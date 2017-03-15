It’s still not too late for the Feds

WA election: Joe Francis says Colin Barnett should have been dumped last year. Are we looking to the future? Are they listening in Canberra?

One of Colin Barnett’s senior ministers, Joe Francis, has launched an extraordinary attack on the Liberal Party’s broken promises and “dysfunctional” election campaign while admitting that the unpopular Premier should have been dumped last year.

Mr Francis, who is fighting to retain his seat after the Liberal bloodbath in Western Australia, said today voters had “disdain” for Mr Barnett personally and he believed replacing him as leader with deputy leader Liza Harvey would have saved many seats.

The former adviser to Tony Abbott is seen by many Liberals as the best MP to take over the demoralised party but he is four votes behind his Labor opponent in Jandakot and a final result will not be known for days.As bloodletting in the Liberal party intensifies over the WA election disaster, Mr Francis agreed the Liberal Party did not have the “guts” to dump the deeply unpopular Mr Barnett.