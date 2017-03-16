Because obeying the law is for the little people …

Posted on 1:40 pm, March 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. teddy bear
    #2327999, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The sad thing is these people know they no longer even need to hide it anymore because they know they are untouchable.

    Worst that will ever happen is a slap on the wrist paid for by the union which is paid by members and/or the rotten companies that pay the unions for “training”

  2. Jonesy
    #2328000, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Gosh! Thought this would have been put up last night!

    ACTU have nailed their colours, and, in the following eighteen hours of the news cycle? From the government? …….crickets!

    Seriously, this mob do not deserve to be sitting on the treasury bench!

  3. Clinton
    #2328001, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Seems a nice young man.
    I’m sure he’ll make it big in the Labor Party one day.

  4. cohenite
    #2328008, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Yep, good looking bloke.

  5. Old School Conservative
    #2328009, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    What a great way to introduce yourself to the Australian people as the new boss of a militant ACTU. Immediate media spotlight and piss off all those who support the rule of law.
    Shows support for the CMFEU.
    Much better than a bland press conference.

    PS Michael Smith has a hilarious video of McManus proposing a ban on big boobs and diets.

  6. thefrolickingmole
    #2328010, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Over on the Gruinaid they have the list of “unjust” laws she/he/it want to change.

    Including secondary boycott laws.

    Welcome back to 1070’s UK if that gets up.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2328013, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I’m sure he’ll make it big in the Labor Party one day.

    Sitting next to that Wong chap, on the Senate benches, no doubt.

  8. Old School Conservative
    #2328014, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I think he’s looking very gaunt. Must be the stress of breaking the law.

  9. Helen
    #2328020, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    So we should be equally critical of those who ignore or break 18C.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2328025, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    That bloke needs to be slapped around and have the rule of law explained.

  11. Dr Faustus
    #2328026, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    McManus was the lying liar behind Mediscare.

  12. Brian
    #2328028, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    18C is not a law to be broken.
    How do you know when you have offended someone?
    It is a weapon to silence selective groups in society, not based on the content of what was said, but on arbitrary group labelling.
    eg Bolt – what he said was correct, but the (assumed) inflection or tone was upsetting..

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2328031, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I’ll tell you a few bad laws that should be ignored – unfair dismissal and the minimum wage for starters.

  14. .
    #2328033, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Workplace harassment is a stupid set of laws.

    Telling a bad joke that someone chooses to take offence to (no objective test), or staring a spunky coworker is considered as bad as beating the snot out of them or raping them.

    What an age to be alive.

  15. feelthebern
    #2328041, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    The CFMEU is the closest thing Australia has to the Brownshirts.

  16. val majkus
    #2328054, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Bio:

    Sally is a Vice-President of the ACTU directing the ACTU’s campaigns. She was previously the Secretary and Organiser with the ASU in NSW for 22 years. During Sally’s time as Secretary the ASU’s membership grew from 9,500 to 12,000 members. She has led many successful campaigns in the private, public and community sectors including the first collective agreement in the work for IBM workers, a campaign preventing water privatisation and the Equal Pay campaign for community workers which was a seven year campaign that delivered between 18-40% pay increases for all workers. Sally has also run many online campaigns and she founded the Destroy the Joint movement.

  17. TimT
    #2328055, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    The CFMEU: tough on law, tough on the causes of law.

  18. feelthebern
    #2328058, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    and she founded the Destroy the Joint movement.

    So she’s a bully.
    Not a SJW.

  19. Leo G
    #2328070, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    The big question- why shouldn’t the CFMEU get a discount for killing workers.

  20. struth
    #2328071, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I reckon we need a Crocodile Dundee style investigation into the leader of the ACTU.

  21. .
    #2328073, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Um…no.

    UPHOLDING THE RULE OF LAW

    vs

    DESTROYING FREE SPEECH

    You will never be critical of the CFMEU Helen, because you are a labor hack and a moron.

    You want people to have “approved speech”, yet want the CFMEU to be able to trespass, committ assault etc at will.

  22. stackja
    #2328075, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Only non-Left must obey!

  23. Zatara
    #2328076, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    So if I hammer a rail spike through your forehead, because I sincerely think you are unfair and wrong, I’m OK according to your views, right Sally?

  24. sfw
    #2328077, posted on March 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    There are unjust, ridiculous laws but the solution is to repeal them, I guess that civil disobedience is a tool to use to that end. Trouble is that the existing laws re trade unions and their thuggish behavior are not enforced, especially here in Vic. I think we should all be able to disregard a law we consider unjust as long as you are prepared to take the consequences. If needs be become a martyr and then perhaps public opinion will demand repeal. To disregard a law and not expect consequences, well I guess the unions now have the power to expect that.

    Personally I hate compulsory bike helmet laws, but the fine here in soviet Victoria is so steep I can’t afford to disobey. What can I do?

  25. duncanm
    #2328083, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    She was previously the Secretary and Organiser with the ASU in NSW for 22 years. During Sally’s time as Secretary the ASU’s membership grew from 9,500 to 12,000 members.

    Wow – an astonishing growth of just over 1% per year in membership. Well done Sally!

  26. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2328084, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    As I said in another post the new secgen of the Alonsky Communist Trotskyist Union is a lesbian commnuist and related to Wong the wrong .Must be a place the u.n.communusts breed these bastards,they are not normal . What’s this aparatchiks cv ? As if we didn’t know it makes the old alcoholic Hawke look sober ,and serious ,you will get no tears out of this bitch .

  27. dover_beach
    #2328087, posted on March 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    So she’s a bully.
    Not a SJW.

    You can be both.

