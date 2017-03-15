I mean Lord Howe. Hay man. Does it get any worse than this.

Phil Coorey in the AFR writes that Liberal Prime Minister Turnbull, that’s right Liberal Prime Minister says:

Australia’s gas giants risk losing their “social licence” and could face government intervention should they fail to come up with a solution to the looming domestic supply crisis.

Firstly. What the hell is a social licence? Is there a Department of Social Regulation that issues and regulates these social licences? Have I missed some parliamentary debate.

Secondly. Does it get any more circular than this? Create a mess from regulation and government intervention in the market, blame the market and then threaten to regulate some more.

It’s like that Indian tale of the town infested with mice that brought the cats in. When the town then developed a cat problem, the government brought the dogs in. When the town then developed a dog problem, the government brought the elephants in. And finally when the town developed an elephant problem, the government brought the mice in.

According to Coorey, the Liberal, that’s right, Liberal Prime Minister further said:

It is not acceptable for Australia shortly to become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, to not have enough gas for its own families and its own businesses,

Well. The solution is simple. Stop government meddling in the market to stop gas exploration and extraction (note to Qld, NSW, VIC) and stop trying to force gas producers to sell domestically for less than the export price.

Prime Minister Turnbull again apparently:

I can say that the gas companies, I have no doubt, are very well aware that they operate with the benefit of a social licence from the Australian people and they cannot expect to maintain that, if while billions of dollars of gas are being exported, Australians are left short.

Wow. Just wow.