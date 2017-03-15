It’s still not too late for the Feds

WA election: Joe Francis says Colin Barnett should have been dumped last year. Are we looking to the future? Are they listening in Canberra?
One of Colin Barnett’s senior ministers, Joe Francis, has launched an extraordinary attack on the Liberal Party’s broken promises and “dysfunctional” election campaign while admitting that the unpopular Premier should have been dumped last year.
Mr Francis, who is fighting to retain his seat after the Liberal bloodbath in Western Australia, said today voters had “disdain” for Mr Barnett personally and he believed replacing him as leader with deputy leader Liza Harvey would have saved many seats.
The former adviser to Tony Abbott is seen by many Liberals as the best MP to take over the demoralised party but he is four votes behind his Labor opponent in Jandakot and a final result will not be known for days.As bloodletting in the Liberal party intensifies over the WA election disaster, Mr Francis agreed the Liberal Party did not have the “guts” to dump the deeply unpopular Mr Barnett.
Every analogy is ultimately false. But the parallels are so strong, even the Federal Parliamentary party may be getting the drift. I don’t want to wake up after some bloodbath of a similar kind in 2019 with some nitwit saying we should have dumped Malcolm back in 2017. The mystery really is why no one does.
If premiers and PMs are really first among equals it shouldn’t be that hard.
I notice in Japan that the PM will reign quite easily. Here they hang on like grim death.
Should be resign
Mainly because they do not want to repeat Rudd-Gillard-Rudd charade.
But also because Turnbull is not Barnett. He is not an eight year fixture and has not produced the biggest debt (rather he has not managed to reduce debt created by others). He is also reasonably popular with the big end of town (Barnett was not).
Barnett used to be a popular down to earth Premier, no similarity with the elitist Turnbull.
But he eventually became arrogant and picked fights with everyone. MT doesn’t.
to hold a funeral for the Liberal Party.
Fixed It!
Colin Barnett did a fine job as Premier. During the mining construction boom he was faced with having to provide all forms of new infrastructure to meet the needs of a population growing at 3.5 percent per annum. The extraordinary demand for labour in the mining industry pushed up costs throughout the State economy, further pressuring the State budget. The government ended up paying its teachers, nurses and police too much; and got caught by the downturn in commodity prices. The mining industry proved capable of cutting costs quickly and deep; but government struggled and largely failed to do so owing to the inflexibility of its industrial relations arrangements.
We need to remember that while WA had to provide so much in the way of new infrastructure and expanded services, the benefits of the mining boom largely went to the Comonwealth in the form of higher company and income tax receipts. All WA got was the a massive reduction in its GST refund, infrastructure bills, the most expensive airfares in Australia, $500 a night hotel rooms and $5 coffees.
Barnett was otherwise handicapped by having to deal with the agrarian socialist Nationals and billions of dollars wasted on Royalties For Regions. At least we no longer have to bear Grylls – he lost his Pilbara seat.
Joe Francis conceded the seat of Jandakot Tuesday afternoon.
Pity.
He was one of the better ones in the Barnett government.
MT said TA had to go because of survey polls. CB lost surveys then election. MT either changes or gets voted out by the by LNP or voters.
Ubique…a very fair appraisal .