse than this.
Phil Coorey in the AFR writes that Liberal Prime Minister Turnbull, that’s right Liberal Prime Minister says:
Australia’s gas giants risk losing their “social licence” and could face government intervention should they fail to come up with a solution to the looming domestic supply crisis.
Firstly. What the hell is a social licence? Is there a Department of Social Regulation that issues and regulates these social licences? Have I missed some parliamentary debate.
Secondly. Does it get any more circular than this? Create a mess from regulation and government intervention in the market, blame the market and then threaten to regulate some more.
It’s like that Indian tale of the town infested with mice that brought the cats in. When the town then developed a cat problem, the government brought the dogs in. When the town then developed a dog problem, the government brought the elephants in. And finally when the town developed an elephant problem, the government brought the mice in.
According to Coorey, the Liberal, that’s right, Liberal Prime Minister further said:
It is not acceptable for Australia shortly to become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, to not have enough gas for its own families and its own businesses,
Well. The solution is simple. Stop government meddling in the market to stop gas exploration and extraction (note to Qld, NSW, VIC) and stop trying to force gas producers to sell domestically for less than the export price.
Prime Minister Turnbull again apparently:
I can say that the gas companies, I have no doubt, are very well aware that they operate with the benefit of a social licence from the Australian people and they cannot expect to maintain that, if while billions of dollars of gas are being exported, Australians are left short.
Wow. Just wow.
Malcolm’s appears to be emulating Mugabe.
We need an economists take on how feasible this would be.
Sinc?
Any politician using the phrase “social licence” should be placed against the nearest wall and shot. Pour encourager les autres, of course
When you have a man in the PM’s chair who has no core beliefs, except for wanting to be PM, then this is what you get.
Terminal plonker. Beyond repair or saving. Prat. Class 1.
When Phabulous Phil starts making sense you know you are way down the rabbit hole.
Dare I say it, “This is not Potential Greatness.”
“Social licence” is of course Left-speak for being given permission (by the Left) to exist, and such a licence is only granted to those who stick strictly to the Left’s agenda. The naïve – for example PM Turnbull – think that it means “behaving responsibly”, which just demonstrates their ignorance of the Left’s totalitarian ambitions.
Coopers Brewery lost its social licence a day or two ago when it failed to be as strongly in favour of SSM as it was supposed to be. Its directors’ subsequent grovelling may or may not result in the return of the licence.