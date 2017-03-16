Because obeying the law is for the little people …

Liberty Quote
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.— H. L. Mencken
-
-
The sad thing is these people know they no longer even need to hide it anymore because they know they are untouchable.
Worst that will ever happen is a slap on the wrist paid for by the union which is paid by members and/or the rotten companies that pay the unions for “training”
Gosh! Thought this would have been put up last night!
ACTU have nailed their colours, and, in the following eighteen hours of the news cycle? From the government? …….crickets!
Seriously, this mob do not deserve to be sitting on the treasury bench!
Seems a nice young man.
I’m sure he’ll make it big in the Labor Party one day.
Yep, good looking bloke.
What a great way to introduce yourself to the Australian people as the new boss of a militant ACTU. Immediate media spotlight and piss off all those who support the rule of law.
Shows support for the CMFEU.
Much better than a bland press conference.
PS Michael Smith has a hilarious video of McManus proposing a ban on big boobs and diets.
Over on the Gruinaid they have the list of “unjust” laws she/he/it want to change.
Including secondary boycott laws.
Welcome back to 1070’s UK if that gets up.
Sitting next to that Wong chap, on the Senate benches, no doubt.
I think he’s looking very gaunt. Must be the stress of breaking the law.
So we should be equally critical of those who ignore or break 18C.
That bloke needs to be slapped around and have the rule of law explained.
McManus was the lying liar behind Mediscare.
18C is not a law to be broken.
How do you know when you have offended someone?
It is a weapon to silence selective groups in society, not based on the content of what was said, but on arbitrary group labelling.
eg Bolt – what he said was correct, but the (assumed) inflection or tone was upsetting..
I’ll tell you a few bad laws that should be ignored – unfair dismissal and the minimum wage for starters.
Workplace harassment is a stupid set of laws.
Telling a bad joke that someone chooses to take offence to (no objective test), or staring a spunky coworker is considered as bad as beating the snot out of them or raping them.
What an age to be alive.
The CFMEU is the closest thing Australia has to the Brownshirts.
Bio:
The CFMEU: tough on law, tough on the causes of law.
and she founded the Destroy the Joint movement.
So she’s a bully.
Not a SJW.
The big question- why shouldn’t the CFMEU get a discount for killing workers.
I reckon we need a Crocodile Dundee style investigation into the leader of the ACTU.
Um…no.
UPHOLDING THE RULE OF LAW
vs
DESTROYING FREE SPEECH
You will never be critical of the CFMEU Helen, because you are a labor hack and a moron.
You want people to have “approved speech”, yet want the CFMEU to be able to trespass, committ assault etc at will.
Only non-Left must obey!
So if I hammer a rail spike through your forehead, because I sincerely think you are unfair and wrong, I’m OK according to your views, right Sally?
There are unjust, ridiculous laws but the solution is to repeal them, I guess that civil disobedience is a tool to use to that end. Trouble is that the existing laws re trade unions and their thuggish behavior are not enforced, especially here in Vic. I think we should all be able to disregard a law we consider unjust as long as you are prepared to take the consequences. If needs be become a martyr and then perhaps public opinion will demand repeal. To disregard a law and not expect consequences, well I guess the unions now have the power to expect that.
Personally I hate compulsory bike helmet laws, but the fine here in soviet Victoria is so steep I can’t afford to disobey. What can I do?
Wow – an astonishing growth of just over 1% per year in membership. Well done Sally!
As I said in another post the new secgen of the Alonsky Communist Trotskyist Union is a lesbian commnuist and related to Wong the wrong .Must be a place the u.n.communusts breed these bastards,they are not normal . What’s this aparatchiks cv ? As if we didn’t know it makes the old alcoholic Hawke look sober ,and serious ,you will get no tears out of this bitch .
You can be both.
No no we never know when or how our speech might ‘offend’ someone.
But when we do 55 km in a 50 km we are clear about the law.
From the Oz. Di Natale isn’t Rosa Parkes, either.
SFW, you have been the first person I have seen on various blogs to correctly identify what disobedience to “unjust” laws entails. The unions expect (and history seems to back them up), that they will not be punished for disobeying any laws, thereby giving them the power to determine what laws are unjust.
For example, unlike the gentleman who has gone to jail several times for (silently and peacefully) protesting outside abortion clinics, they are not willing to wear consequences for disobeying the law.
Why the sudden outrage? In Australia the unions have always been above the law and no one ever seemed to mind before.